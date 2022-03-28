Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of March 2022

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ☐ No ☒

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM 1. Notice of Relevant Information dated March 25, 2022

Item 1

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Bogotá, March 25, 2022. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") informs that, as part of the transaction disclosed to the market on September 15, 2021, its subsidiary Banco de Bogotá S.A. ("Bank") executed today the spin-off of 75% of its shareholding in BAC Holding International Corp. in favor of the Bank's shareholders, including Grupo Aval, shareholder of 68.7% of the Bank's shares.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 25, 2022