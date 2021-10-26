OMA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results
10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
OMA Announces Third Quarter 2021
Operating and Financial Results
Mexico City, Mexico, October 26, 2021- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 (3Q21).
Summary
Passenger traffic increased 121% during 3Q21, as compared to 3Q20, reaching 5.1 million passengers, and decreased 16.9% as compared to 3Q19.The airports with the highest traffic recovery compared to 3Q19 were Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlán, Reynosa, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosí.
Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.1,473 million, which compares to Ps.432 million in 3Q20, and was 1.6% higher than in 3Q19.
Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 75.2%, as compared to 52.3% in 3Q20 and 74.1% in 3Q19.
Capital investments and major maintenance worksincluded in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.524 million in the quarter.
(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)
3Q19
3Q20
3Q21
%Var
%Var
9M19
9M20
9M21
%Var
%Var
vs 3Q19
vs 3Q20
vs 9M19
vs 9M20
Passenger Traffic
6,145
2,311
5,105
(16.9)
120.9
17,217
7,758
12,666
(26.4)
63.3
Aeronautical Revenues
1,491
594
1,504
0.8
153.0
4,310
2,023
3,725
(13.6)
84.1
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
465
230
456
(2.0)
98.1
1,347
864
1,175
(12.8)
35.9
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues
1,956
825
1,960
0.2
137.7
5,657
2,887
4,900
(13.4)
69.7
Construction Revenues
199
389
417
109.7
7.3
607
858
1,140
87.9
33.0
Total Revenues
2,155
1,213
2,377
10.3
95.9
6,264
3,745
6,040
(3.6)
61.3
Adjusted EBITDA
1,450
432
1,473
1.6
241.3
4,160
1,696
3,589
(13.7)
111.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
74.1%
52.3%
75.2%
73.5%
58.8%
73.3%
Income from Operations
1,286
255
1,187
(7.8)
365.0
3,691
1,189
2,835
(23.2)
138.4
Operating Margin (%)
59.7%
21.0%
49.9%
58.9%
31.8%
46.9%
Consolidated Net Income
858
69
812
(5.4)
1,070.0
2,466
859
1,848
(25.1)
115.2
Net Income of Controlling Interest
856
70
809
(5.5)
1,055.4
2,462
855
1,844
(25.1)
115.6
EPS (Ps.)
2.18
0.18
2.08
(4.4)
1,061.2
6.26
2.19
4.74
(24.4)
116.1
EPADS (US$)
0.89
0.06
0.81
(8.2)
1,166.6
2.55
0.78
1.85
(27.4)
135.8
MDP and Strategic Investments
357
438
524
46.8
19.6
867
1,034
1,366
57.6
32.1
Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo +52 (81) 8625 4300 rperezpliego@oma.aero
Investor Relations:
Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry +52 (81) 8625 4308 ecamacho@oma.aero
www.oma.aero
OMA will hold its 3Q21 earnings conference call on October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time.
Call +1-877-407-9208toll-free from the U.S. or +1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13723634. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.
3Q21 Operating Results
Operations, Passengers, and Cargo
The number of seats offered increased 86.0% compared to 3Q20 and decreased 14.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.
Total passenger traffic reached 5.1 million passengers, representing an increase of 121% as compared to 3Q20 and decreased 16.9% versus 3Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.2% was domestic and 12.8% was international.
Domestic passenger traffic increased 106%, compared to 3Q20, while international traffic increased 329%. Compared to 3Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic decreased 18.9% and 0.4%, respectively.
The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic recovery, in volume terms as compared to 3Q19, were:
Ciudad Juárez (+7.7%), on its Guadalajara, Mexico City and Cancún routes.
Mazatlán (+3.2%), on its Tijuana and Chihuahua routes.
Reynosa(-1.9%), on its Tapachula and Villahermosa routes.
Zacatecas(-9.0%), on its Tijuana, Chicago and Dallas routes.
San Luis Potosí(-9.8%), on its Cancún and Houston routes.
