  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
2023-01-04
159.66 MXN   +0.33%
2022Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : Closing of Sale of OMA Shares
PU
2022Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA obtains short-term loans - Form 6-K
PU
2022Vinci says $820 million used to buy Mexico airport stake, not renovation as governor claimed
RE
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.3 million passenger traffic in December 2022 - Form 6-K

01/06/2023
OMA reports 2.3 million passenger

traffic in December 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, January 5, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.6% in December 2022, as compared to December 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.1%, and international traffic increased 30.4%.

The following routes started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

2

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 15:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
