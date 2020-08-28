Log in
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2Q20

08/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Notes

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Ps.

40,109,202

Ps.

30,117,236

Trading assets

11,204,073

9,113,668

Investment securities

33,302,576

26,000,311

Hedging derivative assets

4

128,980

166,598

Loans, net

4

203,303,019

173,942,317

Other accounts receivable, net

13,548,873

11,702,301

Non-current assets held for sale

441,058

206,193

Investments in associates and joint ventures

999,457

987,962

Tangible assets

6

9,437,823

8,950,411

Goodwill

7

8,236,516

7,348,587

Concessions

8

8,154,570

7,521,488

Other intangibles

1,465,786

1,206,491

Income tax assets

2,092,045

1,141,806

Other assets

539,477

427,220

Total assets

Ps.

332,963,455

Ps.

278,832,589

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Trading liabilities

4

Ps.

1,196,533

Ps.

962,438

Hedging derivative liabilities

4

310,607

94,298

Customer deposits

4

212,216,033

175,491,421

Financial obligations

4

70,507,091

54,844,576

Provisions

11

909,835

868,642

Income tax liabilities

3,055,886

3,258,583

Employee benefits

10

1,250,092

1,234,980

Other liabilities

12

9,356,609

8,729,382

Total liabilities

Ps.

298,802,686

Ps.

245,484,320

Equity

Owners of the parent:

Subscribed and paid-in capital

Ps.

22,281

Ps.

22,281

Additional paid-in capital

8,445,070

8,445,766

Retained earnings

9,977,587

10,289,073

Other comprehensive income

1,494,871

1,093,447

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

19,939,809

19,850,567

Non-controlling interest

14,220,960

13,497,702

Total equity

34,160,769

33,348,269

Total liabilities and equity

Ps.

332,963,455

Ps.

278,832,589

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

For the three-months

For the six-months periods

periods ended June 30

ended June 30

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income

Ps.

5,199,949

Ps.

4,885,763

Ps.

10,297,414

Ps.

9,554,958

Interest expense

(2,246,388)

(2,054,433)

(4,418,340)

(3,994,137)

Net interest income

2,953,561

2,831,330

5,879,074

5,560,821

Net impairment loss on financial assets

(1,629,641)

(911,136)

(2,666,142)

(1,744,260)

Net interest income, after impairment losses

1,323,920

1,920,194

3,212,932

3,816,561

Income from commissions and fees

1,268,254

1,500,619

2,803,089

2,905,835

Expenses from commissions and fees

(173,747)

(153,408)

(362,749)

(299,641)

Net income from commissions and fees

15

1,094,507

1,347,211

2,440,340

2,606,194

Income from sales of goods and services

1,528,294

2,077,876

3,991,892

4,001,365

Costs and expenses of sales goods and services

(1,288,916)

(1,478,135)

(2,918,813)

(2,827,076)

Net income from sales goods and services

15

239,378

599,741

1,073,079

1,174,289

Net trading income

16

(93,556)

208,586

1,007,599

316,750

Net income from other financial instruments

59,699

53,435

132,958

107,132

mandatory at fair value through profit or loss

Other income

17

853,238

266,071

48,904

651,982

Other expenses

17

(2,621,571)

(2,409,155)

(5,197,948)

(4,695,609)

Net income before tax expense

855,615

1,986,083

2,717,864

3,977,299

Income tax expense

(214,623)

(586,401)

(731,048)

(1,220,974)

Net income

Ps.

640,992

Ps.

1,399,682

1,986,816

Ps.

2,756,325

Net income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

323,351

813,200

1,023,588

1,576,062

Non-controlling interest

317,641

586,482

963,228

1,180,263

Ps.

640,992

Ps.

1,399,682

1,986,816

Ps.

2,756,325

Net income per share basic and diluted (in

14.51

36.50

45.94

70.74

Colombian pesos)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

For the

For the quarter ended June

semester

30

ended June

30

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net gain (loss) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

Foreign currency translation differences from hedged foreign operations

Hedging derivative instrument

Hedging non-derivative instrument

Cash flow hedges

Foreign currency translation differences from unhedged foreign operations

Investments in associates and joint ventures Unrealized gains (losses) on securities at

FVOCI

Income tax

Total, items that may be reclassified to profitor loss

Items that will not be reclassified to profit orloss

Revaluation investment properties

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities at

FVOCI

Actuarial gains (losses) from defined benefit pension plans

Income tax

Ps.

5

5

5

Ps.

640,992 Ps. 1,399,682 Ps. 1,986,816 Ps. 2,756,325

(1,414,677)

137,365

2,382,158

(172,713)

721,633

(57,489)

(1,289,243)

89,339

635,661

(80,353)

(1,132,162)

83,256

24,915

(3,497)

(17,702)

7,445

(29,014)

93,792

(66,560)

112,031

1,088

144

11,426

(6,798)

806,916

219,210

74,077

389,655

(562,483)

(9,786)

679,676

(116,842)

184,039

Ps.

299,386

Ps.

641,670

Ps.

385,373

1,109

4,956

1,109

4,956

55,218

27,687

55,280

185,717

(2,573)

(30,541)

(2,609)

(31,198)

(428)

(98)

(503)

(370)

Total, items that will not be reclassified to

Ps.

53,326

Ps.

2,004

53,277

159,105

profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income

237,365

301,390

694,947

544,478

Total comprehensive income, net of taxes

Ps.

878,357

Ps.

1,701,072

2,681,763

3,300,803

Total comprehensive income for the periods

attributable to:

Owners of the Group

466,306

1,012,455

1,425,012

1,894,897

Non-controlling interest

412,051

688,617

1,256,751

1,405,906

Ps.

878,357

Ps.

1,701,072

Ps.

2,681,763

Ps.

3,300,803

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six-month periods ended at June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Subscribed

Additional

Appropriated

Other

Equity

Non-

attributable to

controlling

and paid-in

paid - in

retained

comprehensive

Total equity

owners of the

interest

capital

capital

earnings

income (OCI)

parent

(NCI)

Balance at December 31, 2018

Ps.

22,281

Ps.

8,472,336

Ps.

8,598,319

Ps.

696,773

Ps.

17,789,709

Ps.

11,764,639

Ps.

29,554,348

Change in accounting policies on January 1, 2019

-

-

(5,101)

-

(5,101)

(21,881)

(26,982)

Balance at January 1, 2019

22,281

8,472,336

8,593,218

696,773

17,784,608

11,742,758

29,527,366

Dividends declared

-

-

(1,336,861)

-

(1,336,861)

(821,136)

(2,157,997)

Acquisition of NCI without a change in control

-

(26,570)

-

-

(26,570)

(40,527)

(67,097)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

318,835

318,835

225,643

544,478

Net income

-

-

1,576,062

-

1,576,062

1,180,263

2,756,325

Balance at June 30, 2019

Ps.

22,281

Ps.

8,445,766

Ps.

8,832,419

Ps.

1,015,608

Ps.

18,316,074

Ps.

12,287,001

Ps.

30,603,075

Subscribed

Additional

Appropriated

Other

Equity

Non-

attributable to

controlling

and paid-in

paid - in

retained

comprehensive

Total equity

owners of the

interest

capital

capital

earnings

income (OCI)

parent

(NCI)

Balance at December 31, 2019

Ps.

22,281

Ps.

8,445,766

Ps.

10,289,073

Ps.

1,093,447

Ps.

19,850,567

Ps.

13,497,702

Ps.

33,348,269

Issuance of shares

-

-

0

-

0

47

47

Business combination (1)

-

-

0

-

0

465,902

465,902

Dividends declared

-

-

(1,336,861)

-

(1,336,861)

(952,340)

(2,289,201)

Equity transactions (2)

-

(696)

-

-

(696)

(50,200)

(50,896)

Effect of realization of equity instruments

-

-

11

-

11

40

51

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

401,424

401,424

293,523

694,947

Withholding Tax over dividends

-

-

1,776

-

1,776

3,058

4,834

Net income

-

-

1,023,588

-

1,023,588

963,228

1,986,816

Balance at June 30, 2020

Ps.

22,281

Ps.

8,445,070

Ps.

9,977,587

Ps.

1,494,871

Ps.

19,939,809

Ps.

14,220,960

Ps.

34,160,769

  1. The impact or business combination see note 22.
  2. Equity transactions see note 13

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Nota

.

June 30, 2020

..

June 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income before income tax

Ps.

2,717,864

Ps.

3,977,299

Reconciliation of net income before taxes and net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

15-17

663,392

662,005

Impairment losses of loans and receivables, net

4-15

2,773,182

1,997,848

(Income) in concession agreements

(1,756,811)

(1,871,661)

Net interest income

(5,879,074)

(5,560,821)

(Gain) on sales of non-current assets held for sale, net

17

(32,937)

(10,318)

(Gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment

(16,958)

(4,337)

Foreign exchange losses

100,419

34,050

Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax

17

(107,830)

(109,547)

Other adjustments for reconciliation of net income

1,783,599

1,205,471

Fair value adjustments on:

Derivative financial instruments

16

(894,979)

18,789

Non-current assets held for sale

(26)

5,412

Investment property

(1,620)

2,146

Biological assets

(4,854)

(9,067)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Derivative financial instruments

(404,369)

(18,878)

Trading assets

(917,606)

799,184

Accounts receivable

5,189,983

5,485,162

Other assets

(108,742)

9,862

Other liabilities, provisions and employee benefits

(8,301,636)

(8,633,999)

Loan portfolio

(7,329,652)

(549,646)

Customer deposits

13,535,578

2,291,181

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

1,035,658

3,617,437

Borrowings from development entities

(2,642)

(364)

Borrowings from banks

1,325,772

(2,522,602)

Interest received

8,917,778

9,094,576

Interest paid

(4,283,168)

(3,856,815)

Lease interest

(108,535)

(62,757)

Income tax payments

(1,120,567)

(1,029,760)

Net cash provided by operating activities

Ps.

