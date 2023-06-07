Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
189.46 MXN   +4.48%
04:50pGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA reports 2.19 million passenger traffic in May 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
11:07aGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared
PU
05/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to $93 From $76, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.19 million passenger traffic in May 2023 - Form 6-K

06/07/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
OMA reports 2.19 million passenger

traffic in May 2023

Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 10.2% in May 2023, as compared to May 2022. Domestic traffic increased 9.3%, and international traffic increased 18.3%.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 20:48:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 206 M 819 M 819 M
Net income 2023 4 921 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2023 7 556 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 73 164 M 4 218 M 4 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 103
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 189,46 MXN
Average target price 210,29 MXN
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dueñas Espriu Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo CFO & Director-Administration & Finance
Nicolas Dominique Notebaert Chairman
Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Independent Director
Martín Máximo Werner Wainfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.25%4 196
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-6.00%28 826
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%4 606
FRAPORT AG21.58%4 568
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.2.47%4 461
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG38.95%4 030
