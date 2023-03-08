Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Proposed Distributions of Profits

Total Income available at the disposal of the General

Meeting of Shareholders:

To distribute a cash profit of $3.35 per share per month during the months of April 2023 to March 2024, both months included over 23,743,475,754 shares subscribed and paid as of the date of this meeting.

The dividends will be taken from the profits of years 2017 and following, subject to be distributed with benefit for the

shareholders. 954,487,725,310.80

Note: Dividends will be paid within the first ten (10) days of each month according with applicable regulation. In accordance with article 2.23.1.1.4 of the Decree 2555 of 2010 (modified by Decree 4766 of 2011), and the Regulation of the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, the profits corresponding to the month of April 2023, will be paid from the fourth trading day following the date on which the General Assembly of Shareholders approves the distribution of profits, that is, as of April 4; in this month the profit payment will be made until April 13.