6,771,219

Ps.

4,959,850

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of amortized cost financial assets

Ps.

(2,922,410)Ps.

(2,658,943)

Redemptions of amortized cost financial assets

1,444,059

2,654,845

Purchases of FVOCI

(13,620,410)

(15,320,903)

Proceeds from sales of FVOCI

13,446,169

14,004,414

Purchases tangible assets

(282,038)

(258,689)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

51,561

57,799

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets held for sale

20,914

92,909

Additions of concession arrangement rights

(123,238)

(567,490)

Additions of other intangible assets

(207,950)

(127,972)

Dividends received

92,272

158,949

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

22

(1,346,479)

-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

Ps.

(3,447,550)Ps.

(1,965,081)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends paid to shareholders

Ps.

(665,686)Ps.

(860,064)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(403,756)

(174,993)

Issuance of debt securities

3,966,656

611,084

Payment of outstanding debt securities

(1,101,928)

(588,468)

Leases

(207,141)

(147,922)

Equity transactions

(50,896)

(67,097)

Net cash used in financing activities

Ps.

1,537,249

Ps.

(1,227,460)

Effect of foreign currency changes on cash and equivalents

5,131,048

(343,874)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

9,991,966

1,423,435

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Ps.

30,117,236

Ps.

28,401,283

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Ps.

40,109,202

Ps.

29,824,718

5

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statement

NOTE 1 - REPORTING ENTITY

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (hereinafter the "The Group" or "Grupo Aval") was established under Colombian law in January 7, 1994, with its main offices and business address registered in Bogotá, D.C., Colombia. The corporate purpose of Grupo Aval is the purchase and sale of securities issued by financial and comercial entities. Grupo Aval is the majority shareholder of Banco de Bogotá S.A., Banco de Occidente S.A., Banco Popular S.A. and Banco Comercial AV Villas S.A., entities whose main purpose is to perform all transactions, operations and services inherent to the banking business, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations. Furthermore, through its direct and indirect investments in Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A. ("Corficolombiana") and in Sociedad Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones y Cesantías Porvenir S.A. ("Porvenir"), Grupo Aval engages in investment banking activities, invests in the non-financial sector and manages pensions and severance funds in Colombia.

NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The consolidated condensed interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, contained in the Accounting and Financial Information Standards accepted in Colombia (NCIF) established in Law 1314 of 2009, regulated by the single regulatory decree 2420 of 2015 modified by decree 2496 of 2015, 2131 of 2016, 2170 of 2017, 2483 of 2018 and 2270 of 2019.

These interim financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019. All information is presented in millions of pesos and has been rounded to the nearest unit, except in cases here otherwise indicated.

Grupo Aval does not present seasonal or cyclical effects on its disclosed revenue. However selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understanding the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

NOTE 3 - USE OF JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES

In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense.

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements ended on December 31, 2019.

Measurement of fair values

The output of a model is always an estimate or approximation of a value that cannot be determined with certainty, and the valuation techniques used may not fully reflect all the factors relevant to the positions of Grupo Aval. Therefore the appraisals are adjusted, if necessary, to allow for additional factors, including country risk, liquidity risks and counterparty risks.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

  • Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for assets or liabilities identical to those which the entity can access as of the date of measurement.

6

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  • Level 2 inputs are inputs different than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, whether directly or indirectly in non-active markets.
  • Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.

7

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which fair value measurement is classified in whole is determined based on the input of the lowest level that is most significant for measuring its total fair value. For such purpose, the relevance of an input is assessed in connection with to measurement of the total fair value. Financial instruments that are listed in markets that are not deemed active, but which are valued based in accordance with quoted market prices, quotes from price vendors or alternative price sources supported by observable inputs, are classified in Level 2.

If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustments based on unobservable inputs, this measurement is classified as Level 3. The assessment of the importance of a particular input to the measurement of fair value in whole requires judgment, taking into account specific factors of the asset or liability.

Determining what is deemed as 'observable' requires a significant judgment by Grupo Aval. Grupo Aval considers as observable data the market data which is already available, distributed or updated by the price suppliers, and it is reliable and verifiable, with no property rights, and provided by independent sources which are actively involved in the reference market.

NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

a) Carrying value and fair value

The following table presents an analysis, within the hierarchy of fair value, of Grupo Aval´s assets and liabilities (by class), measured at fair value on a recurring basis. For financial instruments that are not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value, fair value information is not included:

June 30, 2020

Fair Value

Carrying

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

ASSETS

Trading investment

Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government

Ps.

3,338,742

Ps.

2,975,346

Ps.

363,396

Ps.

- Ps.

3,338,742

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

144,616

-

144,616

-

144,616

Securities issued or secured by foreign Government

218,141

-

136,905

81,236

218,141

Securities issued or secured by central banks

1,671

-

1,671

-

1,671

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

1,841,802

162,587

1,679,215

-

1,841,802

Securities issued or secured by entities of the Non-financial sector

22,758

-

22,758

-

22,758

Other

33,017

-

33,017

-

33,017

Total trading investment

Ps.

5,600,747

Ps.

3,137,933

Ps.

2,381,578

Ps.

81,236

Ps.

5,600,747

Investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

Other

8,809

-

-

8,809

8,809

Total investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

Ps.

5,609,556

Ps.

3,137,933

Ps.

2,381,578

Ps.

90,045

Ps.

5,609,556

8

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Fair Value

Carrying

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Investments at fair value through OCI

Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government

12,537,607

9,577,920

2,959,687

-

12,537,607

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

533,460

224,181

309,279

-

533,460

Securities issued or secured by foreign Government

9,495,053

966,541

8,516,670

11,842

9,495,053

Securities issued or secured by central banks

991,324

-

991,324

-

991,324

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

2,762,297

176,316

2,582,159

3,822

2,762,297

Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector

35,802

-

35,802

-

35,802

Other

645,594

159,602

475,310

10,682

645,594

Total investments at fair value through OCI

Ps.

27,001,137

Ps.

11,104,560

Ps.

15,870,231

Ps.

26,346

Ps.

27,001,137

Total investments in debt securities

Ps.

32,610,693

Ps.

14,242,493

Ps.

18,251,809

Ps.

116,391

Ps.

32,610,693

Investments in equity securities

Trading equity securities

4,234,794

6,327

3,457,971

770,496

4,234,794

Investments in equity through OCI

1,384,813

1,226,881

53,252

104,680

1,384,813

Total investments in equity securities

Ps.

5,619,607

Ps.

1,233,208

Ps.

3,511,223

Ps.

875,176

Ps.

5,619,607

Held for trading Derivatives

Currency Forward

958,339

-

958,339

-

958,339

Bond Forward

461

-

461

-

461

Interest Rate Swap

250,828

-

250,828

-

250,828

Currency Swap

57,388

-

57,388

-

57,388

Currency Options

101,516

-

101,516

-

101,516

Total held for trading derivatives

Ps.

1,368,532

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,368,532

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,368,532

Hedging Derivatives

Currency Forward

128,980

-

128,980

-

128,980

Total hedging derivatives

Ps.

128,980

Ps.

- Ps.

128,980

Ps.

- Ps.

128,980

Other account receivables

Financial assets in concession contracts

2,838,988

-

-

2,838,988

2,838,988

Total other account receivables designated at fair value

Ps.

2,838,988

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

2,838,988

Ps.

2,838,988

Total assets at fair value on recurring basis

Ps.

42,566,800

Ps.

15,475,701

Ps.

23,260,544

Ps.

3,830,555

Ps.

42,566,800

Financial assets at amortized cost, net

Investments in debt securities, net

4,907,817

170,300

4,281,211

442,600

4,894,111

Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government

1,397,375

143,376

1,260,095

-

1,403,471

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

3,014,200

-

3,021,116

-

3,021,116

Securities issued or secured by Foreign Government

26,925

26,924

-

-

26,924

9

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Fair Value

Carrying

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

253,850

-

-

240,000

240,000

Other

215,467

-

-

202,600

202,600

Loan portfolio, net (see literal f for details)

203,303,019

212,060,719

Interbank and overnight funds

3,577,992

Commercial

113,412,611

Consumer

61,278,437

Mortgage

24,739,008

Microcredit

294,971

Other accounts receivables, net

10,709,885

Total financial assets at amortized cost, net

218,920,721

LIABILITIES

Trading Derivatives

Currency forward

767,073

-

767,073

-

767,073

Bond forward

5,642

-

5,642

-

5,642

Bond futures

-

-

-

-

-

Interest rate swap

264,274

-

264,274

-

264,274

Currency swap

108,947

-

108,947

-

108,947

Currency options

50,597

-

50,597

-

50,597

Total trading derivatives

Ps.

1,196,533

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,196,533

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,196,533

Hedging derivatives

Currency forward

Ps.

271,388

Ps.

-

Ps.

271,388

Ps.

-

Ps.

271,388

Interest rate swap

39,219

-

39,219

-

39,219

Total hedging derivatives

310,607

-

310,607

-

310,607

Total liabilities at fair value on recurring basis

Ps.

