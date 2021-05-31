Log in
    ASUR B   MXP001661018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASUR B)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Presentation

05/31/2021
Company

Overview

Regulation

Operational

Information

Commercial

Revenues

Financial

Information

Strategic

Matters

International

Page 2

Some of the statements contained in this presentation discuss future

expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC.

Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these

forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

Long Serving

Fernando Chico Pardo

Adolfo Castro Rivas

Experienced

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive and Financial Officer

Management

Head of Investor Relations

Company

with company since 2005

with company since 2000

Overview

Claudio Góngora Morales

Alejandro Pantoja López

Regulation

General Counsel

Chief Infrastructure Officer

Operational

Information

with company since 1999

with company since 2001

Commercial

Carlos Trueba Coll

Manuel Gutiérrez Sola

Revenues

Financial

General Director of Cancún Airport

Chief Commercial Officer

Information

Strategic

with company since 1998

with company since 2000

Matters

Héctor Navarrete Muñoz

International

General Director of Regional Airports

with company since 1999

Page 3

Company

Overview

Regulation

Operational

Information

Commercial

Revenues

Financial

Information

Strategic

Matters

International

Page 4

Key value drivers

  • Long-termconcession investments in attractive locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America
  • Established regulatory framework
  • Track record of consistent passenger growth
  • Balanced mix of international and domestic traffic
  • Successful, market leading commercial business strategy
  • Strong cash flow profile and solid balance sheet
  • Robust corporate governance and board of directors with experienced management

Company

Overview

Regulation

Operational

Information

Commercial

Revenues

Financial

Information

Strategic

Matters

International

Page 5

Sustainability is a key strategy in our business model

  • Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores sustainability index
  • Active participant of United Nations Global Compact, in Mexico and internationally
  • Certified by CEMEFI as Socially Responsible Company (14th year)
  • Airports' Environmental Management Systems certified under ISO 14001
  • Environmental Compliance certification from Mexican Environmental Protection Agency
  • Focus on quality of life for employees and community relations
  • Strict standards of corporate governance and business ethics

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 801 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 5 279 M 5 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 555
Free-Float 44,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 366,71 MXN
Last Close Price 350,55 MXN
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
NameTitle
Adolfo Castro Rivas Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo Chairman
Alejandro Pantoja López Chief Infrastructure & Compliance Officer
Rasmus Christiansen Independent Director
Francisco Javier Garza Zambrano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.6.48%5 271
AENA S.M.E., S.A.0.56%26 143
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-34.59%14 938
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS5.18%13 458
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-8.42%12 308
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.83%7 787