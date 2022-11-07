Advanced search
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
158.79 MXN   +0.60%
06:14aGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in October 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Transcript : Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022
CI
10/31Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in October 2022 - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
OMA reports 2.1 million passenger

traffic in October 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 21.4% in October 2022, as compared to October 2021. Domestic traffic increased 23.8%, and international traffic increased 4.2%.

The following routes started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.5% was commercial, and 0.5% was general aviation.

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
