Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in October 2022 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.1 million passenger
traffic in October 2022
Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 21.4% in October 2022, as compared to October 2021. Domestic traffic increased 23.8%, and international traffic increased 4.2%.
The following routes started operations during the month:
Of total passenger traffic, 99.5% was commercial, and 0.5% was general aviation.
Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero
Investor Relations:
Emmanuel Camacho
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero
Disclaimer
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:27 UTC.