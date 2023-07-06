Company

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this presentation discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

Management Team

Long Serving

Fernando Chico Pardo

Adolfo Castro Rivas

Experienced

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive and Financial Officer

Management

Head of Investor Relations

Investment Highlights

Key value drivers

  • Long-termconcession investments in attractive locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America
  • Established regulatory framework
  • Track record of consistent passenger growth
  • Balanced mix of international and domestic traffic
  • Successful, market leading commercial business strategy
  • Strongcash flow profile and solid balance sheet
  • Special focus onsustainability: high ESG standards
  • Robust corporate governance and board of directors with experienced management

Focus on Sustainability

Sustainability is a key strategy in our business model

  • Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valoressustainability index
  • Active participant ofUnited Nations Global Compact, in Mexico and internationally
  • Certified byCEMEFI as Socially Responsible Company (17th year)
  • Airports' Environmental Management Systems certified underISO 14001
  • Environmental Compliance certification from Mexican Environmental Protection Agency
  • Focus on quality of life for employees and community relations
  • Strict standards of corporate governance and business ethics

