Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOAVAL   COT29PA00025

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-04-16
555.00 COP    0.00%
10:38aGrupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Separate Financial Statements December 2022
PU
10:38aGrupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements December 2022
PU
04/14Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements December 2022

04/18/2023 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KPMG S.A.S.

Teléfono

57 (1) 6188000

Calle 90 No. 19C - 74

57 (1) 6188100

Bogotá D.C. - Colombia

home.kpmg/co

(FREE TRANSLATION OF THE REPORT ISSUED IN SPANISH)

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.:

Opinion

I have audited the consolidated financial statements of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2022 and the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year then ended, and their respective notes that include the summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

In my opinion, the above mentioned consolidated financial statements, attached to this report, present fairly, in all material aspects, the consolidated financial position of the Group at December 31, 2022, the consolidated results of its operations, and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in conformity with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia, applied on a consistent basis with previous year.

Basis for opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) accepted in Colombia. My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory Auditor' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of my report. I am independent of the Group in accordance with the Accountant's Professional Code of Ethics issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code), included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia together with the ethical requirements established in Colombia that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code mentioned. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance in my audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

© 2023 KPMG S.A.S., a Colombian joint-stock simplified company, belonging to the global organization of independent member firms of KPMG International Limited, ("KPMG

KPMG S.A.S.

International"), a private English entity limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

Nit 860.000.846 - 4

2

Assessment of the Credit Portfolio Impairment under International Financial Reporting Standard

(IFRS) 9 (see notes 4.1.5 and 11 to the consolidated financial statements)

Key audit matter

How our audit approached this matter

As described in Notes 4.1.5 and 11 to the

My audit procedures to assess the assignment of a

consolidated financial statements, the

credit risk qualification and the effect on the provision

Group's provision for credit portfolio

included, among others, the following:

impairment amounted to 9.197.514 million

Evaluation of the design and implementation of

Colombian pesos as of December 31, 2022.

certain internal controls on the process

The Group measures credit portfolio

established by the Group to calculate credit

impairment by an amount equal to the

portfolio impairment, including, among others,

Expected Credit Losses (ECL) for each

controls on: (i) the models and assumptions

credit's lifetime, except those credits that

used, (ii) the estimation of the economic

have not had a significative increase in credit

variables, (iii) the integrity and accuracy of the

risk since their initial recognition, for which

data, and (iv) the Group's monitoring on the

the Group calculates a 12-month ECL. The

general provision for impairment losses,

provision for credit portfolio impairment

including the application of the judgment used,

reflects a result weighted by probability that

and operative efficiency tests on selective

considers multiple economic scenarios

samples.

based on forecasts of future economic

Involvement of credit risk professionals with

conditions and is determined as a function

specific abilities, knowledge, and industry

of the Group's assessment of the Probability

experience, who assisted me with: (i) the

of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD),

evaluation of the models and key inputs used to

and Exposure Given Default (EGD)

determine the parameters of Probability of

associated with each loan. The Group, in

Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD), and

accordance with the requirements of IFRS 9

Exposure Given Default (EGD); (ii) the assessment

and following market practices, uses

of the macroeconomic projections and the

complex models that incorporate data and

weighting of the scenarios' probability, (iii) the

assumptions that require significative

assessment of the qualitative adjustments

judgment to estimate the credit portfolio

applied to the models, (iv) recalculation for a

impairment loss.

sample of collectively-evaluated credits and a

I identified the assessment of credit

sample of significative individually-evaluated

portfolio impairment as a key audit matter

credits, of impairment and analysis of guarantee

since there is a high degree of estimation

values; and (v) verification, for a sample of

inherent to the determination of the

individually significative credits, of the credit risk

expected loss by the credit portfolio

qualification assigned by the Group.

impairment as a result of the judgment

required for prospective assumptions and

involved models.

The assessment of credit portfolio

impairment required significant attention

from the auditor, the involvement of a

3

judgment and the participation of risk credit professionals, as well as knowledge and industry experience.

