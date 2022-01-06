Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico, compared to pre-pandemic levels in December 2019

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2021

Passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia while decreasing 1.7% in

Puerto Rico, compared to pre-pandemic levels in December 2019

Mexico City, January 6, 2022 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2021 totaled 5.5 million passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in December 2019. The traffic increase reflects the continued overall recovery in global travel demand, the ongoing rollout of Covid-19vaccination campaigns in the U.S., and gradual vaccination progress in Mexico, partially offset by government travel restrictions and requirements in certain countries that are intended to contain the spread of the Covid-19virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in December 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during December 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2021, December 1 through December 31, 2020, and December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger

Traffic

Summary

December % Chg % Chg Year to date % Chg % Chg 2021vs 2021vs 2021vs 2021vs 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Mexico 3,113,870 1,950,454 3,271,588 67.7 5.1 34,161,842 16,528,658 29,138,441 76.3 (14.7) Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,139,965 1,540,184 35.1 3.5 16,683,996 9,246,112 15,057,198 62.8 (9.8) International 1,626,099 810,489 1,731,404 113.6 6.5 17,477,846 7,282,546 14,081,243 93.4 (19.4) Traffic San Juan, 937,716 513,404 921,944 79.6 (1.7) 9,448,253 4,845,353 9,684,227 99.9 2.5 Puerto Rico Domestic Traffic 845,671 485,411 854,978 76.1 1.1 8,455,993 4,547,541 9,138,875 101.0 8.1 International 92,045 27,993 66,966 139.2 (27.2) 992,260 297,812 545,352 83.1 (45.0) Traffic Colombia 1,171,191 604,769 1,302,628 115.4 11.2 12,052,135 4,215,435 10,530,105 149.8 (12.6) Domestic Traffic 996,876 524,425 1,105,503 110.8 10.9 10,231,479 3,625,324 8,984,220 147.8 (12.2) International 174,315 80,344 197,125 145.4 13.1 1,820,656 590,111 1,545,885 162.0 (15.1) Traffic Total Traffic 5,222,777 3,068,627 5,496,160 79.1 5.2 55,662,230 25,589,446 49,352,773 92.9 (11.3) Domestic Traffic 3,330,318 2,149,801 3,500,665 62.8 5.1 35,371,468 17,418,977 33,180,293 90.5 (6.2) International 1,892,459 918,826 1,995,495 117.2 5.4 20,290,762 8,170,469 16,172,480 97.9 (20.3) Traffic

