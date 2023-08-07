Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 7.8% in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico and decreased 16.7% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, 4.9% above the levels reported in June 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 7.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico, while Colombia posted a 16.7% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases of 13.3% and 24.7% in domestic traffic and 3.0% and 41.7% in international traffic, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since early 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through July 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,697,946 3,987,375 7.8

22,535,827 25,758,497 14.3 Domestic Traffic 1,743,933 1,975,305 13.3

10,008,295 12,024,729 20.1 International Traffic 1,954,013 2,012,070 3.0

12,527,532 13,733,768 9.6 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,006,722 1,275,216 26.7

6,180,936 7,381,113 19.4 Domestic Traffic 892,509 1,113,320 24.7

5,647,547 6,606,075 17.0 International Traffic 114,213 161,896 41.7

533,389 775,038 45.3 Colombia 1,519,445 1,265,600 (16.7)

9,198,377 8,540,528 (7.2) Domestic Traffic 1,244,324 995,418 (20.0)

7,711,603 6,894,598 (10.6) International Traffic 275,121 270,182 (1.8)

1,486,774 1,645,930 10.7 Total Traffic 6,224,113 6,528,191 4.9

37,915,140 41,680,138 9.9 Domestic Traffic 3,880,766 4,084,043 5.2

23,367,445 25,525,402 9.2 International Traffic 2,343,347 2,444,148 4.3

14,547,695 16,154,736 11.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic















July % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2022 2023

2022 2023

Domestic Traffic 1,743,933 1,975,305 13.3

10,008,295 12,024,729 20.1

CUN Cancun 1,036,208 1,118,655 8.0

5,677,055 6,721,717 18.4

CZM Cozumel 17,193 24,040 39.8

91,944 101,967 10.9

HUX Huatulco 83,973 71,528 (14.8)

507,760 497,825 (2.0)

MID Merida 238,365 288,074 20.9

1,455,667 1,900,813 30.6

MTT Minatitlan 9,908 12,276 23.9

55,589 71,988 29.5

OAX Oaxaca 103,616 147,588 42.4

594,830 811,986 36.5

TAP Tapachula 43,521 49,506 13.8

278,146 296,648 6.7

VER Veracruz 111,441 150,024 34.6

690,954 874,437 26.6

VSA Villahermosa 99,708 113,614 13.9

656,350 747,348 13.9

International Traffic 1,954,013 2,012,070 3.0

12,527,532 13,733,768 9.6

CUN Cancun 1,840,238 1,898,642 3.2

11,814,379 12,934,144 9.5

CZM Cozumel 53,467 42,172 (21.1)

309,759 309,773 0.0

HUX Huatulco 3,443 2,192 (36.3)

62,075 77,299 24.5

MID Merida 24,412 28,440 16.5

149,333 197,539 32.3

MTT Minatitlan 1,220 887 (27.3)

6,700 4,835 (27.8)

OAX Oaxaca 17,986 25,173 40.0

108,463 126,805 16.9

TAP Tapachula 1,165 1,482 27.2

7,636 10,925 43.1

VER Veracruz 9,433 10,044 6.5

53,109 56,375 6.1

VSA Villahermosa 2,649 3,038 14.7

16,078 16,073 (0.0)

Traffic Total Mexico 3,697,946 3,987,375 7.8

22,535,827 25,758,497 14.3

CUN Cancun 2,876,446 3,017,297 4.9

17,491,434 19,655,861 12.4

CZM Cozumel 70,660 66,212 (6.3)

401,703 411,740 2.5

HUX Huatulco 87,416 73,720 (15.7)

569,835 575,124 0.9

MID Merida 262,777 316,514 20.4

1,605,000 2,098,352 30.7

MTT Minatitlan 11,128 13,163 18.3

62,289 76,823 23.3

OAX Oaxaca 121,602 172,761 42.1

703,293 938,791 33.5

TAP Tapachula 44,686 50,988 14.1

285,782 307,573 7.6

VER Veracruz 120,874 160,068 32.4

744,063 930,812 25.1

VSA Villahermosa 102,357 116,652 14.0

672,428 763,421 13.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 1,006,722 1,275,216 26.7

6,180,936 7,381,113 19.4 Domestic Traffic 892,509 1,113,320 24.7

5,647,547 6,606,075 17.0 International Traffic 114,213 161,896 41.7

533,389 775,038 45.3 Passenger Traffic, Colombia Airplan













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg



2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,244,324 995,418 (20.0)

7,711,603 6,894,598 (10.6) MDE Rionegro 919,160 728,744 (20.7)

5,706,299 5,137,010 (10.0) EOH Medellín 112,926 113,192 0.2

701,259 682,134 (2.7) MTR MTR Montería 144,482 103,118 (28.6)

895,147 740,937 (17.2) APO Carepa 24,278 16,948 (30.2)

155,325 117,789 (24.2) UIB Quibdo 33,876 31,330 (7.5)

206,236 202,645 (1.7) CZU Corozal 9,602 2,086 (78.3)

47,337 14,083 (70.2) International Traffic 275,121 270,182 (1.8)

1,486,774 1,645,930 10.7 MDE Rionegro 275,121 270,182 (1.8)

1,486,774 1,645,930 10.7 ECH Medellín - -









MTR Montería













APO Carepa













UIB Quibdo













CZU Corozal













Total Traffic Colombia 1,519,445 1,265,600 (16.7)

9,198,377 8,540,528 (7.2) MDE Rionegro 1,194,281 998,926 (16.4)

7,193,073 6,782,940 (5.7) EOH Medellín 112,926 113,192 0.2

701,259 682,134 (2.7) MTR Montería 144,482 103,118 (28.6)

895,147 740,937 (17.2) APO Carepa 24,278 16,948 (30.2)

155,325 117,789 (24.2) UIB Quibdo 33,876 31,330 (7.5)

206,236 202,645 (1.7) CZU Corozal 9,602 2,086 (78.3)

47,337 14,083 (70.2)



















































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

