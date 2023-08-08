Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports a 17.1% increase in July 2023 passenger traffic - Form 6-K
OMA reports a 17.1% increase in
July 2023 passenger traffic
Mexico City, Mexico, August 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 17.1% in July 2023, as compared to July 2022. Domestic traffic increased 16.6%, and international traffic increased 20.9%.
Of total passenger traffic, 99.6% was commercial, and 0.4% was general aviation.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:05:35 UTC.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company's segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport. The Company's airports serve the Monterrey metropolitan area; approximately three tourist destinations, such as Acapulco, Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo; over seven regional centers, such as Chihuahua, Culiacan, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Torreon and Zacatecas, and approximately two border cities, such as Ciudad Juarez and Reynosa.