1,507,140

Ps.

- Ps.

1,507,140

Ps.

- Ps.

1,507,140

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

Customer deposits

Ps.

212,216,033

Ps.

217,285,426

Checking accounts

51,776,430

53,063,797

Time deposits

86,638,199

88,341,812

Savings accounts

73,301,641

75,380,056

Other deposits

499,763

499,761

Financial obligations

70,507,091

71,342,002

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

11,004,490

10,812,069

10

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Fair Value

Carrying

Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Leases contracts

3,413,240

3,248,931

Borrowings from banks and similar

23,157,306

24,408,231

Bonds issued (see literal e for details)

28,829,075

28,687,805

Borrowings from development entities

4,102,980

4,184,966

Total financial liabilities at amortized cost

Ps.

282,723,124

Ps.

288,627,428

December 31, 2019

Fair Value

Carrying

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Value

ASSETS

Trading investment

Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government

Ps.

2,425,760

Ps.

1,503,708

Ps.

922,052

Ps.

- Ps.

2,425,760

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

175,794

-

175,794

-

175,794

Securities issued or secured by foreign Government

139,534

3,220

136,314

-

139,534

Securities issued or secured by central banks

13,966

-

13,966

-

13,966

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

1,850,422

33,179

1,817,243

-

1,850,422

Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector

33,942

-

33,942

-

33,942

Other

33,695

-

33,695

-

33,695

Total trading investment

Ps.

4,673,113

Ps.

1,540,107

Ps.

3,133,006

Ps.

-

Ps.

4,673,113

Investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

Other

10,102

-

-

10,102

10,102

Total investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

Ps.

4,683,215

Ps.

1,540,107

Ps.

3,133,006

Ps.

10,102

Ps.

4,683,215

Investments at fair value through OCI

Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government

11,643,942

7,923,409

3,720,533

-

11,643,942

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

465,678

191,994

273,684

-

465,678

Securities issued or secured by foreign Government

4,997,430

9,954

4,987,476

-

4,997,430

Securities issued or secured by central banks

970,095

-

970,095

-

970,095

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

3,054,925

237,887

2,817,038

-

3,054,925

Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector

34,840

-

34,840

-

34,840

Other

442,082

-

442,082

-

442,082

Total investments at fair value through OCI

Ps.

21,608,992

Ps.

8,363,244

Ps.

13,245,748

Ps.

-

Ps.

21,608,992

Total investments in debt securities

Ps.

26,292,207

Ps.

9,903,351

Ps.

16,378,754

Ps.

10,102

Ps.

26,292,207

11

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Fair Value

Carrying

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Value

Investments in equity securities

Trading equity securities

3,523,121

1,679

3,046,048

475,394

3,523,121

Investments in equity through OCI

1,328,092

1,174,959

46,228

106,905

1,328,092

Total investments in equity securities

Ps.

4,851,213

Ps.

1,176,638

Ps.

3,092,276

Ps.

582,299

Ps.

4,851,213

Held for trading derivatives

Currency forward

765,166

-

765,166

-

765,166

Bond forward

253

-

253

-

253

Interest rate swap

73,481

-

73,481

-

73,481

Currency swap

34,682

-

34,682

-

34,682

Currency options

43,852

-

43,852

-

43,852

Total held for trading derivatives

Ps.

917,434

Ps.

-

Ps.

917,434

Ps.

-

Ps.

917,434

Hedging derivatives

Currency forward

166,598

-

166,598

-

166,598

Total hedging derivatives

Ps.

166,598

Ps.

- Ps.

166,598

Ps.

- Ps.

166,598

Other account receivables

Financial assets in concession contracts

2,706,030

-

-

2,706,030

2,706,030

Total other account receivables designated at fair value

Ps.

2,706,030

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

2,706,030

Ps.

2,706,030

Total assets at fair value on recurring basis

Ps.

34,933,482

Ps.

11,079,989

Ps.

20,555,062

Ps.

3,298,431

Ps.

34,933,482

Financial assets at amortized cost, net

Investments in debt securities, net

3,053,125

23,042

3,008,313

-

3,031,355

Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government

3,029,065

-

3,007,296

-

3,007,296

Securities issued or secured by Foreign Governments

23,043

23,042

-

-

23,042

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

1,017

-

1,017

-

1,017

Loan portfolio, net (see literal f for details)

171,403,629

176,228,181

Interbank and overnight funds

2,717,975

Commercial

98,051,116

Consumer

52,006,179

Mortgage

18,290,839

Microcredit

337,520

Other accounts receivables, net

6,812,229

Total financial assets at amortized cost, net

181,268,983

LIABILITIES

12

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Fair Value

Carrying

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Value

Trading derivatives

Currency forward

815,393

-

815,393

-

815,393

Bond forward

574

-

574

-

574

Bond futures

52

52

-

-

52

Interest rate swap

64,500

-

64,500

-

64,500

Currency swap

31,982

-

31,982

-

31,982

Currency options

49,937

-

49,937

-

49,937

Total trading derivatives

Ps.

962,438

Ps.

52

Ps.

962,386

Ps.

-

Ps.

962,438

Hedging derivatives

Currency forward

90,726

-

90,726

-

90,726

Interest rate swap

3,572

-

3,572

-

3,572

Total hedging derivatives

94,298

-

94,298

-

94,298

Total liabilities at fair value on recurring basis

Ps.

1,056,736

Ps.

52

Ps.

1,056,684

Ps.

- Ps.

1,056,736

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

Customer deposits

Ps.

175,491,421

Ps.

176,310,606

Checking accounts

42,449,702

42,449,609

Time deposits

73,225,189

74,044,372

Savings accounts

59,352,760

59,352,854

Other deposits

463,770

463,771

Financial obligations

54,844,576

56,116,678

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

9,240,479

9,240,478

Leases contracts

3,033,502

3,033,507

Borrowings from banks and similar

16,769,842

16,903,959

Bonds issued (see literal e for details)

21,918,268

23,167,014

Borrowings from development entities

3,882,485

3,771,720

Total financial liabilities at amortized cost

Ps.

230,335,997

Ps.

232,427,284

b) Fair Value determination

The following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant inputs when measuring at fair value on recurring basis assets and liabilities, with fair value hierarchy level 2 and level 3.

Level 2 financial instruments as those traded in non-active market, the following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant inputs when measuring assets and liabilities.

13

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Valuation technique

Significant inputs

Level 2

ASSETS

Investments in debt securities at fair value

In Colombian Pesos

Securities issued or secured by the Colombian Government

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Average price / market price(2)

Securities issued or secured by Colombian government

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

entities

Average price / market price(2)

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Average price / market price(2)

Yield and margin

Securities issued or secured by non-financial sector entities

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Average price / market price(2)

Other

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Average price / market price(2)

Yield and margin

In Foreign Currency

Securities issued or secured by the Colombian Government

Market Price

Market price(2)

Securities issued or secured by Colombian government

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

entities

Average price / market price(2)

Securities issued or secured by foreign governments

Internal model

Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding

Negotiation price, if there are not negotiations, it is calculated by groups of debt securities

according to the Superintendency of Pensions methodologies.

Market price

Last auction allocation price

Securities issued or secured by foreign governments

Market price(2)

Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies

Securities issued or secured by Central Banks

Internal model

Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding

Market price

Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies

Securities issued or secured by other financial entities

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Internal model

Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding

Market price

Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies

Bloomberg Generic

Market price(2)

Securities issued or secured by non-financial sector entities

Market price

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Market price(2)

Other

Discounted cash flow

Theoretical price / estimated price(1)

Market price

Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies

14

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Valuation technique

Level 2

Investment in equity securities

Corporate stock

Market Price

Investment funds

Market Price

Pension and severance funds (3)

Market Price

Trading derivatives

Foreign currency forward

Discounted cash flow

Debt securities forward

Interest rate swap

Cross currency swap

Swap (others)

Currency options

Foreign currency futures

Market

Significant inputs

Negotiation price, if there are not negotiations, it is calculated by groups of debt securities according to the Superintendency of Pensions methodologies.

Last auction allocation price

Quoted price

Market price(2)

Bloomberg Generic

Estimated prices(1)

Market value of underlying assets, less management and administrative fees Market value of underlying assets, less management and administrative fees

Underlying asset price

Currency curve by underlying asset

Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency

Implicit curves of Exchange rates forwards

Swap curves by underlying asset

Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves

Market price(2)

Spot, rates, days to maturity

Debt securities futures

Market

Market price(2)

Initial price

Spot, rates, days to maturity

Hedging derivatives

Currency forward

Discounted cash flow

Curves by currency

Foreign currency futures

Market

Market price(2)

LIABILITIES

Derivatives held for trading

Foreign currency forward

Discounted cash flow

Underlying asset price

Debt securities forward

Currency curve by underlying asset

Interest rate swap

Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency

Currency swap

Implicit curves of exchange rates forwards

Swap (others)

Swap curves by underlying asset

Currency options

Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves

Market

Market price(2)

Spot, rates, days to maturity

Market

Market price(2)

Spot, rates, days to maturity

Hedging Derivatives

Foreign currency forward

Discounted cash flow

Underlying asset price

Interest rate swap

Currency curve by underlying asset

15

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Valuation technique

Level 2

Foreign currency futures

Significant inputs

Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency Implicit curves of Exchange rates forwards

Swap curves by underlying asset

Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves

Market price(2)

  1. Estimated Price: A valuation model based on information obtained from a price vendor when it is not able to supply quoted prices (unadjusted) for each security. This model is the basis for the construction of the valuation margin of the securities that is represented on the assigned curve or reference rate. This margin remains constant on the assigned curve or reference rate when calculating the theoretical valuation price.
  2. Quoted market prices (ie obtained from price vendors)
  3. The subsidiary Porvenir S.A. according to Colombian rules is required to invest to 1% of its total assets under management from severance and mandatory pension funds.

