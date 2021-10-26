OMA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

The airports with the highest traffic recovery compared to 3Q19 were Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlán, Reynosa, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosí.

Passenger traffic increased 121% during 3Q21, as compared to 3Q20, reaching 5.1 million passengers, and decreased 16.9% as compared to 3Q19.

Mexico City, Mexico, October 26, 2021- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 (3Q21).

OMA will hold its 3Q21 earnings conference call on October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time.

3Q21 Operating Results

Operations, Passengers, and Cargo

The number of seats offered increased 86.0% compared to 3Q20 and decreased 14.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.

Total passenger traffic reached 5.1 million passengers, representing an increase of 121% as compared to 3Q20 and decreased 16.9% versus 3Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.2% was domestic and 12.8% was international.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 106%, compared to 3Q20, while international traffic increased 329%. Compared to 3Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic decreased 18.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic recovery, in volume terms as compared to 3Q19, were:

Ciudad Juárez (+7.7%), on its Guadalajara, Mexico City and Cancún routes.

on its Guadalajara, Mexico City and Cancún routes. Mazatlán (+3.2%), on its Tijuana and Chihuahua routes.

on its Tijuana and Chihuahua routes. Reynosa (-1.9%), on its Tapachula and Villahermosa routes.

on its Tapachula and Villahermosa routes. Zacatecas (-9.0%), on its Tijuana, Chicago and Dallas routes.

on its Tijuana, Chicago and Dallas routes. San Luis Potosí (-9.8%), on its Cancún and Houston routes.

