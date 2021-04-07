Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Maximum Rate Review Process for Mexican Airports

04/07/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Contactos:

ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

(52) 55-5284-0408

(646) 330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Maximum Rate

Review Process for the Mexican Airports

Mexico City, April 7, 2021 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced the conclusion of the Extraordinary Review Process of Maximum Rates at its Mexican airports, for the period 2021 to 2023.

Following this Extraordinary Review, the mandatory investment amounts required under the Master Development Program are as follows:

Airport

2021

2022

2023

Cancun

1,110,458

679,487

170,426

Cozumel

89,295

53,192

18,680

Huatulco

60,975

73,610

70,096

Merida

589,152

308,918

11,523

Minatitlan

41,109

14,490

6,730

Oaxaca

97,446

45,965

16,359

Tapachula

211,622

185,198

27,382

Veracruz

124,323

46,424

22,757

Villahermosa

127,723

28,224

22,140

TOTAL ASUR

2,452,104

1,435,509

366,093

Figures in thousands of Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2016

Following the changes in the amounts of the committed investments, as well as other assumptions included in the Extraordinary Review, the new Maximum Rates applicable per workload unit are as follows:

Airport

2021

2022

2023

Cancun

$188.34

$187.02

$185.71

Cozumel

$383.42

$380.74

$378.07

Huatulco

$199.60

$198.20

$196.81

Merida

$213.35

$211.86

$210.38

Minatitlán

$391.51

$388.77

$386.05

Oaxaca

$180.68

$179.42

$178.16

Tapachula

$268.05

$266.17

$264.31

Veracruz

$221.20

$219.65

$218.11

Villahermosa

$213.53

$212.04

$210.56

The maximum rates mentioned above have been adjusted with an annual efficiency factor of 0.7% and are expressed in Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2016. They will be updated in accordance with the National Producer Price Index (INPP), excluding oil.

ASUR Page 1 of 2

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

- END -

ASUR Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
