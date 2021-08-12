Colombia's Grupo Aval Q2 net profit jumps to $434 million

BOGOTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest financial conglomerate, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit jumped to 1.72 trillion pesos ($434 million), a record performance.

The company reported second-quarter net profit in 2020 of 641 billion pesos, it said in a statement to Colombia's financial regulator.

"Grupo Aval recorded its best quarterly results ever," the company said, adding that net profit attributable to shareholders almost tripled year-on-year to 949.5 billion pesos.

The growth in profit was aided by increasing net interest income, which grew 6.8% versus the year-earlier period to 3.15 trillion pesos.

The company's gross investment portfolio grew 1.5% over the last year, the company said, driven by guaranteed financial products.

Grupo Aval's banks include Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco Av Villas, Banco de Occidente, as well as Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pensions fund Porvenir.

($1 = 3,950.43 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Richard Pullin)