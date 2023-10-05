Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.7% in Mexico and 24.1% in Puerto Rico and decreased 13.7% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2023 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 0.8% above the levels reported in September 2022.
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.7% in Mexico and 24.1 % in Puerto Rico, and declined 13.7% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was mainly driven by domestic traffic up 9.0% which offset a 4.8% decline in international traffic, while Puerto Rico reported increases of 22.0% in domestic traffic and 46.4% in international passengers. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mexico
2,892,837
2,969,995
2.7
28,971,916
32,481,343
12.1
Domestic Traffic
1,569,259
1,710,341
9.0
13,369,220
15,759,432
17.9
International Traffic
1,323,578
1,259,654
(4.8)
15,602,696
16,721,911
7.2
San Juan, Puerto Rico
628,379
779,645
24.1
7,714,993
9,276,974
20.2
Domestic Traffic
574,079
700,161
22.0
7,041,345
8,304,336
17.9
International Traffic
54,300
79,484
46.4
673,648
972,638
44.4
Colombia
1,366,126
1,179,114
(13.7)
12,048,267
11,011,229
(8.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,134,432
935,316
(17.6)
10,056,838
8,850,024
(12.0)
International Traffic
231,694
243,798
5.2
1,991,429
2,161,205
8.5
Total Traffic
4,887,342
4,928,754
0.8
48,735,176
52,769,546
8.3
Domestic Traffic
3,277,770
3,345,818
2.1
30,467,403
32,913,792
8.0
International Traffic
1,609,572
1,582,936
(1.7)
18,267,773
19,855,754
8.7
Mexico Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,569,259
1,710,341
9.0
13,369,220
15,759,432
17.9
CUN
Cancun
927,307
978,454
5.5
7,676,725
8,853,792
15.3
CZM
Cozumel
16,210
15,939
(1.7)
131,438
142,592
8.5
HUX
Huatulco
64,850
51,730
(20.2)
652,082
618,438
(5.2)
MID
Merida
235,413
246,828
4.8
1,945,353
2,445,615
25.7
MTT
Minatitlan
8,560
11,901
39.0
74,228
97,285
31.1
OAX
Oaxaca
84,413
118,822
40.8
773,972
1,075,145
38.9
TAP
Tapachula
37,079
43,572
17.5
354,214
390,730
10.3
VER
Veracruz
99,141
130,430
31.6
902,477
1,157,052
28.2
VSA
Villahermosa
96,286
112,665
17.0
858,731
978,783
14.0
International Traffic
1,323,578
1,259,654
(4.8)
15,602,696
16,721,911
7.2
CUN
Cancun
1,254,056
1,192,419
(4.9)
14,721,839
15,762,850
7.1
CZM
Cozumel
21,773
18,797
(13.7)
370,567
356,914
(3.7)
HUX
Huatulco
859
1,185
38.0
65,099
80,422
23.5
MID
Merida
19,847
20,905
5.3
192,759
244,222
26.7
MTT
Minatitlan
1,279
634
(50.4)
9,541
6,245
(34.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
14,671
14,173
(3.4)
141,204
162,345
15.0
TAP
Tapachula
1,412
949
(32.8)
10,784
13,201
22.4
VER
Veracruz
7,744
8,350
7.8
70,317
74,717
6.3
VSA
Villahermosa
1,937
2,242
15.7
20,586
20,995
2.0
Traffic Total Mexico
2,892,837
2,969,995
2.7
28,971,916
32,481,343
12.1
CUN
Cancun
2,181,363
2,170,873
(0.5)
22,398,564
24,616,642
9.9
CZM
Cozumel
37,983
34,736
(8.5)
502,005
499,506
(0.5)
HUX
Huatulco
65,709
52,915
(19.5)
717,181
698,860
(2.6)
MID
Merida
255,260
267,733
4.9
2,138,112
2,689,837
25.8
MTT
Minatitlan
9,839
12,535
27.4
83,769
103,530
23.6
OAX
Oaxaca
99,084
132,995
34.2
915,176
1,237,490
35.2
TAP
Tapachula
38,491
44,521
15.7
364,998
403,931
10.7
VER
Veracruz
106,885
138,780
29.8
972,794
1,231,769
26.6
VSA
Villahermosa
98,223
114,907
17.0
879,317
999,778
13.7
U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
SJU Total
628,379
779,645
24.1
7,714,993
9,276,974
20.2
Domestic Traffic
574,079
700,161
22.0
7,041,345
8,304,336
17.9
International Traffic
54,300
79,484
46.4
673,648
972,638
44.4
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2022
2023
2022
2023
Domestic Traffic
1,134,432
935,316
(17.6)
10,056,838
8,850,024
(12.0)
MDE
Rionegro
838,452
685,683
(18.2)
7,450,389
6,572,034
(11.8)
EOH
Medellin
112,778
106,948
(5.2)
928,022
908,002
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
126,729
94,411
(25.5)
1,156,661
938,411
(18.9)
APO
Carepa
21,415
17,298
(19.2)
199,627
151,936
(23.9)
UIB
Quibdo
33,848
28,656
(15.3)
272,244
261,181
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
1,210
2,320
91.7
49,895
18,460
(63.0)
International Traffic
231,694
243,798
5.2
1,991,429
2,161,205
8.5
MDE
Rionegro
231,694
243,798
5.2
1,991,429
2,161,205
8.5
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,366,126
1,179,114
(13.7)
12,048,267
11,011,229
(8.6)
MDE
Rionegro
1,070,146
929,481
(13.1)
9,441,818
8,733,239
(7.5)
EOH
Medellin
112,778
106,948
(5.2)
928,022
908,002
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
126,729
94,411
(25.5)
1,156,661
938,411
(18.9)
APO
Carepa
21,415
17,298
(19.2)
199,627
151,936
(23.9)
UIB
Quibdo
33,848
28,656
(15.3)
272,244
261,181
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
1,210
2,320
91.7
49,895
18,460
(63.0)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
