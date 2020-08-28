MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa De Valores De Colombia > Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. GRUPOAVAL COT29PA00025 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. (GRUPOAVAL) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 08/27 922 COP +0.44% 03:33a GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 2Q20 Presentation PU 03:28a GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Segundo Trimestre 2020 Reporte PU 03:28a GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 2Q20 Report PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2Q20 0 08/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Notes June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Ps. 40,109,202 Ps. 30,117,236 Trading assets 11,204,073 9,113,668 Investment securities 33,302,576 26,000,311 Hedging derivative assets 4 128,980 166,598 Loans, net 4 203,303,019 173,942,317 Other accounts receivable, net 13,548,873 11,702,301 Non-current assets held for sale 441,058 206,193 Investments in associates and joint ventures 999,457 987,962 Tangible assets 6 9,437,823 8,950,411 Goodwill 7 8,236,516 7,348,587 Concessions 8 8,154,570 7,521,488 Other intangibles 1,465,786 1,206,491 Income tax assets 2,092,045 1,141,806 Other assets 539,477 427,220 Total assets Ps. 332,963,455 Ps. 278,832,589 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Trading liabilities 4 Ps. 1,196,533 Ps. 962,438 Hedging derivative liabilities 4 310,607 94,298 Customer deposits 4 212,216,033 175,491,421 Financial obligations 4 70,507,091 54,844,576 Provisions 11 909,835 868,642 Income tax liabilities 3,055,886 3,258,583 Employee benefits 10 1,250,092 1,234,980 Other liabilities 12 9,356,609 8,729,382 Total liabilities Ps. 298,802,686 Ps. 245,484,320 Equity Owners of the parent: Subscribed and paid-in capital Ps. 22,281 Ps. 22,281 Additional paid-in capital 8,445,070 8,445,766 Retained earnings 9,977,587 10,289,073 Other comprehensive income 1,494,871 1,093,447 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 19,939,809 19,850,567 Non-controlling interest 14,220,960 13,497,702 Total equity 34,160,769 33,348,269 Total liabilities and equity Ps. 332,963,455 Ps. 278,832,589 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) For the three-months For the six-months periods periods ended June 30 ended June 30 Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Ps. 5,199,949 Ps. 4,885,763 Ps. 10,297,414 Ps. 9,554,958 Interest expense (2,246,388) (2,054,433) (4,418,340) (3,994,137) Net interest income 2,953,561 2,831,330 5,879,074 5,560,821 Net impairment loss on financial assets (1,629,641) (911,136) (2,666,142) (1,744,260) Net interest income, after impairment losses 1,323,920 1,920,194 3,212,932 3,816,561 Income from commissions and fees 1,268,254 1,500,619 2,803,089 2,905,835 Expenses from commissions and fees (173,747) (153,408) (362,749) (299,641) Net income from commissions and fees 15 1,094,507 1,347,211 2,440,340 2,606,194 Income from sales of goods and services 1,528,294 2,077,876 3,991,892 4,001,365 Costs and expenses of sales goods and services (1,288,916) (1,478,135) (2,918,813) (2,827,076) Net income from sales goods and services 15 239,378 599,741 1,073,079 1,174,289 Net trading income 16 (93,556) 208,586 1,007,599 316,750 Net income from other financial instruments 59,699 53,435 132,958 107,132 mandatory at fair value through profit or loss Other income 17 853,238 266,071 48,904 651,982 Other expenses 17 (2,621,571) (2,409,155) (5,197,948) (4,695,609) Net income before tax expense 855,615 1,986,083 2,717,864 3,977,299 Income tax expense (214,623) (586,401) (731,048) (1,220,974) Net income Ps. 640,992 Ps. 1,399,682 1,986,816 Ps. 2,756,325 Net income attributable to: Owners of the parent 323,351 813,200 1,023,588 1,576,062 Non-controlling interest 317,641 586,482 963,228 1,180,263 Ps. 640,992 Ps. 1,399,682 1,986,816 Ps. 2,756,325 Net income per share basic and diluted (in 14.51 36.50 45.94 70.74 Colombian pesos) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) For the For the quarter ended June semester 30 ended June 30 Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Net gain (loss) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations Foreign currency translation differences from hedged foreign operations Hedging derivative instrument Hedging non-derivative instrument Cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation differences from unhedged foreign operations Investments in associates and joint ventures Unrealized gains (losses) on securities at FVOCI Income tax Total, items that may be reclassified to profitor loss Items that will not be reclassified to profit orloss Revaluation investment properties Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities at FVOCI Actuarial gains (losses) from defined benefit pension plans Income tax Ps. 5 5 5 Ps. 640,992 Ps. 1,399,682 Ps. 1,986,816 Ps. 2,756,325 (1,414,677) 137,365 2,382,158 (172,713) 721,633 (57,489) (1,289,243) 89,339 635,661 (80,353) (1,132,162) 83,256 24,915 (3,497) (17,702) 7,445 (29,014) 93,792 (66,560) 112,031 1,088 144 11,426 (6,798) 806,916 219,210 74,077 389,655 (562,483) (9,786) 679,676 (116,842) 184,039 Ps. 299,386 Ps. 641,670 Ps. 385,373 1,109 4,956 1,109 4,956 55,218 27,687 55,280 185,717 (2,573) (30,541) (2,609) (31,198) (428) (98) (503) (370) Total, items that will not be reclassified to Ps. 53,326 Ps. 2,004 53,277 159,105 profit or loss Total other comprehensive income 237,365 301,390 694,947 544,478 Total comprehensive income, net of taxes Ps. 878,357 Ps. 1,701,072 2,681,763 3,300,803 Total comprehensive income for the periods attributable to: Owners of the Group 466,306 1,012,455 1,425,012 1,894,897 Non-controlling interest 412,051 688,617 1,256,751 1,405,906 Ps. 878,357 Ps. 1,701,072 Ps. 2,681,763 Ps. 3,300,803 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six-month periods ended at June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Subscribed Additional Appropriated Other Equity Non- attributable to controlling and paid-in paid - in retained comprehensive Total equity owners of the interest capital capital earnings income (OCI) parent (NCI) Balance at December 31, 2018 Ps. 22,281 Ps. 8,472,336 Ps. 8,598,319 Ps. 696,773 Ps. 17,789,709 Ps. 11,764,639 Ps. 29,554,348 Change in accounting policies on January 1, 2019 - - (5,101) - (5,101) (21,881) (26,982) Balance at January 1, 2019 22,281 8,472,336 8,593,218 696,773 17,784,608 11,742,758 29,527,366 Dividends declared - - (1,336,861) - (1,336,861) (821,136) (2,157,997) Acquisition of NCI without a change in control - (26,570) - - (26,570) (40,527) (67,097) Other comprehensive income - - - 318,835 318,835 225,643 544,478 Net income - - 1,576,062 - 1,576,062 1,180,263 2,756,325 Balance at June 30, 2019 Ps. 22,281 Ps. 8,445,766 Ps. 8,832,419 Ps. 1,015,608 Ps. 18,316,074 Ps. 12,287,001 Ps. 30,603,075 Subscribed Additional Appropriated Other Equity Non- attributable to controlling and paid-in paid - in retained comprehensive Total equity owners of the interest capital capital earnings income (OCI) parent (NCI) Balance at December 31, 2019 Ps. 22,281 Ps. 8,445,766 Ps. 10,289,073 Ps. 1,093,447 Ps. 19,850,567 Ps. 13,497,702 Ps. 33,348,269 Issuance of shares - - 0 - 0 47 47 Business combination (1) - - 0 - 0 465,902 465,902 Dividends declared - - (1,336,861) - (1,336,861) (952,340) (2,289,201) Equity transactions (2) - (696) - - (696) (50,200) (50,896) Effect of realization of equity instruments - - 11 - 11 40 51 Other comprehensive income - - - 401,424 401,424 293,523 694,947 Withholding Tax over dividends - - 1,776 - 1,776 3,058 4,834 Net income - - 1,023,588 - 1,023,588 963,228 1,986,816 Balance at June 30, 2020 Ps. 22,281 Ps. 8,445,070 Ps. 9,977,587 Ps. 1,494,871 Ps. 19,939,809 Ps. 14,220,960 Ps. 34,160,769 The impact or business combination see note 22. Equity transactions see note 13 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) … Nota . June 30, 2020 .. June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income before income tax Ps. 2,717,864 Ps. 3,977,299 Reconciliation of net income before taxes and net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15-17 663,392 662,005 Impairment losses of loans and receivables, net 4-15 2,773,182 1,997,848 (Income) in concession agreements (1,756,811) (1,871,661) Net interest income (5,879,074) (5,560,821) (Gain) on sales of non-current assets held for sale, net 17 (32,937) (10,318) (Gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment (16,958) (4,337) Foreign exchange losses 100,419 34,050 Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax 17 (107,830) (109,547) Other adjustments for reconciliation of net income 1,783,599 1,205,471 Fair value adjustments on: Derivative financial instruments 16 (894,979) 18,789 Non-current assets held for sale (26) 5,412 Investment property (1,620) 2,146 Biological assets (4,854) (9,067) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Derivative financial instruments (404,369) (18,878) Trading assets (917,606) 799,184 Accounts receivable 5,189,983 5,485,162 Other assets (108,742) 9,862 Other liabilities, provisions and employee benefits (8,301,636) (8,633,999) Loan portfolio (7,329,652) (549,646) Customer deposits 13,535,578 2,291,181 Interbank borrowings and overnight funds 1,035,658 3,617,437 Borrowings from development entities (2,642) (364) Borrowings from banks 1,325,772 (2,522,602) Interest received 8,917,778 9,094,576 Interest paid (4,283,168) (3,856,815) Lease interest (108,535) (62,757) Income tax payments (1,120,567) (1,029,760) Net cash provided by operating activities Ps. 6,771,219 Ps. 4,959,850 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of amortized cost financial assets Ps. (2,922,410)Ps. (2,658,943) Redemptions of amortized cost financial assets 1,444,059 2,654,845 Purchases of FVOCI (13,620,410) (15,320,903) Proceeds from sales of FVOCI 13,446,169 14,004,414 Purchases tangible assets (282,038) (258,689) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 51,561 57,799 Proceeds from sales of non-current assets held for sale 20,914 92,909 Additions of concession arrangement rights (123,238) (567,490) Additions of other intangible assets (207,950) (127,972) Dividends received 92,272 158,949 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 22 (1,346,479) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities Ps. (3,447,550)Ps. (1,965,081) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to shareholders Ps. (665,686)Ps. (860,064) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (403,756) (174,993) Issuance of debt securities 3,966,656 611,084 Payment of outstanding debt securities (1,101,928) (588,468) Leases (207,141) (147,922) Equity transactions (50,896) (67,097) Net cash used in financing activities Ps. 1,537,249 Ps. (1,227,460) Effect of foreign currency changes on cash and equivalents 5,131,048 (343,874) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,991,966 1,423,435 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Ps. 30,117,236 Ps. 28,401,283 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Ps. 40,109,202 Ps. 29,824,718 5 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statement NOTE 1 - REPORTING ENTITY Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (hereinafter the "The Group" or "Grupo Aval") was established under Colombian law in January 7, 1994, with its main offices and business address registered in Bogotá, D.C., Colombia. The corporate purpose of Grupo Aval is the purchase and sale of securities issued by financial and comercial entities. Grupo Aval is the majority shareholder of Banco de Bogotá S.A., Banco de Occidente S.A., Banco Popular S.A. and Banco Comercial AV Villas S.A., entities whose main purpose is to perform all transactions, operations and services inherent to the banking business, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations. Furthermore, through its direct and indirect investments in Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A. ("Corficolombiana") and in Sociedad Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones y Cesantías Porvenir S.A. ("Porvenir"), Grupo Aval engages in investment banking activities, invests in the non-financial sector and manages pensions and severance funds in Colombia. NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The consolidated condensed interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, contained in the Accounting and Financial Information Standards accepted in Colombia (NCIF) established in Law 1314 of 2009, regulated by the single regulatory decree 2420 of 2015 modified by decree 2496 of 2015, 2131 of 2016, 2170 of 2017, 2483 of 2018 and 2270 of 2019. These interim financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019. All information is presented in millions of pesos and has been rounded to the nearest unit, except in cases here otherwise indicated. Grupo Aval does not present seasonal or cyclical effects on its disclosed revenue. However selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understanding the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. NOTE 3 - USE OF JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements ended on December 31, 2019. Measurement of fair values The output of a model is always an estimate or approximation of a value that cannot be determined with certainty, and the valuation techniques used may not fully reflect all the factors relevant to the positions of Grupo Aval. Therefore the appraisals are adjusted, if necessary, to allow for additional factors, including country risk, liquidity risks and counterparty risks. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for assets or liabilities identical to those which the entity can access as of the date of measurement. 6 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Level 2 inputs are inputs different than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, whether directly or indirectly in non-active markets.

