Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.    ASR

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2020

01/06/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2020 decreased 41.2% when compared to December 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2020 and from December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Mexico

3,113,870

1,950,454

(37.4)


34,161,842

16,528,658

(51.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,139,965

(23.4)


16,683,996

9,246,112

(44.6)

International Traffic

1,626,099

810,489

(50.2)


17,477,846

7,282,546

(58.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

937,716

513,404

(45.2)


9,448,253

4,845,353

(48.7)

Domestic Traffic

845,671

485,411

(42.6)


8,455,993

4,547,541

(46.2)

International Traffic

92,045

27,993

(69.6)


992,260

297,812

(70.0)

Colombia

1,171,191

604,769

(48.4)


12,052,135

4,215,435

(65.0)

Domestic Traffic

996,876

524,425

(47.4)


10,231,479

3,625,324

(64.6)

International Traffic

174,315

80,344

(53.9)


1,820,656

590,111

(67.6)

Total Traffic

5,222,777

3,068,627

(41.2)


55,662,230

25,589,446

(54.0)

Domestic Traffic

3,330,318

2,149,801

(35.4)


35,371,468

17,418,977

(50.8)

International Traffic

1,892,459

918,826

(51.4)


20,290,762

8,170,469

(59.7)

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,139,965

(23.4)


16,683,996

9,246,112

(44.6)

CUN

Cancun

770,284

700,044

(9.1)


8,980,397

5,454,995

(39.3)

CZM

Cozumel

17,739

8,857

(50.1)


189,640

69,727

(63.2)

HUX

Huatulco

61,778

38,084

(38.4)


749,048

321,538

(57.1)

MID

Merida

240,204

137,972

(42.6)


2,573,490

1,213,897

(52.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,334

7,764

(37.1)


140,616

66,475

(52.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

104,758

58,269

(44.4)


1,047,961

527,967

(49.6)

TAP

Tapachula

38,652

33,159

(14.2)


372,626

273,727

(26.5)

VER

Veracruz

127,831

82,837

(35.2)


1,406,796

695,571

(50.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

114,191

72,979

(36.1)


1,223,422

622,215

(49.1)

International Traffic

1,626,099

810,489

(50.2)


17,477,846

7,282,546

(58.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,525,467

768,613

(49.6)


16,501,592

6,804,153

(58.8)

CZM

Cozumel

32,624

18,866

(42.2)


356,783

198,563

(44.3)

HUX

Huatulco

19,798

1,648

(91.7)


143,239

81,190

(43.3)

MID

Merida

24,678

9,518

(61.4)


217,159

83,411

(61.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

613

668

9.0


7,543

3,820

(49.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

13,867

6,200

(55.3)


148,284

62,811

(57.6)

TAP

Tapachula

1,050

414

(60.6)


12,857

6,748

(47.5)

VER

Veracruz

6,080

3,192

(47.5)


68,785

25,588

(62.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,922

1,370

(28.7)


21,604

16,262

(24.7)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,113,870

1,950,454

(37.4)


34,161,842

16,528,658

(51.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,295,751

1,468,657

(36.0)


25,481,989

12,259,148

(51.9)

CZM

Cozumel

50,363

27,723

(45.0)


546,423

268,290

(50.9)

HUX

Huatulco

81,576

39,732

(51.3)


892,287

402,728

(54.9)

MID

Merida

264,882

147,490

(44.3)


2,790,649

1,297,308

(53.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,947

8,432

(34.9)


148,159

70,295

(52.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

118,625

64,469

(45.7)


1,196,245

590,778

(50.6)

TAP

Tapachula

39,702

33,573

(15.4)


385,483

280,475

(27.2)

VER

Veracruz

133,911

86,029

(35.8)


1,475,581

721,159

(51.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

116,113

74,349

(36.0)


1,245,026

638,477

(48.7)










Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

SJU Total

937,716

513,404

(45.2)


9,448,253

4,845,353

(48.7)

Domestic Traffic

845,671

485,411

(42.6)


8,455,993

4,547,541

(46.2)

International Traffic

92,045

27,993

(69.6)


992,260

297,812

(70.0)










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

996,876

524,425

(47.4)


10,231,479

3,625,324

(64.6)

MDE

Rionegro

717,604

345,354

(51.9)


7,409,418

2,481,885

(66.5)

EOH

Medellin

104,044

75,915

(27.0)


1,095,291

464,601

(57.6)

MTR

Monteria

109,361

60,147

(45.0)


1,028,309

418,044

(59.3)

APO

Carepa

21,541

14,926

(30.7)


226,951

90,205

(60.3)

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

24,635

(36.3)


384,487

148,938

(61.3)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

3,448

(38.9)


87,023

21,651

(75.1)

International Traffic

174,315

80,344

(53.9)


1,820,656

590,111

(67.6)

MDE

Rionegro

174,315

80,344

(53.9)


1,820,656

590,111

(67.6)

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,171,191

604,769

(48.4)


12,052,135

4,215,435

(65.0)

MDE

Rionegro

891,919

425,698

(52.3)


9,230,074

3,071,996

(66.7)

EOH

Medellin

104,044

75,915

(27.0)


1,095,291

464,601

(57.6)

MTR

Monteria

109,361

60,147

(45.0)


1,028,309

418,044

(59.3)

APO

Carepa

21,541

14,926

(30.7)


226,951

90,205

(60.3)

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

24,635

(36.3)


384,487

148,938

(61.3)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

3,448

(38.9)


87,023

21,651

(75.1)










About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR Lic.   

InspIR Group

Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408 

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx 

susan@inspirgroup.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-december-2020-301202239.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
04:31pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic fo..
PR
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : 3 trimestre 2020
PU
2020ScotiaBank Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to Underperform from Se..
MT
2020Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Passenger Traffic Drops 44.4% in November
MT
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreas..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic fo..
PR
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreas..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic fo..
PR
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A : ASUR Reports 3Q20 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