Assessment of income recognized from concession contracts in construction phase, and fair value of the financial assets related to those concession contracts (see noted 2.20, 5, and 16 to the consolidated financial statements)

Key audit matter

How our audit approached this matter

As detailed in notes 2.20, 5, and 16 to the

My audit procedures to evaluate the recognition of

consolidated financial statements, the Group and

income from concession contracts in construction

its subsidiaries have concession contracts signed

phase and fair value of the related financial assets,

with the government for the construction and

include, among others:

subsequent maintenance of infrastructure for a

given period. In exchange, the Group and its

Evaluation of the design and implementation

subsidiaries have a right to receive direct payments

of certain internal controls on the process

from the government and/or fees charges to the

established by the Group and its subsidiaries

final users of the infrastructure.

to determine the fair value of its financial

During the construction phase, the Group and its

assets from concession contracts and establish

the income to be recognized from the

subsidiaries recognize income and a financial asset

contracts in construction phase. These

for the payments unconditionally guaranteed by

controls include those related to: (i) the review

the government and/or an intangible asset for the

of the inputs and assumptions used; (ii) the

payments related to the use of the infrastructure.

review of the termination costs estimation;

The performance obligations related to the

and (iii) the review and approval of the assets'

construction services are satisfied with time and

fair value and the income amount to be

the amount of recognized income depends on the

recognized, and operative efficiency tests on

termination stage of the construction services and

selective samples.

the fair value of the recognized asset. The Group

Involvement of valuation professionals with

and its subsidiaries have assigned some of the

specific abilities and industry knowledge, who

financial assets related with concession contracts

assisted me with: (i) the assessment of

to be measured at fair value with changes in

whether the models internally developed are

income after the initial recognition. As of

consistent with the valuation practices

December 31, 2022, the Group and its subsidiaries

generally used for this purpose and the IFRS;

have financial assets from concession contracts for

(ii) the comparison of the WACC discount rate

3.507.231 million Colombian pesos that are

with a determined range using market-verified

measured at fair value and classified on level 3 of

macroeconomic assumptions; (iii) the

fair value hierarchy and intangible assets from

assessment of future inflation rates estimated

concession contracts in construction phase for

by the Group, comparing them with available

7.329.700 million Colombian pesos.

market data; (iv) the assessment of estimated

I identified the assessment of income recognized

costs until finalization, including assumptions

for construction contracts in construction phase

used; (v) the assessment of projected income

from use of infrastructure comparing them

4

Assessment of income recognized from concession contracts in construction phase, and fair value of the financial assets related to those concession contracts (see noted 2.20, 5, and 16 to the consolidated financial statements)

and fair value of related financial assets as a key audit matter because it implies an effort and significative audit judgement, including the participation of valuation professional with specific abilities and industry knowledge.

For contracts in construction phase, auditor's judgement was required to assess the estimated costs until the termination of the construction contracts in construction phase and evaluated the models developed by the Group and its subsidiaries to estimate the fair value of the financial and intangible assets, as well as the significative inputs and unobservable assumptions for these models.

For financial assets related to concession contracts subsequently measured at fair value with change in income, auditor's judgement was required to evaluate the models developed by the Group and its subsidiaries to estimate its fair value, as well as the data and important unobservable assumptions of these models. The inputs and important unobservable assumptions of the models include the Weighted Average Capital Cost (WACC), future inflation rates, and projected income for use of infrastructure.

with internal and external data, when available; and (vi) the evaluation of the accuracy of the forecasts made on inflation and constructions costs, by comparing a sample of previously estimated values with the real values obtained.

Other matters

The consolidated financial statements at and for the year ending December 31, 2021 are submitted only for comparison purposes, were audited by another public accountant, member of KPMG S.A.S., who, in their report dated March 4, 2022, expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

Responsibilities of Management and those in charge with the Company's corporate governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the fair preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia. This responsibility includes: designing, implementing and maintaining the internal control relevant that management considers necessary for the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free

5

from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; and making accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern accounting basis unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Statutory Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement, when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the users' economic decisions taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant for the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
  • Evaluate the appropriate accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern hypothesis and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If I would conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my statutory auditor's report to the related disclosure in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosure is inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group ceases to continue as a going concern.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
10:38aGrupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Separate Financial Statements Decembe..
PU
10:38aGrupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements Dec..
PU
04/14Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
04/13Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : J.P. Morgan Southern Cone & Andean Opportunities Confe..
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Separate Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Election of the Board of Directors and approval of its..
PU
03/08Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Proposed Distributions of Profits
PU
03/07Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/06Transcript : Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 0..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 451 B 3 939 M 3 939 M
Net income 2022 3 205 B 723 M 723 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 9,73%
Capitalization 13 442 B 3 034 M 3 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 70 247
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 555,00 COP
Average target price 755,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman-Management Board
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Rodolfo Vélez Borda Chief Information Technology Officer
Esther América Paz Montoya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.4.72%3 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.27%409 906
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%242 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%233 113
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%173 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%155 421
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer