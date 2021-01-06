|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2020
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for December 2020 decreased 41.2% when compared to December 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 37.4% in Mexico, 45.2% in Puerto Rico and 48.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2020 and from December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
3,113,870
1,950,454
(37.4)
34,161,842
16,528,658
(51.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,139,965
(23.4)
16,683,996
9,246,112
(44.6)
International Traffic
1,626,099
810,489
(50.2)
17,477,846
7,282,546
(58.3)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
937,716
513,404
(45.2)
9,448,253
4,845,353
(48.7)
Domestic Traffic
845,671
485,411
(42.6)
8,455,993
4,547,541
(46.2)
International Traffic
92,045
27,993
(69.6)
992,260
297,812
(70.0)
Colombia
1,171,191
604,769
(48.4)
12,052,135
4,215,435
(65.0)
Domestic Traffic
996,876
524,425
(47.4)
10,231,479
3,625,324
(64.6)
International Traffic
174,315
80,344
(53.9)
1,820,656
590,111
(67.6)
Total Traffic
5,222,777
3,068,627
(41.2)
55,662,230
25,589,446
(54.0)
Domestic Traffic
3,330,318
2,149,801
(35.4)
35,371,468
17,418,977
(50.8)
International Traffic
1,892,459
918,826
(51.4)
20,290,762
8,170,469
(59.7)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,139,965
(23.4)
16,683,996
9,246,112
(44.6)
CUN
Cancun
770,284
700,044
(9.1)
8,980,397
5,454,995
(39.3)
CZM
Cozumel
17,739
8,857
(50.1)
189,640
69,727
(63.2)
HUX
Huatulco
61,778
38,084
(38.4)
749,048
321,538
(57.1)
MID
Merida
240,204
137,972
(42.6)
2,573,490
1,213,897
(52.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,334
7,764
(37.1)
140,616
66,475
(52.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
104,758
58,269
(44.4)
1,047,961
527,967
(49.6)
TAP
Tapachula
38,652
33,159
(14.2)
372,626
273,727
(26.5)
VER
Veracruz
127,831
82,837
(35.2)
1,406,796
695,571
(50.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
114,191
72,979
(36.1)
1,223,422
622,215
(49.1)
International Traffic
1,626,099
810,489
(50.2)
17,477,846
7,282,546
(58.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,525,467
768,613
(49.6)
16,501,592
6,804,153
(58.8)
CZM
Cozumel
32,624
18,866
(42.2)
356,783
198,563
(44.3)
HUX
Huatulco
19,798
1,648
(91.7)
143,239
81,190
(43.3)
MID
Merida
24,678
9,518
(61.4)
217,159
83,411
(61.6)
MTT
Minatitlan
613
668
9.0
7,543
3,820
(49.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
13,867
6,200
(55.3)
148,284
62,811
(57.6)
TAP
Tapachula
1,050
414
(60.6)
12,857
6,748
(47.5)
VER
Veracruz
6,080
3,192
(47.5)
68,785
25,588
(62.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,922
1,370
(28.7)
21,604
16,262
(24.7)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,113,870
1,950,454
(37.4)
34,161,842
16,528,658
(51.6)
CUN
Cancun
2,295,751
1,468,657
(36.0)
25,481,989
12,259,148
(51.9)
CZM
Cozumel
50,363
27,723
(45.0)
546,423
268,290
(50.9)
HUX
Huatulco
81,576
39,732
(51.3)
892,287
402,728
(54.9)
MID
Merida
264,882
147,490
(44.3)
2,790,649
1,297,308
(53.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,947
8,432
(34.9)
148,159
70,295
(52.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
118,625
64,469
(45.7)
1,196,245
590,778
(50.6)
TAP
Tapachula
39,702
33,573
(15.4)
385,483
280,475
(27.2)
VER
Veracruz
133,911
86,029
(35.8)
1,475,581
721,159
(51.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
116,113
74,349
(36.0)
1,245,026
638,477
(48.7)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
SJU Total
937,716
513,404
(45.2)
9,448,253
4,845,353
(48.7)
Domestic Traffic
845,671
485,411
(42.6)
8,455,993
4,547,541
(46.2)
International Traffic
92,045
27,993
(69.6)
992,260
297,812
(70.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
996,876
524,425
(47.4)
10,231,479
3,625,324
(64.6)
MDE
Rionegro
717,604
345,354
(51.9)
7,409,418
2,481,885
(66.5)
EOH
Medellin
104,044
75,915
(27.0)
1,095,291
464,601
(57.6)
MTR
Monteria
109,361
60,147
(45.0)
1,028,309
418,044
(59.3)
APO
Carepa
21,541
14,926
(30.7)
226,951
90,205
(60.3)
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
24,635
(36.3)
384,487
148,938
(61.3)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
3,448
(38.9)
87,023
21,651
(75.1)
International Traffic
174,315
80,344
(53.9)
1,820,656
590,111
(67.6)
MDE
Rionegro
174,315
80,344
(53.9)
1,820,656
590,111
(67.6)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,171,191
604,769
(48.4)
12,052,135
4,215,435
(65.0)
MDE
Rionegro
891,919
425,698
(52.3)
9,230,074
3,071,996
(66.7)
EOH
Medellin
104,044
75,915
(27.0)
1,095,291
464,601
(57.6)
MTR
Monteria
109,361
60,147
(45.0)
1,028,309
418,044
(59.3)
APO
Carepa
21,541
14,926
(30.7)
226,951
90,205
(60.3)
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
24,635
(36.3)
384,487
148,938
(61.3)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
3,448
(38.9)
87,023
21,651
(75.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
