Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2020

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2020 decreased 41.2% when compared to December 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2020 and from December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 3,113,870 1,950,454 (37.4)

34,161,842 16,528,658 (51.6) Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,139,965 (23.4)

16,683,996 9,246,112 (44.6) International Traffic 1,626,099 810,489 (50.2)

17,477,846 7,282,546 (58.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 937,716 513,404 (45.2)

9,448,253 4,845,353 (48.7) Domestic Traffic 845,671 485,411 (42.6)

8,455,993 4,547,541 (46.2) International Traffic 92,045 27,993 (69.6)

992,260 297,812 (70.0) Colombia 1,171,191 604,769 (48.4)

12,052,135 4,215,435 (65.0) Domestic Traffic 996,876 524,425 (47.4)

10,231,479 3,625,324 (64.6) International Traffic 174,315 80,344 (53.9)

1,820,656 590,111 (67.6) Total Traffic 5,222,777 3,068,627 (41.2)

55,662,230 25,589,446 (54.0) Domestic Traffic 3,330,318 2,149,801 (35.4)

35,371,468 17,418,977 (50.8) International Traffic 1,892,459 918,826 (51.4)

20,290,762 8,170,469 (59.7)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,139,965 (23.4)

16,683,996 9,246,112 (44.6) CUN Cancun 770,284 700,044 (9.1)

8,980,397 5,454,995 (39.3) CZM Cozumel 17,739 8,857 (50.1)

189,640 69,727 (63.2) HUX Huatulco 61,778 38,084 (38.4)

749,048 321,538 (57.1) MID Merida 240,204 137,972 (42.6)

2,573,490 1,213,897 (52.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,334 7,764 (37.1)

140,616 66,475 (52.7) OAX Oaxaca 104,758 58,269 (44.4)

1,047,961 527,967 (49.6) TAP Tapachula 38,652 33,159 (14.2)

372,626 273,727 (26.5) VER Veracruz 127,831 82,837 (35.2)

1,406,796 695,571 (50.6) VSA Villahermosa 114,191 72,979 (36.1)

1,223,422 622,215 (49.1) International Traffic 1,626,099 810,489 (50.2)

17,477,846 7,282,546 (58.3) CUN Cancun 1,525,467 768,613 (49.6)

16,501,592 6,804,153 (58.8) CZM Cozumel 32,624 18,866 (42.2)

356,783 198,563 (44.3) HUX Huatulco 19,798 1,648 (91.7)

143,239 81,190 (43.3) MID Merida 24,678 9,518 (61.4)

217,159 83,411 (61.6) MTT Minatitlan 613 668 9.0

7,543 3,820 (49.4) OAX Oaxaca 13,867 6,200 (55.3)

148,284 62,811 (57.6) TAP Tapachula 1,050 414 (60.6)

12,857 6,748 (47.5) VER Veracruz 6,080 3,192 (47.5)

68,785 25,588 (62.8) VSA Villahermosa 1,922 1,370 (28.7)

21,604 16,262 (24.7) Traffic Total Mexico 3,113,870 1,950,454 (37.4)

34,161,842 16,528,658 (51.6) CUN Cancun 2,295,751 1,468,657 (36.0)

25,481,989 12,259,148 (51.9) CZM Cozumel 50,363 27,723 (45.0)

546,423 268,290 (50.9) HUX Huatulco 81,576 39,732 (51.3)

892,287 402,728 (54.9) MID Merida 264,882 147,490 (44.3)

2,790,649 1,297,308 (53.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,947 8,432 (34.9)

148,159 70,295 (52.6) OAX Oaxaca 118,625 64,469 (45.7)

1,196,245 590,778 (50.6) TAP Tapachula 39,702 33,573 (15.4)

385,483 280,475 (27.2) VER Veracruz 133,911 86,029 (35.8)

1,475,581 721,159 (51.1) VSA Villahermosa 116,113 74,349 (36.0)

1,245,026 638,477 (48.7)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 937,716 513,404 (45.2)

9,448,253 4,845,353 (48.7) Domestic Traffic 845,671 485,411 (42.6)

8,455,993 4,547,541 (46.2) International Traffic 92,045 27,993 (69.6)

992,260 297,812 (70.0)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











December % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 996,876 524,425 (47.4)

10,231,479 3,625,324 (64.6) MDE Rionegro 717,604 345,354 (51.9)

7,409,418 2,481,885 (66.5) EOH Medellin 104,044 75,915 (27.0)

1,095,291 464,601 (57.6) MTR Monteria 109,361 60,147 (45.0)

1,028,309 418,044 (59.3) APO Carepa 21,541 14,926 (30.7)

226,951 90,205 (60.3) UIB Quibdo 38,682 24,635 (36.3)

384,487 148,938 (61.3) CZU Corozal 5,644 3,448 (38.9)

87,023 21,651 (75.1) International Traffic 174,315 80,344 (53.9)

1,820,656 590,111 (67.6) MDE Rionegro 174,315 80,344 (53.9)

1,820,656 590,111 (67.6) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,171,191 604,769 (48.4)

12,052,135 4,215,435 (65.0) MDE Rionegro 891,919 425,698 (52.3)

9,230,074 3,071,996 (66.7) EOH Medellin 104,044 75,915 (27.0)

1,095,291 464,601 (57.6) MTR Monteria 109,361 60,147 (45.0)

1,028,309 418,044 (59.3) APO Carepa 21,541 14,926 (30.7)

226,951 90,205 (60.3) UIB Quibdo 38,682 24,635 (36.3)

384,487 148,938 (61.3) CZU Corozal 5,644 3,448 (38.9)

87,023 21,651 (75.1)



















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

