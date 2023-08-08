OMA reports a 17.1% increase in

July 2023 passenger traffic

Mexico City, Mexico, August 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 17.1% in July 2023, as compared to July 2022. Domestic traffic increased 16.6%, and international traffic increased 20.9%.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.6% was commercial, and 0.4% was general aviation.

A total of 37 routes started operations during the month:

