  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAP B   MX01GA000004

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GAP B)
Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP

12/10/2021 | 10:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has sold almost all of its shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The two companies had been locked in a legal battle since 2011 when Grupo Mexico said it planned to launch a tender offer for at least 30% of the airport operator.

GAP has said its bylaws limit shareholders to holding no more than 10% of its outstanding stock and has been trying to force Grupo Mexico to reduce its stake.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.35% 1782.446 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.26% 263.11 End-of-day quote.18.44%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.73% 1039.125 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
SILVER 0.77% 22.149 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 19 799 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2021 5 560 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 13 739 M 658 M 658 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 135 B 6 451 M 6 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 756
Free-Float 71,5%
Managers and Directors
Raul Revuelta Musalem Chief Executive Officer
Saúl Villarreal García Chief Financial Officer
Alejandra Soto Finance Director & Investor Relations Officer
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Juan Francisco Martínez Mira Director-Quality, Innovation & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.44%6 394
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-8.12%22 114
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-38.58%14 210
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS0.28%11 880
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED1.85%7 835
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.26.95%5 963