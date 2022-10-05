Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2022

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico

and 10.0% in Puerto Rico

Mexico City, October 5, 2022 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2022 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 28.5% above the levels reported in September 2019.

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary September % Chg % Chg Year to % Chg % Chg date 2022vs 2022vs 2022vs 2022vs 2019 2021 2022 2021 2019 2019 2021 2022 2021 2019 Mexico 2,219,687 2,195,980 2,892,837 31.7 30.3 25,783,861 20,333,163 28,971,916 42.5 12.4 Domestic Traffic 1,288,816 1,206,184 1,569,259 30.1 21.8 12,367,374 10,676,596 13,369,220 25.2 8.1 International Traffic 930,871 989,796 1,323,578 33.7 42.2 13,416,487 9,656,567 15,602,696 61.6 16.3 San Juan, Puerto 571,010 684,451 628,379 (8.2) 10.0 7,072,180 7,175,392 7,714,993 7.5 9.1 Rico Domestic Traffic 513,775 638,187 574,079 (10.0) 11.7 6,315,138 6,811,926 7,041,345 3.4 11.5 International Traffic 57,235 46,264 54,300 17.4 (5.1) 757,042 363,466 673,648 85.3 (11.0) Colombia 1,013,803 1,023,173 1,366,126 33.5 34.8 8,807,551 6,920,374 12,048,267 74.1 36.8 Domestic Traffic 866,614 875,405 1,134,432 29.6 30.9 7,457,666 5,911,758 10,056,838 70.1 34.9 International Traffic 147,189 147,768 231,694 56.8 57.4 1,349,885 1,008,616 1,991,429 97.4 47.5 Total Traffic 3,804,500 3,903,604 4,887,342 25.2 28.5 41,663,592 34,428,929 48,735,176 41.6 17.0 Domestic Traffic 2,669,205 2,719,776 3,277,770 20.5 22.8 26,140,178 23,400,280 30,467,403 30.2 16.6 International Traffic 1,135,295 1,183,828 1,609,572 36.0 41.8 15,523,414 11,028,649 18,267,773 65.6 17.7

