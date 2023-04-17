Advanced search
2023-04-13
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Annual sustainability report 2022

04/17/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT

Our goal with this 2022 Annual Sustainability Report, which covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, is to communicate our achievements and progress toward a sustainable future to our stakeholders and other interested parties.

ASUR Annual Sustainability Report 2022

Contents

1. INTRODUCTION: GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S.A.B DE C.V

5

1.1 Our Sustainability Performance in 2022

5

1.2 Message from Our CEO

5

1.3

Report Parameters

6

Scope and Limitations

6

Significant Changes in Operations during Reporting Period

7

1.4

About ASUR

7

Company History and Organizational Structure

7

Profile and Locations of Operations

8

Business Activities

8

2022 Operating Data

9

2.

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

10

Our Commitment

10

Global Commitments and Reporting

10

Stakeholders

12

Materiality: Priority Matters and Focus Areas

13

Sustainability Strategy

14

3.

ETHICS AND GOVERNANCE

18

Corporate Governance

18

Stockholders' Rights

19

Board of Directors

19

Corporate Governance Committees

22

Composition of Corporate Governance Bodies

23

Executive Compensation

24

Frequency of Sessions and Attendance Rate

24

Code of Ethics and Anticorruption Measures

25

Code of Ethics

25

Anticorruption Measures

25

Risk Management

26

4.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

29

Our People

29

Description of Workforce

30

2

ASUR Annual Sustainability Report 2022

Benefits and Compensation

31

Work-Life Balance

31

Communication with Our Employees

31

Employment Security and Stability

32

Training Programs

32

Employee Attraction and Retention

32

Diversity and Gender

33

Value Chain

34

Commitment to Human Rights

35

Due Diligence Procedure

35

Policy on Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining

36

Policy on Non-Discrimination

36

Policy on Personal Integrity

37

Policy on Resettlement and Compensation

37

Cases Identified Involving Human Rights Violations and Remediation Mechanisms

37

Safety and Security for All

37

User Safety

38

Occupational Health Management System

38

The New Normal for Airport: Post-Pandemic Measures

40

Involvement with Our Communities

41

Economic Value Distributed in the Community

42

Complaint Management

43

Government Relations and Influence on Public Policy

43

5.

ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

44

Environmental Management

44

Environmental Management in the Supply Chain

45

Environmental Performance in Figures

45

Energy Management and Climate Change

48

Water

54

Waste

55

Noise

56

Commitment to Biodiversity

56

6.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

62

ALIGNMENT WITH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

62

GRI REPORTING STANDARDS

62

SASB

67

3

ASUR Annual Sustainability Report 2022

TCFD

67

CONTACT

68

APPENDICES

69

APPENDIX A - POLICY ON HUMAN RIGHTS

69

APPENDIX B - ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

73

APPENDIX C - STRATEGIC ESG OBJECTIVES

74

APPENDIX D - AIRPORTS' ENVIRONMENTAL OBJECTIVES AND PERFORMANCE, 2022

76

APPENDIX E - ENVIRONMENTAL INDICATORS

79

4

ASUR Annual Sustainability Report 2022

1. INTRODUCTION: GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S.A.B. DE C.V

1.1 Our Sustainability Performance in 2022

Airports

Record number of

Creation of Sustainability

9 Mexico

passengers

6 Colombia

Committee

66,341,144

1 Puerto Rico

Number of employees

36% women in the

Hours of staff training

2,001

workforce

93,724

Environmental

Airport Carbon

certifications and

Reduction of 12.2% in

Accreditation Program

recertifications

Application to Level 2 in

total emissions in Mexico

ISO 14001, Profepa

the 9 Mexican airports

compared to 2019

Environmental

and Level 1 in Puerto

Assurance, Distintivo S,

Rico

RENE, ACA

1.2 Message from Our CEO

Welcome to ASUR's Annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022. It is my pleasure to present to our stakeholders the progress we have made toward building a more sustainable and inclusive future for ASUR.

Although Covid-19 has deepened the economic, social and environmental challenges faced by many of our stakeholders, the lessons we learned have allowed us not only to recover completely from the effects of the pandemic in 2022, but also to attain exceptional results during the year. We have achieved a record number of passengers, as well as making important improvements in sustainability strategy.

Below is a summary of some of the most significant steps we have taken toward our ESG objectives in the reporting period.

In 2022, the creation of our Sustainability Committee was approved. This Committee has three members and will support the Board of Directors in making decisions specifically focused on environmental, social and governance matters.

We continue to make progress in our strategy to respond to the challenges posed by climate change, by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, we began installing solar panels in the airports at Cancún, Mérida and Oaxaca, which will generate 900,000 kWh annually in each airport. Thanks to this initiative we have seen a positive impact on electricity consumption, and therefore GHG emissions. One of our objectives for 2024 is to expand this project to other airports in the Group. Also in this year, we began the process of moving up from level-

5

