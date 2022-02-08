Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger traffic increased 25.7% in Colombia while decreasing 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico, compared to January 2019.

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2022

Passenger traffic increased 25.7% in Colombia while decreasing 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico, compared to January 2019

Compared to January 2020 passenger traffic, a record level at the time, traffic increased 15.0% in Colombia, while declining 7.7% in Mexico and

15.9% in Puerto Rico

Mexico City, February 8, 2022 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for January 2022 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the impact of the new Omicron variant mainly in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while the decreases reported in Mexico and Puerto Rico were mainly due declines in domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2022, from January 1 through January 31, 2021 and January 1 through January 31, 2019 and 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

