  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
176.99 MXN   -5.73%
04/18Citigroup Reinstates Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at Sell With $76 Price Target
MT
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Terminal Passenger Traffic for the Month and Year to Date Ended March 2023
CI
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA reports 2.20 million passenger traffic in March 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA's Annual Meeting approved Ps.2,300 million dividend payment

04/21/2023 | 06:37pm EDT
OMA's Annual Meeting approved

Ps.2,300 million dividend payment

Mexico City, Mexico, April 21, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B., de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), announces that its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held today, approved, among other matters, the payment of a cash dividend of Ps.2,300 million, to be paid in two installments: the first installment of Ps.1,800 million no later than June 30, 2023, and a second installment of Ps.500 million, no later than September 30, 2023.

Additionally, the Meeting approved the Annual Report for 2022 prepared by the Chief Executive Officer and the Audited Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 2022; the Reports of the Presidents of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee; the reelection of the members of the Board of Directors and its Committees; the application of results of the Company; as well as a share repurchase reserve of Ps.1,500 million and the use of up to such amount to repurchase Series B shares until the next annual shareholders' meeting approves the 2023 results.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,200 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, and security. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

Chief Financial Officer:

Investor Relations:

Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo +52 (81) 8625 4300 rperezpliego@oma.aero

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry +52 (81) 8625 4308 ecamacho@oma.aero

www.oma.aero

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 22:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 640 M 646 M 646 M
Net income 2022 3 755 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 6 678 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 68 348 M 3 796 M 3 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 85,5%
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 176,99 MXN
Average target price 205,71 MXN
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dueñas Espriu Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo CFO & Director-Administration & Finance
Diego Quintana Kawage Chairman
Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Independent Director
Martín Máximo Werner Wainfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.11%4 026
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-3.67%30 092
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED2.07%5 376
FRAPORT AG24.52%4 801
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.1.84%4 620
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG22.10%3 634
