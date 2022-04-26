Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : 1 trimestre 2022

Company Overview Regulation Operational Information Commercial Revenues Financial Information Strategic Matters

Some of the statements contained in this presentation discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC.

Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

Page 2

Company Overview Regulation Operational Information Commercial Revenues Financial Information Strategic MattersInternational

Page 3

Long Serving Fernando Chico Pardo Adolfo Castro Rivas Experienced Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive and Financial Officer Management Head of Investor Relations with company since 2005 with company since 2000 Claudio Góngora Morales Alejandro Pantoja López General Counsel Chief Infrastructure Officer with company since 1999 with company since 2001 Carlos Trueba Coll Manuel Gutiérrez Sola General Director of Cancún Airport Chief Commercial Officer with company since 1998 with company since 2000 Héctor Navarrete Muñoz General Director of Regional Airports with company since 1999

Key value drivers

• Long-term concession investments in attractive locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America

• Established regulatory framework

• Track record of consistent passenger growth

• Balanced mix of international and domestic traffic

• Successful, market leading commercial business strategy

• Strong cash flow profile and solid balance sheet

• Special focus on sustainability: high ESG standards

• Robust corporate governance and board of directors with experienced management

Sustainability is a key strategy in our business model

Company Overview Regulation Operational Information Commercial Revenues Financial Information Strategic Matters

• Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores sustainability index

• Active participant of United Nations Global Compact, in Mexico and internationally

• Certified by CEMEFI as Socially Responsible Company (15th year)

• Airports' Environmental Management Systems certified under ISO 14001

• Environmental Compliance certification from Mexican Environmental Protection Agency

• Focus on quality of life for employees and community relations

• Strict standards of corporate governance and business ethics