non-active markets. Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. 7 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The level in the fair value hierarchy within which fair value measurement is classified in whole is determined based on the input of the lowest level that is most significant for measuring its total fair value. For such purpose, the relevance of an input is assessed in connection with to measurement of the total fair value. Financial instruments that are listed in markets that are not deemed active, but which are valued based in accordance with quoted market prices, quotes from price vendors or alternative price sources supported by observable inputs, are classified in Level 2. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustments based on unobservable inputs, this measurement is classified as Level 3. The assessment of the importance of a particular input to the measurement of fair value in whole requires judgment, taking into account specific factors of the asset or liability. Determining what is deemed as 'observable' requires a significant judgment by Grupo Aval. Grupo Aval considers as observable data the market data which is already available, distributed or updated by the price suppliers, and it is reliable and verifiable, with no property rights, and provided by independent sources which are actively involved in the reference market. NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS a) Carrying value and fair value The following table presents an analysis, within the hierarchy of fair value, of Grupo Aval´s assets and liabilities (by class), measured at fair value on a recurring basis. For financial instruments that are not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value, fair value information is not included: June 30, 2020 Fair Value Carrying Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total ASSETS Trading investment Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government Ps. 3,338,742 Ps. 2,975,346 Ps. 363,396 Ps. - Ps. 3,338,742 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 144,616 - 144,616 - 144,616 Securities issued or secured by foreign Government 218,141 - 136,905 81,236 218,141 Securities issued or secured by central banks 1,671 - 1,671 - 1,671 Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 1,841,802 162,587 1,679,215 - 1,841,802 Securities issued or secured by entities of the Non-financial sector 22,758 - 22,758 - 22,758 Other 33,017 - 33,017 - 33,017 Total trading investment Ps. 5,600,747 Ps. 3,137,933 Ps. 2,381,578 Ps. 81,236 Ps. 5,600,747 Investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Other 8,809 - - 8,809 8,809 Total investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Ps. 5,609,556 Ps. 3,137,933 Ps. 2,381,578 Ps. 90,045 Ps. 5,609,556 8 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Fair Value Carrying Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments at fair value through OCI Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government 12,537,607 9,577,920 2,959,687 - 12,537,607 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 533,460 224,181 309,279 - 533,460 Securities issued or secured by foreign Government 9,495,053 966,541 8,516,670 11,842 9,495,053 Securities issued or secured by central banks 991,324 - 991,324 - 991,324 Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 2,762,297 176,316 2,582,159 3,822 2,762,297 Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector 35,802 - 35,802 - 35,802 Other 645,594 159,602 475,310 10,682 645,594 Total investments at fair value through OCI Ps. 27,001,137 Ps. 11,104,560 Ps. 15,870,231 Ps. 26,346 Ps. 27,001,137 Total investments in debt securities Ps. 32,610,693 Ps. 14,242,493 Ps. 18,251,809 Ps. 116,391 Ps. 32,610,693 Investments in equity securities Trading equity securities 4,234,794 6,327 3,457,971 770,496 4,234,794 Investments in equity through OCI 1,384,813 1,226,881 53,252 104,680 1,384,813 Total investments in equity securities Ps. 5,619,607 Ps. 1,233,208 Ps. 3,511,223 Ps. 875,176 Ps. 5,619,607 Held for trading Derivatives Currency Forward 958,339 - 958,339 - 958,339 Bond Forward 461 - 461 - 461 Interest Rate Swap 250,828 - 250,828 - 250,828 Currency Swap 57,388 - 57,388 - 57,388 Currency Options 101,516 - 101,516 - 101,516 Total held for trading derivatives Ps. 1,368,532 Ps. - Ps. 1,368,532 Ps. - Ps. 1,368,532 Hedging Derivatives Currency Forward 128,980 - 128,980 - 128,980 Total hedging derivatives Ps. 128,980 Ps. - Ps. 128,980 Ps. - Ps. 128,980 Other account receivables Financial assets in concession contracts 2,838,988 - - 2,838,988 2,838,988 Total other account receivables designated at fair value Ps. 2,838,988 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 2,838,988 Ps. 2,838,988 Total assets at fair value on recurring basis Ps. 42,566,800 Ps. 15,475,701 Ps. 23,260,544 Ps. 3,830,555 Ps. 42,566,800 Financial assets at amortized cost, net Investments in debt securities, net 4,907,817 170,300 4,281,211 442,600 4,894,111 Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government 1,397,375 143,376 1,260,095 - 1,403,471 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 3,014,200 - 3,021,116 - 3,021,116 Securities issued or secured by Foreign Government 26,925 26,924 - - 26,924 9 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Fair Value Carrying Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 253,850 - - 240,000 240,000 Other 215,467 - - 202,600 202,600 Loan portfolio, net (see literal f for details) 203,303,019 212,060,719 Interbank and overnight funds 3,577,992 Commercial 113,412,611 Consumer 61,278,437 Mortgage 24,739,008 Microcredit 294,971 Other accounts receivables, net 10,709,885 Total financial assets at amortized cost, net 218,920,721 LIABILITIES Trading Derivatives Currency forward 767,073 - 767,073 - 767,073 Bond forward 5,642 - 5,642 - 5,642 Bond futures - - - - - Interest rate swap 264,274 - 264,274 - 264,274 Currency swap 108,947 - 108,947 - 108,947 Currency options 50,597 - 50,597 - 50,597 Total trading derivatives Ps. 1,196,533 Ps. - Ps. 1,196,533 Ps. - Ps. 1,196,533 Hedging derivatives Currency forward Ps. 271,388 Ps. - Ps. 271,388 Ps. - Ps. 271,388 Interest rate swap 39,219 - 39,219 - 39,219 Total hedging derivatives 310,607 - 310,607 - 310,607 Total liabilities at fair value on recurring basis Ps. 1,507,140 Ps. - Ps. 1,507,140 Ps. - Ps. 1,507,140 Financial liabilities at amortized cost Customer deposits Ps. 212,216,033 Ps. 217,285,426 Checking accounts 51,776,430 53,063,797 Time deposits 86,638,199 88,341,812 Savings accounts 73,301,641 75,380,056 Other deposits 499,763 499,761 Financial obligations 70,507,091 71,342,002 Interbank borrowings and overnight funds 11,004,490 10,812,069 10 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Fair Value Carrying Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Leases contracts 3,413,240 3,248,931 Borrowings from banks and similar 23,157,306 24,408,231 Bonds issued (see literal e for details) 28,829,075 28,687,805 Borrowings from development entities 4,102,980 4,184,966 Total financial liabilities at amortized cost Ps. 282,723,124 Ps. 288,627,428 December 31, 2019 Fair Value Carrying Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Value ASSETS Trading investment Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government Ps. 2,425,760 Ps. 1,503,708 Ps. 922,052 Ps. - Ps. 2,425,760 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 175,794 - 175,794 - 175,794 Securities issued or secured by foreign Government 139,534 3,220 136,314 - 139,534 Securities issued or secured by central banks 13,966 - 13,966 - 13,966 Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 1,850,422 33,179 1,817,243 - 1,850,422 Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector 33,942 - 33,942 - 33,942 Other 33,695 - 33,695 - 33,695 Total trading investment Ps. 4,673,113 Ps. 1,540,107 Ps. 3,133,006 Ps. - Ps. 4,673,113 Investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Other 10,102 - - 10,102 10,102 Total investments in debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Ps. 4,683,215 Ps. 1,540,107 Ps. 3,133,006 Ps. 10,102 Ps. 4,683,215 Investments at fair value through OCI Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government 11,643,942 7,923,409 3,720,533 - 11,643,942 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 465,678 191,994 273,684 - 465,678 Securities issued or secured by foreign Government 4,997,430 9,954 4,987,476 - 4,997,430 Securities issued or secured by central banks 970,095 - 970,095 - 970,095 Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 3,054,925 237,887 2,817,038 - 3,054,925 Securities issued or secured by entities of the non-financial sector 34,840 - 34,840 - 34,840 Other 442,082 - 442,082 - 442,082 Total investments at fair value through OCI Ps. 21,608,992 Ps. 8,363,244 Ps. 13,245,748 Ps. - Ps. 21,608,992 Total investments in debt securities Ps. 26,292,207 Ps. 9,903,351 Ps. 16,378,754 Ps. 10,102 Ps. 26,292,207 11 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Fair Value Carrying Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Value Investments in equity securities Trading equity securities 3,523,121 1,679 3,046,048 475,394 3,523,121 Investments in equity through OCI 1,328,092 1,174,959 46,228 106,905 1,328,092 Total investments in equity securities Ps. 4,851,213 Ps. 1,176,638 Ps. 3,092,276 Ps. 582,299 Ps. 4,851,213 Held for trading derivatives Currency forward 765,166 - 765,166 - 765,166 Bond forward 253 - 253 - 253 Interest rate swap 73,481 - 73,481 - 73,481 Currency swap 34,682 - 34,682 - 34,682 Currency options 43,852 - 43,852 - 43,852 Total held for trading derivatives Ps. 917,434 Ps. - Ps. 917,434 Ps. - Ps. 917,434 Hedging derivatives Currency forward 166,598 - 166,598 - 166,598 Total hedging derivatives Ps. 166,598 Ps. - Ps. 166,598 Ps. - Ps. 166,598 Other account receivables Financial assets in concession contracts 2,706,030 - - 2,706,030 2,706,030 Total other account receivables designated at fair value Ps. 2,706,030 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 2,706,030 Ps. 2,706,030 Total assets at fair value on recurring basis Ps. 34,933,482 Ps. 11,079,989 Ps. 20,555,062 Ps. 3,298,431 Ps. 34,933,482 Financial assets at amortized cost, net Investments in debt securities, net 3,053,125 23,042 3,008,313 - 3,031,355 Securities issued or secured by other entities of the Colombian Government 3,029,065 - 3,007,296 - 3,007,296 Securities issued or secured by Foreign Governments 23,043 23,042 - - 23,042 Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 