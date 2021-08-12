Log in
    GRUPOAVAL   COT29PA00025

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 08/12
1010 COP   0.00%
05:53pColombia's Grupo Aval Q2 net profit jumps to $434 million
07/30GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : RELEVANT INFORMATION (Form 6-K)
07/22POPULAR : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Colombia's Grupo Aval Q2 net profit jumps to $434 million

08/12/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
BOGOTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest financial conglomerate, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit jumped to 1.72 trillion pesos ($434 million), a record performance.

The company reported second-quarter net profit in 2020 of 641 billion pesos, it said in a statement to Colombia's financial regulator.

"Grupo Aval recorded its best quarterly results ever," the company said, adding that net profit attributable to shareholders almost tripled year-on-year to 949.5 billion pesos.

The growth in profit was aided by increasing net interest income, which grew 6.8% versus the year-earlier period to 3.15 trillion pesos.

The company's gross investment portfolio grew 1.5% over the last year, the company said, driven by guaranteed financial products.

Grupo Aval's banks include Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco Av Villas, Banco de Occidente, as well as Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pensions fund Porvenir.

($1 = 3,950.43 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL AV VILLAS S.A. 0.00% 4250 End-of-day quote.-21.30%
BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A. 1.79% 68780 End-of-day quote.-9.02%
BANCO DE OCCIDENTE S.A. 0.00% 33900 End-of-day quote.-0.29%
BANCO POPULAR S.A. 0.00% 280 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. 0.00% 1010 End-of-day quote.-12.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 23 728 B 6 146 M 6 146 M
Net income 2021 2 701 B 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 654 B 5 843 M 5 867 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 70 061
Free-Float 16,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 010,00 COP
Average target price 1 400,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Managers and Directors
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez President
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Rodolfo Vélez Borda Chief Information Technology Officer
Esther América Paz Montoya Independent Director
