Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 10.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2024 reached a total of 6.3 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.5% compared to January 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.1% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increased international traffic of 6.3% and 23.1%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 2.2% in Mexico and increased 6.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in a 14.1% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 6.6% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods January 1 through January 31, 2024 and 2023. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








January

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Mexico

3,774,707

3,871,735

2.6


3,774,707

3,871,735

2.6

Domestic Traffic

1,658,897

1,623,154

(2.2)


1,658,897

1,623,154

(2.2)

International Traffic

2,115,810

2,248,581

6.3


2,115,810

2,248,581

6.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,028,927

1,113,130

8.2


1,028,927

1,113,130

8.2

Domestic Traffic

938,226

1,001,458

6.7


938,226

1,001,458

6.7

International Traffic

90,701

111,672

23.1


90,701

111,672

23.1

Colombia

1,480,990

1,331,781

(10.1)


1,480,990

1,331,781

(10.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,190,799

1,022,491

(14.1)


1,190,799

1,022,491

(14.1)

International Traffic

290,191

309,290

6.6


290,191

309,290

6.6

Total Traffic

6,284,624

6,316,646

0.5


6,284,624

6,316,646

0.5

Domestic Traffic

3,787,922

3,647,103

(3.7)


3,787,922

3,647,103

(3.7)

International Traffic

2,496,702

2,669,543

6.9


2,496,702

2,669,543

6.9

 


Mexico Passenger Traffic








January

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,658,897

1,623,154

(2.2)


1,658,897

1,623,154

(2.2)

CUN

Cancun

914,893

824,158

(9.9)


914,893

824,158

(9.9)

CZM

Cozumel

10,916

21,480

96.8


10,916

21,480

96.8

HUX

Huatulco

78,013

62,452

(19.9)


78,013

62,452

(19.9)

MID

Merida

274,343

277,692

1.2


274,343

277,692

1.2

MTT

Minatitlan

8,840

9,880

11.8


8,840

9,880

11.8

OAX

Oaxaca

115,316

129,093

11.9


115,316

129,093

11.9

TAP

Tapachula

39,936

54,107

35.5


39,936

54,107

35.5

VER

Veracruz

112,475

122,446

8.9


112,475

122,446

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

104,165

121,846

17.0


104,165

121,846

17.0

International Traffic

2,115,810

2,248,581

6.3


2,115,810

2,248,581

6.3

CUN

Cancun

1,982,951

2,096,243

5.7


1,982,951

2,096,243

5.7

CZM

Cozumel

49,978

56,198

12.4


49,978

56,198

12.4

HUX

Huatulco

18,998

26,230

38.1


18,998

26,230

38.1

MID

Merida

29,862

31,572

5.7


29,862

31,572

5.7

MTT

Minatitlan

827

674

(18.5)


827

674

(18.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

20,403

21,479

5.3


20,403

21,479

5.3

TAP

Tapachula

1,743

1,718

(1.4)


1,743

1,718

(1.4)

VER

Veracruz

8,719

11,387

30.6


8,719

11,387

30.6

VSA

Villahermosa

2,329

3,080

32.2


2,329

3,080

32.2

Traffic Total Mexico

3,774,707

3,871,735

2.6


3,774,707

3,871,735

2.6

CUN

Cancun

2,897,844

2,920,401

0.8


2,897,844

2,920,401

0.8

CZM

Cozumel

60,894

77,678

27.6


60,894

77,678

27.6

HUX

Huatulco

97,011

88,682

(8.6)


97,011

88,682

(8.6)

MID

Merida

304,205

309,264

1.7


304,205

309,264

1.7

MTT

Minatitlan

9,667

10,554

9.2


9,667

10,554

9.2

OAX

Oaxaca

135,719

150,572

10.9


135,719

150,572

10.9

TAP

Tapachula

41,679

55,825

33.9


41,679

55,825

33.9

VER

Veracruz

121,194

133,833

10.4


121,194

133,833

10.4

VSA

Villahermosa

106,494

124,926

17.3


106,494

124,926

17.3

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







January

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2023

2024


2023

2024


SJU Total

1,028,927

1,113,130

8.2


1,028,927

1,113,130

8.2


Domestic Traffic

938,226

1,001,458

6.7


938,226

1,001,458

6.7


International Traffic

90,701

111,672

23.1


90,701

111,672

23.1


 

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan








January



Year to date

% Chg


2023

2024


January

% Chg


Domestic Traffic

1,190,799

1,022,491

(14.1)


1,190,799

1,022,491

(14.1)


MDE

Rionegro

901,816

729,213

(19.1)


901,816

729,213

(19.1)


EOH

Medellin

97,087

112,847

16.2


97,087

112,847

16.2


MTR

Monteria

141,185

133,081

(5.7)


141,185

133,081

(5.7)


APO

Carepa

16,048

13,441

(16.2)


16,048

13,441

(16.2)


UIB

Quibdo

31,813

30,495

(4.1)


31,813

30,495

(4.1)


CZU

Corozal

2,850

3,414

19.8


2,850

3,414

19.8


International Traffic

290,191

309,290

6.6


290,191

309,290

6.6


MDE

Rionegro

290,191

309,290

6.6


290,191

309,290

6.6


EOH

Medellin









MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-



APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-



UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-



CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-



Traffic Total Colombia

1,480,990

1,331,781

(10.1)


1,480,990

1,331,781

(10.1)


MDE

Rionegro

1,192,007

1,038,503

(12.9)


1,192,007

1,038,503

(12.9)


EOH

Medellin

97,087

112,847

16.2


97,087

112,847

16.2


MTR

Monteria

141,185

133,081

(5.7)


141,185

133,081

(5.7)


APO

Carepa

16,048

13,441

(16.2)


16,048

13,441

(16.2)


UIB

Quibdo

31,813

30,495

(4.1)


31,813

30,495

(4.1)


CZU

Corozal

2,850

3,414

19.8


2,850

3,414

19.8


















 

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

