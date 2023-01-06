Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.3 million passenger traffic in December 2022 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.3 million passenger traffic in December 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, January 5, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.6% in December 2022, as compared to December 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.1%, and international traffic increased 30.4%.

The following routes started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

