Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and decreased 13.0% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2023 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 3.8% above the levels reported in August 2022.
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexico and 23.2% in Puerto Rico and declined 13.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 13.0% and 21.8%, respectively, together with a 37.4% increase in international traffic in Puerto Rico, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,543,252
3,752,851
5.9
26,079,079
29,511,348
13.2
Domestic Traffic
1,791,666
2,024,362
13.0
11,799,961
14,049,091
19.1
International Traffic
1,751,586
1,728,489
(1.3)
14,279,118
15,462,257
8.3
San Juan, Puerto Rico
905,678
1,116,216
23.2
7,086,614
8,497,329
19.9
Domestic Traffic
819,719
998,100
21.8
6,467,266
7,604,175
17.6
International Traffic
85,959
118,116
37.4
619,348
893,154
44.2
Colombia
1,483,764
1,291,587
(13.0)
10,682,141
9,832,115
(8.0)
Domestic Traffic
1,210,803
1,020,110
(15.7)
8,922,406
7,914,708
(11.3)
International Traffic
272,961
271,477
(0.5)
1,759,735
1,917,407
9.0
Total Traffic
5,932,694
6,160,654
3.8
43,847,834
47,840,792
9.1
Domestic Traffic
3,822,188
4,042,572
5.8
27,189,633
29,567,974
8.7
International Traffic
2,110,506
2,118,082
0.4
16,658,201
18,272,818
9.7
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,791,666
2,024,362
13.0
11,799,961
14,049,091
19.1
CUN
Cancun
1,072,363
1,153,621
7.6
6,749,418
7,875,338
16.7
CZM
Cozumel
23,284
24,686
6.0
115,228
126,653
9.9
HUX
Huatulco
79,472
68,883
(13.3)
587,232
566,708
(3.5)
MID
Merida
254,273
297,974
17.2
1,709,940
2,198,787
28.6
MTT
Minatitlan
10,079
13,396
32.9
65,668
85,384
30.0
OAX
Oaxaca
94,729
144,337
52.4
689,559
956,323
38.7
TAP
Tapachula
38,989
50,510
29.5
317,135
347,158
9.5
VER
Veracruz
112,382
152,185
35.4
803,336
1,026,622
27.8
VSA
Villahermosa
106,095
118,770
11.9
762,445
866,118
13.6
International Traffic
1,751,586
1,728,489
(1.3)
14,279,118
15,462,257
8.3
CUN
Cancun
1,653,404
1,636,287
(1.0)
13,467,783
14,570,431
8.2
CZM
Cozumel
39,035
28,344
(27.4)
348,794
338,117
(3.1)
HUX
Huatulco
2,165
1,938
(10.5)
64,240
79,237
23.3
MID
Merida
23,579
25,778
9.3
172,912
223,317
29.2
MTT
Minatitlan
1,562
776
(50.3)
8,262
5,611
(32.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
18,070
21,367
18.2
126,533
148,172
17.1
TAP
Tapachula
1,736
1,327
(23.6)
9,372
12,252
30.7
VER
Veracruz
9,464
9,992
5.6
62,573
66,367
6.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,571
2,680
4.2
18,649
18,753
0.6
Traffic Total Mexico
3,543,252
3,752,851
5.9
26,079,079
29,511,348
13.2
CUN
Cancun
2,725,767
2,789,908
2.4
20,217,201
22,445,769
11.0
CZM
Cozumel
62,319
53,030
(14.9)
464,022
464,770
0.2
HUX
Huatulco
81,637
70,821
(13.2)
651,472
645,945
(0.8)
MID
Merida
277,852
323,752
16.5
1,882,852
2,422,104
28.6
MTT
Minatitlan
11,641
14,172
21.7
73,930
90,995
23.1
OAX
Oaxaca
112,799
165,704
46.9
816,092
1,104,495
35.3
TAP
Tapachula
40,725
51,837
27.3
326,507
359,410
10.1
VER
Veracruz
121,846
162,177
33.1
865,909
1,092,989
26.2
VSA
Villahermosa
108,666
121,450
11.8
781,094
884,871
13.3
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
905,678
1,116,216
23.2
7,086,614
8,497,329
19.9
Domestic Traffic
819,719
998,100
21.8
6,467,266
7,604,175
17.6
International Traffic
85,959
118,116
37.4
619,348
893,154
44.2
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,210,803
1,020,110
(15.7)
8,922,406
7,914,708
(11.3)
MDE
Rionegro
905,638
749,341
(17.3)
6,611,937
5,886,351
(11.0)
EOH
Medellin
113,985
118,920
4.3
815,244
801,054
(1.7)
MTR
Monteria
134,785
103,063
(23.5)
1,029,932
844,000
(18.1)
APO
Carepa
22,887
16,849
(26.4)
178,212
134,638
(24.5)
UIB
Quibdo
32,160
29,880
(7.1)
238,396
232,525
(2.5)
CZU
Corozal
1,348
2,057
52.6
48,685
16,140
(66.8)
International Traffic
272,961
271,477
(0.5)
1,759,735
1,917,407
9.0
MDE
Rionegro
272,961
271,477
(0.5)
1,759,735
1,917,407
9.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,483,764
1,291,587
(13.0)
10,682,141
9,832,115
(8.0)
MDE
Rionegro
1,178,599
1,020,818
(13.4)
8,371,672
7,803,758
(6.8)
EOH
Medellin
113,985
118,920
4.3
815,244
801,054
(1.7)
MTR
Monteria
134,785
103,063
(23.5)
1,029,932
844,000
(18.1)
APO
Carepa
22,887
16,849
(26.4)
178,212
134,638
(24.5)
UIB
Quibdo
32,160
29,880
(7.1)
238,396
232,525
(2.5)
CZU
Corozal
1,348
2,057
52.6
48,685
16,140
(66.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
