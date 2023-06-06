Advanced search
    ASR   US40051E2028

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
287.93 USD   +3.60%
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2023

06/06/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.8% in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico and decreased 14.2% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 3.2% above the levels reported in May 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 6.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico; and declined 14.2% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by year-on-year increases in domestic traffic of 13.9% and 12.6%, respectively and in international traffic of 0.1% and 50.0%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia

Passenger Traffic Summary







May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Mexico

3,226,807

3,444,746

6.8


15,618,438

18,220,179

16.7

Domestic Traffic

1,549,553

1,764,993

13.9


6,803,911

8,310,948

22.1

International Traffic

1,677,254

1,679,753

0.1


8,814,527

9,909,231

12.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

943,866

1,089,726

15.5


4,222,614

4,942,566

17.0

Domestic Traffic

872,385

982,486

12.6


3,907,111

4,470,821

14.4

International Traffic

71,481

107,240

50.0


315,503

471,745

49.5

Colombia

1,329,580

1,141,261

(14.2)


6,226,749

6,110,779

(1.9)

Domestic Traffic

1,102,037

920,223

(16.5)


5,260,381

4,968,277

(5.6)

International Traffic

227,543

221,038

(2.9)


966,368

1,142,502

18.2

Total Traffic

5,500,253

5,675,733

3.2


26,067,801

29,273,524

12.3

Domestic Traffic

3,523,975

3,667,702

4.1


15,971,403

17,750,046

11.1

International Traffic

1,976,278

2,008,031

1.6


10,096,398

11,523,478

14.1

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2022

2023


2022

2023


Domestic Traffic

1,549,553

1,764,993

13.9


6,803,911

8,310,948

22.1


CUN

Cancun

876,242

1,029,493

17.5


3,811,066

4,618,895

21.2


CZM

Cozumel

10,786

14,706

36.3


65,178

60,941

(6.5)


HUX

Huatulco

81,217

69,341

(14.6)


354,344

359,224

1.4


MID

Merida

233,721

266,946

14.2


1,000,126

1,356,104

35.6


MTT

Minatitlan

8,408

11,444

36.1


37,479

47,663

27.2


OAX

Oaxaca

86,158

101,994

18.4


407,998

552,545

35.4


TAP

Tapachula

42,574

40,995

(3.7)


194,816

205,617

5.5


VER

Veracruz

106,140

125,495

18.2


476,129

589,722

23.9


VSA

Villahermosa

104,307

104,579

0.3


456,775

520,237

13.9


International Traffic

1,677,254

1,679,753

0.1


8,814,527

9,909,231

12.4


CUN

Cancun

1,589,007

1,597,328

0.5


8,313,443

9,318,018

12.1


CZM

Cozumel

39,031

31,061

(20.4)


210,469

228,742

8.7


HUX

Huatulco

2,482

1,574

(36.6)


54,651

72,864

33.3


MID

Merida

21,329

23,778

11.5


103,590

144,157

39.2


MTT

Minatitlan

830

655

(21.1)


4,386

3,310

(24.5)


OAX

Oaxaca

13,975

14,958

7.0


75,771

85,060

12.3


TAP

Tapachula

984

1,040

5.7


5,218

8,065

54.6


VER

Veracruz

7,578

7,353

(3.0)


35,938

38,177

6.2


VSA

Villahermosa

2,038

2,006

(1.6)


11,061

10,838

(2.0)


Traffic Total México

3,226,807

3,444,746

6.8


15,618,438

18,220,179

16.7


CUN

Cancún

2,465,249

2,626,821

6.6


12,124,509

13,936,913

14.9


CZM

Cozumel

49,817

45,767

(8.1)


275,647

289,683

5.1


HUX

Huatulco

83,699

70,915

(15.3)


408,995

432,088

5.6


MID

Mérida

255,050

290,724

14.0


1,103,716

1,500,261

35.9


MTT

Minatitlán

9,238

12,099

31.0


41,865

50,973

21.8


OAX

Oaxaca

100,133

116,952

16.8


483,769

637,605

31.8


TAP

Tapachula

43,558

42,035

(3.5)


200,034

213,682

6.8


VER

Veracruz

113,718

132,848

16.8


512,067

627,899

22.6


VSA

Villahermosa

106,345

106,585

0.2


467,836

531,075

13.5


















 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2022

2023


2022

2023


SJU Total

943,866

1,089,726

15.5


4,222,614

4,942,566

17.0


Domestic Traffic

872,385

982,486

12.6


3,907,111

4,470,821

14.4


International Traffic

71,481

107,240

50.0


315,503

471,745

49.5















 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,102,037

920,223

(16.5)


5,260,381

4,968,277

(5.6)

MDE

Rionegro

835,686

683,098

(18.3)


3,889,261

3,727,748

(4.2)

EOH

Medellin

97,299

96,933

(0.4)


481,752

465,666

(3.3)

MTR

Monteria

114,480

93,357

(18.5)


614,244

542,893

(11.6)

APO

Carepa

20,267

17,337

(14.5)


106,022

83,175

(21.5)

UIB

Quibdo

27,529

27,693

0.6


139,563

138,685

(0.6)

CZU

Corozal

6,776

1,805

(73.4)


29,539

10,110

(65.8)

International Traffic

227,543

221,038

(2.9)


966,368

1,142,502

18.2

MDE

Rionegro

227,543

221,038

(2.9)


966,368

1,142,502

18.2

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,329,580

1,141,261

(14.2)


6,226,749

6,110,779

(1.9)

MDE

Rionegro

1,063,229

904,136

(15.0)


4,855,629

4,870,250

0.3

EOH

Medellin

97,299

96,933

(0.4)


481,752

465,666

(3.3)

MTR

Monteria

114,480

93,357

(18.5)


614,244

542,893

(11.6)

APO

Carepa

20,267

17,337

(14.5)


106,022

83,175

(21.5)

UIB

Quibdo

27,529

27,693

0.6


139,563

138,685

(0.6)

CZU

Corozal

6,776

1,805

(73.4)


29,539

10,110

(65.8)

 

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

