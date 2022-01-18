Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 01/17
1110 COP   +4.91%
01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
PU
01/13GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
01/10GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of January 2022

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F

X

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

X

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

X

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM
1. Report of Relevant Information dated January 14, 2022

Item 1

RELEVANT INFORM ATION

Bogotá D.C., January 14, 2022. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") informs that today's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting did not take place due to the lack of quorum. Instead, the Grupo Aval Spin-Off Project is expected to be submitted to the consideration of the shareholders on February 4, 2022, in accordance with the summons previously made.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 14, 2022

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
By: /s/ Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata
Name: Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata
Title: Chief Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
