Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 24.5% in Colombia and 11.6% in Puerto Rico, and declined 5.5% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2024 reached a total of 6.1 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.8% compared to June 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 24.5% in Colombia and 11.6% in Puerto Rico while traffic in Mexico declined 5.5%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 33.1% in international traffic and 22.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico also reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 10.9% and 16.1%, respectively. Mexico, however, presented declines of 5.7% and 5.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to June 30, 2024 and from June 1 to June 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,550,943
3,357,243
(5.5)
21,771,122
21,690,050
(0.4)
Domestic Traffic
1,738,476
1,639,792
(5.7)
10,049,424
9,512,090
(5.3)
International Traffic
1,812,467
1,717,451
(5.2)
11,721,698
12,177,960
3.9
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,163,331
1,297,862
11.6
6,105,897
6,731,260
10.2
Domestic Traffic
1,021,934
1,133,730
10.9
5,492,755
6,008,924
9.4
International Traffic
141,397
164,132
16.1
613,142
722,336
17.8
Colombia
1,164,149
1,448,982
24.5
7,274,928
7,903,243
8.6
Domestic Traffic
930,903
1,138,556
22.3
5,899,180
6,198,665
5.1
International Traffic
233,246
310,426
33.1
1,375,748
1,704,578
23.9
Total Traffic
5,878,423
6,104,087
3.8
35,151,947
36,324,553
3.3
Domestic Traffic
3,691,313
3,912,078
6.0
21,441,359
21,719,679
1.3
International Traffic
2,187,110
2,192,009
0.2
13,710,588
14,604,874
6.5
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,738,476
1,639,792
(5.7)
10,049,424
9,512,090
(5.3)
CUN
Cancun
984,167
870,730
(11.5)
5,603,062
4,864,912
(13.2)
CZM
Cozumel
16,986
20,142
18.6
77,927
118,724
52.4
HUX
Huatulco
67,073
60,673
(9.5)
426,297
356,146
(16.5)
MID
Merida
256,635
269,315
4.9
1,612,739
1,598,902
(0.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,049
12,912
7.2
59,712
66,770
11.8
OAX
Oaxaca
111,853
117,346
4.9
664,398
741,286
11.6
TAP
Tapachula
41,525
47,160
13.6
247,142
299,428
21.2
VER
Veracruz
134,691
127,038
(5.7)
724,413
747,034
3.1
VSA
Villahermosa
113,497
114,476
0.9
633,734
718,888
13.4
International Traffic
1,812,467
1,717,451
(5.2)
11,721,698
12,177,960
3.9
CUN
Cancun
1,717,484
1,606,132
(6.5)
11,035,502
11,373,638
3.1
CZM
Cozumel
38,859
37,157
(4.4)
267,601
309,150
15.5
HUX
Huatulco
2,243
2,660
18.6
75,107
99,905
33.0
MID
Merida
24,942
31,427
26.0
169,099
188,596
11.5
MTT
Minatitlan
638
685
7.4
3,948
3,394
(14.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
16,572
22,764
37.4
101,632
115,398
13.5
TAP
Tapachula
1,378
1,069
(22.4)
9,443
6,450
(31.7)
VER
Veracruz
8,154
13,061
60.2
46,331
64,456
39.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,197
2,496
13.6
13,035
16,973
30.2
Traffic Total Mexico
3,550,943
3,357,243
(5.5)
21,771,122
21,690,050
(0.4)
CUN
Cancun
2,701,651
2,476,862
(8.3)
16,638,564
16,238,550
(2.4)
CZM
Cozumel
55,845
57,299
2.6
345,528
427,874
23.8
HUX
Huatulco
69,316
63,333
(8.6)
501,404
456,051
(9.0)
MID
Merida
281,577
300,742
6.8
1,781,838
1,787,498
0.3
MTT
Minatitlan
12,687
13,597
7.2
63,660
70,164
10.2
OAX
Oaxaca
128,425
140,110
9.1
766,030
856,684
11.8
TAP
Tapachula
42,903
48,229
12.4
256,585
305,878
19.2
VER
Veracruz
142,845
140,099
(1.9)
770,744
811,490
5.3
VSA
Villahermosa
115,694
116,972
1.1
646,769
735,861
13.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,163,331
1,297,862
11.6
6,105,897
6,731,260
10.2
Domestic Traffic
1,021,934
1,133,730
10.9
5,492,755
6,008,924
9.4
International Traffic
141,397
164,132
16.1
613,142
722,336
17.8
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
930,903
1,138,556
22.3
5,899,180
6,198,665
5.1
MDE
Rionegro
680,518
869,419
27.8
4,408,266
4,608,240
4.5
EOH
Medellin
103,276
96,402
(6.7)
568,942
598,870
5.3
MTR
Monteria
94,926
125,222
31.9
637,819
721,395
13.1
APO
Carepa
17,666
14,555
(17.6)
100,841
87,649
(13.1)
UIB
Quibdo
32,630
30,076
(7.8)
171,315
166,561
(2.8)
CZU
Corozal
1,887
2,882
52.7
11,997
15,950
32.9
International Traffic
233,246
310,426
33.1
1,375,748
1,704,578
23.9
MDE
Rionegro
233,246
310,426
33.1
1,375,748
1,704,578
23.9
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,164,149
1,448,982
24.5
7,274,928
7,903,243
8.6
MDE
Rionegro
913,764
1,179,845
29.1
5,784,014
6,312,818
9.1
EOH
Medellin
103,276
96,402
(6.7)
568,942
598,870
5.3
MTR
Monteria
94,926
125,222
31.9
637,819
721,395
13.1
APO
Carepa
17,666
14,555
(17.6)
100,841
87,649
(13.1)
UIB
Quibdo
32,630
30,076
(7.8)
171,315
166,561
(2.8)
CZU
Corozal
1,887
2,882
52.7
11,997
15,950
32.9
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
