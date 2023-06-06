ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.8% in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico and decreased 14.2% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 3.2% above the levels reported in May 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 6.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico; and declined 14.2% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by year-on-year increases in domestic traffic of 13.9% and 12.6%, respectively and in international traffic of 0.1% and 50.0%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia

Passenger Traffic Summary











May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,226,807 3,444,746 6.8

15,618,438 18,220,179 16.7 Domestic Traffic 1,549,553 1,764,993 13.9

6,803,911 8,310,948 22.1 International Traffic 1,677,254 1,679,753 0.1

8,814,527 9,909,231 12.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 943,866 1,089,726 15.5

4,222,614 4,942,566 17.0 Domestic Traffic 872,385 982,486 12.6

3,907,111 4,470,821 14.4 International Traffic 71,481 107,240 50.0

315,503 471,745 49.5 Colombia 1,329,580 1,141,261 (14.2)

6,226,749 6,110,779 (1.9) Domestic Traffic 1,102,037 920,223 (16.5)

5,260,381 4,968,277 (5.6) International Traffic 227,543 221,038 (2.9)

966,368 1,142,502 18.2 Total Traffic 5,500,253 5,675,733 3.2

26,067,801 29,273,524 12.3 Domestic Traffic 3,523,975 3,667,702 4.1

15,971,403 17,750,046 11.1 International Traffic 1,976,278 2,008,031 1.6

10,096,398 11,523,478 14.1

Mexico Passenger Traffic













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2022 2023

2022 2023

Domestic Traffic 1,549,553 1,764,993 13.9

6,803,911 8,310,948 22.1

CUN Cancun 876,242 1,029,493 17.5

3,811,066 4,618,895 21.2

CZM Cozumel 10,786 14,706 36.3

65,178 60,941 (6.5)

HUX Huatulco 81,217 69,341 (14.6)

354,344 359,224 1.4

MID Merida 233,721 266,946 14.2

1,000,126 1,356,104 35.6

MTT Minatitlan 8,408 11,444 36.1

37,479 47,663 27.2

OAX Oaxaca 86,158 101,994 18.4

407,998 552,545 35.4

TAP Tapachula 42,574 40,995 (3.7)

194,816 205,617 5.5

VER Veracruz 106,140 125,495 18.2

476,129 589,722 23.9

VSA Villahermosa 104,307 104,579 0.3

456,775 520,237 13.9

International Traffic 1,677,254 1,679,753 0.1

8,814,527 9,909,231 12.4

CUN Cancun 1,589,007 1,597,328 0.5

8,313,443 9,318,018 12.1

CZM Cozumel 39,031 31,061 (20.4)

210,469 228,742 8.7

HUX Huatulco 2,482 1,574 (36.6)

54,651 72,864 33.3

MID Merida 21,329 23,778 11.5

103,590 144,157 39.2

MTT Minatitlan 830 655 (21.1)

4,386 3,310 (24.5)

OAX Oaxaca 13,975 14,958 7.0

75,771 85,060 12.3

TAP Tapachula 984 1,040 5.7

5,218 8,065 54.6

VER Veracruz 7,578 7,353 (3.0)

35,938 38,177 6.2

VSA Villahermosa 2,038 2,006 (1.6)

11,061 10,838 (2.0)

Traffic Total México 3,226,807 3,444,746 6.8

15,618,438 18,220,179 16.7

CUN Cancún 2,465,249 2,626,821 6.6

12,124,509 13,936,913 14.9

CZM Cozumel 49,817 45,767 (8.1)

275,647 289,683 5.1

HUX Huatulco 83,699 70,915 (15.3)

408,995 432,088 5.6

MID Mérida 255,050 290,724 14.0

1,103,716 1,500,261 35.9

MTT Minatitlán 9,238 12,099 31.0

41,865 50,973 21.8

OAX Oaxaca 100,133 116,952 16.8

483,769 637,605 31.8

TAP Tapachula 43,558 42,035 (3.5)

200,034 213,682 6.8

VER Veracruz 113,718 132,848 16.8

512,067 627,899 22.6

VSA Villahermosa 106,345 106,585 0.2

467,836 531,075 13.5



































US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2022 2023

2022 2023

SJU Total 943,866 1,089,726 15.5

4,222,614 4,942,566 17.0

Domestic Traffic 872,385 982,486 12.6

3,907,111 4,470,821 14.4

International Traffic 71,481 107,240 50.0

315,503 471,745 49.5





























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,102,037 920,223 (16.5)

5,260,381 4,968,277 (5.6) MDE Rionegro 835,686 683,098 (18.3)

3,889,261 3,727,748 (4.2) EOH Medellin 97,299 96,933 (0.4)

481,752 465,666 (3.3) MTR Monteria 114,480 93,357 (18.5)

614,244 542,893 (11.6) APO Carepa 20,267 17,337 (14.5)

106,022 83,175 (21.5) UIB Quibdo 27,529 27,693 0.6

139,563 138,685 (0.6) CZU Corozal 6,776 1,805 (73.4)

29,539 10,110 (65.8) International Traffic 227,543 221,038 (2.9)

966,368 1,142,502 18.2 MDE Rionegro 227,543 221,038 (2.9)

966,368 1,142,502 18.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,329,580 1,141,261 (14.2)

6,226,749 6,110,779 (1.9) MDE Rionegro 1,063,229 904,136 (15.0)

4,855,629 4,870,250 0.3 EOH Medellin 97,299 96,933 (0.4)

481,752 465,666 (3.3) MTR Monteria 114,480 93,357 (18.5)

614,244 542,893 (11.6) APO Carepa 20,267 17,337 (14.5)

106,022 83,175 (21.5) UIB Quibdo 27,529 27,693 0.6

139,563 138,685 (0.6) CZU Corozal 6,776 1,805 (73.4)

29,539 10,110 (65.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.