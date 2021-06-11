Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA informa sobre la publicación de enmienda a la Forma 14D-9
06/11/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
OMA informa sobre la publicación de enmienda a la Forma 14D-9
Ciudad de México, México, 11 de junio de 2021.- Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. ("OMA" o la "Emisora") (BMV: OMA; NASDAQ: OMAB), en seguimiento al evento relevante del pasado 7 de junio de 2021, informa al público que, en esta fecha publicó la primera enmienda a la Forma 14D-9 (la "Primera Enmienda") ante la Comisión de Valores de los Estados Unidos de América (Securities and Exchange Commission), cuya traducción al español se adjunta al presente para fines informativos, incluyendo la opinión de razonabilidad (fairness opinion) de FTI Capital Advisors, LLC, en su calidad de experto independiente de fecha 4 de junio de 2021 (la "Opinión de Razonabilidad"), de la cual se adjunta copia, así como una traducción al español, para fines informativos.
Tanto la Primera Enmienda como la Opinión de Razonabilidad se publican para atender ciertos comentarios realizados por la Comisión de Valores de los Estados Unidos de América (Securities and Exchange Commission). Las modificaciones a la Opinión de Razonabilidad consistieron únicamente en ciertas aclaraciones con respecto al alcance de la misma, sin que el resto del contenido o sentido de ésta hubiera variado en forma alguna con respecto a la versión publicada el pasado 7 de junio de 2021.
El presente comunicado puede contener información y declaraciones en tiempo futuro. Las declaraciones en tiempo futuro no constituyen hechos históricos. Estas declaraciones son únicamente predicciones basadas en información conocida por la compañía hasta el momento y en nuestras expectativas y proyecciones con respecto a eventos futuros. Las declaraciones en tiempo futuro pueden ser identificadas con las palabras "considerar", "esperar", "anticipar", "dirigir", "estimar" o expresiones similares. A pesar de que la administración de OMA considera que las expectativas reflejadas en dichas declaraciones en tiempo futuro son razonables, se hace del conocimiento de los inversionistas que la información y declaraciones en tiempo futuro están sujetas a distintos riesgos y eventos inciertos, los cuales son difíciles de predecir y se encuentran generalmente fuera del control de OMA, y pudieran provocar que los resultados y el desempeño reales difieran sustancialmente de aquellos expresados en el presente comunicado. Estos riesgos y eventos inciertos incluyen, sin limitación, aquellos incluidos en nuestro Reporte Anual bajo el rubro "Factores de Riesgo". OMA no asume responsabilidad alguna en cuanto a la actualización pública de sus declaraciones o información en tiempo futuro, ya sea como resultado de nueva información, eventos futuros o cualquier otra circunstancia.
Director de Administración y Finanzas:
Relación con Inversionistas:
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
Emmanuel Camacho
+52 (81) 8625 4300
+52 (81) 8625 4308
rperezpliego@oma.aero
ecamacho@oma.aero
Acerca de OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., mejor conocido como OMA, opera y administra 13 aeropuertos internacionales dentro de nueve estados en la región centro y norte de México, localizados en las ciudades de: Monterrey, el tercer más grande centro metropolitano en México; Acapulco, Mazatlán y Zihuatanejo, importantes destinos turísticos; así como en otros nueve centros regionales y ciudades fronterizas. También administra el Hotel NH Collection dentro de la Terminal 2 del Aeropuerto de la Ciudad de México y el Hotel Hilton Garden Inn en el Aeropuerto de Monterrey. OMA emplea a más de 1,000 personas para ofrecer a pasajeros y clientes, servicios aeroportuarios y comerciales de excelencia en sus instalaciones. OMA está listada en la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores bajo la clave OMA y en el NASDAQ Global Select Market bajo la clave OMAB. Para mayor información síguenos en:
Copia de la opinión de Razonabilidad del experto independiente
y su traducción al español
3
June 4, 2021
Board of Directors and
Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V.
