Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and 7.2% in Puerto Rico

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2022

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and

7.2% in Puerto Rico

Mexico City, July 6, 2022 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR;

BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 16.9% above the levels reported in Jun 2019.

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 7.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly domestic traffic, while international traffic continued to gradually recover.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary June % Chg % Chg Year to date % Chg % Chg 2022vs 2022vs 2022vs 2022vs 2021 2022 2019 2021 2022 2021 2019 2019 2021 2019 Mexico 2,887,405 2,681,950 3,219,443 20.0 11.5 17,450,634 12,424,008 18,837,881 51.6 7.9 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 1,300,432 1,460,451 12.3 2.8 7,897,876 6,623,043 8,264,362 24.8 4.6 International Traffic 1,467,411 1,381,518 1,758,992 27.3 19.9 9,552,758 5,800,965 10,573,519 82.3 10.7 San Juan, Puerto 888,007 1,009,754 951,600 (5.8) 7.2 4,717,808 4,436,229 5,174,214 16.6 9.7 Rico Domestic Traffic 779,040 953,969 847,927 (11.1) 8.8 4,216,167 4,259,734 4,755,038 11.6 12.8 International Traffic 108,967 55,785 103,673 85.8 (4.9) 501,641 176,495 419,176 137.5 (16.4) Colombia 1,036,748 874,698 1,452,183 66.0 40.1 5,614,966 3,876,632 7,678,932 98.1 36.8 Domestic Traffic 859,643 727,273 1,206,898 65.9 40.4 4,757,830 3,329,524 6,467,279 94.2 35.9 International Traffic 177,105 147,425 245,285 66.4 38.5 857,136 547,108 1,211,653 121.5 41.4 Total Traffic 4,812,160 4,566,402 5,623,226 23.1 16.9 27,783,408 20,736,869 31,691,027 52.8 14.1 Domestic Traffic 3,058,677 2,981,674 3,515,276 17.9 14.9 16,871,873 14,212,301 19,486,679 37.1 15.5 International Traffic 1,753,483 1,584,728 2,107,950 33.0 20.2 10,911,535 6,524,568 12,204,348 87.1 11.8

