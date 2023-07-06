OMA reports a 13.6% increase in June 2023 passenger traffic

Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 13.6% in June 2023, as compared to June 2022. Domestic traffic increased 12.9%, and international traffic increased 19.3%.

The following routes started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.