GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 08/27
922 COP   +0.44%
08/27 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 2Q20 Presentation
PU
08/27 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Segundo Trimestre 2020 Reporte
PU
08/27 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 2Q20 Report
PU
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : June 2020

08/28/2020

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Statement of financial position

For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 and december 31st 2019 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)

June 30th

December 31st

Assets

2020

2019

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Ps.

68,903

Ps.

51,299

Trading securities

7

212

Accounts receivable from related parties

1,100,513

328,307

Other accounts receivable

201

164

Other non-financial assets

119

278

Total current assets

1,169,743

380,260

Non-current Assets

Investments in subsidiaries

22,033,162

22,077,817

Property and equipment

7,879

8,351

Deferred tax assets

3,545

331

Total non-current Assets

22,044,586

22,086,499

Total assets

Ps.

23,214,329

Ps.

22,466,759

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Borrowings at amortized cost, current

Ps.

346,939

Ps.

189,297

Outstanding bonds at amortized cost, current

6,912

107,435

Accounts payable

1,099,547

430,917

Employee benefits

1,858

1,806

Tax liabilities

19,992

35,575

Other non-financial liabilities

1,214

1,214

Total current liabilities

1,476,462

766,244

Long-term liabilities

Borrowings at amortized cost, non current

182,996

241,141

Outstanding bonds, non current

1,124,520

1,124,520

Total long-term liabilities

1,307,516

1,365,661

Total liabilities

2,783,978

2,131,905

Shareholders' equity

Subscribed and paid capital

22,281

22,281

Additional Paid-in capital

8,612,936

8,612,936

Retained earnings

9,332,111

7,638,814

Net income

1,065,515

3,031,238

Other equity accounts

1,397,508

1,029,585

Total shareholders' equity

20,430,351

20,334,854

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Ps.

23,214,329

Ps.

22,466,759

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Statement of income

(Stated in millions of Colombian pesos, except earnings per share)

For the accumulated period

June 30th

June 30th

2020

2019

Operating revenue

Equity method income, net

Ps.

1,037,949

Ps.

1,556,848

Other revenue from ordinary activities

144,015

143,594

Total operating revenue

1,181,964

1,700,442

Expenses, net

Administrative expenses

38,715

41,484

Other expenses

3

153

Losses (Gains) from exchange differences

(41)

306

38,759

41,331

Operating income

1,143,205

1,659,111

Financial expenses

59,168

58,683

Earnings before taxes

Ps.

1,084,037

Ps.

1,600,428

Income tax expense

18,522

31,133

Net Income

Ps.

1,065,515

Ps.

1,569,295

Net Earnings per Share

Ps.

47.82

Ps.

70.43

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)

IFRS

For the accumulated period

June 30thJune 30th

20202019

Net income

Other comprehensive income (OCI), net of taxes

Investors participation in other comprehensive income reported using the equity method

Comprehensive income, net

Ps.

1,065,515 Ps.

1,569,295

367,923348,194

Ps.

1,433,438 Ps.

1,917,489

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Individual statement of cash flow

For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 and 2019 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)

June 30th

June 30th

2020

2019

Cash flow from operating activity:

Net Income

Ps.

1,065,515

Ps.

1,569,295

Adjustments to reconcile net profit with net cash

used in operating activities

Income tax expense

18,522

31,133

Property and equipment depreciation

873

850

Equity method earnings

(1,037,949)

(1,556,848)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease (Increase) in trading securities

205

(4,054)

(Decrease) Increase in receivables

(1,167)

37,680

Acquisition of permanent investments

-

(37,680)

Decrease in other assets and liabilities, net: prepaid taxes, prepaid

expenses; taxes, accounts payable,

employee liabilities, estimBDed liabilities and provisions.

(15,790)

(17,122)

Increase (Decrease) in interests payable

(616)

393

interest payment by lease agreements

(232)

(284)

Dividends received

678,410

600,078

Income Tax paid

(23,901)

(35,648)

Net cash used in operating activities

683,870

587,792

Cash flow from investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(33)

(84)

Net cash used in investing activities

(33)

(84)

Cash flow from financing activities:

Dividends paid

(665,686)

(600,134)

Acquisition of loans

100,000

-

Payment liabilities by lease agreements

(547)

(468)

Bonds Payment

(100,000)

-

Net cash from financing activities

(666,233)

(600,602)

Effect of exchange rate difference on cash

-

(265)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

17,604

(13,159)

Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period

51,299

38,667

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period

Ps.

68,903

Ps.

25,508

Additional information:

Payment of Interest

Ps.

59,698

Ps.

58,239

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Statement of shareholders' equity

For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)

Retained earnings (losses)

Subscribed and paid

Paid-in Capital

Legal reserve

Occasional reserve

Retained earnings

Earnings (losses) in first-

Net Income

Other equity accounts

Shareholders' equity

capital

(losses)

time adoption

Balance as of December 31st, 2018

Ps.

22,281 Ps.

8,612,936 Ps.

11,140 Ps.

6,265,452 Ps.

(426,099)

Ps.

256,878 Ps.

2,887,749 Ps.

591,304

Ps.

18,221,641

Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 16

(5,101)

(5,101)

Balance as of January 01st, 2019

Ps.

22,281 Ps.

8,612,936 Ps.

11,140 Ps.

6,265,452 Ps.

(431,200)

Ps.

256,878 Ps.

2,887,749 Ps.

591,304

Ps.

18,216,540

Constitution of reserves for future distributions

2,887,749

(2,887,749)

-

To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per

month from April 2019 to March 2020 including those

(1,336,861)

(1,336,861)

two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding

shares as of the date of this meeting.

Application of the equity method

348,194

348,194

Net Income

1,569,295

1,569,295

Balance as of June 30th, 2019

Ps.

22,281 Ps.

8,612,936 Ps.

11,140 Ps.

7,816,340 Ps.

(431,200)

Ps.

256,878 Ps.

1,569,295 Ps.

939,498

Ps.

18,797,168

Balance as of December 31st, 2019

Ps.

22,281 Ps.

8,612,936 Ps.

11,140 Ps.

7,816,340 Ps.

(445,544)

Ps.

256,878 Ps.

3,031,238 Ps.

1,029,585

Ps.

20,334,854

Constitution of reserves for future distributions

3,031,238

(3,031,238)

-

To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per

month from April 2020 to March 2021 including those

(1,336,861)

(1,336,861)

two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding

shares as of the date of this meeting.

Application of the equity method

367,923

367,923

Dividends witholding tax

(1,080)

(1,080)

Net Income

1,065,515

1,065,515

Balance as of June 30 th, 2020

Ps.

22,281 Ps.

8,612,936 Ps.

11,140 Ps.

9,510,717 Ps.

(446,624)

Ps.

256,878 Ps.

1,065,515 Ps.

1,397,508

Ps.

20,430,351

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC
