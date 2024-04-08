Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.4% in Mexico and 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2024 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 6.6% compared to March 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.4% in Mexico, 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by an 11.1% increase in international traffic that offset a 6.83% decrease in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, 14.9% and 27.1%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia reported growth in domestic and international traffic of 3.6% and 37.7%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2024 and from March 1 to March 31, 2023. Consider that Holy Week occurred in 2023 in the month of April and in 2024 it was in the month of March. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,893,840 4,024,853 3.4

11,073,291 11,496,410 3.8 Domestic Traffic 1,689,638 1,575,299 (6.8)

4,784,188 4,615,085 (3.5) International Traffic 2,204,202 2,449,554 11.1

6,289,103 6,881,325 9.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,003,705 1,164,522 16.0

2,907,038 3,261,896 12.2 Domestic Traffic 909,289 1,044,523 14.9

2,641,929 2,935,940 11.1 International Traffic 94,416 119,999 27.1

265,109 325,956 23.0 Colombia 1,170,420 1,280,754 9.4

3,885,317 3,804,230 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 969,642 1,004,266 3.6

3,176,155 2,963,460 (6.7) International Traffic 200,778 276,488 37.7

709,162 840,770 18.6 Total Traffic 6,067,965 6,470,129 6.6

17,865,646 18,562,536 3.9 Domestic Traffic 3,568,569 3,624,088 1.6

10,602,272 10,514,485 (0.8) International Traffic 2,499,396 2,846,041 13.9

7,263,374 8,048,051 10.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,689,638 1,575,299 (6.8)

4,784,188 4,615,085 (3.5) CUN Cancun 917,858 789,963 (13.9)

2,596,480 2,319,681 (10.7) CZM Cozumel 11,613 19,643 69.1

32,041 58,503 82.6 HUX Huatulco 73,891 61,155 (17.2)

215,172 176,473 (18.0) MID Merida 284,069 273,884 (3.6)

809,320 801,085 (1.0) MTT Minatitlan 8,756 9,270 5.9

25,332 28,019 10.6 OAX Oaxaca 115,438 130,284 12.9

333,826 375,196 12.4 TAP Tapachula 44,742 49,114 9.8

123,523 147,956 19.8 VER Veracruz 122,646 122,306 (0.3)

338,146 355,729 5.2 VSA Villahermosa 110,625 119,680 8.2

310,348 352,443 13.6 International Traffic 2,204,202 2,449,554 11.1

6,289,103 6,881,325 9.4 CUN Cancun 2,058,778 2,281,525 10.8

5,888,218 6,410,410 8.9 CZM Cozumel 61,629 73,439 19.2

158,203 190,230 20.2 HUX Huatulco 19,925 26,988 35.4

57,362 80,429 40.2 MID Merida 32,796 36,341 10.8

92,741 99,148 6.9 MTT Minatitlan 724 517 (28.6)

2,053 1,592 (22.5) OAX Oaxaca 17,855 17,001 (4.8)

55,070 56,995 3.5 TAP Tapachula 2,189 824 (62.4)

5,687 3,606 (36.6) VER Veracruz 7,916 10,338 30.6

23,170 30,711 32.5 VSA Villahermosa 2,390 2,581 8.0

6,599 8,204 24.3 Traffic Total Mexico 3,893,840 4,024,853 3.4

11,073,291 11,496,410 3.8 CUN Cancun 2,976,636 3,071,488 3.2

8,484,698 8,730,091 2.9 CZM Cozumel 73,242 93,082 27.1

190,244 248,733 30.7 HUX Huatulco 93,816 88,143 (6.0)

272,534 256,902 (5.7) MID Merida 316,865 310,225 (2.1)

902,061 900,233 (0.2) MTT Minatitlan 9,480 9,787 3.2

27,385 29,611 8.1 OAX Oaxaca 133,293 147,285 10.5

388,896 432,191 11.1 TAP Tapachula 46,931 49,938 6.4

129,210 151,562 17.3 VER Veracruz 130,562 132,644 1.6

361,316 386,440 7.0 VSA Villahermosa 113,015 122,261 8.2

316,947 360,647 13.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,003,705 1,164,522 16.0

2,907,038 3,261,896 12.2 Domestic Traffic 909,289 1,044,523 14.9

2,641,929 2,935,940 11.1 International Traffic 94,416 119,999 27.1

265,109 325,956 23.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 969,642 1,004,266 3.6

3,176,155 2,963,460 (6.7) MDE Rionegro 717,445 747,951 4.3

2,401,054 2,166,918 (9.8) EOH Medellin 98,626 97,716 (0.9)

275,386 303,345 10.2 MTR Monteria 105,664 115,613 9.4

359,440 361,837 0.7 APO Carepa 18,246 14,029 (23.1)

49,631 41,601 (16.2) UIB Quibdo 27,774 26,416 (4.9)

84,270 81,702 (3.0) CZU Corozal 1,887 2,541 34.7

6,374 8,057 26.4 International Traffic 200,778 276,488 37.7

709,162 840,770 18.6 MDE Rionegro 200,778 276,488 37.7

709,162 840,770 18.6 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,170,420 1,280,754 9.4

3,885,317 3,804,230 (2.1) MDE Rionegro 918,223 1,024,439 11.6

3,110,216 3,007,688 (3.3) EOH Medellin 98,626 97,716 (0.9)

275,386 303,345 10.2 MTR Monteria 105,664 115,613 9.4

359,440 361,837 0.7 APO Carepa 18,246 14,029 (23.1)

49,631 41,601 (16.2) UIB Quibdo 27,774 26,416 (4.9)

84,270 81,702 (3.0) CZU Corozal 1,887 2,541 34.7

6,374 8,057 26.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.