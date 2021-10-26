Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMA Announces Third Quarter 2021

Operating and Financial Results

Mexico City, Mexico, October 26, 2021- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 (3Q21).

Summary

  • Passenger traffic increased 121% during 3Q21, as compared to 3Q20, reaching 5.1 million passengers, and decreased 16.9% as compared to 3Q19. The airports with the highest traffic recovery compared to 3Q19 were Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlán, Reynosa, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosí.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.1,473 million, which compares to Ps.432 million in 3Q20, and was 1.6% higher than in 3Q19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 75.2%, as compared to 52.3% in 3Q20 and 74.1% in 3Q19.
  • Capital investments and major maintenance works included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.524 million in the quarter.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

%Var

%Var

9M19

9M20

9M21

%Var

%Var

vs 3Q19

vs 3Q20

vs 9M19

vs 9M20

Passenger Traffic

6,145

2,311

5,105

(16.9)

120.9

17,217

7,758

12,666

(26.4)

63.3

Aeronautical Revenues

1,491

594

1,504

0.8

153.0

4,310

2,023

3,725

(13.6)

84.1

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

465

230

456

(2.0)

98.1

1,347

864

1,175

(12.8)

35.9

Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,956

825

1,960

0.2

137.7

5,657

2,887

4,900

(13.4)

69.7

Construction Revenues

199

389

417

109.7

7.3

607

858

1,140

87.9

33.0

Total Revenues

2,155

1,213

2,377

10.3

95.9

6,264

3,745

6,040

(3.6)

61.3

Adjusted EBITDA

1,450

432

1,473

1.6

241.3

4,160

1,696

3,589

(13.7)

111.6

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

74.1%

52.3%

75.2%

73.5%

58.8%

73.3%

Income from Operations

1,286

255

1,187

(7.8)

365.0

3,691

1,189

2,835

(23.2)

138.4

Operating Margin (%)

59.7%

21.0%

49.9%

58.9%

31.8%

46.9%

Consolidated Net Income

858

69

812

(5.4)

1,070.0

2,466

859

1,848

(25.1)

115.2

Net Income of Controlling Interest

856

70

809

(5.5)

1,055.4

2,462

855

1,844

(25.1)

115.6

EPS (Ps.)

2.18

0.18

2.08

(4.4)

1,061.2

6.26

2.19

4.74

(24.4)

116.1

EPADS (US$)

0.89

0.06

0.81

(8.2)

1,166.6

2.55

0.78

1.85

(27.4)

135.8

MDP and Strategic Investments

357

438

524

46.8

19.6

867

1,034

1,366

57.6

32.1

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo +52 (81) 8625 4300 rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry +52 (81) 8625 4308 ecamacho@oma.aero

www.oma.aero

OMA will hold its 3Q21 earnings conference call on October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time.

Call +1-877-407-9208toll-free from the U.S. or +1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13723634. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.

3Q21 Operating Results

Operations, Passengers, and Cargo

The number of seats offered increased 86.0% compared to 3Q20 and decreased 14.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.

Total passenger traffic reached 5.1 million passengers, representing an increase of 121% as compared to 3Q20 and decreased 16.9% versus 3Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.2% was domestic and 12.8% was international.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 106%, compared to 3Q20, while international traffic increased 329%. Compared to 3Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic decreased 18.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic recovery, in volume terms as compared to 3Q19, were:

  • Ciudad Juárez (+7.7%), on its Guadalajara, Mexico City and Cancún routes.
  • Mazatlán (+3.2%), on its Tijuana and Chihuahua routes.
  • Reynosa (-1.9%), on its Tapachula and Villahermosa routes.
  • Zacatecas (-9.0%), on its Tijuana, Chicago and Dallas routes.
  • San Luis Potosí (-9.8%), on its Cancún and Houston routes.

2

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

%Var

%Var

9M19

9M20

9M21

%Var

%Var

vs 3Q19

vs 3Q20

vs 9M19

vs 9M20

Available Seats

8,127,223

3,720,633

6,919,783

(14.9)

86.0

23,139,065

12,237,515

17,499,706

(24.4)

43.0

Passenger Traffic:

Domestic

5,488,464

2,158,513

4,450,345

(18.9)

106.2

15,165,291

6,870,461

11,037,479

(27.2)

60.7

International

656,510

152,503

654,176

(0.4)

329.0

2,051,267

887,320

1,628,902

(20.6)

83.6

Total Passenger Traffic

6,144,974

2,311,016

5,104,521

(16.9)

120.9

17,216,558

7,757,781

12,666,381

(26.4)

63.3

Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)

6,106,776

2,281,775

5,067,628

(17.0)