1,017 - 1,017 - 1,017 Loan portfolio, net (see literal f for details) 171,403,629 176,228,181 Interbank and overnight funds 2,717,975 Commercial 98,051,116 Consumer 52,006,179 Mortgage 18,290,839 Microcredit 337,520 Other accounts receivables, net 6,812,229 Total financial assets at amortized cost, net 181,268,983 LIABILITIES 12 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Fair Value Carrying Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Value Trading derivatives Currency forward 815,393 - 815,393 - 815,393 Bond forward 574 - 574 - 574 Bond futures 52 52 - - 52 Interest rate swap 64,500 - 64,500 - 64,500 Currency swap 31,982 - 31,982 - 31,982 Currency options 49,937 - 49,937 - 49,937 Total trading derivatives Ps. 962,438 Ps. 52 Ps. 962,386 Ps. - Ps. 962,438 Hedging derivatives Currency forward 90,726 - 90,726 - 90,726 Interest rate swap 3,572 - 3,572 - 3,572 Total hedging derivatives 94,298 - 94,298 - 94,298 Total liabilities at fair value on recurring basis Ps. 1,056,736 Ps. 52 Ps. 1,056,684 Ps. - Ps. 1,056,736 Financial liabilities at amortized cost Customer deposits Ps. 175,491,421 Ps. 176,310,606 Checking accounts 42,449,702 42,449,609 Time deposits 73,225,189 74,044,372 Savings accounts 59,352,760 59,352,854 Other deposits 463,770 463,771 Financial obligations 54,844,576 56,116,678 Interbank borrowings and overnight funds 9,240,479 9,240,478 Leases contracts 3,033,502 3,033,507 Borrowings from banks and similar 16,769,842 16,903,959 Bonds issued (see literal e for details) 21,918,268 23,167,014 Borrowings from development entities 3,882,485 3,771,720 Total financial liabilities at amortized cost Ps. 230,335,997 Ps. 232,427,284 b) Fair Value determination The following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant inputs when measuring at fair value on recurring basis assets and liabilities, with fair value hierarchy level 2 and level 3. Level 2 financial instruments as those traded in non-active market, the following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant inputs when measuring assets and liabilities. 13 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Valuation technique Significant inputs Level 2 ASSETS Investments in debt securities at fair value In Colombian Pesos Securities issued or secured by the Colombian Government Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Average price / market price(2) Securities issued or secured by Colombian government Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) entities Average price / market price(2) Securities issued or secured by other financial entities Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Average price / market price(2) Yield and margin Securities issued or secured by non-financial sector entities Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Average price / market price(2) Other Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Average price / market price(2) Yield and margin In Foreign Currency Securities issued or secured by the Colombian Government Market Price Market price(2) Securities issued or secured by Colombian government Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) entities Average price / market price(2) Securities issued or secured by foreign governments Internal model Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding Negotiation price, if there are not negotiations, it is calculated by groups of debt securities according to the Superintendency of Pensions methodologies. Market price Last auction allocation price Securities issued or secured by foreign governments Market price(2) Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies Securities issued or secured by Central Banks Internal model Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding Market price Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies Securities issued or secured by other financial entities Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Internal model Discounted cash flows using yields from similar securities outstanding Market price Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies Bloomberg Generic Market price(2) Securities issued or secured by non-financial sector entities Market price Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Market price(2) Other Discounted cash flow Theoretical price / estimated price(1) Market price Market price or price calculated based on benchmarks set by price providers methodologies 14 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Valuation technique Level 2 Investment in equity securities Corporate stock Market Price Investment funds Market Price Pension and severance funds (3) Market Price Trading derivatives Foreign currency forward Discounted cash flow Debt securities forward Interest rate swap Cross currency swap Swap (others) Currency options Foreign currency futures Market Significant inputs Negotiation price, if there are not negotiations, it is calculated by groups of debt securities according to the Superintendency of Pensions methodologies. Last auction allocation price Quoted price Market price(2) Bloomberg Generic Estimated prices(1) Market value of underlying assets, less management and administrative fees Market value of underlying assets, less management and administrative fees Underlying asset price Currency curve by underlying asset Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency Implicit curves of Exchange rates forwards Swap curves by underlying asset Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves Market price(2) Spot, rates, days to maturity Debt securities futures Market Market price(2) Initial price Spot, rates, days to maturity Hedging derivatives Currency forward Discounted cash flow Curves by currency Foreign currency futures Market Market price(2) LIABILITIES Derivatives held for trading Foreign currency forward Discounted cash flow Underlying asset price Debt securities forward Currency curve by underlying asset Interest rate swap Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency Currency swap Implicit curves of exchange rates forwards Swap (others) Swap curves by underlying asset Currency options Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves Market Market price(2) Spot, rates, days to maturity Market Market price(2) Spot, rates, days to maturity Hedging Derivatives Foreign currency forward Discounted cash flow Underlying asset price Interest rate swap Currency curve by underlying asset 15 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Valuation technique Level 2 Foreign currency futures Significant inputs Forward Exchange rates curve of the operation's currency Implicit curves of Exchange rates forwards Swap curves by underlying asset Implicit volatilities matrixes and curves Market price(2) Estimated Price: A valuation model based on information obtained from a price vendor when it is not able to supply quoted prices (unadjusted) for each security. This model is the basis for the construction of the valuation margin of the securities that is represented on the assigned curve or reference rate. This margin remains constant on the assigned curve or reference rate when calculating the theoretical valuation price. Quoted market prices (ie obtained from price vendors) The subsidiary Porvenir S.A. according to Colombian rules is required to invest to 1% of its total assets under management from severance and mandatory pension funds. The following table provides information about valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs when measuring Level 3 assets and liabilities at recurring fair value. Valuation technique Level 3 Significant inputs ASSETS Investments in debt securities at fair value In Colombian Pesos Other Discounted cash flow Projected payments flow of mortgage securitizations Equity securities Investments in equity securities (1) Discounted cash flow Growth in values after 5 years Net Income Growth in residual values after 5 years Discount interest rates Comparable Multiples EBITDA Value Multiple of EBITDA Net income value Multiple of net income Other financial assets Assets under concession contracts (2) Discounted cash flow Free-cash flow from concession contracts Concession contract's maturity period Perpetuity value of the year "n" free-cash flow Present value of the discounted residual value at Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC"). Non-financial assets Biological assets Discounted cash flow Investment properties Discounted cash flow The detail of valuation process for financial assets in concession arrangements are outlined in (2) The processes used to collect data and determine the fair value of biological assets are described in (3)The processes used to collect data and determine the fair value of investment properties are described in (4) 16 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) (1) Valuation of equity instruments Level 3 The investments with fair value hierarchy level 3 have significant unobservable inputs. Level 3 instruments includes equity instruments, which are not quoted on any stock exchange. Like observable prices are not available for these securities, Grupo Aval has used valuation techniques as discounted cash flows to obtain fair value. The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of changes in these variables in the equity of Grupo Aval, bearing in mind that the variations in fair value of said investments are recorded in equity because they correspond to investments classified as equity instruments at fair value with changes in equity. The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of main level 3 equity securities of December 31, 2019: Methods and Variables Variation Favorable Unfavorable impact impact Comparable Multiples / Recent Transaction Price EBITDA Number of times +/-1 x Ps. 2,860 Ps. (2,865) Adjusted Net Asset Value Most relevant variable in assets +/-10% 331 (287) Adjusted discounted cash flow Growth in residual values after 5 years +/-1% 303 (270) +/- 30 bp 220 (223) Income +/-1% 858 (1,017) +/- 1% annual 371 (378) Discount rates +/- 50 bp 604 (607) Discount interest rates +/- 50 bp 648 (639) Ps. 6,195 Ps. (6,286) (2) Valuation of financial assets under concession arrangement rights Promigas and subsidiaries, designated at fair value the financial assets under concession contracts, the method of discounted cash flows was used to determine the fair value. The assumptions and inputs in the calculation of the financial asset were: Financial assets are calculated taking into account the expiration date of each concession contract.

