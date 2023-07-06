OMA reports a 13.6% increase in
June 2023 passenger traffic
Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 13.6% in June 2023, as compared to June 2022. Domestic traffic increased 12.9%, and international traffic increased 19.3%.
The following routes started operations during the month:
Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 16:01:08 UTC.