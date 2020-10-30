Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Notices published by the Company

Log in
10/30/2020 | 11:10am EDT

6-K 1 dp139725_6k.htm FORM 6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of October 2020

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-FXForm 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

YesNoX

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

X

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1. Report of Relevant Information dated October 29, 2020

Item 1

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors authorized Mr. Luis Fernando López Roca, a member of the Board, to acquire in the public stock market, directly or through the company López Roca Gaviria S.A.S., up to 1,000,000 common or preferred shares of the Company.

The decision was taken unanimously (excluding the interested party's vote) and in compliance with Article 404 of the Colombian Code of Commerce.

Bogotá, D.C., October 29, 2020.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: October 29, 2020

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

By:

/s/ Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Name:

Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Title:

Chief Legal Counsel

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:09:00 UTC

