Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA informs on amendment to Schedule 14D-9

Board of Directors, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C.V. June 4, 2021

or circumstances that would make such information inaccurate or misleading. We have assumed, with your consent, that the Forecast has been reasonably prepared on a basis reflecting the best currently available estimates and judgments of Management. We assume no responsibility for, and we express no view as to, the Forecast, estimates or the assumptions on which it is based. In arriving at our opinion, we have not conducted a legal, accounting or physical inspection of the Company and have not made or obtained any valuations or appraisals of the assets or liabilities of the Company. Our opinion necessarily is based upon financial, market, economic and other conditions as they exist on, and can be evaluated as of, the date of this opinion. We assume no responsibility for updating or revising our opinion based on events or circumstances that may occur after the date of this opinion. Furthermore, we have not evaluated, and are not opining on, the solvency of the Company under any laws relating to bankruptcy, insolvency or similar matters.

We have assumed that the Offer Price will be as set forth in the Offer Documents. We have assumed that the accuracy of the disclosures contained in the Offer Documents and the other definitive documents, that any covenants contained in the definitive documents are reasonably likely to be performed, and that the Offers will be consummated promptly, and without waiver, modification or amendment of any material terms or conditions set forth in the Offer Documents and other definitive documents reviewed by us. We have also assumed that all material governmental, regulatory and third‐party approvals, consents and authorizations and releases necessary for the consummation of the Offers will be obtained prior to completion of the Offers and within the time frames reasonably contemplated by the parties to the Offers. We do not express any opinion as to legal, regulatory, tax or accounting matters, as to which we understand the Company has obtained such advice as it deemed necessary from qualified professionals.

We express no view as to, and our opinion does not address, any terms or other aspects or implications of the Offers (other than the fairness of the Offer Price from a financial point of view to the Shareholders) or any aspect or implication of any other agreement, arrangement or understanding entered into or to be entered into in connection with the Offers, including, without limitation, the fairness of the amount or nature of the compensation resulting from the Offers to any officers, directors or employees of the Company, or any class of such persons. In addition, we express no view as to, and our opinion does not address, the future price or value of the Securities or any other equity interests in the Company or of any assets of the Company, the underlying business decision of the Company to proceed with or effect the Offers nor does our opinion address the relative merits of the Offers as compared to any alternative business strategies that might exist for the Company or the effect of any other transactions in which the Company may engage.

Based upon and subject to the foregoing, we are of the opinion that as of the date hereof the Offer Price is fair from a financial point of view to the Shareholders.

Our opinion is based on the terms described to us by Management and the other documents and information described herein. We have not been provided, and have not reviewed, any other