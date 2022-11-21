Advanced search
    GRUPOARGOS   COT09PA00035

GRUPO ARGOS S.A.

(GRUPOARGOS)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-11-17
10500.00 COP   -0.94%
04:25pColombia's Nutresa shares down more than 28% after failed public offer
RE
11/18IHC bid for Colombian food producer Nutresa unsuccessful
RE
11/18Colombia's Argos and SURA put IHG's Nutresa offer in doubt
RE
Colombia's Nutresa shares down more than 28% after failed public offer

11/21/2022 | 04:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nutresa is seen in Medellin

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Shares in Nutresa, Colombia's largest food producer, closed 28.6% lower on Monday following a failed public offer for a large portion of shares in the company.

Nutresa shares closed at 38,990 pesos in comparison to a close of 54,600 per share on Friday.

An offer for Nutresa shares by Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) was declared void after it failed to receive the minimum number of shares.

IHC's offer attracted sales of 7.71% of Nutresa, though the fund had sought to buy between 25% and 31.25% for $15 a share (74,376 pesos).

Nutresa's fall helped send Colombia index MSCI COLCAP down 3.84% to 1,233.44 points.

Shares in Grupo SURA, Nutresa's biggest shareholder, were down 1.22% to 40,500 pesos per share.

Neither SURA nor other major shareholder Grupo Argos participated in the offer.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. -0.94% 10500 End-of-day quote.-22.51%
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A. -2.15% 41000 End-of-day quote.36.67%
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A. -5.06% 54600 End-of-day quote.90.64%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.35% 272.243206 Real-time Quote.-25.31%