2
3Q19
3Q20
3Q21
%Var
%Var
9M19
9M20
9M21
%Var
%Var
vs 3Q19
vs 3Q20
vs 9M19
vs 9M20
Available Seats
8,127,223
3,720,633
6,919,783
(14.9)
86.0
23,139,065
12,237,515
17,499,706
(24.4)
43.0
Passenger Traffic:
Domestic
5,488,464
2,158,513
4,450,345
(18.9)
106.2
15,165,291
6,870,461
11,037,479
(27.2)
60.7
International
656,510
152,503
654,176
(0.4)
329.0
2,051,267
887,320
1,628,902
(20.6)
83.6
Total Passenger Traffic
6,144,974
2,311,016
5,104,521
(16.9)
120.9
17,216,558
7,757,781
12,666,381
(26.4)
63.3
Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)
6,106,776
2,281,775
5,067,628
(17.0)
122.1
17,089,199
7,668,677
12,550,604
(26.6)
63.7
General Aviation
38,198
29,241
36,893
(3.4)
26.2
127,359
89,104
115,777
(9.1)
29.9
Cargo Units
238,977
232,544
311,465
30.3
33.9
727,528
622,880
869,673
19.5
39.6
Workload Units
6,383,951
2,543,560
5,415,986
(15.2)
112.9
17,944,086
8,380,661
13,536,054
(24.6)
61.5
Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):
Domestic
73,639
43,122
62,136
(15.6)
44.1
221,110
132,175
171,889
(22.3)
30.0
International
11,046
4,942
10,288
(6.9)
108.2
34,191
19,482
30,241
(11.6)
55.2
Total Flight Operations
84,685
48,064
72,424
(14.5)
50.7
255,301
151,657
202,130
(20.8)
33.3
Commercial Operations
The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 85.1% as of September 30, 2021. During the quarter, a total of 596 m2 in commercial spaces were occupied.
Freight Logistics Services
OMA Carga's revenues increased by 51.8%, compared to 3Q20 due to higher handling, storage and custody activity related to air import cargo, as well as handling of high-end cargo during the quarter. Total tonnage handled was 10,887 metric tons, 72.9% higher than 3Q20.
Hotel Services
TheNH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 69.5% occupancy rate, as compared to 35.8% in 3Q20. The average room rate was Ps.2,200 per night during the quarter.
Hilton Garden Inn had a 51.0% occupancy rate, compared to 18.6% in 3Q20. The average room rate was Ps.1,903 per night during the quarter.
Industrial Services
OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.15 million, an increase of 24.4% versus 3Q20. The increase is explained by additional revenues generated from three warehouses rented during 2020, which started generating revenues since 4Q20. During the quarter, a lease was signed for a 4,849 m2 warehouse that will start to generate revenues in 4Q21.
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenues
Aeronautical revenues increased 153% mainly due to an increase in passenger traffic, compared to 3Q20.
3
(Ps. Thousands)
3Q20
3Q21
% Var
9M20
9M21
% Var
Domestic Passenger Charges
398,798
969,959
143.2
1,224,320
2,386,982
95.0
International Passenger Charges
77,038
351,514
356.3
400,010
845,528
111.4
Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights
118,529
182,215
53.7
399,042
492,727
23.5
Aeronautical Revenues
594,366
1,503,689
153.0
2,023,372
3,725,236
84.1
Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)
257.2
294.6
14.5
260.8
294.1
12.8
Non-aeronautical revenues increased 98.1%.
Commercial revenues increased 125%. The line items with the largest variations were:
Parking, +140% as a result of an increase in passenger traffic.
Restaurants, Car Rentals and Retail, +267%, +112% and +190%, respectively, granted to our tenants during 3Q20, as well as an increase in revenues from
as a result of the supports revenue shares.
