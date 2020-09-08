Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.6% in Colombia

09/08/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Contacts:

ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico

and 99.6% in Colombia

Mexico City, September 8, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2020 decreased 71.4% when compared to August 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.6% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2020 and from August 1 through August 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,915,346

1,075,163

(63.1)

23,564,174

10,409,349

(55.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

763,367

(50.6)

11,078,558

5,312,411

(52.0)

International Traffic

1,369,110

311,796

(77.2)

12,485,616

5,096,938

(59.2)

San Juan, Puerto

815,043

302,237

(62.9)

6,501,170

3,208,288

(50.7)

Rico

Domestic Traffic

733,331

292,894

(60.1)

5,801,363

2,977,554

(48.7)

International Traffic

81,712

9,343

(88.6)

699,807

230,734

(67.0)

Colombia

1,100,536

4,304

(99.6)

7,793,748

2,681,723

(65.6)

Domestic Traffic

929,410

3,569

(99.6)

6,591,052

2,279,695

(65.4)

International Traffic

171,126

735

(99.6)

1,202,696

402,028

(66.6)

Total Traffic

4,830,925

1,381,704

(71.4)

37,859,092

16,299,360

(56.9)

Domestic Traffic

3,208,977

1,059,830

(67.0)

23,470,973

10,569,660

(55.0)

International Traffic

1,621,948

321,874

(80.2)

14,388,119

5,729,700

(60.2)

ASUR Page 1 of 3

Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.

The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights.

In full compliance with the implementation of biosafety protocols contained in Resolution 1054 issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia in 2020, the airports José María Córdova in Rionegro, Olaya Herrera in Medellin and Los Garzones in Monteria, have restarted commercial passenger flights beginning September 1, 2020 within the initial phase of gradual connectivity announced by the civil aeronautical authorities of Colombia.

ASUR Page 2 of 4

Mexico Passenger Traffic

August

% Chg

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

763,367

(50.6)

CUN

Cancun

867,640

521,976

(39.8)

CZM

Cozumel

17,655

4,191

(76.3)

HUX

Huatulco

74,618

21,694

(70.9)

MID

Merida

218,032

68,691

(68.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,115

3,622

(70.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,255

29,788

(68.1)

TAP

Tapachula

30,222

24,673

(18.4)

VER

Veracruz

123,754

46,646

(62.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,945

42,086

(61.4)

International

1,369,110

311,796

(77.2)

Traffic

CUN

Cancun

1,301,415

297,389

(77.1)

CZM

Cozumel

20,700

8,181

(60.5)

HUX

Huatulco

2,366

309

(86.9)

MID

Merida

17,541

779

(95.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

864

104

(88.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,739

2,112

(86.6)

TAP

Tapachula

1,517

652

(57.0)

VER

Veracruz

6,871

811

(88.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

2,097

1,459

(30.4)

Traffic Total

2,915,346

1,075,163

(63.1)

Mexico

CUN

Cancun

2,169,055

819,365

(62.2)

CZM

Cozumel

38,355

12,372

(67.7)

HUX

Huatulco

76,984

22,003

(71.4)

MID

Merida

235,573

69,470

(70.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,979

3,726

(71.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

108,994

31,900

(70.7)

TAP

Tapachula

31,739

25,325

(20.2)

VER

Veracruz

130,625

47,457

(63.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

111,042

43,545

(60.8)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

August

% Chg

2019

2020

SJU Total

815,043

302,237

(62.9)

Domestic Traffic

733,331

292,894

(60.1)

International

81,712

(88.6)

Traffic

9,343

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

11,078,558

5,312,411

(52.0)

6,001,677

2,951,018

(50.8)

136,407

44,592

(67.3)

523,054

188,685

(63.9)

1,683,745

771,251

(54.2)

94,879

40,498

(57.3)

660,885

340,660

(48.5)

242,101

160,222

(33.8)

925,202

430,923

(53.4)

810,608

384,562

(52.6)

12,485,616

5,096,938

(59.2)

11,781,655

4,728,363

(59.9)

277,507

147,457

(46.9)

106,685

78,019

(26.9)

143,676

65,407

(54.5)

5,480

2,151

(60.7)

100,345

43,065

(57.1)

9,468

4,847

(48.8)

46,552

17,295

(62.8)

14,248

10,334

(27.5)

23,564,174

10,409,349

(55.8)

17,783,332

7,679,381

(56.8)

413,914

192,049

(53.6)

629,739

266,704

(57.6)

1,827,421

836,658

(54.2)

100,359

42,649

(57.5)

761,230

383,725

(49.6)

251,569

165,069

(34.4)

971,754

448,218

(53.9)

824,856

394,896

(52.1)

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

6,501,170

3,208,288

(50.7)

5,801,363

2,977,554

(48.7)

699,807

230,734

(67.0)

ASUR Page 3 of 4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

929,410

3,569

(99.6)

6,591,052

2,279,695

(65.4)

MDE

Rionegro

681,701

1,560

(99.8)

4,782,801

1,625,268

(66.0)

EOH

Medellin

100,487

1,237

(98.8)

708,345

245,887

(65.3)

MTR

Monteria

87,511

105

(99.9)

647,864

259,877

(59.9)

APO

Carepa

19,548

63

(99.7)

143,361

50,637

(64.7)

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

590

(98.2)

246,693

84,694

(65.7)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

14

(99.8)

61,988

13,332

(78.5)

International

171,126

735

(99.6)

1,202,696

402,028

(66.6)

Traffic

MDE

Rionegro

171,126

735

(99.6)

1,202,696

402,028

(66.6)

EOH

Medellin

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total

1,100,536

4,304

(99.6)

7,793,748

2,681,723

(65.6)

Colombia

MDE

Rionegro

852,827

2,295

(99.7)

5,985,497

2,027,296

(66.1)

EOH

Medellin

100,487

1,237

(98.8)

708,345

245,887

(65.3)

MTR

Monteria

87,511

105

(99.9)

647,864

259,877

(59.9)

APO

Carepa

19,548

63

(99.7)

143,361

50,637

(64.7)

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

590

(98.2)

246,693

84,694

(65.7)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

14

(99.8)

61,988

13,332

(78.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- END -

ASUR Page 4 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 20:54:05 UTC