The calculation was carried out in proportion to the expiration of each of the concession contracts in force.

Only the operational cash flows of these assets under concession were taken into account. The components of the calculations are as follows: Free cash flow generated solely by assets under concession.

Expiration period of the concession.

Amount in-perpetuity of the Free Cash Flow (FCF) of the year, estimated factoring a growth in the residual amount between 1% and 3% each year.

in-perpetuity of the Free Cash Flow (FCF) of the year, estimated factoring a growth in the residual amount between 1% and 3% each year. Current amount of the residual amount Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC *), estimated taking into account an interest rate between 8.75 % and 9.08% each year. Nominal WACC calculated under the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) methodology for each, updated annually. The following variables were used for determining the WACC: Beta Unlevered USA (Oil/Gas Distribution): Damodaran. [Beta unlevered 0.61, 2020]

Risk Free Rate, Source: Geometric Average 1995-2019 of American bonds "T-Bonds".

1995-2019 of American bonds "T-Bonds". Marker Return, Source: Geometric Average 1995-2019 Damodaran "Stocks" USA.

1995-2019 Damodaran "Stocks" USA. Market Premium: Market Return - Risk Free Rate 17 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Country Risk Premium: Average last 5 years EMBI (Difference between 10-year Colombian sovereign bonds and 10 year "T-Bonds"). Damodaran

