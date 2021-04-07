Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Maximum Rate Review Process for Mexican Airports

Contactos: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli (52) 55-5284-0408 (646) 330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Maximum Rate

Review Process for the Mexican Airports

Mexico City, April 7, 2021 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced the conclusion of the Extraordinary Review Process of Maximum Rates at its Mexican airports, for the period 2021 to 2023.

Following this Extraordinary Review, the mandatory investment amounts required under the Master Development Program are as follows:

Airport 2021 2022 2023 Cancun 1,110,458 679,487 170,426 Cozumel 89,295 53,192 18,680 Huatulco 60,975 73,610 70,096 Merida 589,152 308,918 11,523 Minatitlan 41,109 14,490 6,730 Oaxaca 97,446 45,965 16,359 Tapachula 211,622 185,198 27,382 Veracruz 124,323 46,424 22,757 Villahermosa 127,723 28,224 22,140 TOTAL ASUR 2,452,104 1,435,509 366,093

Figures in thousands of Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2016

Following the changes in the amounts of the committed investments, as well as other assumptions included in the Extraordinary Review, the new Maximum Rates applicable per workload unit are as follows:

Airport 2021 2022 2023 Cancun $188.34 $187.02 $185.71 Cozumel $383.42 $380.74 $378.07 Huatulco $199.60 $198.20 $196.81 Merida $213.35 $211.86 $210.38 Minatitlán $391.51 $388.77 $386.05 Oaxaca $180.68 $179.42 $178.16 Tapachula $268.05 $266.17 $264.31 Veracruz $221.20 $219.65 $218.11 Villahermosa $213.53 $212.04 $210.56

The maximum rates mentioned above have been adjusted with an annual efficiency factor of 0.7% and are expressed in Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2016. They will be updated in accordance with the National Producer Price Index (INPP), excluding oil.

ASUR Page 1 of 2