Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 10.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2024 reached a total of 6.3 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.5% compared to January 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.1% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increased international traffic of 6.3% and 23.1%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 2.2% in Mexico and increased 6.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in a 14.1% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 6.6% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods January 1 through January 31, 2024 and 2023. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,774,707 3,871,735 2.6

3,774,707 3,871,735 2.6 Domestic Traffic 1,658,897 1,623,154 (2.2)

1,658,897 1,623,154 (2.2) International Traffic 2,115,810 2,248,581 6.3

2,115,810 2,248,581 6.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,028,927 1,113,130 8.2

1,028,927 1,113,130 8.2 Domestic Traffic 938,226 1,001,458 6.7

938,226 1,001,458 6.7 International Traffic 90,701 111,672 23.1

90,701 111,672 23.1 Colombia 1,480,990 1,331,781 (10.1)

1,480,990 1,331,781 (10.1) Domestic Traffic 1,190,799 1,022,491 (14.1)

1,190,799 1,022,491 (14.1) International Traffic 290,191 309,290 6.6

290,191 309,290 6.6 Total Traffic 6,284,624 6,316,646 0.5

6,284,624 6,316,646 0.5 Domestic Traffic 3,787,922 3,647,103 (3.7)

3,787,922 3,647,103 (3.7) International Traffic 2,496,702 2,669,543 6.9

2,496,702 2,669,543 6.9



Mexico Passenger Traffic













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,658,897 1,623,154 (2.2)

1,658,897 1,623,154 (2.2) CUN Cancun 914,893 824,158 (9.9)

914,893 824,158 (9.9) CZM Cozumel 10,916 21,480 96.8

10,916 21,480 96.8 HUX Huatulco 78,013 62,452 (19.9)

78,013 62,452 (19.9) MID Merida 274,343 277,692 1.2

274,343 277,692 1.2 MTT Minatitlan 8,840 9,880 11.8

8,840 9,880 11.8 OAX Oaxaca 115,316 129,093 11.9

115,316 129,093 11.9 TAP Tapachula 39,936 54,107 35.5

39,936 54,107 35.5 VER Veracruz 112,475 122,446 8.9

112,475 122,446 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 104,165 121,846 17.0

104,165 121,846 17.0 International Traffic 2,115,810 2,248,581 6.3

2,115,810 2,248,581 6.3 CUN Cancun 1,982,951 2,096,243 5.7

1,982,951 2,096,243 5.7 CZM Cozumel 49,978 56,198 12.4

49,978 56,198 12.4 HUX Huatulco 18,998 26,230 38.1

18,998 26,230 38.1 MID Merida 29,862 31,572 5.7

29,862 31,572 5.7 MTT Minatitlan 827 674 (18.5)

827 674 (18.5) OAX Oaxaca 20,403 21,479 5.3

20,403 21,479 5.3 TAP Tapachula 1,743 1,718 (1.4)

1,743 1,718 (1.4) VER Veracruz 8,719 11,387 30.6

8,719 11,387 30.6 VSA Villahermosa 2,329 3,080 32.2

2,329 3,080 32.2 Traffic Total Mexico 3,774,707 3,871,735 2.6

3,774,707 3,871,735 2.6 CUN Cancun 2,897,844 2,920,401 0.8

2,897,844 2,920,401 0.8 CZM Cozumel 60,894 77,678 27.6

60,894 77,678 27.6 HUX Huatulco 97,011 88,682 (8.6)

97,011 88,682 (8.6) MID Merida 304,205 309,264 1.7

304,205 309,264 1.7 MTT Minatitlan 9,667 10,554 9.2

9,667 10,554 9.2 OAX Oaxaca 135,719 150,572 10.9

135,719 150,572 10.9 TAP Tapachula 41,679 55,825 33.9

41,679 55,825 33.9 VER Veracruz 121,194 133,833 10.4

121,194 133,833 10.4 VSA Villahermosa 106,494 124,926 17.3

106,494 124,926 17.3

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2023 2024

2023 2024

SJU Total 1,028,927 1,113,130 8.2

1,028,927 1,113,130 8.2

Domestic Traffic 938,226 1,001,458 6.7

938,226 1,001,458 6.7

International Traffic 90,701 111,672 23.1

90,701 111,672 23.1



Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













January



Year to date % Chg

2023 2024

January % Chg

Domestic Traffic 1,190,799 1,022,491 (14.1)

1,190,799 1,022,491 (14.1)

MDE Rionegro 901,816 729,213 (19.1)

901,816 729,213 (19.1)

EOH Medellin 97,087 112,847 16.2

97,087 112,847 16.2

MTR Monteria 141,185 133,081 (5.7)

141,185 133,081 (5.7)

APO Carepa 16,048 13,441 (16.2)

16,048 13,441 (16.2)

UIB Quibdo 31,813 30,495 (4.1)

31,813 30,495 (4.1)

CZU Corozal 2,850 3,414 19.8

2,850 3,414 19.8

International Traffic 290,191 309,290 6.6

290,191 309,290 6.6

MDE Rionegro 290,191 309,290 6.6

290,191 309,290 6.6

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,480,990 1,331,781 (10.1)

1,480,990 1,331,781 (10.1)

MDE Rionegro 1,192,007 1,038,503 (12.9)

1,192,007 1,038,503 (12.9)

EOH Medellin 97,087 112,847 16.2

97,087 112,847 16.2

MTR Monteria 141,185 133,081 (5.7)

141,185 133,081 (5.7)

APO Carepa 16,048 13,441 (16.2)

16,048 13,441 (16.2)

UIB Quibdo 31,813 30,495 (4.1)

31,813 30,495 (4.1)

CZU Corozal 2,850 3,414 19.8

2,850 3,414 19.8



































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-january-2024-302055050.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.