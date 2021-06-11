Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA informa sobre la publicación de enmienda a la Forma 14D-9

June 4, 2021

Board of Directors and

Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V.

Plaza Metrópoli Patriotismo, Piso 5

Av. Patriotismo 201

Col. San Pedro de los Pinos

Ciudad de México, México 03800

Attn: Members of the Board of Directors and of the Committee (as defined below)

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We understand that Aerodrome Infrastructure S.à r.l. ("Aerodrome"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, an affiliate of Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria, S.A. de C.V. ("SETA"), a Mexican corporation, and beneficially owned by Bagual S.à.r.l. ("Bagual"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Grenadier S.à.r.l. ("Grenadier"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Pequod S.à.r.l. ("Pequod"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Harpoon S.à.r.l. ("Harpoon"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Expanse S.à.r.l. ("Expanse"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg, Fintech Holdings Inc. ("FH"), a corporation organized under the laws of Delaware and David Martínez ("Mr. Martínez" and, together with Aerodrome, SETA, Bagual, Grenadier, Pequod, Harpoon, Expanse and FH, the "Offerors") have made a tender offer in the United States of America and, in conjunction, Aerodrome has made a tender offer in Mexico for the purchase of up to an aggregate 97,527,888, of the (1) outstanding Series B ordinary shares, without par value (the "Series B Shares") and (2) in the United States, Series B Shares represented by outstanding American Depositary Shares (each representing eight Series B Shares) (the "Securities"), of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V. (the "Company") in cash at a price of Ps.137 per Series B Share and a price of Ps.1,096 per ADS (the "Offer Price"), in each case without interest thereon, net of certain fees, commissions and currency and other expenses described in the tender offer (collectively, the "Offers").

FTI Capital Advisors, LLC ("FTICA" "we" or "our") has been requested by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to render our opinion to the Board and the Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committee (the "Committee"), as to the fairness, from a financial

