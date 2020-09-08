Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.6% in Colombia
09/08/2020 | 04:55pm EDT
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2020
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico
and 99.6% in Colombia
Mexico City, September 8, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2020 decreased 71.4% when compared to August 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.6% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from theCOVID-19pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2020 and from August 1 through August 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
2,915,346
1,075,163
(63.1)
23,564,174
10,409,349
(55.8)
Domestic Traffic
1,546,236
763,367
(50.6)
11,078,558
5,312,411
(52.0)
International Traffic
1,369,110
311,796
(77.2)
12,485,616
5,096,938
(59.2)
San Juan, Puerto
815,043
302,237
(62.9)
6,501,170
3,208,288
(50.7)
Rico
Domestic Traffic
733,331
292,894
(60.1)
5,801,363
2,977,554
(48.7)
International Traffic
81,712
9,343
(88.6)
699,807
230,734
(67.0)
Colombia
1,100,536
4,304
(99.6)
7,793,748
2,681,723
(65.6)
Domestic Traffic
929,410
3,569
(99.6)
6,591,052
2,279,695
(65.4)
International Traffic
171,126
735
(99.6)
1,202,696
402,028
(66.6)
Total Traffic
4,830,925
1,381,704
(71.4)
37,859,092
16,299,360
(56.9)
Domestic Traffic
3,208,977
1,059,830
(67.0)
23,470,973
10,569,660
(55.0)
International Traffic
1,621,948
321,874
(80.2)
14,388,119
5,729,700
(60.2)
Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.
To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).
In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.
The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights.
In full compliance with the implementation of biosafety protocols contained in Resolution 1054 issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia in 2020, the airports José María Córdova in Rionegro, Olaya Herrera in Medellin and Los Garzones in Monteria, have restarted commercial passenger flights beginning September 1, 2020 within the initial phase of gradual connectivity announced by the civil aeronautical authorities of Colombia.
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,546,236
763,367
(50.6)
CUN
Cancun
867,640
521,976
(39.8)
CZM
Cozumel
17,655
4,191
(76.3)
HUX
Huatulco
74,618
21,694
(70.9)
MID
Merida
218,032
68,691
(68.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,115
3,622
(70.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,255
29,788
(68.1)
TAP
Tapachula
30,222
24,673
(18.4)
VER
Veracruz
123,754
46,646
(62.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,945
42,086
(61.4)
International
1,369,110
311,796
(77.2)
Traffic
CUN
Cancun
1,301,415
297,389
(77.1)
CZM
Cozumel
20,700
8,181
(60.5)
HUX
Huatulco
2,366
309
(86.9)
MID
Merida
17,541
779
(95.6)
MTT
Minatitlan
864
104
(88.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
15,739
2,112
(86.6)
TAP
Tapachula
1,517
652
(57.0)
VER
Veracruz
6,871
811
(88.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
2,097
1,459
(30.4)
Traffic Total
2,915,346
1,075,163
(63.1)
Mexico
CUN
Cancun
2,169,055
819,365
(62.2)
CZM
Cozumel
38,355
12,372
(67.7)
HUX
Huatulco
76,984
22,003
(71.4)
MID
Merida
235,573
69,470
(70.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,979
3,726
(71.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
108,994
31,900
(70.7)
TAP
Tapachula
31,739
25,325
(20.2)
VER
Veracruz
130,625
47,457
(63.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
111,042
43,545
(60.8)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
2019
2020
SJU Total
815,043
302,237
(62.9)
Domestic Traffic
733,331
292,894
(60.1)
International
81,712
(88.6)
Traffic
9,343
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
11,078,558
5,312,411
(52.0)
6,001,677
2,951,018
(50.8)
136,407
44,592
(67.3)
523,054
188,685
(63.9)
1,683,745
771,251
(54.2)
94,879
40,498
(57.3)
660,885
340,660
(48.5)
242,101
160,222
(33.8)
925,202
430,923
(53.4)
810,608
384,562
(52.6)
12,485,616
5,096,938
(59.2)
11,781,655
4,728,363
(59.9)
277,507
147,457
(46.9)
106,685
78,019
(26.9)
143,676
65,407
(54.5)
5,480
2,151
(60.7)
100,345
43,065
(57.1)
9,468
4,847
(48.8)
46,552
17,295
(62.8)
14,248
10,334
(27.5)
23,564,174
10,409,349
(55.8)
17,783,332
7,679,381
(56.8)
413,914
192,049
(53.6)
629,739
266,704
(57.6)
1,827,421
836,658
(54.2)
100,359
42,649
(57.5)
761,230
383,725
(49.6)
251,569
165,069
(34.4)
971,754
448,218
(53.9)
824,856
394,896
(52.1)
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
6,501,170
3,208,288
(50.7)
5,801,363
2,977,554
(48.7)
699,807
230,734
(67.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
929,410
3,569
(99.6)
6,591,052
2,279,695
(65.4)
MDE
Rionegro
681,701
1,560
(99.8)
4,782,801
1,625,268
(66.0)
EOH
Medellin
100,487
1,237
(98.8)
708,345
245,887
(65.3)
MTR
Monteria
87,511
105
(99.9)
647,864
259,877
(59.9)
APO
Carepa
19,548
63
(99.7)
143,361
50,637
(64.7)
UIB
Quibdo
32,500
590
(98.2)
246,693
84,694
(65.7)
CZU
Corozal
7,663
14
(99.8)
61,988
13,332
(78.5)
International
171,126
735
(99.6)
1,202,696
402,028
(66.6)
Traffic
MDE
Rionegro
171,126
735
(99.6)
1,202,696
402,028
(66.6)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total
1,100,536
4,304
(99.6)
7,793,748
2,681,723
(65.6)
Colombia
MDE
Rionegro
852,827
2,295
(99.7)
5,985,497
2,027,296
(66.1)
EOH
Medellin
100,487
1,237
(98.8)
708,345
245,887
(65.3)
MTR
Monteria
87,511
105
(99.9)
647,864
259,877
(59.9)
APO
Carepa
19,548
63
(99.7)
143,361
50,637
(64.7)
UIB
Quibdo
32,500
590
(98.2)
246,693
84,694
(65.7)
CZU
Corozal
7,663
14
(99.8)
61,988
13,332
(78.5)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
- END -