The following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs when measuring Level 3 assets and liabilities at recurring fair value.

Valuation technique Level 3

Significant inputs

ASSETS

Investments in debt securities at fair value

In Colombian Pesos

Other

Discounted cash flow

Projected payments flow of mortgage securitizations

Equity securities

Investments in equity securities (1)

Discounted cash flow

Growth in values after 5 years

Net Income

Growth in residual values after 5 years

Discount interest rates

Comparable Multiples

EBITDA Value

Multiple of EBITDA

Net income value

Multiple of net income

Other financial assets

Assets under concession contracts (2)

Discounted cash flow

Free-cash flow from concession contracts

Concession contract's maturity period

Perpetuity value of the year "n" free-cash flow

Present value of the discounted residual value at Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC").

Non-financial assets

Biological assets

Discounted cash flow

Investment properties

Discounted cash flow

The detail of valuation process for financial assets in concession arrangements are outlined in (2)

The processes used to collect data and determine the fair value of biological assets are described in (3)The processes used to collect data and determine the fair value of investment properties are described

in (4)

16

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

(1) Valuation of equity instruments Level 3

The investments with fair value hierarchy level 3 have significant unobservable inputs. Level 3 instruments includes equity instruments, which are not quoted on any stock exchange. Like observable prices are not available for these securities, Grupo Aval has used valuation techniques as discounted cash flows to obtain fair value.

The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of changes in these variables in the equity of Grupo Aval, bearing in mind that the variations in fair value of said investments are recorded in equity because they correspond to investments classified as equity instruments at fair value with changes in equity.

The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of main level 3 equity securities of December 31, 2019:

Methods and Variables

Variation

Favorable

Unfavorable

impact

impact

Comparable Multiples / Recent Transaction Price

EBITDA Number of times

+/-1 x

Ps.

2,860

Ps.

(2,865)

Adjusted Net Asset Value

Most relevant variable in assets

+/-10%

331

(287)

Adjusted discounted cash flow

Growth in residual values after 5 years

+/-1%

303

(270)

+/- 30 bp

220

(223)

Income

+/-1%

858

(1,017)

+/- 1% annual

371

(378)

Discount rates

+/- 50 bp

604

(607)

Discount interest rates

+/- 50 bp

648

(639)

Ps.

6,195

Ps.

(6,286)

(2) Valuation of financial assets under concession arrangement rights

Promigas and subsidiaries, designated at fair value the financial assets under concession contracts, the method of discounted cash flows was used to determine the fair value.

The assumptions and inputs in the calculation of the financial asset were:

  • Financial assets are calculated taking into account the expiration date of each concession contract.
  • The calculation was carried out in proportion to the expiration of each of the concession contracts in force.
  • Only the operational cash flows of these assets under concession were taken into account.

The components of the calculations are as follows:

    • Free cash flow generated solely by assets under concession.
    • Expiration period of the concession.
    • Amount in-perpetuity of the Free Cash Flow (FCF) of the year, estimated factoring a growth in the residual amount between 1% and 3% each year.
    • Current amount of the residual amount Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC *), estimated taking into account an interest rate between 8.75 % and 9.08% each year.
  2. Nominal WACC calculated under the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) methodology for each, updated annually. The following variables were used for determining the WACC:
    • Beta Unlevered USA (Oil/Gas Distribution): Damodaran. [Beta unlevered 0.61, 2020]
    • Risk Free Rate, Source: Geometric Average 1995-2019 of American bonds "T-Bonds".
    • Marker Return, Source: Geometric Average 1995-2019 Damodaran "Stocks" USA.
    • Market Premium: Market Return - Risk Free Rate

17

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  • Country Risk Premium: Average last 5 years EMBI (Difference between 10-year Colombian sovereign bonds and 10 year "T-Bonds"). Damodaran
  • Emerging Market: Equity Premium Emerging countries (Lambda - Damodaran)

Sensitivity analysis

The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of the assumptions used by Promigas and its subsidiaries in the calculation of fair value of unconditional transfer rights of gas pipelines to Government entities at the expiration date of the contracts. The value of the financial asset at June 30, 2020 is Ps. 2,838,988 and Ps. 2,706,030 as of December 31, 2019.

Variable

WACC

Perpetuity growth rate

Variable

WACC

Perpetuity growth rate

June 30, 2020

+100 pbs

-100 pbs

Ps. (675,517)

Ps. 1,029,057

596,031

(420,953)

December 31, 2019

+100 bps -100 bps Ps. (637,556)Ps. 979,942

550,652 (387,750)

(3) Biological Assets

Fair value of Grupo Aval subsidiaries' "biological assets", which correspond to agricultural activities related to biological assets (animals or plants), is estimated based on internal reports prepared by the companies who own such assets. Fair value of biological assets is determined using valuations performed by experienced internal professionals, using discounted cash flow models. Since no comparable market exist for the biological assets, given their nature, their fair value is determined using discounted cash flows models for each biological asset, based on estimated future quantities of crops, prices, harvesting costs, and maintenance and crop yields, among others, discounted using a risk-free rate adjusted by an appropriate risk premium.

The main assumptions used for determining the fair value of the principal biological assets are as follows:

1. Biological assets growing in rubber crops:

The price of natural rubber used to calculate the 2020-2023 cash flows was forecasted based on the average of the last 3 years of the Technically Specified Rubber (TSR20) per ton since December 2016 Ps. 0.47 (USD 1,542/Ton), in order to reflect the behavior of the commodity for an entire economic cycle. Forecasted prices are adjusted annually based on the expected US inflation rate.

Yield per hectare: Based on the crop composition and the planting year of the different clones, we forecasted a stepwise yield per hectare starting in year 7 after plantation and stabilizing after year 10.

Tons of rubber per

Year

hectare per year

Year 7

0.60

Year 8

0.90

Year 9

1.40

Year 10 and other

1.90

Costs and administrative expenses: Costs are forecasted considering the different activities incurred during the life of a rubber project. A cost per hectare is forecasted for every key activity such as maintenance and harvest of mature plants.

18

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Discount rate: Based on the data for the "Farming/Agriculture" sector of Damodaran Online's Global Markets data base, a cost of equity of 11.98% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 was defined. Additionally, a cost of debt after taxes 6.64% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 was defined based on existing debt market conditions. Based on the above, the discount rate, or WACC, was determined to be 10.79% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019.

2. Biological assets growing in African palm crops:

The price of African palm oil (USD per ton) used to calculate the 2020-2022 cash flows was forecasted based on the average price of palm oil since 2017 (USD 690.39/Ton), in order to reflect the behavior of the commodity for an entire economic cycle. Forecasted prices are adjusted annually with the expected US inflation rate.

The source of information for international prices for Colombia's market are the following:

Crude palm oil: BURSA MALAYSIA DERIVATIVES (BMD) - Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) - Third Position. It is a relevant international market prices, of easy public access, and is provided by transparent and objective source.

For the price forecast, available future prices (FCPO) were also used as reference.

Yield per hectare: Based on the crop composition and the re-planting year of the crops. which started in 2006, we forecasted a stepwise yield per hectare for each plantation as follows:

Tons of fresh fruit

Year

per hectare

0 to 3

-

4

4

5

10

6

12

7

22

7 to 18

22

More than 18

36

Weighted average

18

Extraction rate: The oil extraction rate (OER) is a factor that defines the amount of crude palm oil that is produced per tons of fresh fruit. The OER varies depending on the age of the plantation, and was forecasted based on the following table:

Year

Extraction Rate (%)

4

23

5

23

6

23

7

23

7 to 18

23

More than 18

21

Weighted average

23

Costs and administrative expenses: Costs are forecasted considering the different activities that are incurred during the life of an African palm crop. A cost per hectare is forecasted for every key activity such as, maintenance and fertilization, harvest and transport.

Discount rate: Based on the data for the "Farming/Agriculture" sector of Damodaran Online's Global Markets data base, a cost of equity of 11.98% as of June 30 2020 and December 31, 2019 was defined. Additionally, a cost of debt after taxes

19

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

6.64% as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was defined based on existing debt market conditions. Based on the above, the discount rate, or WACC, was determined to be 10.79% as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Sensitivity analysis of Biological Assets at fair value

As a result of its investment in Corficolombiana, Grupo Aval´s assets include certain biological assets, that consist primarily of rubber and African palm oil. Grupo Aval does not sell its products in the Rotterdam market or produces/sells African palm oil from Malaysia. However, Grupo Aval has knowledge that the price of rubber and African palm oil traded at both markets is used to determine the price reference of these commodities.

If the average price of technically specified rubber (TSR20) and crude palm oil (CPO) had been 5% higher or lower in 2020 and 2019, with all the other variables remaining constant and excluding the effect of hedging activities, Grupo Aval's profits for the period, before taxes, would have been the following, including only the product growing on bearer plants.

