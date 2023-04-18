Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements December 2022

KPMG S.A.S. Teléfono 57 (1) 6188000 Calle 90 No. 19C - 74 57 (1) 6188100 Bogotá D.C. - Colombia home.kpmg/co

(FREE TRANSLATION OF THE REPORT ISSUED IN SPANISH)

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.:

Opinion

I have audited the consolidated financial statements of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position at December 31, 2022 and the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year then ended, and their respective notes that include the summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

In my opinion, the above mentioned consolidated financial statements, attached to this report, present fairly, in all material aspects, the consolidated financial position of the Group at December 31, 2022, the consolidated results of its operations, and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in conformity with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia, applied on a consistent basis with previous year.

Basis for opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) accepted in Colombia. My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory Auditor' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of my report. I am independent of the Group in accordance with the Accountant's Professional Code of Ethics issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code), included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia together with the ethical requirements established in Colombia that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code mentioned. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance in my audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.