10-year Colombian sovereign bonds and 10 year "T-Bonds"). Damodaran Emerging Market: Equity Premium Emerging countries (Lambda - Damodaran) Sensitivity analysis The following table includes a sensitivity analysis of the assumptions used by Promigas and its subsidiaries in the calculation of fair value of unconditional transfer rights of gas pipelines to Government entities at the expiration date of the contracts. The value of the financial asset at June 30, 2020 is Ps. 2,838,988 and Ps. 2,706,030 as of December 31, 2019. Variable WACC Perpetuity growth rate Variable WACC Perpetuity growth rate June 30, 2020 +100 pbs -100 pbs Ps. (675,517) Ps. 1,029,057 596,031 (420,953) December 31, 2019 +100 bps -100 bps Ps. (637,556)Ps. 979,942 550,652 (387,750) (3) Biological Assets Fair value of Grupo Aval subsidiaries' "biological assets", which correspond to agricultural activities related to biological assets (animals or plants), is estimated based on internal reports prepared by the companies who own such assets. Fair value of biological assets is determined using valuations performed by experienced internal professionals, using discounted cash flow models. Since no comparable market exist for the biological assets, given their nature, their fair value is determined using discounted cash flows models for each biological asset, based on estimated future quantities of crops, prices, harvesting costs, and maintenance and crop yields, among others, discounted using a risk-free rate adjusted by an appropriate risk premium. The main assumptions used for determining the fair value of the principal biological assets are as follows: 1. Biological assets growing in rubber crops: The price of natural rubber used to calculate the 2020-2023 cash flows was forecasted based on the average of the last 3 years of the Technically Specified Rubber (TSR20) per ton since December 2016 Ps. 0.47 (USD 1,542/Ton), in order to reflect the behavior of the commodity for an entire economic cycle. Forecasted prices are adjusted annually based on the expected US inflation rate. Yield per hectare: Based on the crop composition and the planting year of the different clones, we forecasted a stepwise yield per hectare starting in year 7 after plantation and stabilizing after year 10. Tons of rubber per Year hectare per year Year 7 0.60 Year 8 0.90 Year 9 1.40 Year 10 and other 1.90 Costs and administrative expenses: Costs are forecasted considering the different activities incurred during the life of a rubber project. A cost per hectare is forecasted for every key activity such as maintenance and harvest of mature plants. 18 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Discount rate: Based on the data for the "Farming/Agriculture" sector of Damodaran Online's Global Markets data base, a cost of equity of 11.98% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 was defined. Additionally, a cost of debt after taxes 6.64% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019 was defined based on existing debt market conditions. Based on the above, the discount rate, or WACC, was determined to be 10.79% as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019. 2. Biological assets growing in African palm crops: The price of African palm oil (USD per ton) used to calculate the 2020-2022 cash flows was forecasted based on the average price of palm oil since 2017 (USD 690.39/Ton), in order to reflect the behavior of the commodity for an entire economic cycle. Forecasted prices are adjusted annually with the expected US inflation rate. The source of information for international prices for Colombia's market are the following: Crude palm oil: BURSA MALAYSIA DERIVATIVES (BMD) - Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) - Third Position. It is a relevant international market prices, of easy public access, and is provided by transparent and objective source. For the price forecast, available future prices (FCPO) were also used as reference. Yield per hectare: Based on the crop composition and the re-planting year of the crops. which started in 2006, we forecasted a stepwise yield per hectare for each plantation as follows: Tons of fresh fruit Year per hectare 0 to 3 - 4 4 5 10 6 12 7 22 7 to 18 22 More than 18 36 Weighted average 18 Extraction rate: The oil extraction rate (OER) is a factor that defines the amount of crude palm oil that is produced per tons of fresh fruit. The OER varies depending on the age of the plantation, and was forecasted based on the following table: Year Extraction Rate (%) 4 23 5 23 6 23 7 23 7 to 18 23 More than 18 21 Weighted average 23 Costs and administrative expenses: Costs are forecasted considering the different activities that are incurred during the life of an African palm crop. A cost per hectare is forecasted for every key activity such as, maintenance and fertilization, harvest and transport. Discount rate: Based on the data for the "Farming/Agriculture" sector of Damodaran Online's Global Markets data base, a cost of equity of 11.98% as of June 30 2020 and December 31, 2019 was defined. Additionally, a cost of debt after taxes 19 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) 6.64% as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was defined based on existing debt market conditions. Based on the above, the discount rate, or WACC, was determined to be 10.79% as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Sensitivity analysis of Biological Assets at fair value As a result of its investment in Corficolombiana, Grupo Aval´s assets include certain biological assets, that consist primarily of rubber and African palm oil. Grupo Aval does not sell its products in the Rotterdam market or produces/sells African palm oil from Malaysia. However, Grupo Aval has knowledge that the price of rubber and African palm oil traded at both markets is used to determine the price reference of these commodities. If the average price of technically specified rubber (TSR20) and crude palm oil (CPO) had been 5% higher or lower in 2020 and 2019, with all the other variables remaining constant and excluding the effect of hedging activities, Grupo Aval's profits for the period, before taxes, would have been the following, including only the product growing on bearer plants. Rubber Plantations TSR20 reference price Change in fiscal year- Value of the biological Profits USD/ton end price asset before taxes 1,619 5% 65.852 8.154 1,542 Baseline scenario 61.605 3.907 Jun-20 1,465 (5)% 57.358 -341 1,619 5% 61,736 20,203 Dec-19 1,542 Baseline scenario 57,698 16,165 1,465 (5)% 53,660 12,127 African Palm Plantations CPO reference price Change in fiscal year- Value of the biological Profits USD/ton end price Asset before taxes 725 5% 34,784 2,275 690 Baseline scenario 33,456 947 Jun-20 656 (5)% 32,128 (381) 725 5% 35,990 6,208 Dec-19 690 Baseline scenario 32,509 2,726 656 (5)% 29,027 (755) The fair value of biological assets is also affected by different circumstances in the market such as climate, natural disasters and plagues. The subsidiaries that manage biological assets have taken all the necessary precautions to reduce these risks. An analysis of any situation that could compromise the fulfilment of the company´s objectives is carried out by the different technical areas and the potential impact of any deviation is also measured. The result of said analysis is informed to top management to determine, in accordance with the significance of the situation, if they need to be reported to the Board of Directors. 20 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Investment properties Investment properties are recognized at fair value, based on a valuation made at each year-end period using, as a basis, independent appraisal expert whose report is obtained and reviewed by management. While in Colombia, the frequency of transactions in the real state sector is low compared to other more developed markets, management believes there are enough references to assess the fair value of investment properties owned by Grupo Aval and its subsidiaries based on comparable market transactions. Fire-sales are excluded from the comparable transactions used to estimate the fair-value of investment properties. Management has reviewed the main assumptions used by the independent external appraisers (such as inflation, interest rates, etc.) and believes they are consistent with market conditions at each end of period. However, management believes that the estimation of the fair value of investment properties depends on significant judgment from the independent expert appraisers, and as such, there could be a significant probability that the actual price of sale of a property differs from its fair value. Transfer of levels During the current year, due not to changes in market conditions, the following table summarizes the transfer between fair value levels 1 and 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. In general, transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 in the investment portfolios are due, fundamentally, to changes in the liquidity levels of the securities in the markets. June 30, 2020 Investments in debt securities at Investments in debt securities at FVTPL FVOCI Transfers between: Transfers between: Level 2 to Level 1 to Level 2 to Level 1 to Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 Assets Investments in debt securities at fair value Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government Ps. 482,025 Ps. 7,548 Ps. 1,120,122 Ps. 18,283 Securities issued or secured by other Colombian Government entities - - - - Securities issued or secured by other financial entities 108,035 - 30,868 - Ps. 590,060 Ps. 7,548 Ps. 1,150,990 Ps. 18,283 December 31, 2019 Investments in debt securities at Investments in debt securities at FVTPL FVOCI Transfers between: Transfers between: Level 2 to Level 1 to Level 2 to Level 1 to Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 Assets Investments in debt securities at fair value Securities issued or secured by Colombian Government Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 72,451 Ps. 591,093 Securities issued or secured by other Colombian Government entities - 1 - 38,324 21 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Securities issued or secured by other financial entities - - 3,301 119,271 Ps. - Ps. 1 Ps. 75,752 Ps. 748,688 There were no transfers of fair values between levels and 2 to or from level 3. 22 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The reconciliation of the balances at the beginning of the period to the closing balances with the fair value measurements classified at Level 3 is shown in the following table. Financial assets Financial assets in in debt Equity concession securities instruments arrangements December 31, 2019 Ps. 10,102 Ps. 582,299 Ps. 2,706,030 Valuation adjustment with an effect on income (1,293) 36,987 132,958 Valuation adjustments with an effect on OCI - (2,333) - Additions 107,582 (*) 258,115 - Sales / redemptions - - - Reclassifications - 108 - June 30, 2020 Ps. 116,391 Ps. 875,176 Ps. 2,838,988 Includes investment in NEXUS Real Estate Capital Funds by Banco de Occidente of Ps.233,326, Fiduciaria Occidente of Ps.17,442 and the income of Multibank shares for Ps.7,347. Items Measurements at Fair Value on a Non-Recurring Basis The following table present Grupo Aval's assets and liabilities, classified within the fair value hierarchy, which are measured on a nonrecurring basis as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 at fair value less cost of sale: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total June 30, 2020 Impaired collateralized loans Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 1,181,423 Ps. 1,181,423 Non- current assets held for sale - - 441,058 441,058 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 1,622,481 Ps. 1,622,481 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total December 31, 2019 Impaired collateralized loans Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 870,110 Ps. 870,110 Non- current assets held for sale - - 206,193 206,193 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 1,076,303 Ps. 1,076,303 Financial obligations from issued bonds The different entities from Grupo Aval are authorized by the Superintendency of Finance and by the regulatory entities abroad where Grupo Aval operates, for issuing or placing either bonds or general guarantee bonds. The bonds issued by Grupo Aval and subsidiaries are non-guaranteed. Detail of issued bonds net of eliminations as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, by issue date and maturity date was as follows: Local Currency Issuer Issue Date June December Maturity Interest Rate 30, 2020 31, 2019 Date Banco de Bogotá S.A. 23/02/2010 - 137,598 23/02/2020 CPI + 5.45% and UVR + 5.45% Between Between CPI + 4.65% to Banco de Occidente S.A 22/09/2011 3,075,984 3,246,333 16/07/2020 8.39%, Fixed and and between 5.83% to 18/09/2019 14/12/2032 7.77% Between Between CPI +2.16% to 27/08/2009 08/09/2020 Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A. 2,798,224 2,895,156 5.99%, Fixed and and 7.10% 27/08/2019 02/03/2043 23 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Local Currency Issuer Issue Date June December Maturity Interest Rate 30, 2020 31, 2019 Date Between Between CPI+ 3.08% to Banco Popular S.A 12/10/2016 1,853,420 1,753,896 12/09/2020 4.13%; Fixed and and between 5.88% to 04/02/2020 04/02/2027 8.10% Between Between CPI + 3.69% to 03/12/2009 14/11/2024 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Ps. 1,130,965 Ps. 1,201,189 5.20% and Fixed and and 6.42% 14/11/2019 28/06/2042 Peso denominated Total Ps. 8,858,593 Ps. 9,234,172 Foreign Currency Issuer Banco de Bogotá S.A. Under rule 144A. BAC Credomatic and MFG El Salvador Honduras Panamá Issue Date June 30, 2020 Between 19/02/2013 8,012,446 and 03/08/2017 Between 30/07/2015 719,297 and 19/08/2019 Between 12/07/2017 333,326 and 05/02/2020 Between 21/01/2014 1,958,236 and 15/05/2020 December Maturity Interest Rate 31, 2019 Date Between 19/02/2023 Fixed between 7,109,822 and 4.38% to 6.25% 03/08/2027 Between 30/07/2020 Between 4.50% to 726,607 and 5.85% 19/08/2024 Between Fixed between 0.75% to 9.50%, 12/07/2020 320,162 Banker Rate and between 0.75% and 11/04/2022 5.00% Between Fixed between 20/07/2020 2.00% to 5.00%,

