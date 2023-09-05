Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. reported traffic results for the month and year to date ended August 31, 2023. For the quarter, the company reported total passenger traffic of 6,160,654 as compared to 5,932,694 a year ago.
For year to date, the company reported total passenger traffic of 47,840,792 as compared to 43,847,834 a year ago.