Rubber Plantations

TSR20 reference price

Change in fiscal year-

Value of the biological

Profits

USD/ton

end price

asset

before taxes

1,619

5%

65.852

8.154

1,542

Baseline scenario

61.605

3.907

Jun-20

1,465

(5)%

57.358

-341

1,619

5%

61,736

20,203

Dec-19

1,542

Baseline scenario

57,698

16,165

1,465

(5)%

53,660

12,127

African Palm Plantations

CPO reference price

Change in fiscal year-

Value of the biological

Profits

USD/ton

end price

Asset

before taxes

725

5%

34,784

2,275

690

Baseline scenario

33,456

947

Jun-20

656

(5)%

32,128

(381)

725

5%

35,990

6,208

Dec-19

690

Baseline scenario

32,509

2,726

656

(5)%

29,027

(755)

The fair value of biological assets is also affected by different circumstances in the market such as climate, natural disasters and plagues. The subsidiaries that manage biological assets have taken all the necessary precautions to reduce these risks.

An analysis of any situation that could compromise the fulfilment of the company´s objectives is carried out by the different technical areas and the potential impact of any deviation is also measured. The result of said analysis is informed to top management to determine, in accordance with the significance of the situation, if they need to be reported to the Board of Directors.

20

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  1. Investment properties

Investment properties are recognized at fair value, based on a valuation made at each year-end period using, as a basis, independent appraisal expert whose report is obtained and reviewed by management. While in Colombia, the frequency of transactions in the real state sector is low compared to other more developed markets, management believes there are enough references to assess the fair value of investment properties owned by Grupo Aval and its subsidiaries based on comparable market transactions.

Fire-sales are excluded from the comparable transactions used to estimate the fair-value of investment properties. Management has reviewed the main assumptions used by the independent external appraisers (such as inflation, interest rates, etc.) and believes they are consistent with market conditions at each end of period. However, management believes that the estimation of the fair value of investment properties depends on significant judgment from the independent expert appraisers, and as such, there could be a significant probability that the actual price of sale of a property differs from its fair value.

  1. Transfer of levels

During the current year, due not to changes in market conditions, the following table summarizes the transfer between fair value levels 1 and 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. In general, transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 in the investment portfolios are due, fundamentally, to changes in the liquidity levels of the securities in the markets.

June 30, 2020

Investments in debt securities at

Investments in debt securities at

FVTPL

FVOCI

Transfers between:

Transfers between:

Level 2 to

Level 1 to

Level 2 to

Level 1 to

Level 1

Level 2

Level 1

Level 2

Assets

Investments in debt securities at fair

value

Securities issued or secured by Colombian

Government

Ps.

482,025

Ps.

7,548

Ps.

1,120,122

Ps.

18,283

Securities issued or secured by other

Colombian Government entities

-

-

-

-

Securities issued or secured by other

financial entities

108,035

-

30,868

-

Ps.

590,060

Ps.

7,548

Ps.

1,150,990

Ps.

18,283

December 31, 2019

Investments in debt securities at

Investments in debt securities at

FVTPL

FVOCI

Transfers between:

Transfers between:

Level 2 to

Level 1 to

Level 2 to

Level 1 to

Level 1

Level 2

Level 1

Level 2

Assets

Investments in debt securities at fair

value

Securities issued or secured by Colombian

Government

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

72,451

Ps.

591,093

Securities issued or secured by other

Colombian Government entities

-

1

-

38,324

21

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Securities issued or secured by other

financial entities

-

-

3,301

119,271

Ps.

- Ps.

1

Ps.

75,752

Ps.

748,688

There were no transfers of fair values between levels and 2 to or from level 3.

22

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The reconciliation of the balances at the beginning of the period to the closing balances with the fair value measurements classified at Level 3 is shown in the following table.

Financial

assets

Financial assets in

in debt

Equity

concession

securities

instruments

arrangements

December 31, 2019

Ps.

10,102

Ps.

582,299

Ps.

2,706,030

Valuation adjustment with an effect on income

(1,293)

36,987

132,958

Valuation adjustments with an effect on OCI

-

(2,333)

-

Additions

107,582

(*)

258,115

-

Sales / redemptions

-

-

-

Reclassifications

-

108

-

June 30, 2020

Ps.

116,391

Ps.

875,176

Ps.

2,838,988

  1. Includes investment in NEXUS Real Estate Capital Funds by Banco de Occidente of Ps.233,326, Fiduciaria Occidente of Ps.17,442 and the income of Multibank shares for Ps.7,347.
  1. Items Measurements at Fair Value on a Non-Recurring Basis

The following table present Grupo Aval's assets and liabilities, classified within the fair value hierarchy, which are measured on a nonrecurring basis as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 at fair value less cost of sale:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

June 30, 2020

Impaired collateralized loans

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,181,423

Ps.

1,181,423

Non- current assets held for sale

-

-

441,058

441,058

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,622,481

Ps.

1,622,481

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

December 31, 2019

Impaired collateralized loans

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

870,110

Ps.

870,110

Non- current assets held for sale

-

-

206,193

206,193

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,076,303

Ps.

1,076,303

  1. Financial obligations from issued bonds

The different entities from Grupo Aval are authorized by the Superintendency of Finance and by the regulatory entities abroad where Grupo Aval operates, for issuing or placing either bonds or general guarantee bonds. The bonds issued by Grupo Aval and subsidiaries are non-guaranteed. Detail of issued bonds net of eliminations as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, by issue date and maturity date was as follows:

Local Currency

Issuer

Issue Date

June

December

Maturity

Interest Rate

30, 2020

31, 2019

Date

Banco de Bogotá S.A.

23/02/2010

-

137,598

23/02/2020

CPI + 5.45% and

UVR + 5.45%

Between

Between

CPI + 4.65% to

Banco de Occidente S.A

22/09/2011

3,075,984

3,246,333

16/07/2020

8.39%, Fixed

and

and

between 5.83% to

18/09/2019

14/12/2032

7.77%

Between

Between

CPI +2.16% to

27/08/2009

08/09/2020

Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A.

2,798,224

2,895,156

5.99%, Fixed

and

and

7.10%

27/08/2019

02/03/2043

23

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Local Currency

Issuer

Issue Date

June

December

Maturity

Interest Rate

30, 2020

31, 2019

Date

Between

Between

CPI+ 3.08% to

Banco Popular S.A

12/10/2016

1,853,420

1,753,896

12/09/2020

4.13%; Fixed

and

and

between 5.88% to

04/02/2020

04/02/2027

8.10%

Between

Between

CPI + 3.69% to

03/12/2009

14/11/2024

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Ps.

1,130,965

Ps.

1,201,189

5.20% and Fixed

and

and

6.42%

14/11/2019

28/06/2042

Peso denominated Total

Ps.

8,858,593

Ps.

9,234,172

Foreign Currency

Issuer

Banco de Bogotá S.A. Under rule 144A.

BAC Credomatic and MFG

El Salvador

Honduras

Panamá

Issue Date

June

30, 2020

Between

19/02/2013

8,012,446

and

03/08/2017

Between

30/07/2015

719,297

and

19/08/2019

Between

12/07/2017

333,326

and

05/02/2020

Between

21/01/2014

1,958,236

and

15/05/2020

December

Maturity

Interest Rate

31, 2019

Date

Between

19/02/2023

Fixed between

7,109,822

and

4.38% to 6.25%

03/08/2027

Between

30/07/2020

Between 4.50% to

726,607

and

5.85%

19/08/2024

Between

Fixed between

0.75% to 9.50%,

12/07/2020

320,162

Banker Rate

and

between 0.75% and

11/04/2022

5.00%

Between

Fixed between

  • 20/07/20202.00% to 5.00%,
    and LIBOR6 + 2.84%

04/02/2025

to 5.51%

BAC Credomatic and MFG Total

Ps.

3,010,859

Ps.

Banco Bogotá and BAC Credomatic and

Ps.

11,023,305

Ps.

MFG Total

Between

Grupo Aval Limited (1)

19/09/2012

7,503,753

and

04/02/2020

Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A.

16/10/2019

1,443,424

Foreign Currency Total

Ps.

19,970,482

Ps.

Total of Bonds

Ps.

28,829,075

Ps.

1,046,769

8,156,591

Between

3,268,629

26/09/2022

Fixed between

and

4.38% to 4.75%

04/02/2030

1,258,876

16/10/2029

Fixed 3.75%

12,684,096

21,918,268

  1. Includes the issuance for USD 1,000,000,000 issued 02/04/2020 and maturing 04/02/2030

The amount of issued bonds due over 12 months as of June 30, 2020 is Ps. 27,454,770 and December 31, 2019 is Ps. 19,908,991.

Grupo Aval has not had any defaults of principal or interest or other breaches with respect to its liabilities during the nine- months ended June 30, 2020 and year ended December 31, 2019, and Grupo Aval is complying with the related covenants agreed with investors and debtors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  1. Credit risk concentration

The following is the balance of financial assets by loan portfolio and their provision for impairment as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Gross

Allowance

Net balance

Gross

Allowance

Net balance

Portfolio segment

for

of credit

for

of credit

balance

balance

impairment

portfolio

impairment

portfolio

Commercial

Ps.

118,617,486

Ps.

5,204,875

Ps.

113,412,611

Ps.

98,936,699

Ps.

4,188,388

Ps.

94,748,311

Consumer

65,122,298

3,843,861

61,278,437

59,840,451

3,555,040

56,285,411

Mortgage

25,168,646

429,638

24,739,008

20,221,683

351,558

19,870,125

Microcredit

384,445

89,474

294,971

410,320

89,825

320,495

Interbank and overnight

3,585,378

7,386

3,577,992

2,718,961

986

2,717,975

funds

Total

Ps.

