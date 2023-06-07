Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.19 million passenger traffic in May 2023 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.19 million passenger traffic in May 2023

Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 10.2% in May 2023, as compared to May 2022. Domestic traffic increased 9.3%, and international traffic increased 18.3%.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

