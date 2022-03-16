Material for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. to be held 20th April 2022 at 10:00 am

Contents:

de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

• Annual Report of the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

Report of the External Auditors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

corresponding to year 2021

I b) • Annual Report of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de

C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I c) • Report of the activities in which the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del

Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. intervened during the year 2021, in accordance with Article 28

IV(e) of the Stock Market Law

I d) • Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste,

S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I e) • Annual Report of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Aeroportuario

del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I f) • Tax report of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year

2020

II a) • Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

 Proposal to increase legal reserve

II b) • Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

 Proposal to pay an ordinary and extraordinary dividend in cash from

accumulated retained earnings

II c) • Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

 Proposal of maximum amount that may be used by the Company to repurchase

shares in 2022

III a) • Ratification of administration by the Company's Board of Directors and Chief Executive

Officer during the fiscal year 2021

III b) • Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the persons who comprise or

will comprise the Board of Directors of the Company:

i. Fernando Chico Pardo (President)

ii. José Antonio Pérez Antón

iii. Pablo Chico Hernández

iv. Aurelio Pérez Alonso

v. Rasmus Christiansen

vi. Francisco Garza Zambrano

vii. Ricardo Guajardo Touché

viii. Guillermo Ortiz Martínez