212,878,253Ps.

9,575,234

Ps. 203,303,019Ps.

182,128,114

Ps.

8,185,797 Ps. 173,942,317

  1. Includes the amount of the Multibank Financial Group loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 for Ps. 12,781,086 million, allocated between commercial portfolio: Ps. 7,115,272, consumer portfolio Ps. 3,034,689 and mortgage portfolio Ps. 2,631,125. (see note 22 for a detail of the business combination)
  2. Includes the amount of the Multibank Financial Group loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 for Ps. 11,400 million, allocated between commercial portfolio: Ps. 10,017, consumer portfolio Ps. 1,298 and mortgage portfolio Ps. 85.

For presentation purposes as of March 2020, the loan portfolio is presented as follows: Interbank and overnight funds and

the portfolio with clients detailed according to modality: Commercial and its corresponding leasing, consumer and its corresponding leasing, mortgage and residential leasing. and microcredit, until December 2019, operations with repos and interbank founds operations were included as part of the commercial portfolio and financial leasing operations were shown separately.

The following table details the financial leasing portfolio by modality and the Interbank and overnight funds for June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

June 30, 2020

Loan Portfolio

Loan Portfolio without

Financial

with financial

Portfolio segment

financial leasing

Leasing

leasing

Commercial

Ps.

111,455,501

Ps.

10,747,363

Ps.

122,202,864

Interbank and overnight funds

3,585,378

-

3,585,378

Client portfolio

107,870,123

10,747,363

118,617,486

Consumer

64,834,974

287,324

65,122,298

Residential mortgage

23,510,123

1,658,523

25,168,646

Microcredit

384,445

-

384,445

Total portfolio

Ps.

200,185,043

Ps.

12,693,210

Ps.

212,878,253

December 31, 2019

Loan Portfolio without

Financial

Loan Portfolio

Portfolio segment

with financial

financial leasing

Leasing

leasing

Commercial

Ps.

91,306,719

Ps.

10,348,941

Ps.

101,655,660

Interbank and overnight funds

2,718,961

-

2,718,961

Client portfolio

88,587,758

10,348,941

98,936,699

Consumer

59,587,929

252,522

59,840,451

Residential mortgage

18,661,389

1,560,294

20,221,683

Microcredit

410,320

-

410,320

Total portfolio

Ps.

169,966,357

Ps.

12,161,757

Ps.

182,128,114

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The following is a detail of the portfolio provided as collateral in resource auction operations with Banco Republica as of June 30, 2020

Total

Commercial

Ps.

417,033

Total

Ps.

417,033

(1) Loan portfolio by economic sector

Below is the gross balance of the loan portfolio distribution of Grupo Aval by economic activity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

Sector

June 30, 2020

%

December 31, 2019

%

Consumer services

Ps.

96,854,031

45%

Ps.

84,790,144

47%

Commercial services

47,298,862

22%

37,925,996

21%

Construction

14,030,198

7%

11,550,042

6%

Food, beverage and tobacco

10,081,968

5%

8,941,375

5%

Transportation and communications

7,500,779

4%

6,504,746

4%

Public services

5,936,616

3%

5,470,918

3%

Chemical production

6,667,630

3%

5,847,362

3%

Other industrial and manufacturing products

7,376,406

3%

5,309,003

3%

Agricultural

5,762,206

3%

4,563,455

2%

Government

4,858,660

2%

4,905,685

3%

Trade and tourism

3,021,274

1%

2,475,550

1%

Mining products and oil

1,215,895

1%

1,520,420

1%

Other

2,273,728

1%

2,323,418

1%

Total of each economic sector

Ps.

212,878,253

100%

Ps.

182,128,114

100%

(2) Portfolio credit by risk level rating

As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the following is a summary of the portfolio credit by risk level rating:

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

177,757,315

Ps.

3,781,108

Ps.

214

Ps.

181,538,637

7.5% - 15%

8,538,157

1,818,394

23

10,356,574

15%

- 22.5%

833,893

1,165,102

11

1,999,006

22.5% - 30%

228,884

990,089

67

1,219,040

30%

- 45%

303,056

1,994,172

423

2,297,651

45%

- 60%

42,690

1,928,703

168,550

2,139,943

60%

- 90%

7,474

1,869,110

259,143

2,135,727

> 90%

3,061

97,208

11,091,406

11,191,675

TOTAL

Ps.

187,714,530

Ps.

13,643,886

Ps.

11,519,837

Ps.

212,878,253

26

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

154,874,024

Ps.

1,105,785

Ps.

-

Ps.

155,979,809

7.5% - 15%

7,701,361

944,475

-

8,645,836

15%

- 22.5%

561,274

781,685

-

1,342,959

22.5% - 30%

192,483

615,152

-

807,635

30%

- 45%

437,563

1,948,824

-

2,386,387

45%

- 60%

13,803

1,322,428

146,626

1,482,857

60%

- 90%

424,490

1,260,617

210,585

1,895,692

> 90%

1,690

77,841

9,507,408

9,586,939

TOTAL

Ps.

164,206,688

Ps.

8,056,807

Ps.

9,864,619

Ps.

182,128,114

The following tables show the balance of the loan portfolio by class as of June 30, 2020.

Repos, interbank loans portfolio

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

3,585,264

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

3,585,264

7.5% - 15%

-

-

-

-

15%

- 22.5%

-

-

-

-

22.5% - 30%

-

-

-

-

30%

- 45%

-

-

-

-

45%

- 60%

-

114

-

114

60%

- 90%

-

-

-

-

> 90%

-

-

-

-

TOTAL

Ps.

3,585,264

Ps.

114

Ps.

-

Ps.

3,585,378

Commercial loan and leasing portfolio

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

103,662,759

Ps.

2,296,640

Ps.

-

Ps.

105,959,399

7.5% - 15%

890,984

999,314

12

1,890,310

15%

- 22.5%

90,363

229,967

-

320,330

22.5% - 30%

62,877

303,494

25

366,396

30%

- 45%

45,211

630,874

75

676,160

45%

- 60%

21,117

709,788

-

730,905

60%

- 90%

3,975

110,221

117

114,313

> 90%

2,570

11,970

8,545,133

8,559,673

TOTAL

Ps.

104,779,856

Ps.

5,292,268

Ps.

8,545,362

Ps.

118,617,486

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Consumer loan and leasing portfolio

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

48,591,117

Ps.

1,108,528

Ps.

209

Ps.

49,699,854

7.5% - 15%

7,018,003

543,783

8

7,561,794

15%

- 22.5%

705,337

394,449

4

1,099,790

22.5% - 30%

133,700

518,275

36

652,011

30%

- 45%

218,306

951,441

343

1,170,090

45%

- 60%

5,832

1,059,389

168,533

1,233,754

60%

- 90%

2,519

1,557,402

259,021

1,818,942

> 90%

491

82,069

1,803,503

1,886,063

TOTAL

Ps.

56,675,305

Ps.

6,215,336

Ps.

2,231,657

Ps.

65,122,298

Mortgage loan and leasing portfolio

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

21,837,423

Ps.

375,891

Ps.

5

Ps.

22,213,319

7.5% - 15%

490,092

275,234

3

765,329

15%

- 22.5%

19,156

540,294

7

559,457

22.5% - 30%

303

168,068

6

168,377

30%

- 45%

3,166

411,241

5

414,412

45%

- 60%

-

158,269

17

158,286

60%

- 90%

-

190,257

5

190,262

> 90%

-

3,169

696,035

699,204

TOTAL

Ps.

22,350,140

Ps.

2,122,423

Ps.

696,083

Ps.

25,168,646

Microcredit loan portfolio

June 30, 2020

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

80,752

Ps.

49

Ps.

-

Ps.

80,801

7.5% - 15%

139,078

63

-

139,141

15%

- 22.5%

19,037

392

-

19,429

22.5% - 30%

32,004

252

-

32,256

30%

- 45%

36,373

616

-

36,989

45%

- 60%

15,741

1,143

-

16,884

60%

- 90%

980

11,230

-

12,210

> 90%

-

-

46,735

46,735

TOTAL

Ps.

323,965

Ps.

13,745

Ps.

46,735

Ps.

384,445

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The following tables show the balance of the loan portfolio by class as of December 31, 2019:

Commercial loan portfolio

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

82,094,981

Ps.

310,595

Ps.

-

Ps.

82,405,576

7.5% - 15%

855,476

368,086

-

1,223,562

15%

- 22.5%

44,548

178,046

-

222,594

22.5% - 30%

45,596

86,323

-

131,919

30%

- 45%

30,026

928,098

-

958,124

45%

- 60%

1,437

471,156

-

472,593

60%

- 90%

1,495

47,979

-

49,474

> 90%

1,573

1,976

5,839,328

5,842,877

TOTAL

Ps.

83,075,132

Ps.

2,392,259

Ps.

5,839,328

Ps.

91,306,719

Consumer loan portfolio

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

45,471,761

Ps.

541,845

Ps.

-

Ps.

46,013,606

7.5% - 15%

6,436,998

311,027

-

6,748,025

15%

- 22.5%

469,685

317,644

-

787,329

22.5% - 30%

138,510

334,167

-

472,677

30%

- 45%

378,371

649,855

-

1,028,226

45%

- 60%

3,457

603,034

146,626

753,117

60%

- 90%

422,442

1,065,686

210,585

1,698,713

> 90%

104

70,290

2,015,842

2,086,236

TOTAL

Ps.

