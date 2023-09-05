Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services. The airports are located in Cancun, Cozumel, Merida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula and Minatitlan, Mexico, and in Medellin, Colombia, among others. Approximately eight Mexican and over 80 international airlines, including the United States-based airlines, such as American Airlines and United Air Lines are operating directly or through code-sharing arrangements in its airports. It provides airport security services at its airports through third-party contractors. It also provides firefighting, rescue and aircraft maintenance services.

Sector Airport Services