122.1

17,089,199

7,668,677

12,550,604

(26.6)

63.7

General Aviation

38,198

29,241

36,893

(3.4)

26.2

127,359

89,104

115,777

(9.1)

29.9

Cargo Units

238,977

232,544

311,465

30.3

33.9

727,528

622,880

869,673

19.5

39.6

Workload Units

6,383,951

2,543,560

5,415,986

(15.2)

112.9

17,944,086

8,380,661

13,536,054

(24.6)

61.5

Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):

Domestic

73,639

43,122

62,136

(15.6)

44.1

221,110

132,175

171,889

(22.3)

30.0

International

11,046

4,942

10,288

(6.9)

108.2

34,191

19,482

30,241

(11.6)

55.2

Total Flight Operations

84,685

48,064

72,424

(14.5)

50.7

255,301

151,657

202,130

(20.8)

33.3

Commercial Operations

The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 85.1% as of September 30, 2021. During the quarter, a total of 596 m2 in commercial spaces were occupied.

Freight Logistics Services

  • OMA Carga's revenues increased by 51.8%, compared to 3Q20 due to higher handling, storage and custody activity related to air import cargo, as well as handling of high-end cargo during the quarter. Total tonnage handled was 10,887 metric tons, 72.9% higher than 3Q20.

Hotel Services

  • The NH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 69.5% occupancy rate, as compared to 35.8% in 3Q20. The average room rate was Ps.2,200 per night during the quarter.
  • Hilton Garden Inn had a 51.0% occupancy rate, compared to 18.6% in 3Q20. The average room rate was Ps.1,903 per night during the quarter.

Industrial Services

  • OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.15 million, an increase of 24.4% versus 3Q20. The increase is explained by additional revenues generated from three warehouses rented during 2020, which started generating revenues since 4Q20. During the quarter, a lease was signed for a 4,849 m2 warehouse that will start to generate revenues in 4Q21.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues

Aeronautical revenues increased 153% mainly due to an increase in passenger traffic, compared to 3Q20.

3

(Ps. Thousands)

3Q20

3Q21

% Var

9M20

9M21

% Var

Domestic Passenger Charges

398,798

969,959

143.2

1,224,320

2,386,982

95.0

International Passenger Charges

77,038

351,514

356.3

400,010

845,528

111.4

Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights

118,529

182,215

53.7

399,042

492,727

23.5

Aeronautical Revenues

594,366

1,503,689

153.0

2,023,372

3,725,236

84.1

Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)

257.2

294.6

14.5

260.8

294.1

12.8

Non-aeronautical revenues increased 98.1%.

Commercial revenues increased 125%. The line items with the largest variations were:

  • Parking, +140% as a result of an increase in passenger traffic.
  • Restaurants, Car Rentals and Retail, +267%, +112% and +190%, respectively, granted to our tenants during 3Q20, as well as an increase in revenues from

as a result of the supports revenue shares.

(Ps. Thousands)

3Q20

3Q21

% Var

9M20

9M21

% Var

Commercial Activities:

Parking

25,895

62,251

140.4

93,877

151,270

61.1

Advertising

8,657

19,916

130.1

48,685

49,116

0.9

Retail

8,426

24,442

190.1

47,240

57,451

21.6

Duty Free

1,236

2,969

140.2

7,540

7,251

(3.8)

Restaurants

10,106

37,097

267.1

62,343

86,253

38.4

Car Rentals

18,464

39,156

112.1

77,437

98,606

27.3

Passenger Services

568

931

63.9

2,907

2,496

(14.1)

Time Shares & Hotel Promotion

2,809

3,266

16.3

10,401

9,781

(6.0)

Communications and Networks

5,298

4,499

(15.1)

13,571

13,606

0.3

VIP Lounges

6,925

13,319

92.3

26,529

33,869

27.7

Financial Services

1,796

2,225

23.9

5,936

6,103

2.8

Other Services

7,651

10,383

35.7

26,144

29,229

11.8

Total Revenues from Commercial Activities

97,832

220,454

125.3

422,611

545,031

29.0

Diversification revenues increased 70.9%, mainly due to higher revenues from hotel services and OMA Carga.

