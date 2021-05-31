Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Presentation
05/31/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
Company
Overview
Regulation
Operational
Information
Commercial
Revenues
Financial
Information
Strategic
Matters
International
Page 2
Some of the statements contained in this presentation discuss future
expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC.
Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these
forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.
Long Serving
Fernando Chico Pardo
Adolfo Castro Rivas
Experienced
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive and Financial Officer
Management
Head of Investor Relations
Company
with company since 2005
with company since 2000
Overview
Claudio Góngora Morales
Alejandro Pantoja López
Regulation
General Counsel
Chief Infrastructure Officer
Operational
Information
with company since 1999
with company since 2001
Commercial
Carlos Trueba Coll
Manuel Gutiérrez Sola
Revenues
Financial
General Director of Cancún Airport
Chief Commercial Officer
Information
Strategic
with company since 1998
with company since 2000
Matters
Héctor Navarrete Muñoz
International
General Director of Regional Airports
with company since 1999
Page 3
Company
Overview
Regulation
Operational
Information
Commercial
Revenues
Financial
Information
Strategic
Matters
International
Page 4
Key value drivers
Long-termconcession investments in attractive locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America
Established regulatory framework
Track record of consistent passenger growth
Balanced mix of international and domestic traffic
Successful, market leading commercial business strategy
Strongcash flow profile and solid balance sheet
Robust corporate governance and board of directors with experienced management
Company
Overview
Regulation
Operational
Information
Commercial
Revenues
Financial
Information
Strategic
Matters
International
Page 5
Sustainability is a key strategy in our business model
Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valoressustainability index
Active participant ofUnited Nations Global Compact, in Mexico and internationally
Certified byCEMEFI as Socially Responsible Company (14th year)
Airports' Environmental Management Systems certified underISO 14001
Environmental Compliance certification from Mexican Environmental Protection Agency
Focus on quality of life for employees and community relations
Strict standards of corporate governance and business ethics
ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:13:01 UTC.