53,321,328

Ps.

3,893,548

Ps.

2,373,053

Ps.

59,587,929

Mortgage loan portfolio

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

16,666,766

Ps.

155,866

Ps.

-

Ps.

16,822,632

7.5% - 15%

116,157

183,028

-

299,185

15%

- 22.5%

16,035

234,666

-

250,701

22.5% - 30%

4,187

162,339

-

166,526

30%

- 45%

8,606

254,878

-

263,484

45%

- 60%

171

184,340

-

184,511

60%

- 90%

65

120,355

-

120,420

> 90%

13

3,687

550,230

553,930

TOTAL

Ps.

16,812,000

Ps.

1,299,159

Ps.

550,230

Ps.

18,661,389

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Microcredit loan portfolio

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

123,733

Ps.

17

Ps.

-

Ps.

123,750

7.5% - 15%

142,921

34

-

142,955

15%

- 22.5%

29,829

-

-

29,829

22.5% - 30%

4,174

704

-

4,878

30%

- 45%

20,263

570

-

20,833

45%

- 60%

8,666

941

-

9,607

60%

- 90%

336

22,535

-

22,871

> 90%

-

-

55,597

55,597

TOTAL

Ps.

329,922

Ps.

24,801

Ps.

55,597

Ps.

410,320

Leasing loan portfolio

December 31, 2019

Total Exposure

PD Range

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

0%- 7.5%

Ps.

10,516,783

Ps.

97,462

Ps.

-

Ps.

10,614,245

7.5% - 15%

149,809

82,300

-

232,109

15%

- 22.5%

1,177

51,329

-

52,506

22.5% - 30%

16

31,619

-

31,635

30%

- 45%

297

115,423

-

115,720

45%

- 60%

72

62,957

-

63,029

60%

- 90%

152

4,062

-

4,214

> 90%

-

1,888

1,046,411

1,048,299

TOTAL

Ps.

10,668,306

Ps.

447,040

Ps.

1,046,411

Ps.

12,161,757

(3) Loss allowance for loans, financial assets and others receivable

The table below shows the loss allowance balances as of June 30, 2020.

June 30, 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL

Simplified

Total

ECL

credit-

credit-

approach

impaired

impaired

Loan portfolio

Commercial loan portfolio

Ps.

842,005

Ps.

375,449

Ps.

3,987,421

Ps.

- Ps.

5,204,875

Consumer loan portfolio

1,232,451

1,223,450

1,387,960

-

3,843,861

Mortgage loan portfolio

87,950

114,269

227,419

-

429,638

Microcredit loan portfolio

37,555

5,746

46,173

-

89,474

Interbank and overnight funds

7,363

23

-

-

7,386

Total loan portfolio

Ps.

2,207,324

Ps.

1,718,937

Ps.

5,648,973

Ps.

-

Ps.

9,575,234

Investments in debt securities

3,555

-

-

-

3,555

at amortized cost

Other accounts receivable

12,598

15,986

107,355

189,428

325,367

Total loss allowance

financial assets at amortized

Ps.

2,223,477

Ps.

1,734,923

Ps.

5,756,328

Ps.

189,428

Ps.

9,904,156

cost

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

June 30, 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL

Simplified

Total

ECL

credit-

credit-

approach

impaired

impaired

Investments in debt securities

93,538

766

-

-

94,304

at FVOCI

Loan commitments and

52,281

14,156

2,148

-

68,585

financial guarantee contracts

Total loss allowance

Ps.

2,369,296

Ps.

1,749,845

Ps.

5,758,476

Ps.

189,428

Ps.

10,067,045

December 31, 2019

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL

Simplified

Total

ECL

credit-

credit-

approach

impaired

impaired

Loan portfolio

Commercial loan portfolio

Ps.

642,839

Ps.

190,697

Ps.

2,905,794

Ps.

- Ps.

3,739,330

Consumer loan portfolio

1,076,150

851,651

1,620,779

-

3,548,580

Mortgage loan portfolio

43,492

73,109

189,636

-

306,237

Microcredit loan portfolio

24,794

11,919

53,112

-

89,825

Financial leasing loan

65,863

31,356

404,606

-

501,825

portfolio

Total loan portfolio

Ps.

Investments in debt securities

at amortized cost

Other accounts receivable

Total loss allowance

financial assets at amortized

Ps.

cost

Investments in debt securities

at FVOCI

Loan commitments and

financial guarantee contracts

Total loss allowance

Ps.

1,853,138

Ps.

1,158,732

Ps.

5,173,927

Ps.

-

Ps.

8,185,797

737

-

-

-

737

13,353

13,006

86,797

173,307

286,463

1,867,228

Ps.

1,171,738

Ps.

5,260,724

Ps.

173,307

Ps.

8,472,997

34,080

-

-

-

34,080

45,509

2,945

1,508

-

49,962

1,946,817

Ps.

1,174,683

Ps.

5,262,232

Ps.

173,307

Ps.

8,557,039

The loss allowance recognized in the period is impacted by a variety of factors, as described below:

  • Transfers between Stage 1 and Stages 2 or 3 due to financial instruments experiencing significant increases (or decreases) in credit risk or becoming credit-impaired in the period, and the consequent "step up" (or "step down") between 12-month and lifetime ECL;
  • Additional allowances for new financial instruments recognized during the period, as well as releases for financial instruments de-recognized in the period;
  • Impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made to models and assumptions;
  • Discount unwind within ECL due to the passage of time, as ECL is measured on a present value basis;
  • Foreign exchange retranslations for asset denominated in foreign currencies and other movements; and
  • Financial assets derecognized during the period and write-offs of allowances related to assets than were written off during the period

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

The table below shows for loans stage 3 individually assessed for ECL the gross amount and loss allowance balances as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

June 30, 2020

Gross Amount

Collateral

Allowance

Registered

Guarantees (1)

Recognized

Without recognized provision

Commercial

Ps.

99,761

Ps.

46,387

Ps.

-

Mortgage

-

-

-

Microcredit

-

-

-

Interbank and overnight funds

56,636

-

-

Subtotal

Ps.

156,397

Ps.

46,387

Ps.

-

With recognized provision

Commercial

7,008,728

1,155,228

3,035,357

Consumer

3,532

-

2,617

Mortgage

371

-

138

Microcredit

-

-

-

Interbank and overnight funds

125,347

-

5

Subtotal

Ps.

7,137,978

Ps.

1,155,228

Ps.

3,038,117

Totals

Commercial

7,108,489

1,201,615

3,035,357

Consumer

3,532

-

2,617

Mortgage

371

-

138

Microcredit

-

-

-

Interbank and overnight funds

181,983

-

5

Total

Ps.

7,294,375

Ps.

1,201,615

Ps.

3,038,117

December 31, 2019

Gross Amount

Collateral

Allowance

Registered

Guarantees (1)

Recognized

Without recognized provision

Commercial

Ps.

67,450

Ps.

47,703

Ps.

-

Mortgage

-

-

-

Microcredit

-

-

-

Financial Leasing

36,985

-

-

Subtotal

Ps.

104,435

Ps.

47,703

Ps.

-

With recognized provision

Commercial

5,002,372

634,016

2,150,877

Consumer

3,177

832

2,238

Mortgage

-

-

-

Microcredit

-

-

-

Financial Leasing

795,952

137,855

284,496

Subtotal

Ps.

5,801,501

Ps.

772,703

Ps.

2,437,611

Totals

Commercial

5,069,822

681,719

2,150,877

Consumer

3,177

832

2,238

Mortgage

-

-

-

Microcredit

-

-

-

Financial Leasing

832,937

137,855

284,496

Total

Ps.

5,905,936

Ps.

820,406

Ps.

2,437,611

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  1. The difference between the value of the loan and the guarantees disclosed on the table above corresponds to unsecured loans valued with the discounted cash flow method. When using this method, it is implied that it is possible for the customer to make future payments.

As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the following chart sets out the carrying amount and the value of identifiable collateral (mainly commercial property) for commercial loans held by Grupo Aval at a consolidated level:

June 30, 2020

Carrying Amount

Collateral

Stage 1 and 2

Ps.

27,732,083

Ps.

24,930,249

Stage 3

2,110,559

2,010,459

Ps.

29,842,642

Ps.

26,940,708

December 31, 2019

Carrying Amount

Collateral

Stage 1 and 2

Ps.

20,203,110

Ps.

19,372,921

Stage 3

1,659,725

1,543,378

Ps.

21,862,835

Ps.

20,916,299

The table below shows the loss allowance on loans assuming each forward-looking scenario (e.g. scenario A, B and C) were weighted 100% instead of applying scenario probability weights across the three scenarios.

June 30, 2020

Scenario A

Scenario B

Scenario C

Gross Exposure

Commercial

Ps.

118,617,486

Ps.

118,617,486

Ps.

118,617,486

Consumer

65,122,298

65,122,298

65,122,298

Mortgages

25,168,646

25,168,646

25,168,646

Microcredit

384,445

384,445

384,445

Repos, interbank loans portfolio

3,585,378

3,585,378

3,585,378

Total gross exposure

Ps.

212,878,253

Ps.

212,878,253

Ps.

212,878,253

Loss Allowance

Commercial

Ps.

5,842,017

Ps.

5,902,945

Ps.

5,987,308

Consumer

2,711,739

2,745,663

2,798,036

Mortgages

257,552

258,080

260,807

Microcredit

99,138

106,011

119,703

Repos, interbank loans portfolio

7,347

7,349

7,351

Total Loss Allowance

Ps.

