  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASUR B   MXP001661018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASUR B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  04-24
409.91 MXN   -1.42%
05:55pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A B DE C : 1 trimestre 2022
PU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
06:11aGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A B DE C : ASUR Reports 1Q22 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : 1 trimestre 2022

04/26/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Company Overview

Regulation

Operational Information

Commercial Revenues

Financial Information

Strategic Matters

Some of the statements contained in this presentation discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC.

Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

Page 2

Company Overview

Regulation

Operational Information

Commercial Revenues

Financial Information

Strategic MattersInternational

Page 3

Long Serving

Fernando Chico Pardo

Adolfo Castro Rivas

Experienced

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive and Financial Officer

Management

Head of Investor Relations

with company since 2005

with company since 2000

Claudio Góngora Morales

Alejandro Pantoja López

General Counsel

Chief Infrastructure Officer

with company since 1999

with company since 2001

Carlos Trueba Coll

Manuel Gutiérrez Sola

General Director of Cancún Airport

Chief Commercial Officer

with company since 1998

with company since 2000

Héctor Navarrete Muñoz

General Director of Regional Airports

with company since 1999

Key value drivers

  • Long-term concession investments in attractive locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America

  • Established regulatory framework

  • Track record of consistent passenger growth

  • Balanced mix of international and domestic traffic

  • Successful, market leading commercial business strategy

  • Strong cash flow profile and solid balance sheet

  • Special focus on sustainability: high ESG standards

  • Robust corporate governance and board of directors with experienced management

Sustainability is a key strategy in our business model

Company Overview

Regulation

Operational Information

Commercial Revenues

Financial Information

Strategic Matters

  • Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores sustainability index

  • Active participant of United Nations Global Compact, in Mexico and internationally

  • Certified by CEMEFI as Socially Responsible Company (15th year)

  • Airports' Environmental Management Systems certified under ISO 14001

  • Environmental Compliance certification from Mexican Environmental Protection Agency

  • Focus on quality of life for employees and community relations

  • Strict standards of corporate governance and business ethics

Page 5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 045 M - -
Net income 2022 339 M - -
Net Debt 2022 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 6 057 M 6 039 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 777
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 409,91 MXN
Average target price 455,97 MXN
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adolfo Castro Rivas CEO, Director-Finance & Administration
Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo Chairman
Alejandro Pantoja López Chief Infrastructure & Compliance Officer
Rasmus Christiansen Independent Director
Francisco Javier Garza Zambrano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.-3.04%6 057
AENA S.M.E., S.A.5.98%23 642
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS24.76%14 986
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.2.76%14 256
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.39%7 626
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.82%7 295