Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico and decreased 9.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2023 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to November 2022.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 9.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 4.6% and 27.8%, respectively, while domestic traffic increased 3.0% of 8.6%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 11.4% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 2.0% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,457,464 3,589,109 3.8

35,660,489 39,432,574 10.6 Domestic Traffic 1,726,132 1,778,526 3.0

16,840,076 19,432,014 15.4 International Traffic 1,731,332 1,810,583 4.6

18,820,413 20,000,560 6.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 866,718 956,505 10.4

9,313,546 11,088,144 19.1 Domestic Traffic 788,702 856,806 8.6

8,496,512 9,924,275 16.8 International Traffic 78,016 99,699 27.8

817,034 1,163,869 42.5 Colombia 1,438,553 1,308,966 (9.0)

14,946,330 13,504,921 (9.6) Domestic Traffic 1,181,889 1,047,160 (11.4)

12,448,210 10,830,683 (13.0) International Traffic 256,664 261,806 2.0

2,498,120 2,674,238 7.1 Total Traffic 5,762,735 5,854,580 1.6

59,920,365 64,025,639 6.9 Domestic Traffic 3,696,723 3,682,492 (0.4)

37,784,798 40,186,972 6.4 International Traffic 2,066,012 2,172,088 5.1

22,135,567 23,838,667 7.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic













November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,726,132 1,778,526 3.0

16,840,076 19,432,014 15.4 CUN Cancun 968,149 956,130 (1.2)

9,655,376 10,880,635 12.7 CZM Cozumel 14,289 20,149 41.0

162,949 180,404 10.7 HUX Huatulco 73,036 58,008 (20.6)

800,265 734,018 (8.3) MID Merida 284,758 298,217 4.7

2,509,760 3,036,772 21.0 MTT Minatitlan 8,891 11,918 34.0

91,641 121,226 32.3 OAX Oaxaca 113,412 129,947 14.6

990,361 1,340,131 35.3 TAP Tapachula 45,173 46,725 3.4

440,795 480,117 8.9 VER Veracruz 111,555 129,572 16.2

1,122,212 1,424,329 26.9 VSA Villahermosa 106,869 127,860 19.6

1,066,717 1,234,382 15.7 International Traffic 1,731,332 1,810,583 4.6

18,820,413 20,000,560 6.3 CUN Cancun 1,626,692 1,698,148 4.4

17,752,996 18,848,563 6.2 CZM Cozumel 39,473 39,718 0.6

440,122 421,344 (4.3) HUX Huatulco 10,619 13,776 29.7

77,153 98,275 27.4 MID Merida 25,614 26,710 4.3

242,265 293,817 21.3 MTT Minatitlan 502 435 (13.3)

10,603 7,133 (32.7) OAX Oaxaca 18,738 18,537 (1.1)

175,859 197,494 12.3 TAP Tapachula 984 910 (7.5)

12,528 15,398 22.9 VER Veracruz 6,731 9,549 41.9

84,395 92,085 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 1,979 2,800 41.5

24,492 26,451 8.0 Traffic Total Mexico 3,457,464 3,589,109 3.8

35,660,489 39,432,574 10.6 CUN Cancun 2,594,841 2,654,278 2.3

27,408,372 29,729,198 8.5 CZM Cozumel 53,762 59,867 11.4

603,071 601,748 (0.2) HUX Huatulco 83,655 71,784 (14.2)

877,418 832,293 (5.1) MID Merida 310,372 324,927 4.7

2,752,025 3,330,589 21.0 MTT Minatitlan 9,393 12,353 31.5

102,244 128,359 25.5 OAX Oaxaca 132,150 148,484 12.4

1,166,220 1,537,625 31.8 TAP Tapachula 46,157 47,635 3.2

453,323 495,515 9.3 VER Veracruz 118,286 139,121 17.6

1,206,607 1,516,414 25.7 VSA Villahermosa 108,848 130,660 20.0

1,091,209 1,260,833 15.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 866,718 956,505 10.4

9,313,546 11,088,144 19.1 Domestic Traffic 788,702 856,806 8.6

8,496,512 9,924,275 16.8 International Traffic 78,016 99,699 27.8

817,034 1,163,869 42.5 Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











November % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,181,889 1,047,160 (11.4)

12,448,210 10,830,683 (13.0) MDE Rionegro 894,868 758,011 (15.3)

9,235,208 8,015,839 (13.2) EOH Medellin 103,606 111,513 7.6

1,148,281 1,123,247 (2.2) MTR Monteria 129,087 125,866 (2.5)

1,428,480 1,159,331 (18.8) APO Carepa 20,521 19,293 (6.0)

242,723 188,251 (22.4) UIB Quibdo 32,553 30,246 (7.1)

340,620 321,117 (5.7) CZU Corozal 1,254 2,231 77.9

52,898 22,898 (56.7) International Traffic 256,664 261,806 2.0

2,498,120 2,674,238 7.1 MDE Rionegro 256,664 261,806 2.0

2,498,120 2,674,238 7.1 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,438,553 1,308,966 (9.0)

14,946,330 13,504,921 (9.6) MDE Rionegro 1,151,532 1,019,817 (11.4)

11,733,328 10,690,077 (8.9) EOH Medellin 103,606 111,513 7.6

1,148,281 1,123,247 (2.2) MTR Monteria 129,087 125,866 (2.5)

1,428,480 1,159,331 (18.8) APO Carepa 20,521 19,293 (6.0)

242,723 188,251 (22.4) UIB Quibdo 32,553 30,246 (7.1)

340,620 321,117 (5.7) CZU Corozal 1,254 2,231 77.9

52,898 22,898 (56.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-november-2023-302007866.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.