Plaza Metrópoli Patriotismo, Piso 5
Av. Patriotismo 201
Col. San Pedro de los Pinos
Ciudad de México, México 03800
Attn: Members of the Board of Directors and of the Committee (as defined below)
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We understand that Aerodrome Infrastructure S.à r.l. ("Aerodrome"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, an affiliate of Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria, S.A. de C.V. ("SETA"), a Mexican corporation, and beneficially owned by Bagual S.à.r.l. ("Bagual"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Grenadier S.à.r.l. ("Grenadier"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Pequod S.à.r.l. ("Pequod"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Harpoon S.à.r.l. ("Harpoon"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Expanse S.à.r.l. ("Expanse"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Fintech Holdings Inc. ("FH"), a corporation organized under the laws of Delaware and David Martínez ("Mr. Martínez" and, together with Aerodrome, SETA, Bagual, Grenadier, Pequod, Harpoon, Expanse and FH, the "Offerors") have made a tender offer in the United States of America and, in conjunction, Aerodrome has made a tender offer in Mexico for the purchase of up to an aggregate 97,527,888, of the (1) outstanding Series B ordinary shares, without par value (the "Series B Shares") and (2) in the United States, Series B Shares represented by outstanding American Depositary Shares (each representing eight Series B Shares) (the "Securities"), of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V. (the "Company") in cash at a price of Ps.137 per Series B Share and a price of Ps.1,096 per ADS (the "Offer Price"), in each case without interest thereon, net of certain fees, commissions and currency and other expenses described in the tender offer (collectively, the "Offers").
FTI Capital Advisors, LLC ("FTICA" "we" or "our") has been requested by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to render our opinion to the Board and the Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee (the "Committee"), as to the fairness, from a financial
www.fticonsulting.com
1800 Century Park East, Suite 450
Los Angeles, California 90067
Tel: 310.552.3774 Fax 310.552.3781
Board of Directors, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V. June 4, 2021
point of view, to the holders of the Securities (the "Shareholders"), of the Offer Price. Our opinion does not address any other aspect of the Offers.
In arriving at our opinion, we reviewed and analyzed, among other things:
the engagement agreement between FTICA and the Company as of May 25, 2021 (the "Engagement Agreement");
the offer to purchase for the U.S. Offer (the "U.S. Offer to Purchase") and the related documents that have been filed as exhibits to the Schedule TO filed by the Offerors, dated May 24, 2021 (the "Schedule TO");
the informative memorandum (folleto informativo) and the related documents that have been filed with the National Banking and Securities Commission in Mexico (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, "CNBV") dated May 24, 2021 (the "Folleto Informativo Definitivo", and together with Schedule TO, the "Offer Documents");
the Company's publicly disclosed financial statements covering the period December 31, 2017 through March 31, 2021;
a summary of the Company's agreement (the "Concession Agreement") with the Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation, covering the Company's rights and responsibilities pertaining to each of the 13 airports that the Company operates under the Concession Agreement;
forecasts prepared by the Company's management ("Management") covering the Company's financial performance covering the period April 1, 2021 through October 31, 2048 prepared on or about May 25, 2021 by Management (the "Forecast");
recent analyst reports from analysts that cover the Mexican airline industry and/or Company; and
a management representation letter addressed to FTICA addressing the accuracy and completion of information provided by Management to FTICA.
In addition, we have had discussions with Management concerning the Company's business, operations, assets, liabilities, financial condition and prospects and undertaken such other studies, financial analyses and investigations as we deemed appropriate.
In arriving at our opinion, we have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of the financial and other information and data furnished to or disclosed to us by Management (including any materials prepared by third parties and provided to FTICA by or on behalf of Management), or that were reviewed by us, and we have not assumed and we do not assume any responsibility or liability for independently verifying such information. We have further relied upon the assurances of Management that they are not aware of any facts
FTI Capital Advisors, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc.
2
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:20:03 UTC.