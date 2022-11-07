Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in October 2022 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in October 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 21.4% in October 2022, as compared to October 2021. Domestic traffic increased 23.8%, and international traffic increased 4.2%.

The following routes started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.5% was commercial, and 0.5% was general aviation.