Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 7.8% in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico and decreased 16.7% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2023 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, 4.9% above the levels reported in June 2022.
Passenger traffic increased 7.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 26.7% in Puerto Rico, while Colombia posted a 16.7% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases of 13.3% and 24.7% in domestic traffic and 3.0% and 41.7% in international traffic, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since early 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through July 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,697,946
3,987,375
7.8
22,535,827
25,758,497
14.3
Domestic Traffic
1,743,933
1,975,305
13.3
10,008,295
12,024,729
20.1
International Traffic
1,954,013
2,012,070
3.0
12,527,532
13,733,768
9.6
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,006,722
1,275,216
26.7
6,180,936
7,381,113
19.4
Domestic Traffic
892,509
1,113,320
24.7
5,647,547
6,606,075
17.0
International Traffic
114,213
161,896
41.7
533,389
775,038
45.3
Colombia
1,519,445
1,265,600
(16.7)
9,198,377
8,540,528
(7.2)
Domestic Traffic
1,244,324
995,418
(20.0)
7,711,603
6,894,598
(10.6)
International Traffic
275,121
270,182
(1.8)
1,486,774
1,645,930
10.7
Total Traffic
6,224,113
6,528,191
4.9
37,915,140
41,680,138
9.9
Domestic Traffic
3,880,766
4,084,043
5.2
23,367,445
25,525,402
9.2
International Traffic
2,343,347
2,444,148
4.3
14,547,695
16,154,736
11.0
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,743,933
1,975,305
13.3
10,008,295
12,024,729
20.1
CUN
Cancun
1,036,208
1,118,655
8.0
5,677,055
6,721,717
18.4
CZM
Cozumel
17,193
24,040
39.8
91,944
101,967
10.9
HUX
Huatulco
83,973
71,528
(14.8)
507,760
497,825
(2.0)
MID
Merida
238,365
288,074
20.9
1,455,667
1,900,813
30.6
MTT
Minatitlan
9,908
12,276
23.9
55,589
71,988
29.5
OAX
Oaxaca
103,616
147,588
42.4
594,830
811,986
36.5
TAP
Tapachula
43,521
49,506
13.8
278,146
296,648
6.7
VER
Veracruz
111,441
150,024
34.6
690,954
874,437
26.6
VSA
Villahermosa
99,708
113,614
13.9
656,350
747,348
13.9
International Traffic
1,954,013
2,012,070
3.0
12,527,532
13,733,768
9.6
CUN
Cancun
1,840,238
1,898,642
3.2
11,814,379
12,934,144
9.5
CZM
Cozumel
53,467
42,172
(21.1)
309,759
309,773
0.0
HUX
Huatulco
3,443
2,192
(36.3)
62,075
77,299
24.5
MID
Merida
24,412
28,440
16.5
149,333
197,539
32.3
MTT
Minatitlan
1,220
887
(27.3)
6,700
4,835
(27.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
17,986
25,173
40.0
108,463
126,805
16.9
TAP
Tapachula
1,165
1,482
27.2
7,636
10,925
43.1
VER
Veracruz
9,433
10,044
6.5
53,109
56,375
6.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,649
3,038
14.7
16,078
16,073
(0.0)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,697,946
3,987,375
7.8
22,535,827
25,758,497
14.3
CUN
Cancun
2,876,446
3,017,297
4.9
17,491,434
19,655,861
12.4
CZM
Cozumel
70,660
66,212
(6.3)
401,703
411,740
2.5
HUX
Huatulco
87,416
73,720
(15.7)
569,835
575,124
0.9
MID
Merida
262,777
316,514
20.4
1,605,000
2,098,352
30.7
MTT
Minatitlan
11,128
13,163
18.3
62,289
76,823
23.3
OAX
Oaxaca
121,602
172,761
42.1
703,293
938,791
33.5
TAP
Tapachula
44,686
50,988
14.1
285,782
307,573
7.6
VER
Veracruz
120,874
160,068
32.4
744,063
930,812
25.1
VSA
Villahermosa
102,357
116,652
14.0
672,428
763,421
13.5
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
1,006,722
1,275,216
26.7
6,180,936
7,381,113
19.4
Domestic Traffic
892,509
1,113,320
24.7
5,647,547
6,606,075
17.0
International Traffic
114,213
161,896
41.7
533,389
775,038
45.3
Passenger Traffic, Colombia Airplan
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,244,324
995,418
(20.0)
7,711,603
6,894,598
(10.6)
MDE
Rionegro
919,160
728,744
(20.7)
5,706,299
5,137,010
(10.0)
EOH
Medellín
112,926
113,192
0.2
701,259
682,134
(2.7)
MTR
MTR Montería
144,482
103,118
(28.6)
895,147
740,937
(17.2)
APO
Carepa
24,278
16,948
(30.2)
155,325
117,789
(24.2)
UIB
Quibdo
33,876
31,330
(7.5)
206,236
202,645
(1.7)
CZU
Corozal
9,602
2,086
(78.3)
47,337
14,083
(70.2)
International Traffic
275,121
270,182
(1.8)
1,486,774
1,645,930
10.7
MDE
Rionegro
275,121
270,182
(1.8)
1,486,774
1,645,930
10.7
ECH
Medellín
-
-
MTR
Montería
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Total Traffic Colombia
1,519,445
1,265,600
(16.7)
9,198,377
8,540,528
(7.2)
MDE
Rionegro
1,194,281
998,926
(16.4)
7,193,073
6,782,940
(5.7)
EOH
Medellín
112,926
113,192
0.2
701,259
682,134
(2.7)
MTR
Montería
144,482
103,118
(28.6)
895,147
740,937
(17.2)
APO
Carepa
24,278
16,948
(30.2)
155,325
117,789
(24.2)
UIB
Quibdo
33,876
31,330
(7.5)
206,236
202,645
(1.7)
CZU
Corozal
9,602
2,086
(78.3)
47,337
14,083
(70.2)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2023-301894950.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.