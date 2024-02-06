Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 10.1% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2024 reached a total of 6.3 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.5% compared to January 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 2.6% in Mexico and 8.2% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 10.1% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increased international traffic of 6.3% and 23.1%, respectively, while domestic traffic decreased 2.2% in Mexico and increased 6.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in the beginning of 2023 which resulted in a 14.1% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 6.6% year-on-year.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods January 1 through January 31, 2024 and 2023. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,774,707
3,871,735
2.6
3,774,707
3,871,735
2.6
Domestic Traffic
1,658,897
1,623,154
(2.2)
1,658,897
1,623,154
(2.2)
International Traffic
2,115,810
2,248,581
6.3
2,115,810
2,248,581
6.3
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,028,927
1,113,130
8.2
1,028,927
1,113,130
8.2
Domestic Traffic
938,226
1,001,458
6.7
938,226
1,001,458
6.7
International Traffic
90,701
111,672
23.1
90,701
111,672
23.1
Colombia
1,480,990
1,331,781
(10.1)
1,480,990
1,331,781
(10.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,190,799
1,022,491
(14.1)
1,190,799
1,022,491
(14.1)
International Traffic
290,191
309,290
6.6
290,191
309,290
6.6
Total Traffic
6,284,624
6,316,646
0.5
6,284,624
6,316,646
0.5
Domestic Traffic
3,787,922
3,647,103
(3.7)
3,787,922
3,647,103
(3.7)
International Traffic
2,496,702
2,669,543
6.9
2,496,702
2,669,543
6.9
Mexico Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,658,897
1,623,154
(2.2)
1,658,897
1,623,154
(2.2)
CUN
Cancun
914,893
824,158
(9.9)
914,893
824,158
(9.9)
CZM
Cozumel
10,916
21,480
96.8
10,916
21,480
96.8
HUX
Huatulco
78,013
62,452
(19.9)
78,013
62,452
(19.9)
MID
Merida
274,343
277,692
1.2
274,343
277,692
1.2
MTT
Minatitlan
8,840
9,880
11.8
8,840
9,880
11.8
OAX
Oaxaca
115,316
129,093
11.9
115,316
129,093
11.9
TAP
Tapachula
39,936
54,107
35.5
39,936
54,107
35.5
VER
Veracruz
112,475
122,446
8.9
112,475
122,446
8.9
VSA
Villahermosa
104,165
121,846
17.0
104,165
121,846
17.0
International Traffic
2,115,810
2,248,581
6.3
2,115,810
2,248,581
6.3
CUN
Cancun
1,982,951
2,096,243
5.7
1,982,951
2,096,243
5.7
CZM
Cozumel
49,978
56,198
12.4
49,978
56,198
12.4
HUX
Huatulco
18,998
26,230
38.1
18,998
26,230
38.1
MID
Merida
29,862
31,572
5.7
29,862
31,572
5.7
MTT
Minatitlan
827
674
(18.5)
827
674
(18.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
20,403
21,479
5.3
20,403
21,479
5.3
TAP
Tapachula
1,743
1,718
(1.4)
1,743
1,718
(1.4)
VER
Veracruz
8,719
11,387
30.6
8,719
11,387
30.6
VSA
Villahermosa
2,329
3,080
32.2
2,329
3,080
32.2
Traffic Total Mexico
3,774,707
3,871,735
2.6
3,774,707
3,871,735
2.6
CUN
Cancun
2,897,844
2,920,401
0.8
2,897,844
2,920,401
0.8
CZM
Cozumel
60,894
77,678
27.6
60,894
77,678
27.6
HUX
Huatulco
97,011
88,682
(8.6)
97,011
88,682
(8.6)
MID
Merida
304,205
309,264
1.7
304,205
309,264
1.7
MTT
Minatitlan
9,667
10,554
9.2
9,667
10,554
9.2
OAX
Oaxaca
135,719
150,572
10.9
135,719
150,572
10.9
TAP
Tapachula
41,679
55,825
33.9
41,679
55,825
33.9
VER
Veracruz
121,194
133,833
10.4
121,194
133,833
10.4
VSA
Villahermosa
106,494
124,926
17.3
106,494
124,926
17.3
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,028,927
1,113,130
8.2
1,028,927
1,113,130
8.2
Domestic Traffic
938,226
1,001,458
6.7
938,226
1,001,458
6.7
International Traffic
90,701
111,672
23.1
90,701
111,672
23.1
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
January
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
January
% Chg
Domestic Traffic
1,190,799
1,022,491
(14.1)
1,190,799
1,022,491
(14.1)
MDE
Rionegro
901,816
729,213
(19.1)
901,816
729,213
(19.1)
EOH
Medellin
97,087
112,847
16.2
97,087
112,847
16.2
MTR
Monteria
141,185
133,081
(5.7)
141,185
133,081
(5.7)
APO
Carepa
16,048
13,441
(16.2)
16,048
13,441
(16.2)
UIB
Quibdo
31,813
30,495
(4.1)
31,813
30,495
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
2,850
3,414
19.8
2,850
3,414
19.8
International Traffic
290,191
309,290
6.6
290,191
309,290
6.6
MDE
Rionegro
290,191
309,290
6.6
290,191
309,290
6.6
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,480,990
1,331,781
(10.1)
1,480,990
1,331,781
(10.1)
MDE
Rionegro
1,192,007
1,038,503
(12.9)
1,192,007
1,038,503
(12.9)
EOH
Medellin
97,087
112,847
16.2
97,087
112,847
16.2
MTR
Monteria
141,185
133,081
(5.7)
141,185
133,081
(5.7)
APO
Carepa
16,048
13,441
(16.2)
16,048
13,441
(16.2)
UIB
Quibdo
31,813
30,495
(4.1)
31,813
30,495
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
2,850
3,414
19.8
2,850
3,414
19.8
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
