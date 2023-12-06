Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico and decreased 9.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2023 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to November 2022.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.8% in Mexico and 10.4% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 9.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was driven primarily by increases in international traffic of 4.6% and 27.8%, respectively, while domestic traffic increased 3.0% of 8.6%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023 which resulted in an 11.4% decline in domestic traffic while international traffic increased 2.0% year-on-year.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








November

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Mexico

3,457,464

3,589,109

3.8


35,660,489

39,432,574

10.6

Domestic Traffic

1,726,132

1,778,526

3.0


16,840,076

19,432,014

15.4

International Traffic

1,731,332

1,810,583

4.6


18,820,413

20,000,560

6.3

San Juan, Puerto Rico

866,718

956,505

10.4


9,313,546

11,088,144

19.1

Domestic Traffic

788,702

856,806

8.6


8,496,512

9,924,275

16.8

International Traffic

78,016

99,699

27.8


817,034

1,163,869

42.5

Colombia

1,438,553

1,308,966

(9.0)


14,946,330

13,504,921

(9.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,181,889

1,047,160

(11.4)


12,448,210

10,830,683

(13.0)

International Traffic

256,664

261,806

2.0


2,498,120

2,674,238

7.1

Total Traffic

5,762,735

5,854,580

1.6


59,920,365

64,025,639

6.9

Domestic Traffic

3,696,723

3,682,492

(0.4)


37,784,798

40,186,972

6.4

International Traffic

2,066,012

2,172,088

5.1


22,135,567

23,838,667

7.7

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








November

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,726,132

1,778,526

3.0


16,840,076

19,432,014

15.4

CUN

Cancun

968,149

956,130

(1.2)


9,655,376

10,880,635

12.7

CZM

Cozumel

14,289

20,149

41.0


162,949

180,404

10.7

HUX

Huatulco

73,036

58,008

(20.6)


800,265

734,018

(8.3)

MID

Merida

284,758

298,217

4.7


2,509,760

3,036,772

21.0

MTT

Minatitlan

8,891

11,918

34.0


91,641

121,226

32.3

OAX

Oaxaca

113,412

129,947

14.6


990,361

1,340,131

35.3

TAP

Tapachula

45,173

46,725

3.4


440,795

480,117

8.9

VER

Veracruz

111,555

129,572

16.2


1,122,212

1,424,329

26.9

VSA

Villahermosa

106,869

127,860

19.6


1,066,717

1,234,382

15.7

International Traffic

1,731,332

1,810,583

4.6


18,820,413

20,000,560

6.3

CUN

Cancun

1,626,692

1,698,148

4.4


17,752,996

18,848,563

6.2

CZM

Cozumel

39,473

39,718

0.6


440,122

421,344

(4.3)

HUX

Huatulco

10,619

13,776

29.7


77,153

98,275

27.4

MID

Merida

25,614

26,710

4.3


242,265

293,817

21.3

MTT

Minatitlan

502

435

(13.3)


10,603

7,133

(32.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

18,738

18,537

(1.1)


175,859

197,494

12.3

TAP

Tapachula

984

910

(7.5)


12,528

15,398

22.9

VER

Veracruz

6,731

9,549

41.9


84,395

92,085

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

1,979

2,800

41.5


24,492

26,451

8.0

Traffic Total Mexico

3,457,464

3,589,109

3.8


35,660,489

39,432,574

10.6

CUN

Cancun

2,594,841

2,654,278

2.3


27,408,372

29,729,198

8.5

CZM

Cozumel

53,762

59,867

11.4


603,071

601,748

(0.2)

HUX

Huatulco

83,655

71,784

(14.2)


877,418

832,293

(5.1)

MID

Merida

310,372

324,927

4.7


2,752,025

3,330,589

21.0

MTT

Minatitlan

9,393

12,353

31.5


102,244

128,359

25.5

OAX

Oaxaca

132,150

148,484

12.4


1,166,220

1,537,625

31.8

TAP

Tapachula

46,157

47,635

3.2


453,323

495,515

9.3

VER

Veracruz

118,286

139,121

17.6


1,206,607

1,516,414

25.7

VSA

Villahermosa

108,848

130,660

20.0


1,091,209

1,260,833

15.5

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






November

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

SJU Total

866,718

956,505

10.4


9,313,546

11,088,144

19.1

Domestic Traffic

788,702

856,806

8.6


8,496,512

9,924,275

16.8

International Traffic

78,016

99,699

27.8


817,034

1,163,869

42.5

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







November

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023


2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,181,889

1,047,160

(11.4)


12,448,210

10,830,683

(13.0)

MDE

Rionegro

894,868

758,011

(15.3)


9,235,208

8,015,839

(13.2)

EOH

Medellin

103,606

111,513

7.6


1,148,281

1,123,247

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

129,087

125,866

(2.5)


1,428,480

1,159,331

(18.8)

APO

Carepa

20,521

19,293

(6.0)


242,723

188,251

(22.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,553

30,246

(7.1)


340,620

321,117

(5.7)

CZU

Corozal

1,254

2,231

77.9


52,898

22,898

(56.7)

International Traffic

256,664

261,806

2.0


2,498,120

2,674,238

7.1

MDE

Rionegro

256,664

261,806

2.0


2,498,120

2,674,238

7.1

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,438,553

1,308,966

(9.0)


14,946,330

13,504,921

(9.6)

MDE

Rionegro

1,151,532

1,019,817

(11.4)


11,733,328

10,690,077

(8.9)

EOH

Medellin

103,606

111,513

7.6


1,148,281

1,123,247

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

129,087

125,866

(2.5)


1,428,480

1,159,331

(18.8)

APO

Carepa

20,521

19,293

(6.0)


242,723

188,251

(22.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,553

30,246

(7.1)


340,620

321,117

(5.7)

CZU

Corozal

1,254

2,231

77.9


52,898

22,898

(56.7)

 

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

