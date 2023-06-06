|
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2023
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 6.8% in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico and decreased 14.2% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 3.2% above the levels reported in May 2022.
Passenger traffic increased 6.8% year-on-year in Mexico and 15.5% in Puerto Rico; and declined 14.2% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by year-on-year increases in domestic traffic of 13.9% and 12.6%, respectively and in international traffic of 0.1% and 50.0%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,226,807
3,444,746
6.8
15,618,438
18,220,179
16.7
Domestic Traffic
1,549,553
1,764,993
13.9
6,803,911
8,310,948
22.1
International Traffic
1,677,254
1,679,753
0.1
8,814,527
9,909,231
12.4
San Juan, Puerto Rico
943,866
1,089,726
15.5
4,222,614
4,942,566
17.0
Domestic Traffic
872,385
982,486
12.6
3,907,111
4,470,821
14.4
International Traffic
71,481
107,240
50.0
315,503
471,745
49.5
Colombia
1,329,580
1,141,261
(14.2)
6,226,749
6,110,779
(1.9)
Domestic Traffic
1,102,037
920,223
(16.5)
5,260,381
4,968,277
(5.6)
International Traffic
227,543
221,038
(2.9)
966,368
1,142,502
18.2
Total Traffic
5,500,253
5,675,733
3.2
26,067,801
29,273,524
12.3
Domestic Traffic
3,523,975
3,667,702
4.1
15,971,403
17,750,046
11.1
International Traffic
1,976,278
2,008,031
1.6
10,096,398
11,523,478
14.1
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,549,553
1,764,993
13.9
6,803,911
8,310,948
22.1
CUN
Cancun
876,242
1,029,493
17.5
3,811,066
4,618,895
21.2
CZM
Cozumel
10,786
14,706
36.3
65,178
60,941
(6.5)
HUX
Huatulco
81,217
69,341
(14.6)
354,344
359,224
1.4
MID
Merida
233,721
266,946
14.2
1,000,126
1,356,104
35.6
MTT
Minatitlan
8,408
11,444
36.1
37,479
47,663
27.2
OAX
Oaxaca
86,158
101,994
18.4
407,998
552,545
35.4
TAP
Tapachula
42,574
40,995
(3.7)
194,816
205,617
5.5
VER
Veracruz
106,140
125,495
18.2
476,129
589,722
23.9
VSA
Villahermosa
104,307
104,579
0.3
456,775
520,237
13.9
International Traffic
1,677,254
1,679,753
0.1
8,814,527
9,909,231
12.4
CUN
Cancun
1,589,007
1,597,328
0.5
8,313,443
9,318,018
12.1
CZM
Cozumel
39,031
31,061
(20.4)
210,469
228,742
8.7
HUX
Huatulco
2,482
1,574
(36.6)
54,651
72,864
33.3
MID
Merida
21,329
23,778
11.5
103,590
144,157
39.2
MTT
Minatitlan
830
655
(21.1)
4,386
3,310
(24.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
13,975
14,958
7.0
75,771
85,060
12.3
TAP
Tapachula
984
1,040
5.7
5,218
8,065
54.6
VER
Veracruz
7,578
7,353
(3.0)
35,938
38,177
6.2
VSA
Villahermosa
2,038
2,006
(1.6)
11,061
10,838
(2.0)
Traffic Total México
3,226,807
3,444,746
6.8
15,618,438
18,220,179
16.7
CUN
Cancún
2,465,249
2,626,821
6.6
12,124,509
13,936,913
14.9
CZM
Cozumel
49,817
45,767
(8.1)
275,647
289,683
5.1
HUX
Huatulco
83,699
70,915
(15.3)
408,995
432,088
5.6
MID
Mérida
255,050
290,724
14.0
1,103,716
1,500,261
35.9
MTT
Minatitlán
9,238
12,099
31.0
41,865
50,973
21.8
OAX
Oaxaca
100,133
116,952
16.8
483,769
637,605
31.8
TAP
Tapachula
43,558
42,035
(3.5)
200,034
213,682
6.8
VER
Veracruz
113,718
132,848
16.8
512,067
627,899
22.6
VSA
Villahermosa
106,345
106,585
0.2
467,836
531,075
13.5
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
943,866
1,089,726
15.5
4,222,614
4,942,566
17.0
Domestic Traffic
872,385
982,486
12.6
3,907,111
4,470,821
14.4
International Traffic
71,481
107,240
50.0
315,503
471,745
49.5
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,102,037
920,223
(16.5)
5,260,381
4,968,277
(5.6)
MDE
Rionegro
835,686
683,098
(18.3)
3,889,261
3,727,748
(4.2)
EOH
Medellin
97,299
96,933
(0.4)
481,752
465,666
(3.3)
MTR
Monteria
114,480
93,357
(18.5)
614,244
542,893
(11.6)
APO
Carepa
20,267
17,337
(14.5)
106,022
83,175
(21.5)
UIB
Quibdo
27,529
27,693
0.6
139,563
138,685
(0.6)
CZU
Corozal
6,776
1,805
(73.4)
29,539
10,110
(65.8)
International Traffic
227,543
221,038
(2.9)
966,368
1,142,502
18.2
MDE
Rionegro
227,543
221,038
(2.9)
966,368
1,142,502
18.2
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,329,580
1,141,261
(14.2)
6,226,749
6,110,779
(1.9)
MDE
Rionegro
1,063,229
904,136
(15.0)
4,855,629
4,870,250
0.3
EOH
Medellin
97,299
96,933
(0.4)
481,752
465,666
(3.3)
MTR
Monteria
114,480
93,357
(18.5)
614,244
542,893
(11.6)
APO
Carepa
20,267
17,337
(14.5)
106,022
83,175
(21.5)
UIB
Quibdo
27,529
27,693
0.6
139,563
138,685
(0.6)
CZU
Corozal
6,776
1,805
(73.4)
29,539
10,110
(65.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2023-301844148.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
© PRNewswire 2023