(Ps. Thousands)
3Q20
3Q21
% Var
9M20
9M21
% Var
Commercial Activities:
Parking
25,895
62,251
140.4
93,877
151,270
61.1
Advertising
8,657
19,916
130.1
48,685
49,116
0.9
Retail
8,426
24,442
190.1
47,240
57,451
21.6
Duty Free
1,236
2,969
140.2
7,540
7,251
(3.8)
Restaurants
10,106
37,097
267.1
62,343
86,253
38.4
Car Rentals
18,464
39,156
112.1
77,437
98,606
27.3
Passenger Services
568
931
63.9
2,907
2,496
(14.1)
Time Shares & Hotel Promotion
2,809
3,266
16.3
10,401
9,781
(6.0)
Communications and Networks
5,298
4,499
(15.1)
13,571
13,606
0.3
VIP Lounges
6,925
13,319
92.3
26,529
33,869
27.7
Financial Services
1,796
2,225
23.9
5,936
6,103
2.8
Other Services
7,651
10,383
35.7
26,144
29,229
11.8
Total Revenues from Commercial Activities
97,832
220,454
125.3
422,611
545,031
29.0
Diversification revenues increased 70.9%, mainly due to higher revenues from hotel services and OMA Carga.
(Ps. Thousands)
3Q20
3Q21
% Var
9M20
9M21
% Var
Diversification Activities:
Hotel Services
25,483
60,516
137.5
110,093
149,081
35.4
OMA Carga (Freight Logistics Service)
43,635
66,219
51.8
130,635
194,174
48.6
Real Estate Services
4,100
4,663
13.7
13,356
13,725
2.8
Industrial Services
12,440
15,472
24.4
35,592
46,152
29.7
Other Services
1,721
2,431
41.2
6,050
5,786
(4.4)
Total Revenues from Diversification Activities
87,379
149,301
70.9
295,726
408,918
38.3
Complementary Activities:
Checked Baggage Screening
18,048
43,132
139.0
60,699
106,296
75.1
Other Leases
21,337
36,432
70.7
65,151
93,830
44.0
Access Rights
2,884
4,328
50.1
11,909
13,275
11.5
Other Services
2,764
2,368
(14.3)
7,891
7,187
(8.9)
Total Revenues from Complementary Activities
45,033
86,260
91.5
145,650
220,588
51.5
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
230,244
456,014
98.1
863,986
1,174,537
35.9
Non-Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)
99.6
89.3
(10.3)
111.4
92.7
(16.7)
4
Construction revenues represent the value of improvements to concessioned assets. They are equal to construction costs and generate neither a gain nor a loss. Construction revenues and costs are determined based on the advance in the execution of projects in accordance with the airports' Master Development Programs (MDP), and variations depend on the rate of project execution.
The sum of cost of airport services and general and administrative expenses (G&A) increased 4.9%, mainly due to higher costs for contracted services costs basic services, as a result of passenger traffic growth. Additionally, payroll recorded aone-timeexpense of Ps.8 million related to the organizational restructuring as a result of changes in labor regulation in Mexico.
(Ps. Thousands)
3Q20
3Q21
% Var
9M20
9M21
% Var
Payroll
127,718
147,544
15.5
387,402
390,762
0.9
Contracted Services (Security, Cleaning and Professional Services)
47,057
58,989
25.4
169,716
188,255
10.9
Minor Maintenance
31,662
32,133
1.5
98,894
96,167
(2.8)
Basic Services (Electricity, Water, Telephone)
17,769
24,843
39.8
49,306
57,961
17.6
Materials and Supplies
7,807
9,176
17.5
24,498
24,173
(1.3)
Insurance and Bonding
8,687
8,561
(1.5)
23,681
27,511
16.2
Other costs and expenses
65,958
40,321
(38.9)
145,947
114,092
(21.8)
Cost of Airport Services + G&A
306,658
321,566
4.9
899,443
898,921
(0.1)
Cost of Hotel Services
23,644
34,615
46.4
79,255
86,185
8.7
Cost of Industrial Park Services
1,464
1,825
24.6
5,744
5,608
(2.4)
Subtotal (Cost of Services + G&A)
331,766
358,006
7.9
984,442
990,714
0.6
Subtotal (Cost of Services + G&A) / Passenger (Ps.)
143.6
70.1
(51.1)
126.9
78.2
(38.4)
The major maintenance provision was Ps.165 million, and reflects a higher level of future executions of major maintenance works, pursuant to the Master Development Program for the period 2021-2025. The outstanding balance of the maintenance provision as of September 30, 2021 was Ps.1,659 million.
The airport concession tax was Ps.91 million and the technical assistance fee was Ps.38 million.
As a result of the foregoing, total operating costs and expenses increased 24.2%.
5
