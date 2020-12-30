Log in
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
  Report
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Notices published by the Company

12/30/2020 | 09:59am EST
6-K 1 dp143587_6k.htm FORM 6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of December 2020

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1. Report of Relevant Information dated December 28, 2020

Item 1

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Bogotá, December 28, 2020. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") informs that today the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce issued Resolution 82510 of 2020 dismissing the charges against Grupo Aval, its CEO, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez and Diego Fernando Solano Saravia, CFO, related to an alleged conflict of interest in relation to the Ruta del Sol Tramo II bidding process.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 29, 2020

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

By:

/s/ Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Name:

Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Title:

Chief Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 14:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
