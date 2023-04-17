Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Annual sustainability report 2022
2022 ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT
Our goal with this 2022 Annual Sustainability Report, which covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, is to communicate our achievements and progress toward a sustainable future to our stakeholders and other interested parties.
Contents
1. INTRODUCTION: GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S.A.B DE C.V
5
1.1 Our Sustainability Performance in 2022
5
1.2 Message from Our CEO
5
1.3
Report Parameters
6
Scope and Limitations
6
Significant Changes in Operations during Reporting Period
7
1.4
About ASUR
7
Company History and Organizational Structure
7
Profile and Locations of Operations
8
Business Activities
8
2022 Operating Data
9
2.
COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY
10
Our Commitment
10
Global Commitments and Reporting
10
Stakeholders
12
Materiality: Priority Matters and Focus Areas
13
Sustainability Strategy
14
3.
ETHICS AND GOVERNANCE
18
Corporate Governance
18
Stockholders' Rights
19
Board of Directors
19
Corporate Governance Committees
22
Composition of Corporate Governance Bodies
23
Executive Compensation
24
Frequency of Sessions and Attendance Rate
24
Code of Ethics and Anticorruption Measures
25
Code of Ethics
25
Anticorruption Measures
25
Risk Management
26
4.
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
29
Our People
29
Description of Workforce
30
2
Benefits and Compensation
31
Work-Life Balance
31
Communication with Our Employees
31
Employment Security and Stability
32
Training Programs
32
Employee Attraction and Retention
32
Diversity and Gender
33
Value Chain
34
Commitment to Human Rights
35
Due Diligence Procedure
35
Policy on Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
36
Policy on Non-Discrimination
36
Policy on Personal Integrity
37
Policy on Resettlement and Compensation
37
Cases Identified Involving Human Rights Violations and Remediation Mechanisms
37
Safety and Security for All
37
User Safety
38
Occupational Health Management System
38
The New Normal for Airport: Post-Pandemic Measures
40
Involvement with Our Communities
41
Economic Value Distributed in the Community
42
Complaint Management
43
Government Relations and Influence on Public Policy
43
5.
ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY
44
Environmental Management
44
Environmental Management in the Supply Chain
45
Environmental Performance in Figures
45
Energy Management and Climate Change
48
Water
54
Waste
55
Noise
56
Commitment to Biodiversity
56
6.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
62
ALIGNMENT WITH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
62
GRI REPORTING STANDARDS
62
SASB
67
3
TCFD
67
CONTACT
68
APPENDICES
69
APPENDIX A - POLICY ON HUMAN RIGHTS
69
APPENDIX B - ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY
73
APPENDIX C - STRATEGIC ESG OBJECTIVES
74
APPENDIX D - AIRPORTS' ENVIRONMENTAL OBJECTIVES AND PERFORMANCE, 2022
76
APPENDIX E - ENVIRONMENTAL INDICATORS
79
4
1. INTRODUCTION: GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S.A.B. DE C.V
1.1 Our Sustainability Performance in 2022
Airports
Record number of
Creation of Sustainability
9 Mexico
passengers
6 Colombia
Committee
66,341,144
1 Puerto Rico
Number of employees
36% women in the
Hours of staff training
2,001
workforce
93,724
Environmental
Airport Carbon
certifications and
Reduction of 12.2% in
Accreditation Program
recertifications
Application to Level 2 in
total emissions in Mexico
ISO 14001, Profepa
the 9 Mexican airports
compared to 2019
Environmental
and Level 1 in Puerto
Assurance, Distintivo S,
Rico
RENE, ACA
1.2 Message from Our CEO
Welcome to ASUR's Annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022. It is my pleasure to present to our stakeholders the progress we have made toward building a more sustainable and inclusive future for ASUR.
Although Covid-19 has deepened the economic, social and environmental challenges faced by many of our stakeholders, the lessons we learned have allowed us not only to recover completely from the effects of the pandemic in 2022, but also to attain exceptional results during the year. We have achieved a record number of passengers, as well as making important improvements in sustainability strategy.
Below is a summary of some of the most significant steps we have taken toward our ESG objectives in the reporting period.
In 2022, the creation of our Sustainability Committee was approved. This Committee has three members and will support the Board of Directors in making decisions specifically focused on environmental, social and governance matters.
We continue to make progress in our strategy to respond to the challenges posed by climate change, by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, we began installing solar panels in the airports at Cancún, Mérida and Oaxaca, which will generate 900,000 kWh annually in each airport. Thanks to this initiative we have seen a positive impact on electricity consumption, and therefore GHG emissions. One of our objectives for 2024 is to expand this project to other airports in the Group. Also in this year, we began the process of moving up from level-
