ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2023
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 18.2% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 2.7% above the levels reported in April 2022.
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 18.2% in Colombia. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 16.8% and 3.0%, respectively and in international traffic of 4.2% and 49.9%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in March 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,370,877
3,702,142
9.8
12,391,631
14,775,433
19.2
Domestic Traffic
1,508,670
1,761,767
16.8
5,254,358
6,545,955
24.6
International Traffic
1,862,207
1,940,375
4.2
7,137,273
8,229,478
15.3
San Juan, Puerto Rico
888,029
945,802
6.5
3,278,748
3,852,840
17.5
Domestic Traffic
821,712
846,406
3.0
3,034,726
3,488,335
14.9
International Traffic
66,317
99,396
49.9
244,022
364,505
49.4
Colombia
1,325,196
1,084,201
(18.2)
4,897,169
4,969,518
1.5
Domestic Traffic
1,107,002
871,899
(21.2)
4,158,344
4,048,054
(2.7)
International Traffic
218,194
212,302
(2.7)
738,825
921,464
24.7
Total Traffic
5,584,102
5,732,145
2.7
20,567,548
23,597,791
14.7
Domestic Traffic
3,437,384
3,480,072
1.2
12,447,428
14,082,344
13.1
International Traffic
2,146,718
2,252,073
4.9
8,120,120
9,515,447
17.2
Mexico Passenger Traffic
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,508,670
1,761,767
16.8
5,254,358
6,545,955
24.6
CUN
Cancun
853,177
992,922
16.4
2,934,824
3,589,402
22.3
CZM
Cozumel
10,246
14,194
38.5
54,392
46,235
(15.0)
HUX
Huatulco
80,172
74,711
(6.8)
273,127
289,883
6.1
MID
Merida
219,738
279,838
27.4
766,405
1,089,158
42.1
MTT
Minatitlan
8,775
10,887
24.1
29,071
36,219
24.6
OAX
Oaxaca
85,631
116,725
36.3
321,840
450,551
40.0
TAP
Tapachula
43,773
41,099
(6.1)
152,242
164,622
8.1
VER
Veracruz
103,743
126,081
21.5
369,989
464,227
25.5
VSA
Villahermosa
103,415
105,310
1.8
352,468
415,658
17.9
International Traffic
1,862,207
1,940,375
4.2
7,137,273
8,229,478
15.3
CUN
Cancun
1,764,137
1,832,472
3.9
6,724,436
7,720,690
14.8
CZM
Cozumel
39,156
39,478
0.8
171,438
197,681
15.3
HUX
Huatulco
9,836
13,928
41.6
52,169
71,290
36.7
MID
Merida
22,593
27,638
22.3
82,261
120,379
46.3
MTT
Minatitlan
598
602
0.7
3,556
2,655
(25.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
15,161
15,032
(0.9)
61,796
70,102
13.4
TAP
Tapachula
990
1,338
35.2
4,234
7,025
65.9
VER
Veracruz
7,188
7,654
6.5
28,360
30,824
8.7
VSA
Villahermosa
2,548
2,233
(12.4)
9,023
8,832
(2.1)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,370,877
3,702,142
9.8
12,391,631
14,775,433
19.2
CUN
Cancun
2,617,314
2,825,394
8.0
9,659,260
11,310,092
17.1
CZM
Cozumel
49,402
53,672
8.6
225,830
243,916
8.0
HUX
Huatulco
90,008
88,639
(1.5)
325,296
361,173
11.0
MID
Merida
242,331
307,476
26.9
848,666
1,209,537
42.5
MTT
Minatitlan
9,373
11,489
22.6
32,627
38,874
19.1
OAX
Oaxaca
100,792
131,757
30.7
383,636
520,653
35.7
TAP
Tapachula
44,763
42,437
(5.2)
156,476
171,647
9.7
VER
Veracruz
110,931
133,735
20.6
398,349
495,051
24.3
VSA
Villahermosa
105,963
107,543
1.5
361,491
424,490
17.4
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
888,029
945,802
6.5
3,278,748
3,852,840
17.5
Domestic Traffic
821,712
846,406
3.0
3,034,726
3,488,335
14.9
International Traffic
66,317
99,396
49.9
244,022
364,505
49.4
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
April
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,107,002
871,899
(21.2)
4,158,344
4,048,054
(2.7)
MDE
Rionegro
823,089
643,596
(21.8)
3,053,575
3,044,650
(0.3)
EOH
Medellin
97,933
93,347
(4.7)
384,453
368,733
(4.1)
MTR
Monteria
128,509
90,096
(29.9)
499,764
449,536
(10.1)
APO
Carepa
21,992
16,207
(26.3)
85,755
65,838
(23.2)
UIB
Quibdo
27,891
26,722
(4.2)
112,034
110,992
(0.9)
CZU
Corozal
7,588
1,931
(74.6)
22,763
8,305
(63.5)
International Traffic
218,194
212,302
(2.7)
738,825
921,464
24.7
MDE
Rionegro
218,194
212,302
(2.7)
738,825
921,464
24.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,325,196
1,084,201
(18.2)
4,897,169
4,969,518
1.5
MDE
Rionegro
1,041,283
855,898
(17.8)
3,792,400
3,966,114
4.6
EOH
Medellin
97,933
93,347
(4.7)
384,453
368,733
(4.1)
MTR
Monteria
128,509
90,096
(29.9)
499,764
449,536
(10.1)
APO
Carepa
21,992
16,207
(26.3)
85,755
65,838
(23.2)
UIB
Quibdo
27,891
26,722
(4.2)
112,034
110,992
(0.9)
CZU
Corozal
7,588
1,931
(74.6)
22,763
8,305
(63.5)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-april-2023-301818502.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
© PRNewswire 2023