(Ps. Thousands)

3Q20

3Q21

% Var

9M20

9M21

% Var

Diversification Activities:

Hotel Services

25,483

60,516

137.5

110,093

149,081

35.4

OMA Carga (Freight Logistics Service)

43,635

66,219

51.8

130,635

194,174

48.6

Real Estate Services

4,100

4,663

13.7

13,356

13,725

2.8

Industrial Services

12,440

15,472

24.4

35,592

46,152

29.7

Other Services

1,721

2,431

41.2

6,050

5,786

(4.4)

Total Revenues from Diversification Activities

87,379

149,301

70.9

295,726

408,918

38.3

Complementary Activities:

Checked Baggage Screening

18,048

43,132

139.0

60,699

106,296

75.1

Other Leases

21,337

36,432

70.7

65,151

93,830

44.0

Access Rights

2,884

4,328

50.1

11,909

13,275

11.5

Other Services

2,764

2,368

(14.3)

7,891

7,187

(8.9)

Total Revenues from Complementary Activities

45,033

86,260

91.5

145,650

220,588

51.5

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

230,244

456,014

98.1

863,986

1,174,537

35.9

Non-Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)

99.6

89.3

(10.3)

111.4

92.7

(16.7)

4

Construction revenues represent the value of improvements to concessioned assets. They are equal to construction costs and generate neither a gain nor a loss. Construction revenues and costs are determined based on the advance in the execution of projects in accordance with the airports' Master Development Programs (MDP), and variations depend on the rate of project execution.

(Ps. Thousands)

3Q20

3Q21

% Var

9M20

9M21

% Var

Aeronautical Revenues

594,366

1,503,689

153.0

2,023,372

3,725,236

84.1

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

230,244

456,014

98.1

863,986

1,174,537

35.9

Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues

824,610

1,959,703

137.7

2,887,358

4,899,773

69.7

Construction Revenues

388,850

417,164

7.3

857,538

1,140,471

33.0

Total Revenues

1,213,460

2,376,867

95.9

3,744,896

6,040,244

61.3

Aeronautical Revenues + Non-Aeronautical Revenues / Passenger (Ps.)

356.8

383.9

7.6

372.2

386.8

3.9

Costs and Operating Expenses

The sum of cost of airport services and general and administrative expenses (G&A) increased 4.9%, mainly due to higher costs for contracted services costs basic services, as a result of passenger traffic growth. Additionally, payroll recorded a one-timeexpense of Ps.8 million related to the organizational restructuring as a result of changes in labor regulation in Mexico.

(Ps. Thousands)

3Q20

3Q21

% Var

9M20

9M21

% Var

Payroll

127,718

147,544

15.5

387,402

390,762

0.9

Contracted Services (Security, Cleaning and Professional Services)

47,057

58,989

25.4

169,716

188,255

10.9

Minor Maintenance

31,662

32,133

1.5

98,894

96,167

(2.8)

Basic Services (Electricity, Water, Telephone)

17,769

24,843

39.8

49,306

57,961

17.6

Materials and Supplies

7,807

9,176

17.5

24,498

24,173

(1.3)

Insurance and Bonding

8,687

8,561

(1.5)

23,681

27,511

16.2

Other costs and expenses

65,958

40,321

(38.9)

145,947

114,092

(21.8)

Cost of Airport Services + G&A

306,658

321,566

4.9

899,443

898,921

(0.1)

Cost of Hotel Services

23,644

34,615

46.4

79,255

86,185

8.7

Cost of Industrial Park Services

1,464

1,825

24.6

5,744

5,608

(2.4)

Subtotal (Cost of Services + G&A)

331,766

358,006

7.9

984,442

990,714

0.6

Subtotal (Cost of Services + G&A) / Passenger (Ps.)

143.6

70.1

(51.1)

126.9

78.2

(38.4)

The major maintenance provision was Ps.165 million, and reflects a higher level of future executions of major maintenance works, pursuant to the Master Development Program for the period 2021-2025. The outstanding balance of the maintenance provision as of September 30, 2021 was Ps.1,659 million.

The airport concession tax was Ps.91 million and the technical assistance fee was Ps.38 million.

As a result of the foregoing, total operating costs and expenses increased 24.2%.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:58pOMA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results
PU
10/06GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA reports 1.50 million passenger traffic in Septe..
PU
10/06Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Announces Operating Results for th..
CI
09/07GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA reports 1.67 million passenger traffic in Augus..
PU
09/07Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Announces Operating Results for th..
CI
08/05GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA reports 1.94 million passenger traffic in July ..
PU
08/05Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Announces Operating Results for th..
CI
08/02GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA ratifies External Auditor for the Company and i..
PU
07/30GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA ratifies External Auditor for the Company and i..
PU
07/28GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating and Fin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 703 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2021 2 477 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2021 2 314 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 48 479 M 2 403 M 2 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,75 MXN
Average target price 151,40 MXN
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dueñas Espriu Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo CFO & Director-Administration & Finance
Diego Quintana Kawage Chairman
Enrique Navarro Manjarrez Director-Airports Operations
Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.47%2 419
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.81%28 080
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED27.77%16 791
FRAPORT AG23.14%6 521
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-12.80%4 432
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-21.87%4 062