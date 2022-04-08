Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASR   US40051E2028

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
202.63 USD   -1.92%
04/06GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A B DE C : En comparación con Marzo de 2019, el tráfico de pasajeros incrementó en Colombia en 41.0%, en México 9.3% y Puerto Rico en un 11.8%.
PU
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Reports Almost 16% Jump in Monthly Passenger Traffic From Pre-Pandemic 2019
MT
04/06GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A B DE C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

04/08/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on ASUR's website, www.asur.com.mx.

Investors can receive a printed copy of the report free of charge by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Contacts:




ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-files-form-20-f-with-the-us-securities-and-exchange-commission-301521242.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
04/06GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : En comparación con Marzo de 2019, el tráfico de pas..
PU
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Reports Almost 16% Jump in Monthly Passenger Traffic Fr..
MT
04/06GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 20..
PU
04/06Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Traffic Results for the Mont..
CI
04/06ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2022
PR
03/16MATERIAL FOR THE ORDINARY ANNUAL GEN : 00 am.
PU
03/11GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Calls for a Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
03/11Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste, S. A. B. De C. V. Proposes Extraordinary Net Dividend ..
CI
03/11Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste, S. A. B. De C. V. Proposes Ordinary Net Dividend in Ca..
CI
03/07Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Reports February Passenger Traffic Growth Over Pre-Pand..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
More recommendations