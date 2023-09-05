Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 13.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2023 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 3.8% above the levels reported in August 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and declined 13.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 13.0% and 21.8%, respectively, together with a 37.4% increase in international traffic in Puerto Rico, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary









August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Mexico

3,543,252

3,752,851

5.9


26,079,079

29,511,348

13.2

Domestic Traffic

1,791,666

2,024,362

13.0


11,799,961

14,049,091

19.1

International Traffic

1,751,586

1,728,489

(1.3)


14,279,118

15,462,257

8.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

905,678

1,116,216

23.2


7,086,614

8,497,329

19.9

Domestic Traffic

819,719

998,100

21.8


6,467,266

7,604,175

17.6

International Traffic

85,959

118,116

37.4


619,348

893,154

44.2

Colombia

1,483,764

1,291,587

(13.0)


10,682,141

9,832,115

(8.0)

Domestic Traffic

1,210,803

1,020,110

(15.7)


8,922,406

7,914,708

(11.3)

International Traffic

272,961

271,477

(0.5)


1,759,735

1,917,407

9.0

Total Traffic

5,932,694

6,160,654

3.8


43,847,834

47,840,792

9.1

Domestic Traffic

3,822,188

4,042,572

5.8


27,189,633

29,567,974

8.7

International Traffic

2,110,506

2,118,082

0.4


16,658,201

18,272,818

9.7

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,791,666

2,024,362

13.0


11,799,961

14,049,091

19.1

CUN

Cancun

1,072,363

1,153,621

7.6


6,749,418

7,875,338

16.7

CZM

Cozumel

23,284

24,686

6.0


115,228

126,653

9.9

HUX

Huatulco

79,472

68,883

(13.3)


587,232

566,708

(3.5)

MID

Merida

254,273

297,974

17.2


1,709,940

2,198,787

28.6

MTT

Minatitlan

10,079

13,396

32.9


65,668

85,384

30.0

OAX

Oaxaca

94,729

144,337

52.4


689,559

956,323

38.7

TAP

Tapachula

38,989

50,510

29.5


317,135

347,158

9.5

VER

Veracruz

112,382

152,185

35.4


803,336

1,026,622

27.8

VSA

Villahermosa

106,095

118,770

11.9


762,445

866,118

13.6

International Traffic

1,751,586

1,728,489

(1.3)


14,279,118

15,462,257

8.3

CUN

Cancun

1,653,404

1,636,287

(1.0)


13,467,783

14,570,431

8.2

CZM

Cozumel

39,035

28,344

(27.4)


348,794

338,117

(3.1)

HUX

Huatulco

2,165

1,938

(10.5)


64,240

79,237

23.3

MID

Merida

23,579

25,778

9.3


172,912

223,317

29.2

MTT

Minatitlan

1,562

776

(50.3)


8,262

5,611

(32.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

18,070

21,367

18.2


126,533

148,172

17.1

TAP

Tapachula

1,736

1,327

(23.6)


9,372

12,252

30.7

VER

Veracruz

9,464

9,992

5.6


62,573

66,367

6.1

VSA

Villahermosa

2,571

2,680

4.2


18,649

18,753

0.6

Traffic Total Mexico

3,543,252

3,752,851

5.9


26,079,079

29,511,348

13.2

CUN

Cancun

2,725,767

2,789,908

2.4


20,217,201

22,445,769

11.0

CZM

Cozumel

62,319

53,030

(14.9)


464,022

464,770

0.2

HUX

Huatulco

81,637

70,821

(13.2)


651,472

645,945

(0.8)

MID

Merida

277,852

323,752

16.5


1,882,852

2,422,104

28.6

MTT

Minatitlan

11,641

14,172

21.7


73,930

90,995

23.1

OAX

Oaxaca

112,799

165,704

46.9


816,092

1,104,495

35.3

TAP

Tapachula

40,725

51,837

27.3


326,507

359,410

10.1

VER

Veracruz

121,846

162,177

33.1


865,909

1,092,989

26.2

VSA

Villahermosa

108,666

121,450

11.8


781,094

884,871

13.3

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

SJU Total

905,678

1,116,216

23.2


7,086,614

8,497,329

19.9

Domestic Traffic

819,719

998,100

21.8


6,467,266

7,604,175

17.6

International Traffic

85,959

118,116

37.4


619,348

893,154

44.2

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,210,803

1,020,110

(15.7)


8,922,406

7,914,708

(11.3)

MDE

Rionegro

905,638

749,341

(17.3)


6,611,937

5,886,351

(11.0)

EOH

Medellin

113,985

118,920

4.3


815,244

801,054

(1.7)

MTR

Monteria

134,785

103,063

(23.5)


1,029,932

844,000

(18.1)

APO

Carepa

22,887

16,849

(26.4)


178,212

134,638

(24.5)

UIB

Quibdo

32,160

29,880

(7.1)


238,396

232,525

(2.5)

CZU

Corozal

1,348

2,057

52.6


48,685

16,140

(66.8)

International Traffic

272,961

271,477

(0.5)


1,759,735

1,917,407

9.0

MDE

Rionegro

272,961

271,477

(0.5)


1,759,735

1,917,407

9.0

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,483,764

1,291,587

(13.0)


10,682,141

9,832,115

(8.0)

MDE

Rionegro

1,178,599

1,020,818

(13.4)


8,371,672

7,803,758

(6.8)

EOH

Medellin

113,985

118,920

4.3


815,244

801,054

(1.7)

MTR

Monteria

134,785

103,063

(23.5)


1,029,932

844,000

(18.1)

APO

Carepa

22,887

16,849

(26.4)


178,212

134,638

(24.5)

UIB

Quibdo

32,160

29,880

(7.1)


238,396

232,525

(2.5)

CZU

Corozal

1,348

2,057

52.6


48,685

16,140

(66.8)

