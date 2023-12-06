Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico and decreased 9.0% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2023 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to November 2022.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 9.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 4.6% and 27.8%, respectively, while domestic traffic increased 3.0% of 8.6%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 11.4% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 2.0% year-on-year.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
November
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
3,457,464
3,589,109
3.8
35,660,489
39,432,574
10.6
Domestic Traffic
1,726,132
1,778,526
3.0
16,840,076
19,432,014
15.4
International Traffic
1,731,332
1,810,583
4.6
18,820,413
20,000,560
6.3
San Juan, Puerto Rico
866,718
956,505
10.4
9,313,546
11,088,144
19.1
Domestic Traffic
788,702
856,806
8.6
8,496,512
9,924,275
16.8
International Traffic
78,016
99,699
27.8
817,034
1,163,869
42.5
Colombia
1,438,553
1,308,966
(9.0)
14,946,330
13,504,921
(9.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,181,889
1,047,160
(11.4)
12,448,210
10,830,683
(13.0)
International Traffic
256,664
261,806
2.0
2,498,120
2,674,238
7.1
Total Traffic
5,762,735
5,854,580
1.6
59,920,365
64,025,639
6.9
Domestic Traffic
3,696,723
3,682,492
(0.4)
37,784,798
40,186,972
6.4
International Traffic
2,066,012
2,172,088
5.1
22,135,567
23,838,667
7.7
Mexico Passenger Traffic
November
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,726,132
1,778,526
3.0
16,840,076
19,432,014
15.4
CUN
Cancun
968,149
956,130
(1.2)
9,655,376
10,880,635
12.7
CZM
Cozumel
14,289
20,149
41.0
162,949
180,404
10.7
HUX
Huatulco
73,036
58,008
(20.6)
800,265
734,018
(8.3)
MID
Merida
284,758
298,217
4.7
2,509,760
3,036,772
21.0
MTT
Minatitlan
8,891
11,918
34.0
91,641
121,226
32.3
OAX
Oaxaca
113,412
129,947
14.6
990,361
1,340,131
35.3
TAP
Tapachula
45,173
46,725
3.4
440,795
480,117
8.9
VER
Veracruz
111,555
129,572
16.2
1,122,212
1,424,329
26.9
VSA
Villahermosa
106,869
127,860
19.6
1,066,717
1,234,382
15.7
International Traffic
1,731,332
1,810,583
4.6
18,820,413
20,000,560
6.3
CUN
Cancun
1,626,692
1,698,148
4.4
17,752,996
18,848,563
6.2
CZM
Cozumel
39,473
39,718
0.6
440,122
421,344
(4.3)
HUX
Huatulco
10,619
13,776
29.7
77,153
98,275
27.4
MID
Merida
25,614
26,710
4.3
242,265
293,817
21.3
MTT
Minatitlan
502
435
(13.3)
10,603
7,133
(32.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
18,738
18,537
(1.1)
175,859
197,494
12.3
TAP
Tapachula
984
910
(7.5)
12,528
15,398
22.9
VER
Veracruz
6,731
9,549
41.9
84,395
92,085
9.1
VSA
Villahermosa
1,979
2,800
41.5
24,492
26,451
8.0
Traffic Total Mexico
3,457,464
3,589,109
3.8
35,660,489
39,432,574
10.6
CUN
Cancun
2,594,841
2,654,278
2.3
27,408,372
29,729,198
8.5
CZM
Cozumel
53,762
59,867
11.4
603,071
601,748
(0.2)
HUX
Huatulco
83,655
71,784
(14.2)
877,418
832,293
(5.1)
MID
Merida
310,372
324,927
4.7
2,752,025
3,330,589
21.0
MTT
Minatitlan
9,393
12,353
31.5
102,244
128,359
25.5
OAX
Oaxaca
132,150
148,484
12.4
1,166,220
1,537,625
31.8
TAP
Tapachula
46,157
47,635
3.2
453,323
495,515
9.3
VER
Veracruz
118,286
139,121
17.6
1,206,607
1,516,414
25.7
VSA
Villahermosa
108,848
130,660
20.0
1,091,209
1,260,833
15.5
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
November
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
866,718
956,505
10.4
9,313,546
11,088,144
19.1
Domestic Traffic
788,702
856,806
8.6
8,496,512
9,924,275
16.8
International Traffic
78,016
99,699
27.8
817,034
1,163,869
42.5
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
November
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,181,889
1,047,160
(11.4)
12,448,210
10,830,683
(13.0)
MDE
Rionegro
894,868
758,011
(15.3)
9,235,208
8,015,839
(13.2)
EOH
Medellin
103,606
111,513
7.6
1,148,281
1,123,247
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
129,087
125,866
(2.5)
1,428,480
1,159,331
(18.8)
APO
Carepa
20,521
19,293
(6.0)
242,723
188,251
(22.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,553
30,246
(7.1)
340,620
321,117
(5.7)
CZU
Corozal
1,254
2,231
77.9
52,898
22,898
(56.7)
International Traffic
256,664
261,806
2.0
2,498,120
2,674,238
7.1
MDE
Rionegro
256,664
261,806
2.0
2,498,120
2,674,238
7.1
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,438,553
1,308,966
(9.0)
14,946,330
13,504,921
(9.6)
MDE
Rionegro
1,151,532
1,019,817
(11.4)
11,733,328
10,690,077
(8.9)
EOH
Medellin
103,606
111,513
7.6
1,148,281
1,123,247
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
129,087
125,866
(2.5)
1,428,480
1,159,331
(18.8)
APO
Carepa
20,521
19,293
(6.0)
242,723
188,251
(22.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,553
30,246
(7.1)
340,620
321,117
(5.7)
CZU
Corozal
1,254
2,231
77.9
52,898
22,898
(56.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-november-2023-302007866.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.