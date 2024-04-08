Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.4% in Mexico and 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2024 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 6.6% compared to March 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.4% in Mexico, 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by an 11.1% increase in international traffic that offset a 6.83% decrease in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, 14.9% and 27.1%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia reported growth in domestic and international traffic of 3.6% and 37.7%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2024 and from March 1 to March 31, 2023. Consider that Holy Week occurred in 2023 in the month of April and in 2024 it was in the month of March. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Mexico

3,893,840

4,024,853

3.4


11,073,291

11,496,410

3.8

Domestic Traffic

1,689,638

1,575,299

(6.8)


4,784,188

4,615,085

(3.5)

International Traffic

2,204,202

2,449,554

11.1


6,289,103

6,881,325

9.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,003,705

1,164,522

16.0


2,907,038

3,261,896

12.2

Domestic Traffic

909,289

1,044,523

14.9


2,641,929

2,935,940

11.1

International Traffic

94,416

119,999

27.1


265,109

325,956

23.0

Colombia

1,170,420

1,280,754

9.4


3,885,317

3,804,230

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

969,642

1,004,266

3.6


3,176,155

2,963,460

(6.7)

International Traffic

200,778

276,488

37.7


709,162

840,770

18.6

Total Traffic

6,067,965

6,470,129

6.6


17,865,646

18,562,536

3.9

Domestic Traffic

3,568,569

3,624,088

1.6


10,602,272

10,514,485

(0.8)

International Traffic

2,499,396

2,846,041

13.9


7,263,374

8,048,051

10.8

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic 








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,689,638

1,575,299

(6.8)


4,784,188

4,615,085

(3.5)

CUN

Cancun

917,858

789,963

(13.9)


2,596,480

2,319,681

(10.7)

CZM

Cozumel

11,613

19,643

69.1


32,041

58,503

82.6

HUX

Huatulco

73,891

61,155

(17.2)


215,172

176,473

(18.0)

MID

Merida

284,069

273,884

(3.6)


809,320

801,085

(1.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

8,756

9,270

5.9


25,332

28,019

10.6

OAX

Oaxaca

115,438

130,284

12.9


333,826

375,196

12.4

TAP

Tapachula

44,742

49,114

9.8


123,523

147,956

19.8

VER

Veracruz

122,646

122,306

(0.3)


338,146

355,729

5.2

VSA

Villahermosa

110,625

119,680

8.2


310,348

352,443

13.6

International Traffic

2,204,202

2,449,554

11.1


6,289,103

6,881,325

9.4

CUN

Cancun

2,058,778

2,281,525

10.8


5,888,218

6,410,410

8.9

CZM

Cozumel

61,629

73,439

19.2


158,203

190,230

20.2

HUX

Huatulco

19,925

26,988

35.4


57,362

80,429

40.2

MID

Merida

32,796

36,341

10.8


92,741

99,148

6.9

MTT

Minatitlan

724

517

(28.6)


2,053

1,592

(22.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

17,855

17,001

(4.8)


55,070

56,995

3.5

TAP

Tapachula

2,189

824

(62.4)


5,687

3,606

(36.6)

VER

Veracruz

7,916

10,338

30.6


23,170

30,711

32.5

VSA

Villahermosa

2,390

2,581

8.0


6,599

8,204

24.3

Traffic Total Mexico

3,893,840

4,024,853

3.4


11,073,291

11,496,410

3.8

CUN

Cancun

2,976,636

3,071,488

3.2


8,484,698

8,730,091

2.9

CZM

Cozumel

73,242

93,082

27.1


190,244

248,733

30.7

HUX

Huatulco

93,816

88,143

(6.0)


272,534

256,902

(5.7)

MID

Merida

316,865

310,225

(2.1)


902,061

900,233

(0.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

9,480

9,787

3.2


27,385

29,611

8.1

OAX

Oaxaca

133,293

147,285

10.5


388,896

432,191

11.1

TAP

Tapachula

46,931

49,938

6.4


129,210

151,562

17.3

VER

Veracruz

130,562

132,644

1.6


361,316

386,440

7.0

VSA

Villahermosa

113,015

122,261

8.2


316,947

360,647

13.8

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

SJU Total

1,003,705

1,164,522

16.0


2,907,038

3,261,896

12.2

Domestic Traffic

909,289

1,044,523

14.9


2,641,929

2,935,940

11.1

International Traffic

94,416

119,999

27.1


265,109

325,956

23.0

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

969,642

1,004,266

3.6


3,176,155

2,963,460

(6.7)

MDE

Rionegro

717,445

747,951

4.3


2,401,054

2,166,918

(9.8)

EOH

Medellin

98,626

97,716

(0.9)


275,386

303,345

10.2

MTR

Monteria

105,664

115,613

9.4


359,440

361,837

0.7

APO

Carepa

18,246

14,029

(23.1)


49,631

41,601

(16.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,774

26,416

(4.9)


84,270

81,702

(3.0)

CZU

Corozal

1,887

2,541

34.7


6,374

8,057

26.4

International Traffic

200,778

276,488

37.7


709,162

840,770

18.6

MDE

Rionegro

200,778

276,488

37.7


709,162

840,770

18.6

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,170,420

1,280,754

9.4


3,885,317

3,804,230

(2.1)

MDE

Rionegro

918,223

1,024,439

11.6


3,110,216

3,007,688

(3.3)

EOH

Medellin

98,626

97,716

(0.9)


275,386

303,345

10.2

MTR

Monteria

105,664

115,613

9.4


359,440

361,837

0.7

APO

Carepa

18,246

14,029

(23.1)


49,631

41,601

(16.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,774

26,416

(4.9)


84,270

81,702

(3.0)

CZU

Corozal

1,887

2,541

34.7


6,374

8,057

26.4

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

