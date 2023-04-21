Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA's Annual Meeting approved Ps.2,300 million dividend payment

OMA's Annual Meeting approved

Mexico City, Mexico, April 21, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B., de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), announces that its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held today, approved, among other matters, the payment of a cash dividend of Ps.2,300 million, to be paid in two installments: the first installment of Ps.1,800 million no later than June 30, 2023, and a second installment of Ps.500 million, no later than September 30, 2023.

Additionally, the Meeting approved the Annual Report for 2022 prepared by the Chief Executive Officer and the Audited Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 2022; the Reports of the Presidents of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee; the reelection of the members of the Board of Directors and its Committees; the application of results of the Company; as well as a share repurchase reserve of Ps.1,500 million and the use of up to such amount to repurchase Series B shares until the next annual shareholders' meeting approves the 2023 results.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport.