Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.3 million passenger traffic in December 2022 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.3 million passenger
traffic in December 2022
Mexico City, Mexico, January 5, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.6% in December 2022, as compared to December 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.1%, and international traffic increased 30.4%.
The following routes started operations during the month:
Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.