and LIBOR6 + 2.84% 04/02/2025 to 5.51% BAC Credomatic and MFG Total Ps. 3,010,859 Ps. Banco Bogotá and BAC Credomatic and Ps. 11,023,305 Ps. MFG Total Between Grupo Aval Limited (1) 19/09/2012 7,503,753 and 04/02/2020 Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A. 16/10/2019 1,443,424 Foreign Currency Total Ps. 19,970,482 Ps. Total of Bonds Ps. 28,829,075 Ps. 1,046,769 8,156,591 Between 3,268,629 26/09/2022 Fixed between and 4.38% to 4.75% 04/02/2030 1,258,876 16/10/2029 Fixed 3.75% 12,684,096 21,918,268 Includes the issuance for USD 1,000,000,000 issued 02/04/2020 and maturing 04/02/2030 The amount of issued bonds due over 12 months as of June 30, 2020 is Ps. 27,454,770 and December 31, 2019 is Ps. 19,908,991. Grupo Aval has not had any defaults of principal or interest or other breaches with respect to its liabilities during the nine- months ended June 30, 2020 and year ended December 31, 2019, and Grupo Aval is complying with the related covenants agreed with investors and debtors. 24 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Credit risk concentration The following is the balance of financial assets by loan portfolio and their provision for impairment as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Gross Allowance Net balance Gross Allowance Net balance Portfolio segment for of credit for of credit balance balance impairment portfolio impairment portfolio Commercial Ps. 118,617,486 Ps. 5,204,875 Ps. 113,412,611 Ps. 98,936,699 Ps. 4,188,388 Ps. 94,748,311 Consumer 65,122,298 3,843,861 61,278,437 59,840,451 3,555,040 56,285,411 Mortgage 25,168,646 429,638 24,739,008 20,221,683 351,558 19,870,125 Microcredit 384,445 89,474 294,971 410,320 89,825 320,495 Interbank and overnight 3,585,378 7,386 3,577,992 2,718,961 986 2,717,975 funds Total Ps. 212,878,253Ps. 9,575,234 Ps. 203,303,019Ps. 182,128,114 Ps. 8,185,797 Ps. 173,942,317 Includes the amount of the Multibank Financial Group loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 for Ps. 12,781,086 million, allocated between commercial portfolio: Ps. 7,115,272, consumer portfolio Ps. 3,034,689 and mortgage portfolio Ps. 2,631,125. (see note 22 for a detail of the business combination) Includes the amount of the Multibank Financial Group loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 for Ps. 11,400 million, allocated between commercial portfolio: Ps. 10,017, consumer portfolio Ps. 1,298 and mortgage portfolio Ps. 85. For presentation purposes as of March 2020, the loan portfolio is presented as follows: Interbank and overnight funds and the portfolio with clients detailed according to modality: Commercial and its corresponding leasing, consumer and its corresponding leasing, mortgage and residential leasing. and microcredit, until December 2019, operations with repos and interbank founds operations were included as part of the commercial portfolio and financial leasing operations were shown separately. The following table details the financial leasing portfolio by modality and the Interbank and overnight funds for June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. June 30, 2020 Loan Portfolio Loan Portfolio without Financial with financial Portfolio segment financial leasing Leasing leasing Commercial Ps. 111,455,501 Ps. 10,747,363 Ps. 122,202,864 Interbank and overnight funds 3,585,378 - 3,585,378 Client portfolio 107,870,123 10,747,363 118,617,486 Consumer 64,834,974 287,324 65,122,298 Residential mortgage 23,510,123 1,658,523 25,168,646 Microcredit 384,445 - 384,445 Total portfolio Ps. 200,185,043 Ps. 12,693,210 Ps. 212,878,253 December 31, 2019 Loan Portfolio without Financial Loan Portfolio Portfolio segment with financial financial leasing Leasing leasing Commercial Ps. 91,306,719 Ps. 10,348,941 Ps. 101,655,660 Interbank and overnight funds 2,718,961 - 2,718,961 Client portfolio 88,587,758 10,348,941 98,936,699 Consumer 59,587,929 252,522 59,840,451 Residential mortgage 18,661,389 1,560,294 20,221,683 Microcredit 410,320 - 410,320 Total portfolio Ps. 169,966,357 Ps. 12,161,757 Ps. 182,128,114 25 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The following is a detail of the portfolio provided as collateral in resource auction operations with Banco Republica as of June 30, 2020 Total Commercial Ps. 417,033 Total Ps. 417,033 (1) Loan portfolio by economic sector Below is the gross balance of the loan portfolio distribution of Grupo Aval by economic activity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Sector June 30, 2020 % December 31, 2019 % Consumer services Ps. 96,854,031 45% Ps. 84,790,144 47% Commercial services 47,298,862 22% 37,925,996 21% Construction 14,030,198 7% 11,550,042 6% Food, beverage and tobacco 10,081,968 5% 8,941,375 5% Transportation and communications 7,500,779 4% 6,504,746 4% Public services 5,936,616 3% 5,470,918 3% Chemical production 6,667,630 3% 5,847,362 3% Other industrial and manufacturing products 7,376,406 3% 5,309,003 3% Agricultural 5,762,206 3% 4,563,455 2% Government 4,858,660 2% 4,905,685 3% Trade and tourism 3,021,274 1% 2,475,550 1% Mining products and oil 1,215,895 1% 1,520,420 1% Other 2,273,728 1% 2,323,418 1% Total of each economic sector Ps. 212,878,253 100% Ps. 182,128,114 100% (2) Portfolio credit by risk level rating As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the following is a summary of the portfolio credit by risk level rating: June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 177,757,315 Ps. 3,781,108 Ps. 214 Ps. 181,538,637 7.5% - 15% 8,538,157 1,818,394 23 10,356,574 15% - 22.5% 833,893 1,165,102 11 1,999,006 22.5% - 30% 228,884 990,089 67 1,219,040 30% - 45% 303,056 1,994,172 423 2,297,651 45% - 60% 42,690 1,928,703 168,550 2,139,943 60% - 90% 7,474 1,869,110 259,143 2,135,727 > 90% 3,061 97,208 11,091,406 11,191,675 TOTAL Ps. 187,714,530 Ps. 13,643,886 Ps. 11,519,837 Ps. 212,878,253 26 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 154,874,024 Ps. 1,105,785 Ps. - Ps. 155,979,809 7.5% - 15% 7,701,361 944,475 - 8,645,836 15% - 22.5% 561,274 781,685 - 1,342,959 22.5% - 30% 192,483 615,152 - 807,635 30% - 45% 437,563 1,948,824 - 2,386,387 45% - 60% 13,803 1,322,428 146,626 1,482,857 60% - 90% 424,490 1,260,617 210,585 1,895,692 > 90% 1,690 77,841 9,507,408 9,586,939 TOTAL Ps. 164,206,688 Ps. 8,056,807 Ps. 9,864,619 Ps. 182,128,114 The following tables show the balance of the loan portfolio by class as of June 30, 2020. Repos, interbank loans portfolio June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 3,585,264 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 3,585,264 7.5% - 15% - - - - 15% - 22.5% - - - - 22.5% - 30% - - - - 30% - 45% - - - - 45% - 60% - 114 - 114 60% - 90% - - - - > 90% - - - - TOTAL Ps. 3,585,264 Ps. 114 Ps. - Ps. 3,585,378 Commercial loan and leasing portfolio June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 103,662,759 Ps. 2,296,640 Ps. - Ps. 105,959,399 7.5% - 15% 890,984 999,314 12 1,890,310 15% - 22.5% 90,363 229,967 - 320,330 22.5% - 30% 62,877 303,494 25 366,396 30% - 45% 45,211 630,874 75 676,160 45% - 60% 21,117 709,788 - 730,905 60% - 90% 3,975 110,221 117 114,313 > 90% 2,570 11,970 8,545,133 8,559,673 TOTAL Ps. 104,779,856 Ps. 5,292,268 Ps. 8,545,362 Ps. 118,617,486 27 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Consumer loan and leasing portfolio June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 48,591,117 Ps. 1,108,528 Ps. 209 Ps. 49,699,854 7.5% - 15% 7,018,003 543,783 8 7,561,794 15% - 22.5% 705,337 394,449 4 1,099,790 22.5% - 30% 133,700 518,275 36 652,011 30% - 45% 218,306 951,441 343 1,170,090 45% - 60% 5,832 1,059,389 168,533 1,233,754 60% - 90% 2,519 1,557,402 259,021 1,818,942 > 90% 491 82,069 1,803,503 1,886,063 TOTAL Ps. 56,675,305 Ps. 6,215,336 Ps. 2,231,657 Ps. 65,122,298 Mortgage loan and leasing portfolio June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 21,837,423 Ps. 375,891 Ps. 5 Ps. 22,213,319 7.5% - 15% 490,092 275,234 3 765,329 15% - 22.5% 19,156 540,294 7 559,457 22.5% - 30% 303 168,068 6 168,377 30% - 45% 3,166 411,241 5 414,412 45% - 60% - 158,269 17 158,286 60% - 90% - 190,257 5 190,262 > 90% - 3,169 696,035 699,204 TOTAL Ps. 22,350,140 Ps. 2,122,423 Ps. 696,083 Ps. 25,168,646 Microcredit loan portfolio June 30, 2020 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 80,752 Ps. 49 Ps. - Ps. 80,801 7.5% - 15% 139,078 63 - 139,141 15% - 22.5% 19,037 392 - 19,429 22.5% - 30% 32,004 252 - 32,256 30% - 45% 36,373 616 - 36,989 45% - 60% 15,741 1,143 - 16,884 60% - 90% 980 11,230 - 12,210 > 90% - - 46,735 46,735 TOTAL Ps. 323,965 Ps. 13,745 Ps. 46,735 Ps. 384,445 28 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The following tables show the balance of the loan portfolio by class as of December 31, 2019: Commercial loan portfolio December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 82,094,981 Ps. 310,595 Ps. - Ps. 82,405,576 7.5% - 15% 855,476 368,086 - 1,223,562 15% - 22.5% 44,548 178,046 - 222,594 22.5% - 30% 45,596 86,323 - 131,919 30% - 45% 30,026 928,098 - 958,124 45% - 60% 1,437 471,156 - 472,593 60% - 90% 1,495 47,979 - 49,474 > 90% 1,573 1,976 5,839,328 5,842,877 TOTAL Ps. 83,075,132 Ps. 2,392,259 Ps. 5,839,328 Ps. 91,306,719 Consumer loan portfolio December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 45,471,761 Ps. 541,845 Ps. - Ps. 46,013,606 7.5% - 15% 6,436,998 311,027 - 6,748,025 15% - 22.5% 469,685 317,644 - 787,329 22.5% - 30% 138,510 334,167 - 472,677 30% - 45% 378,371 649,855 - 1,028,226 45% - 60% 3,457 603,034 146,626 753,117 60% - 90% 422,442 1,065,686 210,585 1,698,713 > 90% 104 70,290 2,015,842 2,086,236 TOTAL Ps. 53,321,328 Ps. 3,893,548 Ps. 2,373,053 Ps. 59,587,929 Mortgage loan portfolio December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 16,666,766 Ps. 155,866 Ps. - Ps. 16,822,632 7.5% - 15% 116,157 183,028 - 299,185 15% - 22.5% 16,035 234,666 - 250,701 22.5% - 30% 4,187 162,339 - 166,526 30% - 45% 8,606 254,878 - 263,484 45% - 60% 171 184,340 - 184,511 60% - 90% 65 120,355 - 120,420 > 90% 13 3,687 550,230 553,930 TOTAL Ps. 16,812,000 Ps. 1,299,159 Ps. 550,230 Ps. 18,661,389 29 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Microcredit loan portfolio December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 123,733 Ps. 17 Ps. - Ps. 123,750 7.5% - 15% 142,921 34 - 142,955 15% - 22.5% 29,829 - - 29,829 22.5% - 30% 4,174 704 - 4,878 30% - 45% 20,263 570 - 20,833 45% - 60% 8,666 941 - 9,607 60% - 90% 336 22,535 - 22,871 > 90% - - 55,597 55,597 TOTAL Ps. 329,922 Ps. 24,801 Ps. 55,597 Ps. 410,320 Leasing loan portfolio December 31, 2019 Total Exposure PD Range Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 0%- 7.5% Ps. 10,516,783 Ps. 97,462 Ps. - Ps. 10,614,245 7.5% - 15% 149,809 82,300 - 232,109 15% - 22.5% 1,177 51,329 - 52,506 22.5% - 30% 16 31,619 - 31,635 30% - 45% 297 115,423 - 115,720 45% - 60% 72 62,957 - 63,029 60% - 90% 152 4,062 - 4,214 > 90% - 1,888 1,046,411 1,048,299 TOTAL Ps. 10,668,306 Ps. 447,040 Ps. 1,046,411 Ps. 12,161,757 (3) Loss allowance for loans, financial assets and others receivable The table below shows the loss allowance balances as of June 30, 2020. June 30, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL Simplified Total ECL credit- credit- approach impaired impaired Loan portfolio Commercial loan portfolio Ps. 842,005 Ps. 375,449 Ps. 3,987,421 Ps. - Ps. 5,204,875 Consumer loan portfolio 1,232,451 1,223,450 1,387,960 - 3,843,861 Mortgage loan portfolio 87,950 114,269 227,419 - 429,638 Microcredit loan portfolio 37,555 5,746 46,173 - 89,474 Interbank and overnight funds 7,363 23 - - 7,386 Total loan portfolio Ps. 2,207,324 Ps. 1,718,937 Ps. 5,648,973 Ps. - Ps. 9,575,234 Investments in debt securities 3,555 - - - 3,555 at amortized cost Other accounts receivable 12,598 15,986 107,355 189,428 325,367 Total loss allowance financial assets at amortized Ps. 2,223,477 Ps. 1,734,923 Ps. 5,756,328 Ps. 189,428 Ps. 9,904,156 cost 30 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) June 30, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL Simplified Total ECL credit- credit- approach impaired impaired Investments in debt securities 93,538 766 - - 94,304 at FVOCI Loan commitments and 52,281 14,156 2,148 - 68,585 financial guarantee contracts Total loss allowance Ps. 2,369,296 Ps. 1,749,845 Ps. 5,758,476 Ps. 189,428 Ps. 10,067,045 December 31, 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL Simplified Total ECL credit- credit- approach impaired impaired Loan portfolio Commercial loan portfolio Ps. 642,839 Ps. 190,697 Ps. 2,905,794 Ps. - Ps. 3,739,330 Consumer loan portfolio 1,076,150 851,651 1,620,779 - 3,548,580 Mortgage loan portfolio 43,492 73,109 189,636 - 306,237 Microcredit loan portfolio 24,794 11,919 53,112 - 89,825 Financial leasing loan 65,863 31,356 404,606 - 501,825 portfolio Total loan portfolio Ps. Investments in debt securities at amortized cost Other accounts receivable Total loss allowance financial assets at amortized Ps. cost Investments in debt securities at FVOCI Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts Total loss allowance Ps. 1,853,138 Ps. 1,158,732 Ps. 5,173,927 Ps. - Ps. 8,185,797 737 - - - 737 13,353 13,006 86,797 173,307 286,463 1,867,228 Ps. 1,171,738 Ps. 5,260,724 Ps. 173,307 Ps. 8,472,997 34,080 - - - 34,080 45,509 2,945 1,508 - 49,962 1,946,817 Ps. 1,174,683 Ps. 5,262,232 Ps. 173,307 Ps. 8,557,039 The loss allowance recognized in the period is impacted by a variety of factors, as described below: Transfers between Stage 1 and Stages 2 or 3 due to financial instruments experiencing significant increases (or decreases) in credit risk or becoming credit-impaired in the period, and the consequent "step up" (or "step down") between 12-month and lifetime ECL;

