Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : June 2020
08/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Statement of financial position
For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 and december 31st 2019 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)
June 30th
December 31st
Assets
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Ps.
68,903
Ps.
51,299
Trading securities
7
212
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,100,513
328,307
Other accounts receivable
201
164
Other non-financial assets
119
278
Total current assets
1,169,743
380,260
Non-current Assets
Investments in subsidiaries
22,033,162
22,077,817
Property and equipment
7,879
8,351
Deferred tax assets
3,545
331
Total non-current Assets
22,044,586
22,086,499
Total assets
Ps.
23,214,329
Ps.
22,466,759
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Borrowings at amortized cost, current
Ps.
346,939
Ps.
189,297
Outstanding bonds at amortized cost, current
6,912
107,435
Accounts payable
1,099,547
430,917
Employee benefits
1,858
1,806
Tax liabilities
19,992
35,575
Other non-financial liabilities
1,214
1,214
Total current liabilities
1,476,462
766,244
Long-term liabilities
Borrowings at amortized cost, non current
182,996
241,141
Outstanding bonds, non current
1,124,520
1,124,520
Total long-term liabilities
1,307,516
1,365,661
Total liabilities
2,783,978
2,131,905
Shareholders' equity
Subscribed and paid capital
22,281
22,281
Additional Paid-in capital
8,612,936
8,612,936
Retained earnings
9,332,111
7,638,814
Net income
1,065,515
3,031,238
Other equity accounts
1,397,508
1,029,585
Total shareholders' equity
20,430,351
20,334,854
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Ps.
23,214,329
Ps.
22,466,759
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Statement of income
(Stated in millions of Colombian pesos, except earnings per share)
For the accumulated period
June 30th
June 30th
2020
2019
Operating revenue
Equity method income, net
Ps.
1,037,949
Ps.
1,556,848
Other revenue from ordinary activities
144,015
143,594
Total operating revenue
1,181,964
1,700,442
Expenses, net
Administrative expenses
38,715
41,484
Other expenses
3
153
Losses (Gains) from exchange differences
(41)
306
38,759
41,331
Operating income
1,143,205
1,659,111
Financial expenses
59,168
58,683
Earnings before taxes
Ps.
1,084,037
Ps.
1,600,428
Income tax expense
18,522
31,133
Net Income
Ps.
1,065,515
Ps.
1,569,295
Net Earnings per Share
Ps.
47.82
Ps.
70.43
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)
IFRS
For the accumulated period
June 30th
June 30th
2020
2019
Net income
Other comprehensive income (OCI), net of taxes
Investors participation in other comprehensive income reported using the equity method
Comprehensive income, net
Ps.
1,065,515 Ps.
1,569,295
367,923
348,194
Ps.
1,433,438 Ps.
1,917,489
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Individual statement of cash flow
For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 and 2019 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)
June 30th
June 30th
2020
2019
Cash flow from operating activity:
Net Income
Ps.
1,065,515
Ps.
1,569,295
Adjustments to reconcile net profit with net cash
used in operating activities
Income tax expense
18,522
31,133
Property and equipment depreciation
873
850
Equity method earnings
(1,037,949)
(1,556,848)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (Increase) in trading securities
205
(4,054)
(Decrease) Increase in receivables
(1,167)
37,680
Acquisition of permanent investments
-
(37,680)
Decrease in other assets and liabilities, net: prepaid taxes, prepaid
expenses; taxes, accounts payable,
employee liabilities, estimBDed liabilities and provisions.
(15,790)
(17,122)
Increase (Decrease) in interests payable
(616)
393
interest payment by lease agreements
(232)
(284)
Dividends received
678,410
600,078
Income Tax paid
(23,901)
(35,648)
Net cash used in operating activities
683,870
587,792
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(33)
(84)
Net cash used in investing activities
(33)
(84)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(665,686)
(600,134)
Acquisition of loans
100,000
-
Payment liabilities by lease agreements
(547)
(468)
Bonds Payment
(100,000)
-
Net cash from financing activities
(666,233)
(600,602)
Effect of exchange rate difference on cash
-
(265)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
17,604
(13,159)
Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period
51,299
38,667
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period
Ps.
68,903
Ps.
25,508
Additional information:
Payment of Interest
Ps.
59,698
Ps.
58,239
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Statement of shareholders' equity
For the period ended as of june 30th 2020 (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)
Retained earnings (losses)
Subscribed and paid
Paid-in Capital
Legal reserve
Occasional reserve
Retained earnings
Earnings (losses) in first-
Net Income
Other equity accounts
Shareholders' equity
capital
(losses)
time adoption
Balance as of December 31st, 2018
Ps.
22,281 Ps.
8,612,936 Ps.
11,140 Ps.
6,265,452 Ps.
(426,099)
Ps.
256,878 Ps.
2,887,749 Ps.
591,304
Ps.
18,221,641
Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 16
(5,101)
(5,101)
Balance as of January 01st, 2019
Ps.
22,281 Ps.
8,612,936 Ps.
11,140 Ps.
6,265,452 Ps.
(431,200)
Ps.
256,878 Ps.
2,887,749 Ps.
591,304
Ps.
18,216,540
Constitution of reserves for future distributions
2,887,749
(2,887,749)
-
To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per
month from April 2019 to March 2020 including those
(1,336,861)
(1,336,861)
two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding
shares as of the date of this meeting.
Application of the equity method
348,194
348,194
Net Income
1,569,295
1,569,295
Balance as of June 30th, 2019
Ps.
22,281 Ps.
8,612,936 Ps.
11,140 Ps.
7,816,340 Ps.
(431,200)
Ps.
256,878 Ps.
1,569,295 Ps.
939,498
Ps.
18,797,168
Balance as of December 31st, 2019
Ps.
22,281 Ps.
8,612,936 Ps.
11,140 Ps.
7,816,340 Ps.
(445,544)
Ps.
256,878 Ps.
3,031,238 Ps.
1,029,585
Ps.
20,334,854
Constitution of reserves for future distributions
3,031,238
(3,031,238)
-
To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per
month from April 2020 to March 2021 including those
(1,336,861)
(1,336,861)
two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding
shares as of the date of this meeting.
Application of the equity method
367,923
367,923
Dividends witholding tax
(1,080)
(1,080)
Net Income
1,065,515
1,065,515
Balance as of June 30 th, 2020
Ps.
22,281 Ps.
8,612,936 Ps.
11,140 Ps.
9,510,717 Ps.
(446,624)
Ps.
256,878 Ps.
1,065,515 Ps.
1,397,508
Ps.
20,430,351
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC
All news about GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Sales 2020
21 400 B
5 607 M
5 607 M
Net income 2020
1 741 B
456 M
456 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
12,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
20 593 B
5 373 M
5 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,91x
Nbr of Employees
91 191
Free-Float
16,1%
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
980,00 COP
Last Close Price
922,00 COP
Spread / Highest target
6,29%
Spread / Average Target
6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,29%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.