8,917,793

Ps.

9,020,048

Ps.

9,173,205

Proportion of Assets in Stage 2

Commercial

4.4 %

4.6 %

5.0 %

Consumer

9.2

%

9.4

%

9.9

%

Mortgages

7.6 %

8.3 %

8.9 %

Microcredit

3.6

%

3.6

%

3.6

%

Repos, interbank loans portfolio

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

December 31, 2019

Scenario A

Scenario B

Scenario C

Gross Exposure

Commercial

Ps.

91,306,719

Ps.

91,306,719

Ps.

91,306,719

Consumer

59,587,929

59,587,929

59,587,929

Mortgages

18,661,389

18,661,389

18,661,389

Microcredit

410,320

410,320

410,320

Financial Leasing

12,161,757

12,161,757

12,161,757

Total gross exposure

Ps.

182,128,114

Ps.

182,128,114

Ps.

182,128,114

Loss Allowance

Commercial

Ps.

3,682,865

Ps.

3,730,491

Ps.

3,809,884

Consumer

3,487,398

3,530,429

3,583,059

Mortgages

296,025

300,681

310,584

Microcredit

88,461

89,720

91,071

Financial Leasing

505,950

511,754

516,462

Total Loss Allowance

Ps.

8,060,699

Ps.

8,163,075

Ps.

8,311,060

Proportion of Assets in Stage 2

Commercial

4.1 %

4.1 %

4.2 %

Consumer

8.9

%

9.2

%

9.4

%

Mortgages

7.6 %

8.2 %

8.6 %

Microcredit

6.8

%

6.8

%

6.8

%

Financial Leasing

3.8 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

The following tables show the reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the loss allowance by class of financial instrument as of June 30, 2020.

Loan portfolio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL credit-

Total

ECL

credit-

impaired

impaired

Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019

Ps.

1,853,138

Ps.

1,158,732

Ps.

5,173,927

Ps.

8,185,797

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

(384,791)

384,791

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

(64,520)

-

64,520

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3

-

(501,632)

501,632

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2

-

124,944

(124,944)

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

392,239

(392,239)

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

47,529

-

(47,529)

-

Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2)

359,301

716,092

1,498,736

2,574,129

New financial assets originated or purchased

477,572

465,904

219,446

1,162,922

Financial assets that have been derecognized

(549,167)

(308,767)

(150,406)

(1,008,340)

Unwind of discount (1)

-

-

260,918

260,918

FX and other movements

78,795

76,947

78,876

234,618

Write-offs

(2,772)

(5,835)

(1,826,203)

(1,834,810)

Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

2,207,324

Ps.

1,718,937

Ps.

5,648,973

Ps.

9,575,234

  1. The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

  1. This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020.

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

12-month

Lifetime

Lifetime

ECL

ECL not

ECL credit-

credit-

impaired

impaired

Ps.

114,808

Ps.

206,036

Ps.

34,512

Ps.

355,356

The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above:

Stage 2

Lifetime

Stage 3

Stage 1

ECL not

Lifetime

12-month

credit-

ECL credit-

ECL

impaired

impaired

Total

Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019

Ps.

164,206,688

Ps.

8,056,807

Ps.

9,864,619

Ps.

182,128,114

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

(9,749,476)

9,749,476

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

(721,324)

-

721,324

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3

-

(2,424,233)

2,424,233

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

3,358,982

(3,358,982)

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2

-

339,088

(339,088)

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

144,054

-

(144,054)

-

Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

64,190,087

1,983,138

587,602

66,760,827

Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

(56,549,819)

(1,827,251)

(798,075)

(59,175,145)

Increase-decrease in interest

675,862

200,010

264,303

1,140,175

Increase-decrease in other receivables associated with

76,945

17,225

7,524

101,694

loans

Write-offs

(2,772)

(5,835)

(1,826,203)

(1,834,810)

On business combination (1)

12,161,079

389,684

518,091

13,068,854

FX and other movements (*)

9,924,224

524,759

239,561

10,688,544

Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

187,714,530

Ps.

13,643,886

Ps.

11,519,837

Ps.

212,878,253

  1. For the quarter of June 2020, the TRM presented a variation of Ps.479.14 per dollar
    (1) See note 22 Business combination details.

Repos, interbank loans portfolio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL credit-

Total

ECL

credit-

impaired

impaired

Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019

Ps.

81

Ps.

-

Ps.

905

Ps.

986

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

3

(3)

-

-

Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2)

7,315

27

-

7,342

New financial assets originated or purchased

17

-

-

17

Financial assets that have been derecognized

(53)

(1)

(905)

(959)

Unwind of discount (1)

-

-

-

-

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL credit-

Total

ECL

credit-

impaired

impaired

FX and other movements

-

-

-

-

Write-offs

-

-

-

-

Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

7,363 Ps.

23 Ps.

- Ps.

7,386

  1. The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance)
  2. This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020.

Stage 2

Lifetime

Stage 3

Stage 1

ECL not

Lifetime

12-month

credit-

ECL credit-

ECL

impaired

impaired

Total

Ps.

1,610

Ps.

-

Ps.

-

Ps.

1,610

The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above:

Stage 2

Lifetime

Stage 3

Stage 1

ECL not

Lifetime

12-month

credit-

ECL credit-

ECL

impaired

impaired

Total

Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019

Ps.

2,717,983

Ps.

2

Ps.

976

Ps.

2,718,961

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

-

-

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

-

-

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

-

-

-

-

Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

5,629,511

114

-

5,629,625

Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

(5,973,177)

(2)

(976)

(5,974,155)

Increase-decrease in interest

13,169

-

-

13,169

Increase-decrease in other receivables associated

(767)

-

-

(767)

with loans

On business combination (1)

472,785

-

-

472,785

FX and other movements

725,760

-

-

725,760

Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

3,585,264

Ps.

114

Ps.

- Ps.

3,585,378

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Commercial loan and leasing portfolio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL credit-

Total

ECL

credit-

impaired

impaired

Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019

Ps.

692,037

Ps.

213,103

Ps.

3,283,248

Ps.

4,188,388

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

(48,767)

48,767

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

(10,370)

-

10,370

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3

-

(57,544)

57,544

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2

-

13,425

(13,425)

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

44,716

(44,716)

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

7,901

-

(7,901)

-

Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2)

120,863

190,615

766,459

1,077,937

New financial assets originated or purchased

191,535

63,361

58,085

312,981

Financial assets that have been derecognized

(177,382)

(63,681)

(66,871)

(307,934)

Unwind of discount (1)

-

-

193,955

193,955

FX and other movements

21,809

12,294

19,560

53,663

Write-offs

(337)

(175)

(313,603)

(314,115)

Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

842,005

Ps.

375,449

Ps.

3,987,421

Ps.

5,204,875

  1. The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance)
  2. This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020.

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

12-month

Lifetime

Lifetime

ECL

ECL not

ECL credit-

credit-

impaired

impaired

Ps.

50,899

Ps.

68,172

Ps.

40,690

Ps.

159,761

The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above:

Stage 2

Lifetime

Stage 3

Stage 1

ECL not

Lifetime

12-month

credit-

ECL credit-

ECL

impaired

impaired

Total

Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019

Ps.

89,337,399

Ps.

2,767,147

Ps.

6,832,153

Ps.

98,936,699

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

(3,706,675)

3,706,675

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

(479,104)

-

479,104

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3

-

(1,078,527)

1,078,527

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

773,964

(773,964)

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2

-

68,889

(68,889)

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

38,012

-

(38,012)

-

37

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Figures in millions of Colombian pesos)

Stage 2

Lifetime

Stage 3

Stage 1

ECL not

Lifetime

12-month

credit-

ECL credit-

ECL

impaired

impaired

Total

Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

38,268,136

1,219,201

263,461

39,750,798

Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs

(31,237,122)

(904,810)

(448,015)

(32,589,947)

Increase-decrease in interest

154,791

38,374

203,059

396,224

Increase-decrease in other receivables associated with

19,673

10,356

4,857

34,886

loans

Write-offs

(337)

(175)

(313,603)

(314,115)

On business combination (1)

6,430,744

92,115

419,924

6,942,783

FX and other movements

5,180,375

146,987

132,796

5,460,158

Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020

Ps. 104,779,856 Ps.

5,292,268 Ps.

8,545,362 Ps.

118,617,486

(1)

See note 22 Business combination details.

Consumer loan and leasing portfolio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Lifetime

Lifetime

12-month

ECL not

ECL credit-

Total

ECL

credit-

impaired

impaired

Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019

Ps.

1,077,840

Ps.

853,414

Ps.

1,623,786

Ps.

3,555,040

Transfers:

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2

(320,464)

320,464

-

-

Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3

(52,369)

-

52,369

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3

-

(414,876)

414,876

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2

-

100,499

(100,499)

-

Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1

314,849

(314,849)

-

-

Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1

24,792

-

(24,792)

-

Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2)

193,401

458,212

659,683

1,311,296

New financial assets originated or purchased

279,205

399,264

157,629

836,098

Financial assets that have been derecognized

(335,833)

(229,562)

(62,505)

(627,900)

Unwind of discount (1)

-

-

55,426

55,426

FX and other movements

53,386

56,469

52,281

162,136

Write-offs

(2,356)

(5,585)

(1,440,294)

(1,448,235)

Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020

Ps.

1,232,451

Ps.

1,223,450

Ps.

1,387,960

Ps.

3,843,861

  1. The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance)