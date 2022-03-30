Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOAVAL   COT29PA00025

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  03-28
1000 COP    --.--%
02:24pColombia's Grupo Aval spins off subsidiary, shares dive
RE
03/28GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
03/18GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia's Grupo Aval spins off subsidiary, shares dive

03/30/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest financial conglomerate, spun off its Central American subsidiary BAC Holding International Corp (BHI) on Wednesday, sending shares of the parent diving.

Grupo Aval, controlled by magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento, said in a statement that it and its other subsidiary Banco de Bogota would keep 75% of direct participation in BHI.

BHI shares were listed on the Colombian and Panamanian stock exchanges as of Wednesday.

Banco de Bogota shares fell 25% after the announcement, to 51,000 pesos ($13.50) on the Colombia exchange, while Grupo Aval shares were down 17.2% at 833 pesos.

Colombia's financial regulator said it had received a request to authorize a public acquisition offer for 5% to 15% of BHI at a price of 293 pesos per share.

The regulator did not identify who made the request, but market agents said Grupo Aval was hoping to increase its shares in BHI.

Neither Grupo Aval nor Banco de Bogota immediately responded to requests for comment.

Grupo Aval also includes banks Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Banco de Occidente, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pension fund Porvenir.

($1 = 3,765.96 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE OCCIDENTE S.A. 0.00% 29200 End-of-day quote.6.18%
BANCO POPULAR S.A. 0.00% 261 End-of-day quote.-12.94%
BHI CO., LTD. -3.19% 6060 End-of-day quote.47.09%
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. 0.00% 1000 End-of-day quote.-5.12%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -3.70% 431.023469 Real-time Quote.22.37%
All news about GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
02:24pColombia's Grupo Aval spins off subsidiary, shares dive
RE
03/28GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
03/18GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
03/18Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/18Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
03/17TRANSCRIPT : Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
03/16Colombia's Grupo Aval reports 7.9% drop in Q4 net profit
RE
03/09GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Appoints Eduardo Duque Suárez as Chief Risk Officer
CI
02/07GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 365 B 6 504 M 6 504 M
Net income 2021 3 318 B 886 M 886 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 324 B 5 960 M 5 960 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 70 061
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 000,00 COP
Average target price 1 410,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman-Management Board
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Rodolfo Vélez Borda Chief Information Technology Officer
Esther América Paz Montoya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.-5.12%5 921
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007