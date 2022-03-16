Material for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. to be held 20th April 2022 at 10:00 am.
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Mexico City
20
th of April 2022
Contents:
I a)
• Annual Report of the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.
de C.V. corresponding to year 2021
Report of the External Auditors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
corresponding to year 2021
I
b)
•
Annual Report of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de
C.V. corresponding to year 2021
I
c)
•
Report of the activities in which the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del
Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. intervened during the year 2021, in accordance with Article 28
IV(e) of the Stock Market Law
I
d)
•
Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste,
S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021
I
e)
•
Annual Report of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Aeroportuario
del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021
I
f)
•
Tax report of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year
2020
II
a)
•
Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.
de C.V. as of yearend 2021;
Proposal to increase legal reserve
II
b)
•
Proposal to pay an ordinary and extraordinary dividend in cash from
accumulated retained earnings
II
c)
•
Proposal of maximum amount that may be used by the Company to repurchase
shares in 2022
III
a)
•
Ratification of administration by the Company's Board of Directors and Chief Executive
Officer during the fiscal year 2021
III
b)
•
Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the persons who comprise or
will comprise the Board of Directors of the Company:
i.
Fernando Chico Pardo (President)
ii.
José Antonio Pérez Antón
iii.
Pablo Chico Hernández
iv.
Aurelio Pérez Alonso
v.
Rasmus Christiansen
vi.
Francisco Garza Zambrano
vii.
Ricardo Guajardo Touché
viii.
Guillermo Ortiz Martínez
ix.
Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda
x.
Heliane Steden
xi.
Diana M. Chávez
xii.
Rafael Robles Miaja (Secretary)
xiii.
Ana María Poblanno Chanona (Deputy Secretary)
III
c)
•
Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the Chairperson of the Audit
Committee
i.
Ricardo Guajardo Touché
III
d)
•
Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the persons to serve on the
Nominations and Compensations Committee of the Company
i.
Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda (President)
ii.
Fernando Chico Pardo
iii.
José Antonio Pérez Antón
III
e)
•
Proposal for determination of corresponding compensations:
i.
Board of Directors
ii.
Operations Committee
iii.
Nominations & Compensations Committee
iv.
Audit & Corporate Practices Committee
v.
Acquisitions & Contracts Committee
IV
•
Proposal for designation of delegates to enact the resolutions of the Ordinary Annual
General Meeting of the shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
a)
Claudio R. Góngora Morales
b)
Rafael Robles Miaja
c)
Ana María Poblanno Chanona
Item I a)
Annual Report of the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021
