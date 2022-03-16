Log in
    ASUR B   MXP001661018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(ASUR B)
Material for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. to be held 20th April 2022 at 10:00 am.

03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Mexico City

20th of April 2022

Material for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. to be held 20th April 2022 at 10:00 am

Contents:

I a)

Annual Report of the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

  • Report of the External Auditors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

corresponding to year 2021

I

b)

Annual Report of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de

C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I

c)

Report of the activities in which the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del

Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. intervened during the year 2021, in accordance with Article 28

IV(e) of the Stock Market Law

I

d)

Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste,

S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I

e)

Annual Report of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Aeroportuario

del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

I

f)

Tax report of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year

2020

II

a)

Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

Proposal to increase legal reserve

II

b)

Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

Proposal to pay an ordinary and extraordinary dividend in cash from

accumulated retained earnings

II

c)

Proposal for application of retained earnings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B.

de C.V. as of yearend 2021;

Proposal of maximum amount that may be used by the Company to repurchase

shares in 2022

III

a)

Ratification of administration by the Company's Board of Directors and Chief Executive

Officer during the fiscal year 2021

III

b)

Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the persons who comprise or

will comprise the Board of Directors of the Company:

i.

Fernando Chico Pardo (President)

ii.

José Antonio Pérez Antón

iii.

Pablo Chico Hernández

iv.

Aurelio Pérez Alonso

v.

Rasmus Christiansen

vi.

Francisco Garza Zambrano

vii.

Ricardo Guajardo Touché

viii.

Guillermo Ortiz Martínez

ix.

Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda

x.

Heliane Steden

xi.

Diana M. Chávez

xii.

Rafael Robles Miaja (Secretary)

xiii.

Ana María Poblanno Chanona (Deputy Secretary)

III

c)

Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the Chairperson of the Audit

Committee

i.

Ricardo Guajardo Touché

III

d)

Proposal for appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the persons to serve on the

Nominations and Compensations Committee of the Company

i.

Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda (President)

ii.

Fernando Chico Pardo

iii.

José Antonio Pérez Antón

III

e)

Proposal for determination of corresponding compensations:

i.

Board of Directors

ii.

Operations Committee

iii.

Nominations & Compensations Committee

iv.

Audit & Corporate Practices Committee

v.

Acquisitions & Contracts Committee

IV

Proposal for designation of delegates to enact the resolutions of the Ordinary Annual

General Meeting of the shareholders of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

a)

Claudio R. Góngora Morales

b)

Rafael Robles Miaja

c)

Ana María Poblanno Chanona

Item I a)

Annual Report of the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. corresponding to year 2021

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
