Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in October 2021 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.4% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 54.2% Compared to 2020) - Form 6-K

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in October 2021 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.4% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 54.2% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For October 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.4%, compared to the same period of 2019. Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Tijuana airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 27.5%, 17.8% and 15.1%, respectively, while the Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of 7.8%.

In relation to international travel restrictions, the United States Government has updated sanitary measures to enter that country. Beginning on November 8th, foreign travelers will have to present the proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Besides, foreign travelers will be able to use the pedestrian border, for the first time since March 2020, to make non-essential trips, such as tourism and visiting friends and family, this could have a positive impact in the passenger traffic at the Tijuana airport.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures



Domestic Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 19 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 914.4 814.2 (11.0 %) 8,680.2 6,812.4 (21.5 %) Tijuana 514.8 628.5 22.1 % 4,965.9 5,649.7 13.8 % Los Cabos 154.6 189.2 22.4 % 1,602.3 1,634.6 2.0 % Puerto Vallarta 149.8 172.6 15.2 % 1,521.0 1,466.7 (3.6 %) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0 %) 7.7 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 179.8 131.6 (26.8 %) 1,702.1 1,214.3 (28.7 %) Hermosillo 168.9 144.1 (14.7 %) 1,484.6 1,152.4 (22.4 %) Mexicali 105.3 102.5 (2.7 %) 976.4 866.6 (11.2 %) Morelia 40.4 43.2 6.8 % 383.2 437.2 14.1 % La Paz 83.6 85.3 2.0 % 824.0 720.4 (12.6 %) Kingston 0.7 0.0 (95.6 %) 0.7 1.0 35.5 % Aguascalientes 54.4 52.5 (3.5 %) 520.0 457.2 (12.1 %) Los Mochis 33.6 31.2 (7.1 %) 316.4 283.2 (10.5 %) Manzanillo 7.3 7.0 (4.4 %) 77.8 68.0 (12.5 %) Total 2,408.5 2,401.8 (0.3 %) 23,062.3 20,763.9 (10.0 %)

International Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 19 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 344.8 346.6 0.5 % 3,579.3 2,989.9 (16.5 %) Tijuana* 220.8 218.5 (1.0 %) 2,356.9 2,119.5 (10.1 %) Los Cabos 245.8 321.3 30.7 % 3,010.5 2,783.4 (7.5 %) Puerto Vallarta 158.1 190.0 20.2 % 2,576.3 1,647.9 (36.0 %) Montego Bay 287.0 208.7 (27.3 %) 3,902.3 1,969.7 (49.5 %) Guanajuato 48.5 55.8 15.1 % 576.7 503.1 (12.8 %) Hermosillo 5.9 10.5 78.8 % 57.5 87.1 51.3 % Mexicali 0.5 0.7 41.0 % 5.6 4.3 (22.5 %) Morelia 31.9 35.5 11.2 % 344.7 328.4 (4.7 %) La Paz 1.0 1.1 12.9 % 10.4 14.8 42.6 % Kingston 100.6 77.9 (22.6 %) 100.6 642.8 538.7 % Aguascalientes 17.9 18.0 0.5 % 182.2 169.9 (6.7 %) Los Mochis 0.5 1.0 96.5 % 5.9 8.0 36.2 % Manzanillo 2.0 2.9 44.1 % 62.7 32.6 (48.1 %) Total 1,465.3 1,488.4 1.6 % 16,771.8 13,301.5 (20.7 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

