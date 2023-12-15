UNITED STATES

OMA responds to Mexican Stock Exchange's

request regarding today's price

Mexico City, Mexico, December 14, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs that it is not currently aware of any event that requires disclosure and is causing unusual movements in today's stock price in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), therefore the current price reflects market conditions. With the current information available to the Company, there is no knowledge that the movements observed had involvement from any of the members of its Board of Directors or key executives; additionally, the repurchase program did not operate during this period.

In the event of additional information, it will be disclosed to the market in a timely manner. OMA reiterates its commitment to inform the market of any relevant event that occurs in the future.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,200 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

• Webpage http://ir.oma.aero

• Twitter http://twitter.com/OMAeropuertos

• Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OMAeropuertos

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.

By: /s/ Ruffo Pérez Pliego Ruffo Pérez Pliego Chief Financial Officer

Dated December 14, 2023