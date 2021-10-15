Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico B de C : Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for Ps. 2.5 Billion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that today successfully completed the issuance of 25 million long-term bond certificates in Mexico (Certificados Bursátiles) at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each (one hundred pesos 00/100 M.N.), for a total value of Ps. 2.5 billion (two point five billion pesos 00/100 M.N.), issued jointly through green bond certificates and the first reopening of the fourth issuance under the ticker symbol “GAP21-2”. The order book reached a subscription of 4.7x.



The bond certificates were issued in accordance with the following terms:

Ps. 1.5 billion (one point five billion pesos 00/100 M.N.) in 5-year green bond certificates under the ticker symbol “GAP21V”. Interest will be payable every 28 days at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 25 basis points; the principal will be due at maturity on October 9, 2026, with an early amortization option.

Ps. 1.0 billion (one billion pesos 00/100 M.N.) corresponding to the first reopening of “GAP21-2” long-term fixed rate bond, originally issued on May 7, 2021, and has the same characteristics as the original issuance. Interest will be payable every 182 days at a coupon of 7.91%; the principal will be due at maturity on April 28, 2028, with an early amortization option. The issuance price was Ps. 101.323278 (one hundred one pesos 323278/1000000) each. The price was calculated taking into consideration that the additional bond certificates obtain the interest corresponding to the entire period of interest ongoing of the original bond certificates, and in consideration of the surcharge applicable to the additional bond certificates.



The issuances obtained credit ratings of “Aaa.mx” by Moody’s and “MxAAA” by S&P, on a national scale.

The resources from these issuances will be used to fulfill the investments committed under the Master Development Program for 2021 and part of 2022, as well as to finance eligible green projects in accordance with our Green Financing Framework, which is aligned with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, and that received a positive opinion from the firm Sustainalytics. The green projects will fall within the following eligible categories:

• Green buildings: investments related to new buildings or refurbishments to existing buildings, resulting in a reduction in energy consumption

• Renewable energy: investments related to the generation of solar energy

• Energy efficiency: investments related to the renewal, installation, operatio, and maintenance of equipment that controls and reduces energy consumption

• Other projects related to the sustainable water and wastewater management, clean transportation, prevention, and control of pollution, as well as projects related to biodiversity

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

