    GRUPOAVAL   COT29PA00025

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-03-07
531.10 COP   -3.42%
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Proposed Distributions of Profits

03/08/2023 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") informs the following:

1. The following will be the proposed distribution of the profits obtained during year 2022, to be considered at the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting:

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

FOR THE PERIOD BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1st AND ENDING ON DECEMBER 31st, 2022

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Net Income

2,541,179,242,599.03

With tax benefit

969,208,729,608.58

Without tax benefit

1,571,970,512,990.45

Plus:

Occasional reserve release at the disposal of the General

5,705,421,450,464.53

Meeting of Shareholders

Year 2016 and previous years

1,868,680,585,710.79

With tax benefit

-

Without tax benefit

1,868,680,585,710.79

Year 2017 and following

10,948,506,093,976.70

With tax benefit

5,680,883,001,214.88

Without tax benefit

5,267,623,092,761.84

Spin-off in favor of the Shareholders of Grupo Aval

(6,644,277,525,941.12)

To be taken from income without benefit from years 2016

(6,644,277,525,941.12)

to 2020 and part of 2021.

Effect for applying IFRS NIIF

(431,200,409,601.80)

NIIF9, NIIF 15 and NIIF 16, between years 2018 and 2019 according

to Decree 2131 of 2016 and Decree 2170 of 2017.

To be taken from profit balance without benefit of 2021.

(431,200,409,601.80)

Effect of applying Decree 2617 of 2022:

To be taken from income without benefit from 2016 and

(36,287,293,680.06)

prior years.

Adjustment in deferred tax due to change in income tax rate

(36,287,293,680.06)

Total Income available at the disposal of the General

Meeting of Shareholders:

To distribute a cash profit of $3.35 per share per month during the months of April 2023 to March 2024, both months included over 23,743,475,754 shares subscribed and paid as of the date of this meeting.

The dividends will be taken from the profits of years 2017 and following, subject to be distributed with benefit for the

shareholders.

954,487,725,310.80

Note: Dividends will be paid within the first ten (10) days of each month according with applicable regulation. In accordance with article 2.23.1.1.4 of the Decree 2555 of 2010 (modified by Decree 4766 of 2011), and the Regulation of the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, the profits corresponding to the month of April 2023, will be paid from the fourth trading day following the date on which the General Assembly of Shareholders approves the distribution of profits, that is, as of April 4; in this month the profit payment will be made until April 13.

8,246,600,693,063.56

954,487,725,310.80

Occasional reserve at the disposal of the General Meeting of Shareholders

7,292,112,967,752.76

Total with tax benefit:

5,695,604,005,512.74

Year 2022

969,208,729,608.58

Year 2021

1,640,360,938,555.18

Year 2020

1,524,244,600,639.30

Year 2019

1,561,789,736,709.67

____________________

Total without tax benefit:

1,596,508,962,240.02

Year 2022

1,571,970,512,990.45

Year 2021

24,538,449,249.57

____________________

TOTAL

8,246,600,693,063.56

Notes:

  1. The profits that are distributed from the profits of 2017 and following years, are subject to withholding tax at the source of dividends, in accordance with articles 242, 242-1 and 245 of the E.T. (Colombian Tax Law)
  2. Pursuant to article 242-1 of E.T. and in accordance with Regulatory Decree 1457/2020, the withholding at the source of dividends will be transferred to all shareholders according to their participation, as a lower value to pay.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:10:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
