Colombia's Grupo Aval Q2 net profit jumps to $434 million

BOGOTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's
largest financial conglomerate, said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit jumped to 1.72 trillion pesos ($434
million), a record performance.
The company reported second-quarter net profit in 2020 of
641 billion pesos, it said in a statement to Colombia's
financial regulator.
"Grupo Aval recorded its best quarterly results ever," the
company said, adding that net profit attributable to
shareholders almost tripled year-on-year to 949.5 billion pesos.
The growth in profit was aided by increasing net interest
income, which grew 6.8% versus the year-earlier period to 3.15
trillion pesos.
The company's gross investment portfolio grew 1.5% over the
last year, the company said, driven by guaranteed financial
products.
Grupo Aval's banks include Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular,
Banco Av Villas, Banco de Occidente, as well as Corporacion
Financiera Colombiana and pensions fund Porvenir.
($1 = 3,950.43 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Richard Pullin)