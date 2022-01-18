Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM 1. Report of Relevant Information dated January 14, 2022

Item 1

RELEVANT INFORM ATION

Bogotá D.C., January 14, 2022. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") informs that today's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting did not take place due to the lack of quorum. Instead, the Grupo Aval Spin-Off Project is expected to be submitted to the consideration of the shareholders on February 4, 2022, in accordance with the summons previously made.

Date: January 14, 2022