Total Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 19 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,259.2 1,160.8 (7.8 %) 12,259.5 9,802.3 (20.0 %) Tijuana* 735.6 847.0 15.1 % 7,322.7 7,769.3 6.1 % Los Cabos 400.4 510.6 27.5 % 4,612.8 4,418.0 (4.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 307.9 362.6 17.8 % 4,097.3 3,114.7 (24.0 %) Montego Bay 287.8 208.7 (27.5 %) 3,910.0 1,969.7 (49.6 %) Guanajuato 228.3 187.4 (17.9 %) 2,278.7 1,717.4 (24.6 %) Hermosillo 174.8 154.6 (11.6 %) 1,542.2 1,239.5 (19.6 %) Mexicali 105.8 103.2 (2.5 %) 982.0 870.9 (11.3 %) Morelia 72.3 78.7 8.8 % 728.0 765.6 5.2 % La Paz 84.6 86.5 2.1 % 834.4 735.3 (11.9 %) Kingston 101.4 77.9 (23.2 %) 101.4 643.8 535.1 % Aguascalientes 72.2 70.4 (2.5 %) 702.2 627.1 (10.7 %) Los Mochis 34.1 32.2 (5.6 %) 322.3 291.3 (9.6 %) Manzanillo 9.3 9.9 6.0 % 140.5 100.6 (28.4 %) Total 3,873.8 3,890.2 0.4 % 39,834.1 34,065.4 (14.5 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 19 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Tijuana 217.0 214.4 (1.2 %) 2,317.9 2,092.6 (9.7 %)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-20 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 20 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 556.7 814.2 46.2 % 4,547.0 6,812.4 49.8 % Tijuana 485.4 628.5 29.5 % 3,576.7 5,649.7 58.0 % Los Cabos 136.8 189.2 38.3 % 921.4 1,634.6 77.4 % Puerto Vallarta 97.9 172.6 76.2 % 730.4 1,466.7 100.8 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 105.1 131.6 25.2 % 827.1 1,214.3 46.8 % Hermosillo 98.4 144.1 46.4 % 747.5 1,152.4 54.2 % Mexicali 63.5 102.5 61.4 % 539.0 866.6 60.8 % Morelia 32.9 43.2 31.2 % 302.1 437.2 44.7 % La Paz 58.3 85.3 46.3 % 432.5 720.4 66.6 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 113.3 % 1.3 1.0 (26.5 %) Aguascalientes 34.7 52.5 51.3 % 280.0 457.2 63.3 % Los Mochis 22.8 31.2 36.7 % 158.5 283.2 78.7 % Manzanillo 4.3 7.0 60.9 % 38.6 68.0 76.2 % Total 1,696.9 2,401.8 41.5 % 13,103.0 20,763.9 58.5 %

International Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-20 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 20 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 204.5 346.6 69.5 % 1,850.6 2,989.9 61.6 % Tijuana* 160.7 218.5 35.9 % 1,367.8 2,119.5 55.0 % Los Cabos 184.5 321.3 74.2 % 1,443.9 2,783.4 92.8 % Puerto Vallarta 95.2 190.0 99.6 % 1,325.0 1,647.9 24.4 % Montego Bay 75.6 208.7 176.1 % 1,399.7 1,969.7 40.7 % Guanajuato 28.6 55.8 95.3 % 262.4 503.1 91.8 % Hermosillo 4.3 10.5 147.0 % 33.0 87.1 164.0 % Mexicali 0.2 0.7 338.8 % 1.8 4.3 139.5 % Morelia 23.0 35.5 54.4 % 185.1 328.4 77.4 % La Paz 0.5 1.1 147.5 % 5.2 14.8 187.7 % Kingston 36.7 77.9 112.4 % 531.0 642.8 21.1 % Aguascalientes 11.3 18.0 58.5 % 89.3 169.9 90.4 % Los Mochis 0.2 1.0 359.8 % 1.9 8.0 333.1 % Manzanillo 1.4 2.9 103.6 % 34.0 32.6 (4.2 %) Total 826.5 1,488.4 80.1 % 8,530.6 13,301.5 55.9 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

Total Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-20 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 20 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Guadalajara 761.2 1,160.8 52.5 % 6,397.7 9,802.3 53.2 % Tijuana* 646.1 847.0 31.1 % 4,944.5 7,769.3 57.1 % Los Cabos 321.3 510.6 58.9 % 2,365.3 4,418.0 86.8 % Puerto Vallarta 193.1 362.6 87.7 % 2,055.4 3,114.7 51.5 % Montego Bay 75.6 208.7 176.1 % 1,400.7 1,969.7 40.6 % Guanajuato 133.7 187.4 40.2 % 1,089.4 1,717.4 57.6 % Hermosillo 102.7 154.6 50.6 % 780.5 1,239.5 58.8 % Mexicali 63.7 103.2 62.1 % 540.8 870.9 61.1 % Morelia 55.9 78.7 40.7 % 487.2 765.6 57.2 % La Paz 58.8 86.5 47.1 % 437.6 735.3 68.0 % Kingston 36.7 77.9 112.4 % 532.4 643.8 20.9 % Aguascalientes 46.0 70.4 53.0 % 369.2 627.1 69.8 % Los Mochis 23.0 32.2 39.6 % 160.4 291.3 81.6 % Manzanillo 5.8 9.9 71.4 % 72.6 100.6 38.6 % Total 2,523.5 3,890.2 54.2 % 21,633.6 34,065.4 57.5 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-20 Oct-21 % Change Jan - Oct 20 Jan - Oct 21 % Change Tijuana 159.6 214.4 34.4 % 1,357.6 2,092.6 54.1 %

Highlights for the period:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during October 2021 increased by 30.8% compared to October 2020; load factors for the month went from 66.2% in October 2020 to 78.1% in October 2021.





Los Cabos - Denver: Frontier Airlines



Company Description Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation. IR Contacts: Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Manager asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext. 20294 Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications mbarona@i-advize.com