credit-impaired in the period, and the consequent "step up" (or "step down") between 12-month and lifetime ECL; Additional allowances for new financial instruments recognized during the period, as well as releases for financial instruments de-recognized in the period;

de-recognized in the period; Impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made to models and assumptions;

Discount unwind within ECL due to the passage of time, as ECL is measured on a present value basis;

Foreign exchange retranslations for asset denominated in foreign currencies and other movements; and

Financial assets derecognized during the period and write-offs of allowances related to assets than were written off during the period 31 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The table below shows for loans stage 3 individually assessed for ECL the gross amount and loss allowance balances as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. June 30, 2020 Gross Amount Collateral Allowance Registered Guarantees (1) Recognized Without recognized provision Commercial Ps. 99,761 Ps. 46,387 Ps. - Mortgage - - - Microcredit - - - Interbank and overnight funds 56,636 - - Subtotal Ps. 156,397 Ps. 46,387 Ps. - With recognized provision Commercial 7,008,728 1,155,228 3,035,357 Consumer 3,532 - 2,617 Mortgage 371 - 138 Microcredit - - - Interbank and overnight funds 125,347 - 5 Subtotal Ps. 7,137,978 Ps. 1,155,228 Ps. 3,038,117 Totals Commercial 7,108,489 1,201,615 3,035,357 Consumer 3,532 - 2,617 Mortgage 371 - 138 Microcredit - - - Interbank and overnight funds 181,983 - 5 Total Ps. 7,294,375 Ps. 1,201,615 Ps. 3,038,117 December 31, 2019 Gross Amount Collateral Allowance Registered Guarantees (1) Recognized Without recognized provision Commercial Ps. 67,450 Ps. 47,703 Ps. - Mortgage - - - Microcredit - - - Financial Leasing 36,985 - - Subtotal Ps. 104,435 Ps. 47,703 Ps. - With recognized provision Commercial 5,002,372 634,016 2,150,877 Consumer 3,177 832 2,238 Mortgage - - - Microcredit - - - Financial Leasing 795,952 137,855 284,496 Subtotal Ps. 5,801,501 Ps. 772,703 Ps. 2,437,611 Totals Commercial 5,069,822 681,719 2,150,877 Consumer 3,177 832 2,238 Mortgage - - - Microcredit - - - Financial Leasing 832,937 137,855 284,496 Total Ps. 5,905,936 Ps. 820,406 Ps. 2,437,611 32 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) The difference between the value of the loan and the guarantees disclosed on the table above corresponds to unsecured loans valued with the discounted cash flow method. When using this method, it is implied that it is possible for the customer to make future payments. As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the following chart sets out the carrying amount and the value of identifiable collateral (mainly commercial property) for commercial loans held by Grupo Aval at a consolidated level: June 30, 2020 Carrying Amount Collateral Stage 1 and 2 Ps. 27,732,083 Ps. 24,930,249 Stage 3 2,110,559 2,010,459 Ps. 29,842,642 Ps. 26,940,708 December 31, 2019 Carrying Amount Collateral Stage 1 and 2 Ps. 20,203,110 Ps. 19,372,921 Stage 3 1,659,725 1,543,378 Ps. 21,862,835 Ps. 20,916,299 The table below shows the loss allowance on loans assuming each forward-looking scenario (e.g. scenario A, B and C) were weighted 100% instead of applying scenario probability weights across the three scenarios. June 30, 2020 Scenario A Scenario B Scenario C Gross Exposure Commercial Ps. 118,617,486 Ps. 118,617,486 Ps. 118,617,486 Consumer 65,122,298 65,122,298 65,122,298 Mortgages 25,168,646 25,168,646 25,168,646 Microcredit 384,445 384,445 384,445 Repos, interbank loans portfolio 3,585,378 3,585,378 3,585,378 Total gross exposure Ps. 212,878,253 Ps. 212,878,253 Ps. 212,878,253 Loss Allowance Commercial Ps. 5,842,017 Ps. 5,902,945 Ps. 5,987,308 Consumer 2,711,739 2,745,663 2,798,036 Mortgages 257,552 258,080 260,807 Microcredit 99,138 106,011 119,703 Repos, interbank loans portfolio 7,347 7,349 7,351 Total Loss Allowance Ps. 8,917,793 Ps. 9,020,048 Ps. 9,173,205 Proportion of Assets in Stage 2 Commercial 4.4 % 4.6 % 5.0 % Consumer 9.2 % 9.4 % 9.9 % Mortgages 7.6 % 8.3 % 8.9 % Microcredit 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.6 % Repos, interbank loans portfolio 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 33 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) December 31, 2019 Scenario A Scenario B Scenario C Gross Exposure Commercial Ps. 91,306,719 Ps. 91,306,719 Ps. 91,306,719 Consumer 59,587,929 59,587,929 59,587,929 Mortgages 18,661,389 18,661,389 18,661,389 Microcredit 410,320 410,320 410,320 Financial Leasing 12,161,757 12,161,757 12,161,757 Total gross exposure Ps. 182,128,114 Ps. 182,128,114 Ps. 182,128,114 Loss Allowance Commercial Ps. 3,682,865 Ps. 3,730,491 Ps. 3,809,884 Consumer 3,487,398 3,530,429 3,583,059 Mortgages 296,025 300,681 310,584 Microcredit 88,461 89,720 91,071 Financial Leasing 505,950 511,754 516,462 Total Loss Allowance Ps. 8,060,699 Ps. 8,163,075 Ps. 8,311,060 Proportion of Assets in Stage 2 Commercial 4.1 % 4.1 % 4.2 % Consumer 8.9 % 9.2 % 9.4 % Mortgages 7.6 % 8.2 % 8.6 % Microcredit 6.8 % 6.8 % 6.8 % Financial Leasing 3.8 % 4.2 % 4.3 % The following tables show the reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the loss allowance by class of financial instrument as of June 30, 2020. Loan portfolio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL credit- Total ECL credit- impaired impaired Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019 Ps. 1,853,138 Ps. 1,158,732 Ps. 5,173,927 Ps. 8,185,797 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 (384,791) 384,791 - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 (64,520) - 64,520 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3 - (501,632) 501,632 - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2 - 124,944 (124,944) - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 392,239 (392,239) - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 47,529 - (47,529) - Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2) 359,301 716,092 1,498,736 2,574,129 New financial assets originated or purchased 477,572 465,904 219,446 1,162,922 Financial assets that have been derecognized (549,167) (308,767) (150,406) (1,008,340) Unwind of discount (1) - - 260,918 260,918 FX and other movements 78,795 76,947 78,876 234,618 Write-offs (2,772) (5,835) (1,826,203) (1,834,810) Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 2,207,324 Ps. 1,718,937 Ps. 5,648,973 Ps. 9,575,234 The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance) 34 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime ECL ECL not ECL credit- credit- impaired impaired Ps. 114,808 Ps. 206,036 Ps. 34,512 Ps. 355,356 The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above: Stage 2 Lifetime Stage 3 Stage 1 ECL not Lifetime 12-month credit- ECL credit- ECL impaired impaired Total Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019 Ps. 164,206,688 Ps. 8,056,807 Ps. 9,864,619 Ps. 182,128,114 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 (9,749,476) 9,749,476 - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 (721,324) - 721,324 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3 - (2,424,233) 2,424,233 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 3,358,982 (3,358,982) - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2 - 339,088 (339,088) - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 144,054 - (144,054) - Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs 64,190,087 1,983,138 587,602 66,760,827 Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs (56,549,819) (1,827,251) (798,075) (59,175,145) Increase-decrease in interest 675,862 200,010 264,303 1,140,175 Increase-decrease in other receivables associated with 76,945 17,225 7,524 101,694 loans Write-offs (2,772) (5,835) (1,826,203) (1,834,810) On business combination (1) 12,161,079 389,684 518,091 13,068,854 FX and other movements (*) 9,924,224 524,759 239,561 10,688,544 Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 187,714,530 Ps. 13,643,886 Ps. 11,519,837 Ps. 212,878,253 For the quarter of June 2020, the TRM presented a variation of Ps.479.14 per dollar

