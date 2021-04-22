Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 22nd, 2021

Approval of the report submitted by the Board of Directors which contains the principal accounting and reporting policies and criteria followed in the preparation of the Company's financial information. Furthermore, note was taken of the report submitted by the Board of Directors with respect to the transactions entered into with Related Persons, Relevant Shareholders or contracts exceeding US$2,000,000.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports on the American continent. The company operates nine airports in the southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport located in the biggest tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR also holds a 60% stake in the capital stock of Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. The airport in San Juan is the main point of entry to the island for international flights and continental flights from the U.S.; it was the first and is currently the only airport in the United States to have achieved a successful public-private partnership under a pilot program implemented by the FAA. Based in Mexico, ASUR is traded on the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under ticker symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx

