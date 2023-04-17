Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Annual sustainability report 2022

Our goal with this 2022 Annual Sustainability Report, which covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, is to communicate our achievements and progress toward a sustainable future to our stakeholders and other interested parties.

ASUR Annual Sustainability Report 2022

1. INTRODUCTION: GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S.A.B. DE C.V

1.1 Our Sustainability Performance in 2022

Airports Record number of Creation of Sustainability 9 Mexico passengers 6 Colombia Committee 66,341,144 1 Puerto Rico Number of employees 36% women in the Hours of staff training 2,001 workforce 93,724 Environmental Airport Carbon certifications and Reduction of 12.2% in Accreditation Program recertifications Application to Level 2 in total emissions in Mexico ISO 14001, Profepa the 9 Mexican airports compared to 2019 Environmental and Level 1 in Puerto Assurance, Distintivo S, Rico RENE, ACA

1.2 Message from Our CEO

Welcome to ASUR's Annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022. It is my pleasure to present to our stakeholders the progress we have made toward building a more sustainable and inclusive future for ASUR.

Although Covid-19 has deepened the economic, social and environmental challenges faced by many of our stakeholders, the lessons we learned have allowed us not only to recover completely from the effects of the pandemic in 2022, but also to attain exceptional results during the year. We have achieved a record number of passengers, as well as making important improvements in sustainability strategy.

Below is a summary of some of the most significant steps we have taken toward our ESG objectives in the reporting period.

In 2022, the creation of our Sustainability Committee was approved. This Committee has three members and will support the Board of Directors in making decisions specifically focused on environmental, social and governance matters.

We continue to make progress in our strategy to respond to the challenges posed by climate change, by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, we began installing solar panels in the airports at Cancún, Mérida and Oaxaca, which will generate 900,000 kWh annually in each airport. Thanks to this initiative we have seen a positive impact on electricity consumption, and therefore GHG emissions. One of our objectives for 2024 is to expand this project to other airports in the Group. Also in this year, we began the process of moving up from level-

