Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 10.3% in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico and decreased 19.8% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2023 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 4.5% above the levels reported in June 2022.
Passenger traffic increased 10.3% year-on-year in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 19.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by domestic traffic, which increased 19.0% and 20.5%, respectively. This was further supported by growth in international traffic of 3.0% and 36.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,219,443
3,550,943
10.3
18,837,881
21,771,122
15.6
Domestic Traffic
1,460,451
1,738,476
19.0
8,264,362
10,049,424
21.6
International Traffic
1,758,992
1,812,467
3.0
10,573,519
11,721,698
10.9
San Juan, Puerto Rico
951,600
1,163,331
22.3
5,174,214
6,105,897
18.0
Domestic Traffic
847,927
1,021,934
20.5
4,755,038
5,492,755
15.5
International Traffic
103,673
141,397
36.4
419,176
613,142
46.3
Colombia
1,452,183
1,164,149
(19.8)
7,678,932
7,274,928
(5.3)
Domestic Traffic
1,206,898
930,903
(22.9)
6,467,279
5,899,180
(8.8)
International Traffic
245,285
233,246
(4.9)
1,211,653
1,375,748
13.5
Total Traffic
5,623,226
5,878,423
4.5
31,691,027
35,151,947
10.9
Domestic Traffic
3,515,276
3,691,313
5.0
19,486,679
21,441,359
10.0
International Traffic
2,107,950
2,187,110
3.8
12,204,348
13,710,588
12.3
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,460,451
1,738,476
19.0
8,264,362
10,049,424
21.6
CUN
Cancun
829,781
984,167
18.6
4,640,847
5,603,062
20.7
CZM
Cozumel
9,573
16,986
77.4
74,751
77,927
4.2
HUX
Huatulco
69,443
67,073
(3.4)
423,787
426,297
0.6
MID
Merida
217,176
256,635
18.2
1,217,302
1,612,739
32.5
MTT
Minatitlan
8,202
12,049
46.9
45,681
59,712
30.7
OAX
Oaxaca
83,216
111,853
34.4
491,214
664,398
35.3
TAP
Tapachula
39,809
41,525
4.3
234,625
247,142
5.3
VER
Veracruz
103,384
134,691
30.3
579,513
724,413
25.0
VSA
Villahermosa
99,867
113,497
13.6
556,642
633,734
13.8
International Traffic
1,758,992
1,812,467
3.0
10,573,519
11,721,698
10.9
CUN
Cancun
1,660,698
1,717,484
3.4
9,974,141
11,035,502
10.6
CZM
Cozumel
45,823
38,859
(15.2)
256,292
267,601
4.4
HUX
Huatulco
3,981
2,243
(43.7)
58,632
75,107
28.1
MID
Merida
21,331
24,942
16.9
124,921
169,099
35.4
MTT
Minatitlan
1,094
638
(41.7)
5,480
3,948
(28.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
14,706
16,572
12.7
90,477
101,632
12.3
TAP
Tapachula
1,253
1,378
10.0
6,471
9,443
45.9
VER
Veracruz
7,738
8,154
5.4
43,676
46,331
6.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,368
2,197
(7.2)
13,429
13,035
(2.9)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,219,443
3,550,943
10.3
18,837,881
21,771,122
15.6
CUN
Cancun
2,490,479
2,701,651
8.5
14,614,988
16,638,564
13.8
CZM
Cozumel
55,396
55,845
0.8
331,043
345,528
4.4
HUX
Huatulco
73,424
69,316
(5.6)
482,419
501,404
3.9
MID
Merida
238,507
281,577
18.1
1,342,223
1,781,838
32.8
MTT
Minatitlan
9,296
12,687
36.5
51,161
63,660
24.4
OAX
Oaxaca
97,922
128,425
31.2
581,691
766,030
31.7
TAP
Tapachula
41,062
42,903
4.5
241,096
256,585
6.4
VER
Veracruz
111,122
142,845
28.5
623,189
770,744
23.7
VSA
Villahermosa
102,235
115,694
13.2
570,071
646,769
13.5
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
951,600
1,163,331
22.3
5,174,214
6,105,897
18.0
Domestic Traffic
847,927
1,021,934
20.5
4,755,038
5,492,755
15.5
International Traffic
103,673
141,397
36.4
419,176
613,142
46.3
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,206,898
930,903
(22.9)
6,467,279
5,899,180
(8.8)
MDE
Rionegro
897,878
680,518
(24.2)
4,787,139
4,408,266
(7.9)
EOH
Medellin
106,581
103,276
(3.1)
588,333
568,942
(3.3)
MTR
Monteria
136,421
94,926
(30.4)
750,665
637,819
(15.0)
APO
Carepa
25,025
17,666
(29.4)
131,047
100,841
(23.0)
UIB
Quibdo
32,797
32,630
(0.5)
172,360
171,315
(0.6)
CZU
Corozal
8,196
1,887
(77.0)
37,735
11,997
(68.2)
International Traffic
245,285
233,246
(4.9)
1,211,653
1,375,748
13.5
MDE
Rionegro
245,285
233,246
(4.9)
1,211,653
1,375,748
13.5
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,452,183
1,164,149
(19.8)
7,678,932
7,274,928
(5.3)
MDE
Rionegro
1,143,163
913,764
(20.1)
5,998,792
5,784,014
(3.6)
EOH
Medellin
106,581
103,276
(3.1)
588,333
568,942
(3.3)
MTR
Monteria
136,421
94,926
(30.4)
750,665
637,819
(15.0)
APO
Carepa
25,025
17,666
(29.4)
131,047
100,841
(23.0)
UIB
Quibdo
32,797
32,630
(0.5)
172,360
171,315
(0.6)
CZU
Corozal
8,196
1,887
(77.0)
37,735
11,997
(68.2)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
