Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 7.8% in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico and decreased 16.7% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, 4.9% above the levels reported in June 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 7.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico, while Colombia posted a 16.7% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases of 13.3% and 24.7% in domestic traffic and 3.0% and 41.7% in international traffic, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since early 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through July 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Mexico

3,697,946

3,987,375

7.8


22,535,827

25,758,497

14.3

Domestic Traffic

1,743,933

1,975,305

13.3


10,008,295

12,024,729

20.1

International Traffic

1,954,013

2,012,070

3.0


12,527,532

13,733,768

9.6

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,006,722

1,275,216

26.7


6,180,936

7,381,113

19.4

Domestic Traffic

892,509

1,113,320

24.7


5,647,547

6,606,075

17.0

International Traffic

114,213

161,896

41.7


533,389

775,038

45.3

Colombia

1,519,445

1,265,600

(16.7)


9,198,377

8,540,528

(7.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,244,324

995,418

(20.0)


7,711,603

6,894,598

(10.6)

International Traffic

275,121

270,182

(1.8)


1,486,774

1,645,930

10.7

Total Traffic

6,224,113

6,528,191

4.9


37,915,140

41,680,138

9.9

Domestic Traffic

3,880,766

4,084,043

5.2


23,367,445

25,525,402

9.2

International Traffic

2,343,347

2,444,148

4.3


14,547,695

16,154,736

11.0

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic









July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2022

2023


2022

2023


Domestic Traffic

1,743,933

1,975,305

13.3


10,008,295

12,024,729

20.1


CUN

Cancun

1,036,208

1,118,655

8.0


5,677,055

6,721,717

18.4


CZM

Cozumel

17,193

24,040

39.8


91,944

101,967

10.9


HUX

Huatulco

83,973

71,528

(14.8)


507,760

497,825

(2.0)


MID

Merida

238,365

288,074

20.9


1,455,667

1,900,813

30.6


MTT

Minatitlan

9,908

12,276

23.9


55,589

71,988

29.5


OAX

Oaxaca

103,616

147,588

42.4


594,830

811,986

36.5


TAP

Tapachula

43,521

49,506

13.8


278,146

296,648

6.7


VER

Veracruz

111,441

150,024

34.6


690,954

874,437

26.6


VSA

Villahermosa

99,708

113,614

13.9


656,350

747,348

13.9


International Traffic

1,954,013

2,012,070

3.0


12,527,532

13,733,768

9.6


CUN

Cancun

1,840,238

1,898,642

3.2


11,814,379

12,934,144

9.5


CZM

Cozumel

53,467

42,172

(21.1)


309,759

309,773

0.0


HUX

Huatulco

3,443

2,192

(36.3)


62,075

77,299

24.5


MID

Merida

24,412

28,440

16.5


149,333

197,539

32.3


MTT

Minatitlan

1,220

887

(27.3)


6,700

4,835

(27.8)


OAX

Oaxaca

17,986

25,173

40.0


108,463

126,805

16.9


TAP

Tapachula

1,165

1,482

27.2


7,636

10,925

43.1


VER

Veracruz

9,433

10,044

6.5


53,109

56,375

6.1


VSA

Villahermosa

2,649

3,038

14.7


16,078

16,073

(0.0)


Traffic Total Mexico

3,697,946

3,987,375

7.8


22,535,827

25,758,497

14.3


CUN

Cancun

2,876,446

3,017,297

4.9


17,491,434

19,655,861

12.4


CZM

Cozumel

70,660

66,212

(6.3)


401,703

411,740

2.5


HUX

Huatulco

87,416

73,720

(15.7)


569,835

575,124

0.9


MID

Merida

262,777

316,514

20.4


1,605,000

2,098,352

30.7


MTT

Minatitlan

11,128

13,163

18.3


62,289

76,823

23.3


OAX

Oaxaca

121,602

172,761

42.1


703,293

938,791

33.5


TAP

Tapachula

44,686

50,988

14.1


285,782

307,573

7.6


VER

Veracruz

120,874

160,068

32.4


744,063

930,812

25.1


VSA

Villahermosa

102,357

116,652

14.0


672,428

763,421

13.5


 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

SJU Total

1,006,722

1,275,216

26.7


6,180,936

7,381,113

19.4

Domestic Traffic

892,509

1,113,320

24.7


5,647,547

6,606,075

17.0

International Traffic

114,213

161,896

41.7


533,389

775,038

45.3

 

Passenger Traffic, Colombia Airplan 








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg



2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,244,324

995,418

(20.0)


7,711,603

6,894,598

(10.6)

MDE

Rionegro

919,160

728,744

(20.7)


5,706,299

5,137,010

(10.0)

EOH

Medellín

112,926

113,192

0.2


701,259

682,134

(2.7)

MTR

MTR Montería

144,482

103,118

(28.6)


895,147

740,937

(17.2)

APO

Carepa

24,278

16,948

(30.2)


155,325

117,789

(24.2)

UIB

Quibdo

33,876

31,330

(7.5)


206,236

202,645

(1.7)

CZU

Corozal

9,602

2,086

(78.3)


47,337

14,083

(70.2)

International Traffic

275,121

270,182

(1.8)


1,486,774

1,645,930

10.7

MDE

Rionegro

275,121

270,182

(1.8)


1,486,774

1,645,930

10.7

ECH

Medellín

-

-






MTR

Montería








APO

Carepa








UIB

Quibdo








CZU

Corozal








Total Traffic Colombia

1,519,445

1,265,600

(16.7)


9,198,377

8,540,528

(7.2)

MDE

Rionegro

1,194,281

998,926

(16.4)


7,193,073

6,782,940

(5.7)

EOH

Medellín

112,926

113,192

0.2


701,259

682,134

(2.7)

MTR

Montería

144,482

103,118

(28.6)


895,147

740,937

(17.2)

APO

Carepa

24,278

16,948

(30.2)


155,325

117,789

(24.2)

UIB

Quibdo

33,876

31,330

(7.5)


206,236

202,645

(1.7)

CZU

Corozal

9,602

2,086

(78.3)


47,337

14,083

(70.2)


























 

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

