Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which offers a comprehensive overview of the significant progress made and highlights the various activities and initiatives executed and adopted by OMA during 2022.

The 2022 Sustainability Report has been prepared adhering to GRI Standards and taking SASB aspects into account. You can access and download the report directly from the following link: https://ir.oma.aero/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/OMA_Sustainability_2022.pdf

In addition, OMA has published its second Green Bond Report, pursuant to OMA's Green Bond Framework. This Report provides information about the allocation of proceeds and the impact of projects financed with the Green Bond issued in 2021. You can obtain this report by downloading it from the following website: https://ir.oma.aero/en/debt-profile/

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,200 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