(1) See note 22 Business combination details. Repos, interbank loans portfolio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL credit- Total ECL credit- impaired impaired Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019 Ps. 81 Ps. - Ps. 905 Ps. 986 Transfers: Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 3 (3) - - Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2) 7,315 27 - 7,342 New financial assets originated or purchased 17 - - 17 Financial assets that have been derecognized (53) (1) (905) (959) Unwind of discount (1) - - - - 35 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL credit- Total ECL credit- impaired impaired FX and other movements - - - - Write-offs - - - - Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 7,363 Ps. 23 Ps. - Ps. 7,386 The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance) This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Stage 2 Lifetime Stage 3 Stage 1 ECL not Lifetime 12-month credit- ECL credit- ECL impaired impaired Total Ps. 1,610 Ps. - Ps. - Ps. 1,610 The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above: Stage 2 Lifetime Stage 3 Stage 1 ECL not Lifetime 12-month credit- ECL credit- ECL impaired impaired Total Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019 Ps. 2,717,983 Ps. 2 Ps. 976 Ps. 2,718,961 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 - - - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 - - - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 - - - - Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs 5,629,511 114 - 5,629,625 Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs (5,973,177) (2) (976) (5,974,155) Increase-decrease in interest 13,169 - - 13,169 Increase-decrease in other receivables associated (767) - - (767) with loans On business combination (1) 472,785 - - 472,785 FX and other movements 725,760 - - 725,760 Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 3,585,264 Ps. 114 Ps. - Ps. 3,585,378 36 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Commercial loan and leasing portfolio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL credit- Total ECL credit- impaired impaired Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019 Ps. 692,037 Ps. 213,103 Ps. 3,283,248 Ps. 4,188,388 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 (48,767) 48,767 - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 (10,370) - 10,370 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3 - (57,544) 57,544 - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2 - 13,425 (13,425) - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 44,716 (44,716) - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 7,901 - (7,901) - Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2) 120,863 190,615 766,459 1,077,937 New financial assets originated or purchased 191,535 63,361 58,085 312,981 Financial assets that have been derecognized (177,382) (63,681) (66,871) (307,934) Unwind of discount (1) - - 193,955 193,955 FX and other movements 21,809 12,294 19,560 53,663 Write-offs (337) (175) (313,603) (314,115) Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 842,005 Ps. 375,449 Ps. 3,987,421 Ps. 5,204,875 The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance) This amount includes impact of the measurement of ECL due to changes made in PDs/LGDs/EADs and changes made to model assumptions and methodologies from the opening to the closing balance. The following table shows the impact by stage estimated using all parameters as of December 31, 2019 versus parameters as of June 30, 2020 and the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime ECL ECL not ECL credit- credit- impaired impaired Ps. 50,899 Ps. 68,172 Ps. 40,690 Ps. 159,761 The following table further explains changes in the gross carrying amount of the loan portfolio to help explain their significance to the changes in the allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above: Stage 2 Lifetime Stage 3 Stage 1 ECL not Lifetime 12-month credit- ECL credit- ECL impaired impaired Total Total portfolio as of December 31, 2019 Ps. 89,337,399 Ps. 2,767,147 Ps. 6,832,153 Ps. 98,936,699 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 (3,706,675) 3,706,675 - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 (479,104) - 479,104 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3 - (1,078,527) 1,078,527 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 773,964 (773,964) - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2 - 68,889 (68,889) - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 38,012 - (38,012) - 37 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Figures in millions of Colombian pesos) Stage 2 Lifetime Stage 3 Stage 1 ECL not Lifetime 12-month credit- ECL credit- ECL impaired impaired Total Increase in loan portfolio and borrowing costs 38,268,136 1,219,201 263,461 39,750,798 Decrease in loan portfolio and borrowing costs (31,237,122) (904,810) (448,015) (32,589,947) Increase-decrease in interest 154,791 38,374 203,059 396,224 Increase-decrease in other receivables associated with 19,673 10,356 4,857 34,886 loans Write-offs (337) (175) (313,603) (314,115) On business combination (1) 6,430,744 92,115 419,924 6,942,783 FX and other movements 5,180,375 146,987 132,796 5,460,158 Total portfolio as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 104,779,856 Ps. 5,292,268 Ps. 8,545,362 Ps. 118,617,486 (1) See note 22 Business combination details. Consumer loan and leasing portfolio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime 12-month ECL not ECL credit- Total ECL credit- impaired impaired Loss allowance as of 31 December 2019 Ps. 1,077,840 Ps. 853,414 Ps. 1,623,786 Ps. 3,555,040 Transfers: Transfer from stage 1 to stage 2 (320,464) 320,464 - - Transfer from stage 1 to stage 3 (52,369) - 52,369 - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 3 - (414,876) 414,876 - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 2 - 100,499 (100,499) - Transfer from stage 2 to stage 1 314,849 (314,849) - - Transfer from stage 3 to stage 1 24,792 - (24,792) - Net remeasurement of loss allowance (2) 193,401 458,212 659,683 1,311,296 New financial assets originated or purchased 279,205 399,264 157,629 836,098 Financial assets that have been derecognized (335,833) (229,562) (62,505) (627,900) Unwind of discount (1) - - 55,426 55,426 FX and other movements 53,386 56,469 52,281 162,136 Write-offs (2,356) (5,585) (1,440,294) (1,448,235) Loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 Ps. 1,232,451 Ps. 1,223,450 Ps. 1,387,960 Ps. 3,843,861 The unwind of discount on Stage 3 financial assets is reported within "interest income" so that interest income is recognized on the amortized cost (after deducting the ECL allowance)