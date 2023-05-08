Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASR   US40051E2028

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
280.89 USD   -0.43%
05:31pASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2023
PR
04/26Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S A B De C : 26 April, 2023 - ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26th, 2023
PU
04/25Transcript : Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 18.2% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 2.7% above the levels reported in April 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 18.2% in Colombia. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 16.8% and 3.0%, respectively and in international traffic of 4.2% and 49.9%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Mexico

3,370,877

3,702,142

9.8


12,391,631

14,775,433

19.2

Domestic Traffic

1,508,670

1,761,767

16.8


5,254,358

6,545,955

24.6

International Traffic

1,862,207

1,940,375

4.2


7,137,273

8,229,478

15.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

888,029

945,802

6.5


3,278,748

3,852,840

17.5

Domestic Traffic

821,712

846,406

3.0


3,034,726

3,488,335

14.9

International Traffic

66,317

99,396

49.9


244,022

364,505

49.4

Colombia

1,325,196

1,084,201

(18.2)


4,897,169

4,969,518

1.5

Domestic Traffic

1,107,002

871,899

(21.2)


4,158,344

4,048,054

(2.7)

International Traffic

218,194

212,302

(2.7)


738,825

921,464

24.7

Total Traffic

5,584,102

5,732,145

2.7


20,567,548

23,597,791

14.7

Domestic Traffic

3,437,384

3,480,072

1.2


12,447,428

14,082,344

13.1

International Traffic

2,146,718

2,252,073

4.9


8,120,120

9,515,447

17.2

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic


April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,508,670

1,761,767

16.8


5,254,358

6,545,955

24.6

CUN

Cancun

853,177

992,922

16.4


2,934,824

3,589,402

22.3

CZM

Cozumel

10,246

14,194

38.5


54,392

46,235

(15.0)

HUX

Huatulco

80,172

74,711

(6.8)


273,127

289,883

6.1

MID

Merida

219,738

279,838

27.4


766,405

1,089,158

42.1

MTT

Minatitlan

8,775

10,887

24.1


29,071

36,219

24.6

OAX

Oaxaca

85,631

116,725

36.3


321,840

450,551

40.0

TAP

Tapachula

43,773

41,099

(6.1)


152,242

164,622

8.1

VER

Veracruz

103,743

126,081

21.5


369,989

464,227

25.5

VSA

Villahermosa

103,415

105,310

1.8


352,468

415,658

17.9

International Traffic

1,862,207

1,940,375

4.2


7,137,273

8,229,478

15.3

CUN

Cancun

1,764,137

1,832,472

3.9


6,724,436

7,720,690

14.8

CZM

Cozumel

39,156

39,478

0.8


171,438

197,681

15.3

HUX

Huatulco

9,836

13,928

41.6


52,169

71,290

36.7

MID

Merida

22,593

27,638

22.3


82,261

120,379

46.3

MTT

Minatitlan

598

602

0.7


3,556

2,655

(25.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,161

15,032

(0.9)


61,796

70,102

13.4

TAP

Tapachula

990

1,338

35.2


4,234

7,025

65.9

VER

Veracruz

7,188

7,654

6.5


28,360

30,824

8.7

VSA

Villahermosa

2,548

2,233

(12.4)


9,023

8,832

(2.1)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,370,877

3,702,142

9.8


12,391,631

14,775,433

19.2

CUN

Cancun

2,617,314

2,825,394

8.0


9,659,260

11,310,092

17.1

CZM

Cozumel

49,402

53,672

8.6


225,830

243,916

8.0

HUX

Huatulco

90,008

88,639

(1.5)


325,296

361,173

11.0

MID

Merida

242,331

307,476

26.9


848,666

1,209,537

42.5

MTT

Minatitlan

9,373

11,489

22.6


32,627

38,874

19.1

OAX

Oaxaca

100,792

131,757

30.7


383,636

520,653

35.7

TAP

Tapachula

44,763

42,437

(5.2)


156,476

171,647

9.7

VER

Veracruz

110,931

133,735

20.6


398,349

495,051

24.3

VSA

Villahermosa

105,963

107,543

1.5


361,491

424,490

17.4

 

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)


April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

SJU Total

888,029

945,802

6.5


3,278,748

3,852,840

17.5

Domestic Traffic

821,712

846,406

3.0


3,034,726

3,488,335

14.9

International Traffic

66,317

99,396

49.9


244,022

364,505

49.4

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan


April

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,107,002

871,899

(21.2)


4,158,344

4,048,054

(2.7)

MDE

Rionegro

823,089

643,596

(21.8)


3,053,575

3,044,650

(0.3)

EOH

Medellin

97,933

93,347

(4.7)


384,453

368,733

(4.1)

MTR

Monteria

128,509

90,096

(29.9)


499,764

449,536

(10.1)

APO

Carepa

21,992

16,207

(26.3)


85,755

65,838

(23.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,891

26,722

(4.2)


112,034

110,992

(0.9)

CZU

Corozal

7,588

1,931

(74.6)


22,763

8,305

(63.5)

International Traffic

218,194

212,302

(2.7)


738,825

921,464

24.7

MDE

Rionegro

218,194

212,302

(2.7)


738,825

921,464

24.7

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,325,196

1,084,201

(18.2)


4,897,169

4,969,518

1.5

MDE

Rionegro

1,041,283

855,898

(17.8)


3,792,400

3,966,114

4.6

EOH

Medellin

97,933

93,347

(4.7)


384,453

368,733

(4.1)

MTR

Monteria

128,509

90,096

(29.9)


499,764

449,536

(10.1)

APO

Carepa

21,992

16,207

(26.3)


85,755

65,838

(23.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,891

26,722

(4.2)


112,034

110,992

(0.9)

CZU

Corozal

7,588

1,931

(74.6)


22,763

8,305

(63.5)

 

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-april-2023-301818502.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
05:31pASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2023
PR
04/26Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S A : 26 April, 2023 - ASUR Announces Resolutions Approve..
PU
04/25Transcript : Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., Q1 2023 Earn..
CI
04/25Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
CI
04/25Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04/24Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24ASUR Reports 1Q23 Financial Results
PR
04/17ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
04/17Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S A : Annual sustainability report 2022
PU
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Reports 6.7% Increase in March Passenger Traffic
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer